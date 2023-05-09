Redditor u/ahfansaerdet started a discussion on the r/Cooking online community after asking everyone about all the things they dislike in dishes . Things that most people seem to love or that’s been accepted in the cooking world. And they spilled the beans! We’ve collected a list of everyone’s biggest culinary turnoffs, so scroll down to read what they had to say.

Put someone’s—anyone’s!—eating habits under the microscope and you might realize just how picky they are. Even if they say that they aren’t. For some folks, tomato juice is a sin that’s been unleashed onto the world. Others absolutely detest celery sneaked into dishes. Others, still, can’t stand it if the salad they order comes uncut.

#1 Tails on shrimp that aren't meant to be eaten by hand.

#2 Those super huge sushi rolls that have like 4 layers of c*ap on top of them. Do I attempt to stuff this entire thing into my mouth at once and hope I don't choke? Do I try to take a bite out of it and have the rest of it completely fall apart and become impossible to eat? Fancy sushi has caused way too much anxiety in my life.

#3 Whole olives (with pit) on pizza … just why??

The author of the thread, redditor u/ahfansaerdet, has some very understandable pet peeves about food. In their opinion, there shouldn't be any bones in stews or sauces. They're also not a fan of cartilage in meals. And that's fair! Ideally, everything on your plate is edible and you don't have to get messy with your fingers and/or napkin. Yours truly, for instance, deeply loathes fish that still has bones in the filet. I don't want to think about the (tiny) possibility of choking while I'm trying to enjoy the exquisitely-prepared dish. Meanwhile, other redditors shared their own dislikes. Some, for instance, can't stand dishes that have shrimp with tails on them if they're not meant to be eaten by hand. Others don't like eating salads where the ingredients are mega-sized: they don't want to cut everything themselves. Still, others can't stomach ordering meat dishes that are half fat (yuck!). In short, people expect chefs to maintain certain standards, not take the easy way out while picking the ingredients, cooking, and plating everything.

#4 Raisins in oatmeal cookies, carrot cake, stuffing. All my favourite things I end up spend half the time digging raisins out

#5 Cherry tomatoes just dumped into a salad whole so that they roll around your plate as you chase them with your fork. Halve them, people!

#6 Chunks of avocado on sandwiches. Chunks of avocado in sushi. Chunks of avocado in anything.

While it’s fine to be picky about what you eat, it’s best to focus on the quality of the ingredients and to focus on healthy dishes, rather than to boycott something because you find the texture weird or it ‘looks icky.’ If you go down the latter path, you’re effectively limiting yourself. And it can be quite fun to expand your culinary horizons. For instance, ‘So Yummy!’ points out that some of the top ingredients that people loathe include beets, olives, and cilantro. As it happens, they’re ingredients that yours truly has had a particularly tough time enjoying, growing up. However, after getting the initial ‘ick factor’ and trying the items in different forms and dishes, I’ve genuinely come to enjoy them. Personal growth? In a small but satisfying way—yes! Culinary adventures are a simple, fun way to spice up your life (though I still prefer my beets caramelized rather than raw).

#7 When lettuce isn’t bite size - unless it’s *deliberately* served whole and meant to be cut up (say a grilled lettuce salad). But something like romaine or something in a classic Caesar, etc, I really shouldn’t have to cut it up more.

#8 Caribbean jerk places in my area all seem to just chop their jerk chicken with a cleaver in the most brutal way possible. While I love the flavor, I'm not fond of chicken bone fragments embedding themselves in my gums.

#9 Uncut lettuce as salads. Just, for the love of all that's good, just cut the damn leaves so they fit on the fork then in my mouth without getting dressing everywhere.

As we’ve mentioned on Bored Panda previously, what foods you’re going to enjoy comes down to a mix of nature and nurture: specifically, it depends on your tastebuds, as well as what your relatives cooked for you when you were little. If you’re used to stronger spices because they’re what’s used in your culture’s traditional meals, you’ll be more positively predisposed to spicy food than someone from a different background. Meanwhile, if your parents avoided mushrooms or never really told you to eat your greens, you might find the texture too exotic to enjoy. As 'Your Kids Table' notes, some kids might simply be scared or anxious to try new ingredients. If you’re a parent, you can always try bribery to make your kid try something new or nutritious. There’s nothing like the promise of ice cream or video games to improve someone’s chances of taking a bite out of that weird tiny tree-like thing they call broccoli. However, you shouldn’t force your children to eat something that they absolutely despise. Otherwise, you might create more negative associations in their mind.

#10 Calling something "triple chocolate" and one of them is white chocolate. I'm sure white chocolate has a purpose but I just cannot stand it personally. It tastes like sickly sweet fat to me.

#11 Cilantro, I have the damn gene

#12 Big slices of onion in my salad. I'm going to have to pluck it all out to chop it up to distribute the flavor.



Just put chopped onion in a cup on the side.

#13 Chicken and waffles. Chicken, I get. Waffles I get. But the two of them together make as much sense as to me as serving baked beans on lemon icebox pie.

#14 Artichokes. What a pain in the a**. And also a pain to cook for little payoff. But they’re so delicious!

#15 Ocra... vile slimy weed.

#16 Chicken stews/sauces/casseroles with bone-in chicken pieces. Why the F**K would I want bones in something sticky that I'll have to either awkwardly pick away at with a knife and fork, or have to pick up to eat, which will make my fingers all nasty. Also cartilage seems to fall off and/or somehow always make its way into your mouth so you'll have to chew it and spit it out.

#17 Rosemary.



I begrudgingly accept its existence during the holidays, but will become irrationally angry if it's in a dish the rest of the year. It overpowers everything it's in no matter how little is used.

#18 Capers, i hate capers.

#19 Truffle oil. I'm so glad the big truffle oil fad has mostly died down. Everything smelled/tasted like a stale armpit for a while.

#20 When you order a meat dish and half of it is fat. I had pork adobo yesterday and at least half the meat was pure fat. Immediately ruined the meal for me.

#21 The amount of mayo used at a lot of sandwich and burger shops, I typically just go without. Nothing worse than a big glob of mayonnaise. (And especially if it's hot, even worse).

#22 Unlisted ingredients. Some 'fast casual' type restaurants are terrible for this unless you go poke around their website. I don't want to order a sandwich and end up with it covered in mayo, or find a bunch of raw tomato or steamed broccoli wasting space on my plate.

#23 I don’t like the taste or texture of chicken fat

#24 Sugar in marinara sauce. Absolutely gross and unnecessary, imo. Not everything needs to be dessert!

#25 Celery. I hate the stuff.

#26 When there’s a crispy coating on a protein, but then when plating for aesthetics they cover it with a wet salad or sauce so that by the time it gets to the table it’s soaked through. I get that it looks nice, but I want maximum crunch from the breading and not soggy bread party seconds into my meal.

#27 Bitter spicy rocket (arugula)on an otherwise lovely sandwich or paired with a mild cheese or something delicate like crab or crayfish.



Raw onions in my salad sandwich or burger. No.

#28 Tarragon. Marzipan or other almond flavoured stuff. I can handle almost anything else but those two items, ugh, even the smell makes me feel bad.

#29 Powdered donuts. The powder specifically.



Nothing better then forgetting to not breathe and sucking that powder into one’s lungs.

#30 Ricotta or cottage cheese in a lasagna, get that s**t away from me, texture nightmare. Give me a good classic beschmel and I'm happy, but keep your grainy cheese mush out of my food lol

#31 Getting a salad that's not chopped is infuriating to me. I don't have a chef's knife at the restaurant table. This is especially egregious when the salad is served on a small plate and I have a dull butter knife. It's no wonder so many Americans don't like salads. They've never had a well balanced, chopped salad and instead get a plate of full leaves, giant rings of raw onions, and huge tomato slices on a freaking tiny plate. I'll even order, "can I get this salad chopped please?" And they will stare at me like I'm crazy and tell me that's not possible. Ok, then can I go back there and chop it myself? I know you have a knife!



Sir, calm down we are definitely not getting you a near a sharp knife.

#32 My big one will always be using celery in a dish or cuisine that doesn't normally use celery.



Yes mom, it adds crunch. It also makes the whole damn dish taste like celery.

#33 Raisins in anything savory. I just can’t do it!

#34 Fennel. I think it tastes awful and ruins otherwise well flavored dishes

#35 I really dislike fruit in savory dishes. Mango/pineapple pico or berries in a salad, those types of things are a a hard no. The only fruit that’s an exception is apples.

#36 when blue cheese is put on anything.

#37 Not me, but my partner can't stand sweet and savory together. It's disgusting to them. Even some bbq sauces and ketchup is too sweet. I disagree and think honey glazed ham is delicious but they won't touch it

#38 I have no issues with bone-in meat - more flavour - BUT I hate it when the bones have bit chopped mid-bone, not just at joints. When I get a small piece of meat, I expect it to be bone-free. It's easy to eat around a full-sized bone.



I don't like melted cheese other than: mozarella (pizza, lasagna), eggplant parmesean, burgers, fondue, french onion soup, grilled cheese, macaroni and cheese (and iterations w protein/veg.) It does nothing for me at all when I see it on like a random chicken breast, steak or stuffed in most things that make no sense to me. They end up kind of salty, greasy.



Undercooked mushrooms where they are kind of slimy.

#39 Raw onion. I realize that I am probably on an island on this one but for me, raw onions are one of those things that I just really, really dislike. I find the texture off putting and find once I bite into it, it just takes over completely and that is the only thing I can taste. I have the same reaction to green peppers (cooked or raw) as far as taste goes. Not sure if it's a genetic thing (like people who think cilantro tastes like soap or people who have asparagus pee) but something about raw onions and/or green peppers is just repugnant to me.



Oddly, cooked onions I am fine with as I am with yellow/red/orange peppers.

#40 Parsley. It tastes like soap to me. And no I don’t mean cilantro. I like cilantro. I HATE parsley.

#41 Ketchup. Almost always too sweet for my liking.

#42 Excessive cheese on stuff (like all the cheesy foodporn stuff), cheese with strong flavor profiles + seafood, cheese with asian food, excessive sugar (like most 99% of cheap desserts), excessive use of cream.

#43 Restaurants only offering brioche buns and no other options.



I do like brioche but I dislike the lack of variety and options. It also doesn't always go well with the toppings and sometimes I want something more savoury.



What's wrong with offering sesame?

#44 Gherkins

#45 Green peppers. To me, they taste like dirty feet smell. So gross.

#46 Horseradish. I'm a super taster and no matter how you try to hide it, its all I can taste.

#47 Chopped walnuts in desserts like carrot cake or brownies.



My mom’s candied yams. Canned yams mixed with booze and tons of brown sugar and cinnamon and then topped with marshmallows and baked. It’s so sweet…too sweet.



Raisins…I hate raisins. Great way to ruin a cinnamon roll.



Olives. If there are olives in it, I’m picking them out or skipping the meal. Black olives to me taste like a mixture of salt and the can they were in. Very metallic tasting to me.

#48 Nuts in bread. I like bread, I like nuts, but don't put them together, please. Bread is soft, it's weird to have crunchy bits floating around in it.

#49 Marbled meat textures. They seem to be highly desirable to other people, but they are a sensory don’t for me.

#50 Lavender, roses, and orange blossom in food- save that stuff for the potpourri bowl, please. Also weird additions like chilis and basil in chocolate- chocolate is delicious, it doesn't need some savory spice horning in, that's just weird.

#51 The feeling of meringue on my teeth is the sensory equivalent of nails on a chalkboard. Add in that it’s overly sweet and I just can’t understand why it’s a delicacy.

#52 Peas in anything but samosas. Fantastic way to ruin any dish.

#53 Raw fricking tomatoes! I can’t say how many times I’ve asked for none and gotten them anyway, or menus that don’t list them on sandwiches or pasta garnish. I detest them and they ruin dishes either by seeping their vile watery ick onto sandwiches, salads, or burgers, or they adhere to a sauce so you lose half the sauce by scraping them off. Now I just send the plate back if there’s tomatoes, can’t deal with them. Also cilantro, it’s ubiquitous these days and also terrible tasting to me. Not in the soapy way of genetics, just generally gross. I don’t know how it became so popular even in Tex-mex dishes because it was never present in anything I ever ordered until about 25 years ago. Both are things I wish I enjoyed.