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The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show returned to Miami Swim Week this year with its biggest production yet, bringing together models, athletes, influencers, reality stars, and entertainers for one of the most anticipated fashion events of the summer.

Held at W South Beach, the annual showcase has grown far beyond a traditional runway presentation and now serves as a celebration of fashion, confidence, and individuality.

This year's event featured a star-studded lineup that included Alix Earle, Ilona Maher, Brooks Nader, Bethenny Frankel, Hunter McGrady, Lauren Chan, and many more.

The 2026 edition also marked a major milestone for the brand, as the runway show was filmed as a television special that will stream on Hulu on June 9.

Several memorable moments helped make the night stand out.

Image credits: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Lizzo delivered a live performance while models walked the runway, drawing attention as she showed off the results of her widely discussed health and fitness journey.

Bethenny Frankel also returned to the catwalk for the second year in a row, turning heads in multiple bold swimsuit looks.

Professional dancers from Dancing with the Stars added another layer of entertainment with performances throughout the evening.

From daring cutout designs and barely-there bikinis to eye-catching crochet styles and sparkling one-pieces, the runway was packed with attention-grabbing swimwear.

Below, take a look at some of the most revealing looks from the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show and rounded up 15 outfits that stole the spotlight.

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#1

Lizzo

Plus-size model in blue swimsuit performing at Sports Illustrated runway 2026

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    #2

    Brooks Nader

    Model in black swimsuit and sunglasses on Sports Illustrated runway 2026

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    #3

    Gabriela Moura

    Smiling model in yellow bikini with purple wrap at Sports Illustrated swimsuit runway show

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    #4

    Emma Slater

    Model in revealing black swimsuit with dragon design at Sports Illustrated runway show 2026

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    #5

    Alix Earle

    Model in white bikini with anchor design at Sports Illustrated runway show 2026

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    #6

    Stassi Schroeder

    Model wearing orange bikini walking runway at Sports Illustrated swimsuit show 2026

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    #7

    Remi Bader

    Plus size model in blue anchor bikini at Sports Illustrated swimsuit show 2026

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    #8

    Haley Kalil

    Model walking runway in white belted swimsuit at Sports Illustrated revealing swimwear show 2026

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    #9

    Ellie Thumann

    Model posing in pink chain-detail bikini with jacket at Sports Illustrated show

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    #10

    Xandra Pohl

    Blonde woman in bronze embellished bikini posing outdoors from Sports Illustrated

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    #11

    Bethenny Frankel

    Model in blue and yellow striped bikini walking at Sports Illustrated swimsuit show 2026

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    #12

    Tunde Oyeneyin

    Model posing in teal swimsuit with sailor hat at Sports Illustrated revealing swimsuits show

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    #13

    Maura Higgins

    Model wearing pink bikini with blue sarong at Sports Illustrated runway show 2026

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    #14

    Jena Sims

    Blonde model in pink bandeau bikini walking Sports Illustrated runway 2026

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    #15

    Christen Goff

    Woman in white bikini posing backstage at Sports Illustrated swimsuit event 2026

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