In March 2022, Utah businessman Eric Richins was found lifeless in his home near Park City after drinking a Moscow Mule prepared by his wife, Kouri Richins.



An autopsy later revealed that the 39-year-old had nearly five times the lethal amount of fentanyl in his system.



Prosecutors alleged that Kouri, a mother of three, slayed him for financial gain, pointing to mounting debts, life insurance policies, and an affair she was allegedly having at the time.



The case became even more shocking when Kouri published a children’s book titled Are You With Me? after Eric’s passing.



The book was marketed as a way to help children cope with the loss of a parent and was dedicated to Eric, whom she described as “my amazing husband and a wonderful father.”



Just months later, she was arrested and charged with aggravated m*rder.



In March 2026, a jury convicted Kouri of aggravated m*rder, attempted aggravated m*rder, insurance fraud, and forgery.



Prosecutors successfully argued that Eric’s d*ath was not her first attempt.



Trial testimony revealed that she had allegedly tried to p*ison him on Valentine’s Day 2022, but when that attempt failed, she tried again 17 days later.



During sentencing, Prosecutor Brad Bloodworth told the court, “Over the next 17 days, she did not think, ‘What have I done?’ Rather, she thought, ‘How can I do better?’”



What emerged after the conviction made the case even darker.





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Victim impact statements from the couple’s three sons revealed that they were afraid of their own mother and did not want her released from prison.



One son, identified as A.R., wrote, “You took away my dad for no reason other than greed, and you only cared about yourself and your stupid boyfriends.”



He continued, “I don't want you out of jail because I will not feel safe if you are out.”



“You have never said sorry for anything that you have done to me and my brothers. I don’t want you to hurt anyone again.”



Another son, C.R., added, “I think Kouri should get a life sentence because what she did is very sick. Because it had no reason to happen, and it impacted a bunch of people, including me.”



A third, the youngest one, W.R., simply stated that he wanted her to go to prison “forever.”



At her May 2026 sentencing hearing, Kouri spoke for nearly 40 minutes, repeatedly maintaining her innocence and telling her children to “be like your dad.”



She insisted, “I will not be blamed for something I did not do,” and vowed to appeal her conviction.



Judge Richard Mrazik was unconvinced.



He sentenced her to life in prison without the possibility of parole, along with consecutive sentences for attempted m*rder, insurance fraud, and forgery.



Explaining his decision, Mrazik said, “A person convicted of those things is simply too dangerous to ever be free.” Richins remains incarcerated in Utah while pursuing an appeal.

