Elon Musk Subject Of Wild Conspiracy Theories After “Weird” Move At Charlie Kirk Funeral Surfaces
Elon Musk in a black suit and tie at a formal event, surrounded by dark and red background elements.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Elon Musk Subject Of Wild Conspiracy Theories After “Weird” Move At Charlie Kirk Funeral Surfaces

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
A seemingly harmless gesture by Elon Musk at the late Charlie Kirk’s memorial service has sparked heated controversy on social media.

The right-wing conservative, who lost his life in a fatal attack during an event at the University of Utah, was honored on September 21.

In a now-viral clip shared by a user, the poster claimed that Elon appeared to already have “a Neuralink chip” at the event. 

Highlights
  • A viral video of Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service sparked heated debate online over his unusual body movements.
  • Netizens speculated on causes, ranging from neck pain and past spinal surgeries to a possible link with Neuralink.
  • Neuralink, Musk’s brain-chip company, develops implants designed to help patients with severe paralysis.
    Elon Musk is accused of having a Neuralink chip implanted in his brain after a viral video of him at a memorial service 

    Elon Musk wearing sunglasses and a black cap, gesturing with raised hands during a public event discussion.

    Elon Musk wearing sunglasses and a black cap, gesturing with raised hands during a public event discussion.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    The 54-year-old was seen making his way towards the seating section of the memorial service held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. 

    The service was attended by over 70,000 people inside the stadium, with thousands more in nearby overflow venues, including the U.S. president.

    In the video, Elon briefly stretched his neck in a circular motion before resuming his posture. His eyes appeared strained and squinted shut, and he also placed one hand lightly on his stomach.

    The post was captioned by Matt Wallace in all caps, “RUMORS ARE CIRCULATING ABOUT ELON MUSK AFTER THIS VIDEO WAS POSTED.”

    Elon Musk waving in a black suit at a public event with security personnel nearby, sparking conspiracy theories.

    Elon Musk waving in a black suit at a public event with security personnel nearby, sparking conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: realdukedenman/X

    Matt even commented on the post, expressing his firm belief that Musk had already implanted a Neuralink chip in his brain, citing the gesture seen in the video.

    The entrepreneur was attending the funeral service of the fatally shot right-wing conservative Charlie Kirk

    Elon Musk in a black suit at a crowded event, surrounded by people, sparking conspiracy theories online.

    Elon Musk in a black suit at a crowded event, surrounded by people, sparking conspiracy theories online.

    Image credits: MAGAVoice/X

    “I believe he already has a Neuralink chip.”

    The brain chip is one of the groundbreaking inventions by Elon’s company Neuralink, which has advanced brain-computer interfaces (BCIs).

    It records and decodes brain activity, enabling new innovations in healthcare, communication, and cognitive abilities.

    It is primarily designed to aid individuals with severe paralysis, helping restore personal control over limbs, prosthetics, or communication devices.

    In January 2024, Noland Arbaugh was reported to be the first person to receive a Neuralink implant. 

    However, one user agreed with Wallace’s views, writing that he had always believed Elon to be the “first person” to receive the chip, contrary to mainstream reports.

    Elon is the founder of the innovative company Neuralink, which aims to help patients with severe paralysis

    “I also believe he has a chip neuralink. I’ve been saying it for a long time that he was the first human to receive. Which he tested on himself before being allowed to do so on humans.”

    As of May 2025, according to the company’s official website, the chip “received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA to help restore communication for individuals with severe speech impairment.”

    The chip was designed by a team of high-profile scientists, neuroscientists, and engineers. 

    It is a coin-sized device that uses thin, flexible threads equipped with 1,024 electrodes that record the activity of neurons, the nerve cells that send messages throughout the body to perform nearly all human functions.

    Elon Musk walking in a suit at an event, sparking wild conspiracy theories after a weird move at Charlie Kirk funeral.

    Elon Musk walking in a suit at an event, sparking wild conspiracy theories after a weird move at Charlie Kirk funeral.

    Image credits: MattWallace888/X

    Screenshot of a tweet by Matt Wallace referencing Elon Musk and a Neuralink chip amid conspiracy theories.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Matt Wallace referencing Elon Musk and a Neuralink chip amid conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: MattWallace888

    The chip is implanted into the brain using surgical robots to ensure precise placement of the electrodes and is “cosmetically invisible.”

    “He has [the chip] too… It is the only thing that explains the amount of multi-tasking, posting gaming and working all side by side… it’s the only thing that made sense!”

    The video sparked a heated debate, with netizens trying to explain the cause of Elon’s posture 

    Elon Musk speaking on stage with Neuralink branding behind him, holding a microphone during a presentation.

    Elon Musk speaking on stage with Neuralink branding behind him, holding a microphone during a presentation.

    Image credits: Neuralink/YouTube

    Tweet screenshot discussing Elon Musk and wild conspiracy theories after unusual behavior at a funeral event.

    Tweet screenshot discussing Elon Musk and wild conspiracy theories after unusual behavior at a funeral event.

    Image credits: brodielindrea_

    The post garnered thousands of comments, with social media users offering their own explanations for Musk’s posture at the event. 

    Some argued it was due to “neck pain,” noting that the businessman had undergone three surgeries to fix spinal cord issues in the past year.

    One user commented, “He is stretching his neck a bit. If you have neck pain, those movements relieve tension… People get hung up over really weird s**t.”

    Another wrote, “He’s had neck surgery and lives with chronic neck and back pain… I’ve had the same surgery as him this year and I have to do the same thing.”

    Elon Musk standing among a crowd at an event, captured during a moment sparking conspiracy theories.

    Elon Musk standing among a crowd at an event, captured during a moment sparking conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: Michael_McCoyy/X

    Screenshot of a tweet addressing Elon Musk conspiracy theories following his unusual actions at Charlie Kirk funeral.

    Screenshot of a tweet addressing Elon Musk conspiracy theories following his unusual actions at Charlie Kirk funeral.

    Image credits: ricksonnpiment

    Meanwhile, some suggested Musk’s autism as the reason for his “obscure body language.”

    “Elon has autism for those who don’t know. He is socially awkward sometimes and we all notice that…” commented one user.

    “He’s autistic. It’s not unheard of to have obscure body language.”

    Elon has had three surgeries to address his spinal cord issues and lives with Asperger’s syndrome 

    Elon Musk in a black suit at a public event, sparking wild conspiracy theories after a strange funeral appearance.

    Elon Musk in a black suit at a public event, sparking wild conspiracy theories after a strange funeral appearance.

    Image credits: MattWallace888/X

    Elon Musk sparked wild conspiracy theories after a strange gesture at Charlie Kirk funeral caught attention.

    Elon Musk sparked wild conspiracy theories after a strange gesture at Charlie Kirk funeral caught attention.

    Image credits: corgothic

    While there is no confirmed official autism diagnosis for Musk, during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in May 2021, he publicly acknowledged his condition.

    “I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL.”

    One social media user, Josette Caruso, even highlighted Musk’s past use of illegal substances.

    She wrote, “That’s DEFINITELY the Ke***ine kicking in. The guys a d**g a**ict. He admitted he was on it and then when he was working for our government briefly he announced that he was clean. Well, he’s back on it.”

    Elon Musk in a crowd at an event, wearing a black suit and white shirt, amidst people recording on phones.

    Elon Musk in a crowd at an event, wearing a black suit and white shirt, amidst people recording on phones.

    Image credits: nicksortor/X

    Elon had previously acknowledged using the hallucinogenic substance as a treatment for his depression.

    However, President Trump had labelled him a “big-time d**g a**ict” in the days following their online feud earlier this year. 

    Elon Musk at an event with people dressed formally, sparking wild conspiracy theories after a funeral appearance.

    Elon Musk at an event with people dressed formally, sparking wild conspiracy theories after a funeral appearance.

    Image credits: nicksortor/X

    In an attempt to refute the claims, the Tesla chief executive shared a substance test he took in June, which showed negative results, indicating that he was clean.

    “No. He self diagnosed, which is not the same as a doctor diagnosing him,” wrote one suspicious social media user 

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Elon Musk and conspiracy theories about him having a Neuralink chip.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Elon Musk and conspiracy theories about him having a Neuralink chip.

    Image credits: AgentsQueen0o

    Tweet from Renee Vick reacting to Elon Musk conspiracy theories after unusual move at Charlie Kirk funeral.

    Tweet from Renee Vick reacting to Elon Musk conspiracy theories after unusual move at Charlie Kirk funeral.

    Image credits: shelbyssnake08

    Tweet from Weeping Plebs about Elon Musk, discussing rumors and conspiracy theories circulating online.

    Tweet from Weeping Plebs about Elon Musk, discussing rumors and conspiracy theories circulating online.

    Image credits: WeepingPlebs

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Elon Musk and Neuralink amid wild conspiracy theories after a controversial funeral event.

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Elon Musk and Neuralink amid wild conspiracy theories after a controversial funeral event.

    Image credits: HuffmanRobb

    Screenshot of Leah Nielsen’s tweet replying about Elon Musk subject of wild conspiracy theories after a weird move at Charlie Kirk funeral.

    Screenshot of Leah Nielsen’s tweet replying about Elon Musk subject of wild conspiracy theories after a weird move at Charlie Kirk funeral.

    Image credits: leahnoelnielsen

    Tweet mentioning Elon Musk and conspiracy theories about a beta chip in relation to a weird move at Charlie Kirk funeral.

    Tweet mentioning Elon Musk and conspiracy theories about a beta chip in relation to a weird move at Charlie Kirk funeral.

    Image credits: ilearnednada

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Elon Musk and theories after a strange move at a funeral event.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Elon Musk and theories after a strange move at a funeral event.

    Image credits: Brandon_Go_Lets

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Elon Musk amid wild conspiracy theories after a funeral event.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Elon Musk amid wild conspiracy theories after a funeral event.

    Image credits: fbenthusiastt

    Tweet by Patricia Ramirez responding about Elon Musk’s weird move at Charlie Kirk funeral sparking wild conspiracy theories.

    Tweet by Patricia Ramirez responding about Elon Musk’s weird move at Charlie Kirk funeral sparking wild conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: patihxy

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Elon Musk and mentioning obscure body language amid conspiracy theories.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Elon Musk and mentioning obscure body language amid conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: Ch3wb2

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Elon Musk, referencing conspiracy theories and a controversial comment about autism.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Elon Musk, referencing conspiracy theories and a controversial comment about autism.

    Image credits: TurneyAuth7909

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning Elon Musk and speculation around his behavior linked to conspiracy theories online.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning Elon Musk and speculation around his behavior linked to conspiracy theories online.

    Image credits: josettecaruso

    Tweet about neck pain linked to computer use, highlighting Elon Musk subject of wild conspiracy theories after funeral move.

    Tweet about neck pain linked to computer use, highlighting Elon Musk subject of wild conspiracy theories after funeral move.

    Image credits: kvvlu

    Tweet discussing Elon Musk’s cervical spine issue sparking wild conspiracy theories after a weird move at a funeral.

    Tweet discussing Elon Musk’s cervical spine issue sparking wild conspiracy theories after a weird move at a funeral.

    Image credits: monicamoonx

    Tweet discussing internet rumors linked to Elon Musk and mentioning strange behavior at Charlie Kirk funeral.

    Tweet discussing internet rumors linked to Elon Musk and mentioning strange behavior at Charlie Kirk funeral.

    Image credits: justs0mezr0

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Elon Musk and conspiracy theories related to his unusual actions at Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Elon Musk and conspiracy theories related to his unusual actions at Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

    Image credits: libertydoghq

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning body armor, related to Elon Musk and conspiracy theories after Charlie Kirk funeral event.

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning body armor, related to Elon Musk and conspiracy theories after Charlie Kirk funeral event.

    Image credits: ReneValadez01

    Tweet from Kalvin McClain commenting on Elon Musk's appearance amid wild conspiracy theories after a strange gesture at funeral.

    Tweet from Kalvin McClain commenting on Elon Musk's appearance amid wild conspiracy theories after a strange gesture at funeral.

    Image credits: Kalvin_McClain

    Screenshot of a social media post referencing Elon Musk amid wild conspiracy theories after a strange move at Charlie Kirk funeral.

    Screenshot of a social media post referencing Elon Musk amid wild conspiracy theories after a strange move at Charlie Kirk funeral.

    Image credits: Rollandschmitt

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Elon Musk and wild conspiracy theories after his unusual move at a funeral event.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Elon Musk and wild conspiracy theories after his unusual move at a funeral event.

    Image credits: Emily0529shine

    Tweet screenshot showing a user questioning cryptic posts linked to Elon Musk conspiracy theories after a funeral event.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user questioning cryptic posts linked to Elon Musk conspiracy theories after a funeral event.

    Image credits: mamaloux

    Tweet from Pass The Torch commenting on Elon Musk rubbing his stomach, hinting at possible indigestion amid conspiracy theories.

    Tweet from Pass The Torch commenting on Elon Musk rubbing his stomach, hinting at possible indigestion amid conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: PassTheTorch101

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Enough about fElon Musk. Enough about Charlie Kirk. Stop giving right-wingers the spotlight that they crave.

    borjestromming avatar
    Börje Strömming
    Börje Strömming
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop pushing American bs on a European site with people from all around the world

    mediumgolem avatar
    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude has spine issues and is on the spectrum. Definitely overthinking it. That's not the same as me saying he doesn't already have a chip, though...

    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think the autism really plays into this one, but his screwed up neck certainly does. I can't stand the guy, but this is just dumb to even talk about.

    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The man is almost definitely autistic, as are so many people in computing, IT, the sciences. However, he's also a prize jerk. It's perfectly possible to be both.

