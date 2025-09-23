Brooklyn Midwife’s Dice Game Club Sparks Concerns About Safety For “Non-White” Women
A seemingly harmless dice game landed a Brooklyn midwife in hot water following her attempt to organize a game night.
Ellen Christy shared a post on her social media about organizing a monthly “Bunco Club” activity in her neighborhood, which quickly led to a storm of backlash online.
Netizens accused the 30-year-old of disrespecting the Black community and appropriating Black culture.
- Ellen Christy shared a post about her monthly “Bunco Club” dice game in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood on a Facebook group.
- Netizens criticized the 30-year-old midwife for appropriating Black culture, citing the lack of diversity in her post.
- A screenshot of Christy’s post went viral after she deleted it, igniting heated debates over colonial behavior and community sensitivity.
“The colonizers be colonizing,” commented one social media user.
Ellen Christy’s attempt to organize a dice game night backfired as she was labeled a “colonizer”
Image credits: Ellen Christy / Facebook
The 30-year-old shared a Facebook post in the Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn Community Facebook group.
In the post, she expressed that she was looking for women in the community “to join a Bunco Club,” organized by her every month at her apartment.
Ellen also shared a selfie with a group of five other women sitting on the floor, seemingly from one of those dice game nights.
Notably, every woman in the picture appeared to be white, with no person of color present.
“Hi all – seeking women living in Bedford-Stuyvesant to join a Bunco Club!” Christy, who is white, wrote in the post. “Bunco is a game of rolling dice (think Yahtzee!), no skills required.”
The 30-year-old Jamaica Hospital midwife created the “Bunco Club” to “connect” with women in her community
Image credits: Ellen Christy / Facebook
Image credits: Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn Community / Facebook
“I started this group to connect other women living in Bedstuy.”
She concluded her message by revealing the exact details, including the date and time of the monthly activity.
“We meet monthly to hang out and play. This month’s meeting is Saturday, September 27th at 7PM.”
Bed-Stuy, the community where the hospital worker organized her game night, is predominantly Black and is home to the largest number of Black residents in New York City.
Image credits: Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn Community / Facebook
Given the lack of diversity in her picture, people called the post offensive and accused her of gentrification.
As a result of the mounting backlash, Ellen deleted the post from the group.
“Yikes. Gentrifiers and their defenders coming out of the woodworks…” expressed one user in disapproval of Christy’s post.
Ellen was accused of disrespecting the Black community and appropriating Black culture
Image credits: Google Docs
Image credits: Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn Community / Facebook
Historically, dice games have been around since at least 3,000 BCE, with credible evidence found in places like Greece, Rome, Egypt, and China.
Christy’s Bunco dice game traces its roots to 19th-century England, where it was known as the “eight-dice game.”
It was originally started as a gambling and swindling game and was first imported to San Francisco in 1855. After the Civil War, the game evolved into a popular recreational activity.
Referring to a dice game called Cee-Lo, which is more historically associated with Black neighborhoods like Bed-Stuy, many social media users criticized Ellen for colonial behavior.
“Y’all playing gentrified cee lo?!”
Cee-Lo, a popular Chinese variation of Bunco, was brought to America by Chinese-American laborers and flourished most in Harlem, another Black neighborhood in New York, during the 1970s and 1980s.
Due to mounting backlash and criticism, Christy deleted her original post about the Bed-Stuy game night
Image credits: Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn Community / Facebook
Image credits: Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn Community / Facebook
While the post was quickly removed following online criticism, one member of the group shared a screenshot on September 20.
Calling out Christy’s decision to delete the post, the user Janessa Wilson wrote, “deleting your post, and all of the labor that we did to educate, is colonial violence. so that tracks.”
Netizens were not happy, with many expressing their displeasure over the lack of diversity in the original post.
One user commented, “What non-white person in their right mind would feel safe joining that?!”
Another wrote, “No black or brown members and there is a solicitation for ‘members’ in this Bed Stuy Community Group?”
“Colonizer Cee-Lo Club,” a third expressed.
Image credits: Ellen Christy / Facebook
However, some users defended Ellen, questioning how a simple dice game could be equated with colonial behavior.
“Only in Brooklyn could a dice game become a geopolitical crisis,” wrote one dissenting user.
“The racists in Bed Stuy don’t want white people around them, and they feel comfortable saying it out loud.”
Bunco was originally created as a gambling dice game in England before transforming into a popular recreational activity
Image credits: Amazon
One social media user even drew a parallel to the infamous homicide of a 40-year-old woman named Tamla Horsford, who was mysteriously found deceased after attending a slumber party in Georgia.
Tamla was a Black woman, and the party was organized in 2018 by a white family, leaving her as the only person of color there.
Despite autopsy results revealing abrasions on her body and suspicions of foul play, in 2019, Major Joe Perkins of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office closed the case due to a lack of evidence.
Image credits: Lea Böhm / Unsplash
Image credits: 11alive / Instagram
The user Senora Hassan wrote, “My mind IMMEDIATELY went to the story of the African American woman who mysteriously d**d while attending a slumber party with her all white friend group… Sometimes you have to read the room…”
Christy has not posted anything in the group since the controversy, nor has she addressed it on her other social media accounts.
“It went from Bed-Stuy do or die to concern over a woman’s Bunco club,” wrote one social media user
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Why are some people constantly searching for something to be offended about. This is ridiculous in every way.
Speaking as a "hispanic" living in the USA, I'd agree with this. She's a white mid-wife. Of course most of her friends are other white ladies. There's nothing about this woman which screams "she hates black people" to me. I'm a man, but I'd feel perfectly safe with my sister/mother/cousin whatever joining this group. I work as an engineer, so almost none of my friends are white. If I ran a dice game, and you saw a picture of a bunch of Latinos, Indians, Chinese, and Koreans in the photo would you honestly think "ooh they must hate white people". No, you'd think, "I bet the snacks are on point." And while that's probably a racist thing to think, it's also 100% correct. Now who wants a Kaju Katli, mother fudgers?
Because is USA, where people are suing you, if you pass one fingertoe in their garden. USA is freaking ridiculous, where is "normal" still, that only the-whites-can-be-racists.When black people are racist towards any other race, it's always swept under the rug. Yeah, ridiculous is the right word for USA's "race-problems". Like it or not, that's how it looks like for sane people.
Have you ever lived in the US? I have lived here my entire life, and can tell you there is no more, and no less racism here than in a multitude of other countries. S****y people are s****y people, no matter where they live. They are all the exact same. Now, I have met s****y people in my life (I’m 64). But I have also met wonderful people in my life. In both the US (including tourists and coworkers from other countries) and abroad. More wonderful people than s****y ones, btw. Also, I’ve observed that no single country has cornered the market on s****y people. So in my experience it appears the ratio of s****y to wonderful being pretty much the same everywhere on the globe, with wonderful edging our s****y by a large margin.
No, thank you, I would never live willingly in a post-apocaliptic dysthophia, what USA is. Also it says more than enough, that you are going in the scale of shítty people to wondeful ones. It seems like just normal, is not in your vocabulary. Maybe is boring for you, but I'm living between normal people 98% of my time.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
You obviously don't understand what being racist actually means
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Yeah, no one ever whined that Obama hated white people or spread fear of the scary new black panthers.
@Nova Rook, I don't normally do this, and I will probably regret opening this Pandora's box, but I'm genuinely curious why you think Obama hated white people? (edit: spelling)
@HH, I don't think that - but I am very aware that black people are often accused of being racist as this very charge was leveled against Obama many times. Fox News famously pushed a fear of the black panthers when Obama was elected. Again, the suggestion that black people get a free pass from accusations of racism is absurd beyond belief.
Rather than complaining, why don't the people of colour in her neighbourhood join the group? It's hardly her fault if the first few to join are white. Cultural appropriation is a ridiculous idea - take it to the extreme and that means only Chinese people can have gunpowder, and only white people can have trains, cars, radio, television, telephones, air travel and the internet, to name but a few.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do... HERE► EarnApp1.Com
Why are some people constantly searching for something to be offended about. This is ridiculous in every way.
Speaking as a "hispanic" living in the USA, I'd agree with this. She's a white mid-wife. Of course most of her friends are other white ladies. There's nothing about this woman which screams "she hates black people" to me. I'm a man, but I'd feel perfectly safe with my sister/mother/cousin whatever joining this group. I work as an engineer, so almost none of my friends are white. If I ran a dice game, and you saw a picture of a bunch of Latinos, Indians, Chinese, and Koreans in the photo would you honestly think "ooh they must hate white people". No, you'd think, "I bet the snacks are on point." And while that's probably a racist thing to think, it's also 100% correct. Now who wants a Kaju Katli, mother fudgers?
Because is USA, where people are suing you, if you pass one fingertoe in their garden. USA is freaking ridiculous, where is "normal" still, that only the-whites-can-be-racists.When black people are racist towards any other race, it's always swept under the rug. Yeah, ridiculous is the right word for USA's "race-problems". Like it or not, that's how it looks like for sane people.
Have you ever lived in the US? I have lived here my entire life, and can tell you there is no more, and no less racism here than in a multitude of other countries. S****y people are s****y people, no matter where they live. They are all the exact same. Now, I have met s****y people in my life (I’m 64). But I have also met wonderful people in my life. In both the US (including tourists and coworkers from other countries) and abroad. More wonderful people than s****y ones, btw. Also, I’ve observed that no single country has cornered the market on s****y people. So in my experience it appears the ratio of s****y to wonderful being pretty much the same everywhere on the globe, with wonderful edging our s****y by a large margin.
No, thank you, I would never live willingly in a post-apocaliptic dysthophia, what USA is. Also it says more than enough, that you are going in the scale of shítty people to wondeful ones. It seems like just normal, is not in your vocabulary. Maybe is boring for you, but I'm living between normal people 98% of my time.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
You obviously don't understand what being racist actually means
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Yeah, no one ever whined that Obama hated white people or spread fear of the scary new black panthers.
@Nova Rook, I don't normally do this, and I will probably regret opening this Pandora's box, but I'm genuinely curious why you think Obama hated white people? (edit: spelling)
@HH, I don't think that - but I am very aware that black people are often accused of being racist as this very charge was leveled against Obama many times. Fox News famously pushed a fear of the black panthers when Obama was elected. Again, the suggestion that black people get a free pass from accusations of racism is absurd beyond belief.
Rather than complaining, why don't the people of colour in her neighbourhood join the group? It's hardly her fault if the first few to join are white. Cultural appropriation is a ridiculous idea - take it to the extreme and that means only Chinese people can have gunpowder, and only white people can have trains, cars, radio, television, telephones, air travel and the internet, to name but a few.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do... HERE► EarnApp1.Com
3
52