“Time For The Evil Mouse Empire To Fall”: Disney Boycott Grows Strong As Celebs Make Viral Posts

In the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s popular late-night talk show being suspended by the Walt Disney-owned company ABC, celebrities have voiced their disapproval of the move.

On September 17, the show was pulled off the air “for the foreseeable future” following Jimmy’s comments about the assassination of right-wing conservative Charlie Kirk.

Highlights Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show was suspended indefinitely by ABC following his "offensive and insensitive" comments on Charlie Kirk’s passing.

Several stars, including Cynthia Nixon, Marisa Tomei, Mark Ruffalo, and others called for a complete boycott of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN in support of Kimmel.

The controversy sparked a heated debate online about freedom of speech, with netizens both supporting and criticizing the celebrity-led boycott.

Several popular Hollywood names, including Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, have called for a boycott of Disney+ and Hulu in support of the comedian.

“They are all just taking themselves out!! We’re all just eating popcorn watching!!! This is hilarious!!” quipped one netizen online.

Jimmy Kimmel was abruptly cancelled over his “offensive and insensitive” remarks about Charlie Kirk

Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On the September 15 episode of his now-canceled show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel addressed Kirk’s passing and President Trump’s reaction to the news.

Mocking the U.S. President’s “grieving” of Charlie, who was reportedly a close friend and staunch supporter of Trump, Jimmy told his audience, “Yes, he’s at the fourth stage of grief… This is not how an adult grieves the m**der of someone he called a friend. There’s something wrong with him…”

Following these remarks, broadcasting group Nexstar, on the order of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), dropped the show from ABC altogether.

The company stated in a public statement, “Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the d**th of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.”

The cancellation sparked widespread outrage among Hollywood stars, many of whom publicly criticized Disney and the government for attacking citizens’ freedom of speech rights.

Cynthia Nixon called for a complete boycott of all Disney products in support of the 57-year-old now-canceled comedian

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

In a brief, now-viral Instagram video uploaded to her official account on September 20, Cynthia revealed that she had canceled her “Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions.”

While expressing her support for Jimmy, Nixon also emphasized the U.S. First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Nixon (@cynthiaenixon)

Holding up her iPad to the camera with a message that read, “Your subscription has been cancelled,” she shared, “I just cancelled my Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions. They asked me why I hit ‘other’ and wrote: Because I believe in the first amendment. Reinstate Jimmy Kimmel, now.”

“My whole family is really gonna miss Abbott Elementary. We are really gonna miss Only Murders in the Building. But you know what? We would miss the First Amendment a whole lot more. Don’t go to the theme parks. Don’t go on the cruises. Cancel your subscriptions now.”

The star further emphasized her point in the post’s caption, writing, “Cancel your subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu & ESPN now.”

Charlie Kirk passed away after being fatally shot during a public political debate at Utah University

Image credits: marisatomei

The cancellation of Jimmy’s talk show was condemned by several celebrities who had previously appeared in Disney films.

Spider-Man star Marisa Tomei shared a post on her Instagram urging people to join the boycott of the conglomerate.

According to International Business Times, the company’s market value dropped by $1.5 billion overnight following Jimmy’s suspension.

In light of this, Marvel star Mark Ruffalo wrote on his Threads account that Disney’s stocks were “going to go down a lot further if they cancel” Kimmel’s show.

Meanwhile, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany urged fans to “cancel your @disneyplus @hulu @espn subscriptions!”

Image credits: Kevin Paul/Wikimedia

Another Disney star, Josh Gad, pointed out to the media company that Jimmy had “done more for your company than most entertainers.”

Pop icon Olivia Rodrigo expressed her support for the talk show host, firmly declaring on social media, “I stand for freedom of speech.”

Another popular comedian, Jimmy Fallon, during an episode of his own talk show, shared how he is not afraid of being “censored” by the government.

“He’s a decent, funny, and loving guy, and I hope he comes back. A lot of people are worried we won’t keep saying what we want to say or that we’ll be censored, but I’m going to cover the president’s trip to the UK just like I normally would!”

Celebs slammed the government and Disney for attacking their right to freedom of speech as stated in the American Constitution

Image credits: oliviarodrigo

Stephen Colbert called the cancellation “blatant censorship,” while Seth Meyers urged people to “stand up for the principles of expression.”

“There’s a reason Freedom of Speech is in the very first amendment; it stands above all others.”

Damon Lindelof, creator of the popular ABC series Lost, shared that he will not work with the network and its parent company until Kimmel is reinstated.

He wrote on social media, “I was shocked, saddened, and infuriated by yesterday’s suspension and look forward to it being lifted soon. If it isn’t, I can’t in good conscience work for the company that imposed it… And Jimmy? You’ve ALWAYS known what you were doing. Love you and support you.”

Jimmy reacts to ABC’s decision to suspend @JimmyKimmel after pressure from the FCC, leaving everyone thinking WTF? #FallonTonightpic.twitter.com/v5wLrPEAOM — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 19, 2025

HE DID IT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/jAaiy1EOwj — Joe Gallina (@JosephGallina) September 19, 2025

As celebrities called for the company’s boycott, several netizens couldn’t help but sarcastically mock their decision.

One user commented, “They’re just eating each other at this point and it’s amazing.”

Another wrote, “So they’re canceling cause someone was canceled ironic.”

A third quipped, “Going next weekend AND booked a 2026 trip! Will never stop loving Disney regardless of politics.”

However, some fans agreed with the sentiment of reversing the suspension on the comedian and supported the celebrities for speaking out about freedom of speech.

“Done and done. I believe in our First Amendment rights. The Citizens do have power when we unite,” wrote one.

“I’m gonna miss the Disney classic animated movies (Cinderella, Pinocchio, etc), but I’d rather give that up than to give up free speech.”

Charlie’s passing has sparked a “blatant censorship,” with numerous people experiencing layoffs due to their remarks about the late activist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof)

Following the announcement of Jimmy’s cancellation, fellow host and comedian David Letterman revealed at The Atlantic Festival in New York City how Kimmel was coping with the news.

“He’s sitting up in bed taking nourishment. He’s going to be fine.”

However, Kimmel has not yet directly addressed his suspension or shared his opinions on the Disney boycott led by celebrities.

Image credits: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Since Charlie’s passing, many reporters, educators, and even entertainment industry professionals, including Kimmel, across the country have lost their jobs due to their controversial opinions on the matter.

“They are probably the ones Disney would have hired too. Hopefully, they can’t find work anywhere else. Byeeee,” said one user online.

“Let’s see who has the power, the movie stars or the people who pay to watch them,” wrote one social media user in defense of Disney

