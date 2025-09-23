Teacher Arrested For Using “Poop” Spray Around School, Causing $50K In Repairs And Sickness

ADVERTISEMENT

A teaching staff member’s “malicious injury” has cost one South Carolina high school thousands of dollars in repairs.

Alexander Paul Robertson Lewis, a teaching assistant, has been charged after nearly a month of disruptions that damaged school property and affected students’ health.

“I wonder if dude panicked when he walked into work one day and a whole team was there investigating,” commented one user online.

Highlights Alexander Lewis was arrested after nearly a month of disruptions at a Florence high school using a foul-smelling “poop spray.”

The stunt impacted several students and staff, causing respiratory issues and resulting in over $55,000 in property damage.

The 32-year-old teaching assistant has been charged following an investigation into the incident.

“That spray probably made the school smell better… let's be real. Teenagers and kids aren't known to be smelling great,” quipped one user.

Alexander Lewis has been arrested and charged with school property damage lasting nearly a month

Entrance of West Florence High School with brick walls and green doors, related to teacher arrested for using poop spray incident.

Image credits: West Florence High School / Facebook

The 32-year-old worked as a teaching assistant at a Florence high school.

On September 19, 2025, he was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for using a poop odor spray inside the school.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lewis used the spray regularly between August 25 and September 19, up until his arrest.

Empty classroom with desks and chairs in a school setting related to teacher arrested for using poop spray and causing damage.

Image credits: Giulia Squillace / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The foul-smelling spray was “an internet acquired spray designed to imitate fecal odor at the school.”

The stunt endangered the lives of several students, some of whom became severely ill and required medical attention.

The 32-year-old used a “fecal odor” spray to cause disruptions at the high school

Hand holding a prank fart spray bottle with a blurred woman reacting in a school office, related to teacher using poop spray incident.

Image credits: Amazon (not the actual photo)

Students experienced respiratory issues after inhaling the odor multiple times.

One anonymous parent shared with Local 12 that Alexander’s spray “triggered” their son’s asthma on several occasions.

“My son has, his asthma has been triggered multiple times because of this and I had to take him to the doctor three times.”

Mugshot of a teacher arrested for using poop spray around school causing sickness and costly repairs.

Image credits: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

A social media comment reading He looks like he'd do it again, related to teacher arrested for using poop spray causing school damage and sickness.

Comment by Misty Marie questioning the arrest related to teacher using poop spray causing school damage and sickness.

Comment by Jonah White about teacher arrested for using poop spray causing repairs and sickness, with laughing emoji.

As for the school, reports state that the institution’s air conditioning system was damaged, and multiple inspections were carried out to determine the root cause of the odor.

After countless inspections, the school assured parents via email that the gas lines, propane systems, and air quality within the school itself were not hazardous.

Students were severely impacted with respiratory issues due to Alexander’s spray stunt

Florence teacher arrested for using poop spray at school causing $50K in repairs and student illness.

Image credits: Florence County Sheriff’s Office – South Carolina / Facebook

The school district incurred more than $55,000 in damages caused to the property.

Along with students, many staff members also suffered health issues such as headaches, nausea, and dizziness, which disrupted the daily curriculum.

Lewis was charged with disturbing schools and malicious injury to property.

He was held at the Florence County Detention Center following his arrest but was released on September 20 after his bond was announced.

Man in handcuffs stands by a table in a plain room during a teacher arrest related to poop spray incident at school.

Image credits: Simon Williams / YouTube

During a local court hearing, a judge set his total bond at just over $9,000. The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

According to the authorities, additional charges could be filed.

Alexander was charged with disturbing schools and malicious injury to property

Knight Stadium entrance at school linked to teacher arrested for using poop spray causing repairs and sickness.

Image credits: West Florence High School / Facebook

Screenshot of a social media comment joking about someone taking a prank too far related to a teacher arrested for poop spray.

Screenshot of a social media comment about a prank, related to teacher arrested for using poop spray at school.

Lewis’ court hearing dates have been set for October and November.

The malicious injury to personal property charge will be addressed in general sessions court on November 19, with bond set at $8,000.

Meanwhile, the charge of interfering with schools will be heard in Florence Magistrates Court on October 15, with bond set at $1,090.

Several small prank spray bottles labeled with fart and stink prank themes displayed on a metal surface.

Image credits: ClownWorld365 / X (not the actual photo)

Netizens were not fazed by the teaching assistant’s stunt, instead, many chimed in with hilarious reactions to the news, with some even claiming his arrest and charges should be dropped.

One user commented on social media, “Let’s start a GoFundMe to buy him more poop spray.”

Another wrote, “Probably was trying to make the kids laugh? Who the hell knows. Hahaha!”

“It’s fart spray! Let the man out!” a third quipped.

Courtroom scene with officials discussing the case of a teacher arrested for using poop spray around school.

Image credits: Simon Williams / YouTube

“I have used ‘fart spray’ many times for pranks….. I mean come on – why everyone gotta be so uptight? Laugh a little – it’s good for the soul.”

However, one user directly attacked Alexander while also criticizing the school’s hiring practices.

“They really need to start screening who they’re hiring for teachers in this country… Hiring way too many with mental illness.”

Alexander’s bond has been set at a little over $9,000, with his court hearings scheduled for October and November

Man with beard sitting at a table in a plain room, related to teacher arrested for using poop spray at school causing damage.

Image credits: Simon Williams / YouTube

Following his release, Lewis has not yet made any public comment about his arrest, nor has he shared his reasons for pulling the stunt.

According to South Carolina law, malicious injury to property is defined in the Code of Laws, Title 16, Chapter 11, which covers offenses against property.

It is a serious criminal offense that involves the intentional and unlawful destruction or damage of another person’s real or personal property.

Close-up of a person in handcuffs wearing an orange uniform, symbolizing a teacher arrested at school for causing damage and sickness.

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

It includes acts such as destroying a home or vehicle, defacing a business, vandalism, graffiti, and more.

Moreover, since the school incurred around $55,000 in damages, Alexander faces a felony charge, which can lead to imprisonment for one year or more.

“[Teaching Assistant] does it and he gets fired. A student does it, and nothing happens,” argued one user in defense of Alexander

Screenshot of a social media post about a teacher arrested for using poop spray causing school repairs and sickness.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a teacher arrested for using poop spray causing repairs and sickness.

Comment by Jack Allen suggesting a GoFundMe to buy more poop spray related to teacher arrested incident.

Comment about teacher using poop spray causing damage and sickness, posted by Rob Osborn with reaction emojis.

Comment by Cody Morphis describing a high school prank involving a fart spray causing a strong sewer-like odor around the school.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a teacher arrested for using poop spray causing school damage and sickness.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a teacher arrested for using poop spray causing $50K in school repairs and sickness.

Facebook comment from CJ Phillips discussing a teacher arrested for using poop spray causing school damage and sickness.

Comment from Mario L. Machado about not knowing poop spray was a thing, related to teacher arrested for using poop spray.

Comment by Jacque Jones saying it sounds like a junior high prank, not an adult, with reaction icons and 252 likes.

Comment by Jason Witrock about homemade prank causing issues related to teacher arrested for using poop spray in school.

Comment from Cheyanne Anderson discussing a spray that affected the school environment and students' hygiene.

Screenshot of social media post discussing spraying poop causing a strong smell, relating to teacher arrested for poop spray incident.

Comment from Thomas Coviello joking about using a prank to get school AC fixed amid teacher arrested for poop spray incident.

Screenshot of a comment discussing the teacher arrested for using poop spray at school causing damage and sickness.

Screenshot of social media comment reacting to teacher arrested for using poop spray causing $50K in repairs and sickness.

Comment from John Hutsler discussing school principal and HVAC business, mentioning fart spray causing costly damage and inspection fees.

Comment by Elizabeth-Rose Mandalou expressing confusion about a teacher using poop spray around school causing repairs and sickness.

Screenshot of a social media comment about a teacher using poop spray around a school causing damage and sickness.

Comment from TJ Heather Davis reacting to prank sprays, referencing fart spray use and school prank attitudes.

Comment by Missy Long stating she feels a Southpark episode coming soon related to teacher arrested for using poop spray causing school repairs.

Facebook comment by Josh Perez saying nobody can take a joke nowadays, reacting to teacher arrested for poop spray incident.

Comment by Lump Jonathan Perry discussing a prank involving teachers and students related to a school incident with spray.