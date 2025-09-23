Teacher Arrested For Using “Poop” Spray Around School, Causing $50K In Repairs And Sickness
A teaching staff member’s “malicious injury” has cost one South Carolina high school thousands of dollars in repairs.
Alexander Paul Robertson Lewis, a teaching assistant, has been charged after nearly a month of disruptions that damaged school property and affected students’ health.
“I wonder if dude panicked when he walked into work one day and a whole team was there investigating,” commented one user online.
- Alexander Lewis was arrested after nearly a month of disruptions at a Florence high school using a foul-smelling “poop spray.”
- The stunt impacted several students and staff, causing respiratory issues and resulting in over $55,000 in property damage.
- The 32-year-old teaching assistant has been charged following an investigation into the incident.
- “That spray probably made the school smell better… let's be real. Teenagers and kids aren't known to be smelling great,” quipped one user.
Alexander Lewis has been arrested and charged with school property damage lasting nearly a month
Image credits: West Florence High School / Facebook
The 32-year-old worked as a teaching assistant at a Florence high school.
On September 19, 2025, he was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for using a poop odor spray inside the school.
According to the sheriff’s office, Lewis used the spray regularly between August 25 and September 19, up until his arrest.
Image credits: Giulia Squillace / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The foul-smelling spray was “an internet acquired spray designed to imitate fecal odor at the school.”
The stunt endangered the lives of several students, some of whom became severely ill and required medical attention.
The 32-year-old used a “fecal odor” spray to cause disruptions at the high school
Image credits: Amazon (not the actual photo)
Students experienced respiratory issues after inhaling the odor multiple times.
One anonymous parent shared with Local 12 that Alexander’s spray “triggered” their son’s asthma on several occasions.
“My son has, his asthma has been triggered multiple times because of this and I had to take him to the doctor three times.”
Image credits: Florence County Sheriff’s Office
As for the school, reports state that the institution’s air conditioning system was damaged, and multiple inspections were carried out to determine the root cause of the odor.
After countless inspections, the school assured parents via email that the gas lines, propane systems, and air quality within the school itself were not hazardous.
Students were severely impacted with respiratory issues due to Alexander’s spray stunt
Image credits: Florence County Sheriff’s Office – South Carolina / Facebook
The school district incurred more than $55,000 in damages caused to the property.
Along with students, many staff members also suffered health issues such as headaches, nausea, and dizziness, which disrupted the daily curriculum.
Lewis was charged with disturbing schools and malicious injury to property.
He was held at the Florence County Detention Center following his arrest but was released on September 20 after his bond was announced.
Image credits: Simon Williams / YouTube
During a local court hearing, a judge set his total bond at just over $9,000. The investigation into the case remains ongoing.
According to the authorities, additional charges could be filed.
Alexander was charged with disturbing schools and malicious injury to property
Image credits: West Florence High School / Facebook
Lewis’ court hearing dates have been set for October and November.
The malicious injury to personal property charge will be addressed in general sessions court on November 19, with bond set at $8,000.
Meanwhile, the charge of interfering with schools will be heard in Florence Magistrates Court on October 15, with bond set at $1,090.
Image credits: ClownWorld365 / X (not the actual photo)
Netizens were not fazed by the teaching assistant’s stunt, instead, many chimed in with hilarious reactions to the news, with some even claiming his arrest and charges should be dropped.
One user commented on social media, “Let’s start a GoFundMe to buy him more poop spray.”
Another wrote, “Probably was trying to make the kids laugh? Who the hell knows. Hahaha!”
“It’s fart spray! Let the man out!” a third quipped.
Image credits: Simon Williams / YouTube
“I have used ‘fart spray’ many times for pranks….. I mean come on – why everyone gotta be so uptight? Laugh a little – it’s good for the soul.”
However, one user directly attacked Alexander while also criticizing the school’s hiring practices.
“They really need to start screening who they’re hiring for teachers in this country… Hiring way too many with mental illness.”
Alexander’s bond has been set at a little over $9,000, with his court hearings scheduled for October and November
Image credits: Simon Williams / YouTube
Following his release, Lewis has not yet made any public comment about his arrest, nor has he shared his reasons for pulling the stunt.
According to South Carolina law, malicious injury to property is defined in the Code of Laws, Title 16, Chapter 11, which covers offenses against property.
It is a serious criminal offense that involves the intentional and unlawful destruction or damage of another person’s real or personal property.
Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)
It includes acts such as destroying a home or vehicle, defacing a business, vandalism, graffiti, and more.
Moreover, since the school incurred around $55,000 in damages, Alexander faces a felony charge, which can lead to imprisonment for one year or more.
“[Teaching Assistant] does it and he gets fired. A student does it, and nothing happens,” argued one user in defense of Alexander
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
