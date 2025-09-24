“Flee Or Made To Vanish?”: Tyler Robinson’s Trans Partner Disappears, Neighbors Break Silence

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Charlie Kirk’s assassin, Tyler Robinson, confessed to the crime, his lover has been facing the brunt of the public backlash online.

The 22-year-old Robinson fatally shot the right-wing conservative during a public speaking event on September 10 at Utah University.

His transgender live-in partner, Lance Twiggs, was reportedly cooperating with authorities until he recently vanished.

Neighbors say he may be hiding due to intense public backlash and media scrutiny, fearing for his life.

Despite his disappearance, an FBI source described the 22-year-old as a “cooperating human source” in the investigation.

“Flee or made to vanish? No one was watching him? No patrol car…nothing?” asked one suspicious user online.

Tyler Robinson confessed to the assassination of Charlie Kirk in a string of text messages to his partner

Man with dark hair and gray sweater in a neutral background, related to Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance case.

Image credits: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

On September 16, Utah prosecutors alleged that Robinson had admitted to the armed attack on Kirk in a series of texts sent to Lance.

According to authorities, Robinson told his partner about the location of his weapon and how he had carried out the assassination.

Despite knowing this, the 22-year-old remained silent and did not notify authorities.

Lance, who is reportedly transitioning from male to female, received the messages from Tyler just hours after the attack.

A man sitting near a banner with The American Comeback logo, with people and cameras in the background at an event.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

He had been cooperating with authorities, who questioned him on September 12 at the couple’s shared townhouse, prior to the latest discovery of his knowledge about his partner’s crime.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to the Daily Mail, “He was wearing a white t-shirt and sweatpants. [Law enforcement] just sat him on the step and said the FBI are going to be here soon to ask you some questions.”

Lance Twiggs did not alert authorities despite knowing about his partner’s involvement in Kirk’s attack

Crowd gathered near a tent at an event where neighbors discuss Tyler Robinson’s trans partner disappearance.

Image credits: YaYaMagaQueen / X

The townhouse, a $1,800 per-month, three-bedroom condo, now appears abandoned, as Twiggs has vanished from the property.

The part-time plumber has not returned home for over a week.

Mail has piled up on the doorstep, the house and porch lights remain on even during the day, and neighbors say they have not seen him going in or out.

One neighbor described his disappearance as “a good riddance,” citing the danger Twiggs faced from the intense backlash after news broke about his messages with Tyler.

Surveillance images of a person wearing a cap and backpack captured while moving near stair railings in a public area.

Image credits: FBI Salt Lake City

“If he ever comes back, it will be in a body bag. That’s not a threat! I’m just saying that there are so many people who want a piece of him he’d be mad to show his face in public again.”

Even nearly two weeks after Tyler’s arrest, police were still patrolling the quiet community to prevent the public from jeopardizing Twiggs’ safety.

The 22-year-old part-time plumber’s life has been under constant threat following Tyler’s arrest and confession

Front entrance of a suburban house where Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappeared, neighbors breaking silence about the case

Image credits: VerdadEsPoder / X

Facebook comment by Mark Andrew questioning why people care about Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance.

Comment from Coni Smith expressing concern and support for Tyler Robinson's trans partner amid disappearance.

Comment from Bree Bea Foster suggesting someone is likely getting away from media attention amid disappearance and neighbors’ reactions.

“I haven’t seen anyone come out. There are still all these notes on the door, so it looks like nobody has been in there,” shared a community resident with The Post.

Meanwhile, an anonymous FBI source told the Daily Mail that Lance is not under investigation, despite Utah prosecutors pointing to his role in the crime through texts exchanged with Robinson.

The source described Twiggs as a “cooperating human source” and “a significant and essential witness.”

Police vehicle and yellow tape outside a residential complex during investigation into Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance.

Image credits: FOX 13 News

Transcript of a typed conversation revealing concerns about a rifle and plans amid tensions involving Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance.

Image credits: SORTOR

Addressing the extent of Lance’s involvement, legal expert Neama Rahmani explained that Twiggs has not committed a crime by simply failing to report what he knew about his live-in boyfriend’s actions.

Rahmani told The Post, “There is generally no duty to report a crime. Now, obviously, people can be charged as co-conspirators, accessories, principals, aiders and abetters.”

“But just knowing that a crime has been committed, even m**der, is not sufficient to hold someone criminally liable.”

An FBI source has described Twiggs as a “significant and essential witness” in the ongoing investigation

Young person wearing a hooded jacket indoors, related to Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance and neighbors speaking out.

Image credits: sirlance._.lotte / TikTok

“At the moment we don’t know of anything illegal that Twiggs did. But again, if there is something we don’t know about, lying, hiding, or destroying, then absolutely Twiggs could face charges.”

Tyler was arrested on September 12, nearly two days after the fatal attack on the political activist.

Investigators later discovered a handwritten note he had left for Lance under his computer keyboard that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Young person standing outdoors in a yellow shirt holding a wooden stick amid lush greenery, related to Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance.

Image credits: HarryB0sch / X

Netizens argued that the 22-year-old may have gone into hiding to protect his life, while others suggested he simply wanted to escape the media outside his condo.

One user commented, “Maybe he’s scared of being ki**ed in today’s full of hatred America and is trying to get out of there.”

Another wrote, “Maybe he is sick of the media camped out in front of his place, so he went out the back door.”

Young person wearing a Halloween hat with red eyes, possibly related to Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance story.

Image credits: akafaceUS / X

“Any person with any self preservation would disappear, or be in witness relocation program. Probably the most hunted person in the US right now,” a third added.

“Why is he fleeing? I thought he was cooperating. Wonder what changed.”

Robinson had left a handwritten note for Lance confirming his plans to attack Charlie during the public debate at the university

Young person in red graduation cap and gown with tie, related to Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance story.

Image credits: HarryB0sch / X

Screenshot of a social media comment by Terry Waggoner saying Anyone who feels guilty, Runs.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the disappearance of Tyler Robinson's trans partner, with neighbors breaking silence.

Comment from Chris Amore saying shouldn't be too hard to find, related to Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance.

In the text messages later revealed to the public, Twiggs asked Tyler, “You weren’t the one who did it right????” to which Tyler replied, “I am, I’m sorry.”

Twiggs’ parents, who live just five miles away from the couple, refused to address his disappearance or comment on his whereabouts.

Robinson was charged with seven counts during his first district court appearance on September 16, with his waiver appearance scheduled for September 29.

Young man standing in a bedroom, casual attire, representing Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance and neighbors' response.

Image credits: Real_RobN / X

Prosecutors are seeking the d**th penalty for his seven felony charges: aggravated m**der, felony discharge of a firearm, violent offense in the presence of a child, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts of witness tampering.

He is currently being held without the possibility of bail at the Utah County Jail in Spanish Fork, Utah.

Young man smiling outdoors, representing Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance and neighbors breaking silence.

Image credits: EricLDaugh / X

“If my girlfriend or boyfriend just m**dered someone that had a global impact, I would disappear too,” wrote one user

Tweet from user Always gloves discussing Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance and neighbors breaking silence.

Image credits: AlwaysGloves78

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Tyler Robinson’s trans partner disappearing, with neighbors breaking silence about the move.

Image credits: 0xZairo

Tweet from Andy G stating parents stopped paying rent, related to Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance and neighbors speaking out.

Image credits: AndyG25592725

Tweet discussing Tyler Robinson's trans partner and neighbors breaking silence amid disappearance concerns.

Image credits: Jamielane6987

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the disappearance of Tyler Robinson's trans partner with neighbors breaking silence.

Image credits: AileWintersong

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance and neighbors breaking silence on the issue.

Image credits: melsorbit

Screenshot of a social media reply saying dont leave town, related to Tyler Robinson’s trans partner disappearance and neighbors’ reactions.

Image credits: Huba2222

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing confusion about Tyler Robinson’s trans partner disappearance and neighbors’ reactions.

Image credits: MAGAMicki

Tweet by Scottie Binyons expressing hope for felony murder charges related to disappearance involving Tyler Robinson's trans partner.

Image credits: B82Scottie

Tweet about possible fear or guilt linked to university professors potentially connected to the CIA in a missing person case.

Image credits: SysFailure0x5a

Tweet from TheSocialTrauma replying to nypost saying they need more investigations related to Tyler Robinson's trans partner disappearance.

Image credits: TheSocialTrauma

Image credits: unixspirit

Tweet discussing Tyler Robinson’s trans partner disappearance, neighbors breaking silence, and public reactions online.

Image credits: philosocrates