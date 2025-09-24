“Mourning Or Celebrating?”: Netizens Criticize Erika Kirk’s Entrance At Husband’s Memorial
A clip of Erika Kirk taking the stage at the memorial service for her late husband Charlie Kirk on Sunday (September 21) has gone viral on social media.
The video shows the new Turning Point USA CEO walking onto a red-carpeted stage amid instrumental music and pyrotechnics.
Erika then covers her mouth and pauses to look at the crowd of tens of thousands of supporters, while the camera captures her from multiple angles.
- Erika Kirk’s entrance at her husband's memorial was deemed inappropriate on social media.
- Erika delivered a speech in which she forgave Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson.
- Netizens compared her entrance to a concert or wrestling event, highlighting cultural differences with their own countries.
Many netizens expressed surprise by the 36-year-old mother’s dramatic entrance, suggesting that the event organizers were turning grief into a spectacle.
A video of Erika Kirk entering her late husband Charlie Kirk’s memorial has sparked conversation on social media
Image credits: The White House / flickr
Image credits: Gage Skidmore / flickr
“A widow whose husband was brutally m*rdered, greeted with fireworks in a huge stadium. America is a fascinating culture. So different to Europe,” one user typed.
“Not sure if the sparklers are the best move here tbh,” another noted.
“Are they mourning or celebrating his d*ath?” an additional user asked. “She walked in like it was a wrestling match.”
“Why are there fireworks at the ‘memorial service’ for Charlie Kirk? This is a WWE script…” a separate user agreed.
The Turning Point CEO’s entrance included pyrotechnics and music
Image credits: Turning Point USA / YouTube
Image credits: SpencerHakimian
Another individual said the entrance was “very weird” and “uncomfortable” to watch, while someone else asked, “Is it a funeral or some rock concert???”
The massive event was a memorial service, not a funeral. Kirk will be laid to rest in Phoenix, which has been described as his “adoptive” hometown, Newsweek reported last Sunday.
Meanwhile, others supported Erika’s entrance. One person wrote, “This is a memorial to celebrate Charlie Kirk, and he loved sparklers.” Additionally, some have noted that pyrotechnics were common in Turning Point events.
Netizens described the event as resembling a wrestling match or a rock concert rather than a memorial
Image credits: SpencerHakimian
Held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the event combined a celebration of Kirk’s Christian values with a political call not to let his assassination silence the conservative movement, as per CNN.
Erika drew the strongest response from the crowd, vowing to continue the political activist’s work and offering forgiveness to his accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, in a powerful speech.
The mom of two quoted Jesus on the cross, saying, “Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do,” and added, “I forgive him because it is what Christ did.”
She also said that Kirk “wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life” and that the conservative figure lost his life “with incomplete work, but not with unfinished business.”
Erika and Kirk met in 2018 and got married in 2021. They welcomed a daughter in August 2022 and a son in May 2024.
Image credits: SpencerHakimian
After Erika was elected CEO and chairwoman of Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded at age 18, the board stated that they would “not surrender or kneel before evil” and vowed to “carry on” with Kirk’s political objectives.
According to its website, the organization’s mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government.
“Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests,” the board stated. “The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”
“Why are there fireworks at the ‘memorial service’ for Charlie Kirk? This is a WWE script…” one user noted
Image credits: SpencerHakimian
Image credits: Turning Point USA / YouTube
Kirk, 31, was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.
Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, has since been arrested and charged with aggravated m*rder and other offenses in connection with the crime. Prosecutors have indicated that they will seek the d*ath penalty.
The suspected assassin is set to appear in court again on September 29.
Erika spoke out about her husband’s assassination during a press conference on September 12, when she thanked law enforcement and President Donald Trump for his support and friendship with Kirk.
Erika promised to carry on her late husband’s mission and offered forgiveness to his accused assassin, Tyler Robinson
Image credits: Turning Point USA / YouTube
Image credits: SpencerHakimian
“Charlie always said that when he was gone, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith,” she shared.
“My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children. He told me, if he ever did run for office, that his top priority would be to revive the American family.”
Erika also shared how she told her 3-year-old daughter about her father’s passing. Following the crime, she said the young girl asked her, “Where’s Daddy?”
“I said, ‘Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don’t you worry. He’s on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget.’”
Image credits: The White House / flickr
Erika Kirk has taken the stage.
— Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 21, 2025
Erika studied political science in college and has pursued a doctorate in Biblical studies.
The Arizona native hosts a devotional podcast, Midweek Rise Up, and runs a Christian clothing brand, Proclaim Streetwear. She also runs a nonprofit company, Everyday Heroes Like You.
The video sparked comparisons to WWE entrances and “dystopian” books and films
Image credits: hyperkind
Image credits: _cantfeelnun
Image credits: giuliavalencia_
Image credits: Vhoyde
Image credits: mattxiv
Image credits: jamesmacd10
Image credits: BallonDost
Image credits: lisa_liberal
Image credits: sodomylover
Image credits: ItsDeanBlundell
Image credits: _TruthZone_
Image credits: lfcladerino
Image credits: Sanatozaki1111
Image credits: punda_is_tired
Image credits: ArnoModd
Image credits: CamHeywardFan
Image credits: Pulkits77
Image credits: TayBeyDefender
Image credits: diannew314159
Image credits: 27khv
Image credits: ZhouJaron
Image credits: FerozeGandhi31
Image credits: YOHAMI
Image credits: Murray_Gothbard
Image credits: opt_dan
Image credits: nattydoctor
Image credits: robtswthrayguns
Image credits: MadcapTrading
Image credits: yosoymario91
“He’s on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget”: So she’s making the kid understand that the reason her father is gone is HER FAULT? Because he hasta get her blueberries?! That’s some mega-trauma in the works right there. Yikes! The more I read, the more I realize my parents weren’t so bad. So they beat us and discouraged us and weren’t affectionate, but I feel sooo lucky reading about other parents because mine weren’t nearly as bad as most of the ones I read about.
And work trip implies he'll be back one day. Too bad the logistics of her entrance took up so much time she couldn't talk to a child therapist/psychologist about how to explain daddy's de@th to her daughter.Load More Replies...
Charlie Kirk was a husband, father, and a Christian. This does not make him special or a hero. He was also someone who wanted to roll back people's human rights and used his considerable debating skills to bully people who didn't agree with him. To some, this makes him a hero and a martyr. I hate that he was killed, both because killing someone you disagree with is wrong, but also because claiming martyrdom raises awareness of his dehumanizing message and inspires people to do terrible things. Creating a spectacle of his memorial service was designed to do just that.
Sorry, he was a political evangelist, his widow another Tammy Faye. Oh & what did she say 2 days after his death...she wanted a memorial to have a better turnout than Tayor Swift's concert! Yeah that's true love, right?
The Magas really do love their crowd sizes, don't they?
Charlie Kirk was a husband, father, and a Christian. This does not make him special or a hero. He was also someone who wanted to roll back people's human rights and used his considerable debating skills to bully people who didn't agree with him. To some, this makes him a hero and a martyr. I hate that he was killed, both because killing someone you disagree with is wrong, but also because claiming martyrdom raises awareness of his dehumanizing message and inspires people to do terrible things. Creating a spectacle of his memorial service was designed to do just that.
Sorry, he was a political evangelist, his widow another Tammy Faye. Oh & what did she say 2 days after his death...she wanted a memorial to have a better turnout than Tayor Swift's concert! Yeah that's true love, right?
The Magas really do love their crowd sizes, don't they?
