“Mourning Or Celebrating?”: Netizens Criticize Erika Kirk’s Entrance At Husband’s Memorial
Blonde woman smiling confidently, dressed formally, with a WWE level stuff vibe in a dark setting.
“Mourning Or Celebrating?”: Netizens Criticize Erika Kirk’s Entrance At Husband’s Memorial

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A clip of Erika Kirk taking the stage at the memorial service for her late husband Charlie Kirk on Sunday (September 21) has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the new Turning Point USA CEO walking onto a red-carpeted stage amid instrumental music and pyrotechnics.

Erika then covers her mouth and pauses to look at the crowd of tens of thousands of supporters, while the camera captures her from multiple angles.

Highlights
  • Erika Kirk’s entrance at her husband's memorial was deemed inappropriate on social media.
  • Erika delivered a speech in which she forgave Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson.
  • Netizens compared her entrance to a concert or wrestling event, highlighting cultural differences with their own countries.

Many netizens expressed surprise by the 36-year-old mother’s dramatic entrance, suggesting that the event organizers were turning grief into a spectacle.

    Woman with long blonde hair in a white suit holding a tissue, emotional during an event with WWE level stuff controversy.

    A video of Erika Kirk entering her late husband Charlie Kirk’s memorial has sparked conversation on social media
    Woman with long blonde hair in a white suit holding a tissue, emotional during an event with WWE level stuff controversy.

    Image credits: The White House / flickr

    Man in suit holding microphone with woman smiling and hugging him at event, WWE level stuff controversy visible.

    Man in suit holding microphone with woman smiling and hugging him at event, WWE level stuff controversy visible.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore / flickr

    “A widow whose husband was brutally m*rdered, greeted with fireworks in a huge stadium. America is a fascinating culture. So different to Europe,” one user typed.

    “Not sure if the sparklers are the best move here tbh,” another noted.

    “Are they mourning or celebrating his d*ath?” an additional user asked. “She walked in like it was a wrestling match.”

    “Why are there fireworks at the ‘memorial service’ for Charlie Kirk? This is a WWE script…” a separate user agreed.

    The Turning Point CEO’s entrance included pyrotechnics and music

    Banner displaying Charlie Kirk in a suit and tie with fist raised, related to WWE level stuff and memorial event controversy.

    Banner displaying Charlie Kirk in a suit and tie with fist raised, related to WWE level stuff and memorial event controversy.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA / YouTube

    Woman with long red hair on stage with fireworks and a large crowd, capturing WWE level stuff surprising entrance.

    Woman with long red hair on stage with fireworks and a large crowd, capturing WWE level stuff surprising entrance.

    Image credits: SpencerHakimian

    Another individual said the entrance was “very weird” and “uncomfortable” to watch, while someone else asked, “Is it a funeral or some rock concert???”

    The massive event was a memorial service, not a funeral. Kirk will be laid to rest in Phoenix, which has been described as his “adoptive” hometown, Newsweek reported last Sunday.

    Meanwhile, others supported Erika’s entrance. One person wrote, “This is a memorial to celebrate Charlie Kirk, and he loved sparklers.” Additionally, some have noted that pyrotechnics were common in Turning Point events.

    Netizens described the event as resembling a wrestling match or a rock concert rather than a memorial

    Woman with long hair on stage at a large event with fireworks, related to WWE level stuff and surprising entrance.

    Woman with long hair on stage at a large event with fireworks, related to WWE level stuff and surprising entrance.

    Image credits: SpencerHakimian

    Held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the event combined a celebration of Kirk’s Christian values with a political call not to let his assassination silence the conservative movement, as per CNN.

    Erika drew the strongest response from the crowd, vowing to continue the political activist’s work and offering forgiveness to his accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, in a powerful speech.

    The mom of two quoted Jesus on the cross, saying, “Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do,” and added, “I forgive him because it is what Christ did.”

    She also said that Kirk “wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life” and that the conservative figure lost his life “with incomplete work, but not with unfinished business.”

    Erika and Kirk met in 2018 and got married in 2021. They welcomed a daughter in August 2022 and a son in May 2024.

    Woman with long blonde hair smiling at a microphone during an event with WWE level stuff discussed by netizens.

    Woman with long blonde hair smiling at a microphone during an event with WWE level stuff discussed by netizens.

    Image credits: SpencerHakimian

    After Erika was elected CEO and chairwoman of Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded at age 18, the board stated that they would  “not surrender or kneel before evil” and vowed to “carry on” with Kirk’s political objectives.

    According to its website, the organization’s mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government.

    “Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests,” the board stated. “The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”

    “Why are there fireworks at the ‘memorial service’ for Charlie Kirk? This is a WWE script…” one user noted

    Large crowd at an event, with many attendees standing and clapping, reflecting WWE level stuff energy.

    Large crowd at an event, with many attendees standing and clapping, reflecting WWE level stuff energy.

    Image credits: SpencerHakimian

    Woman with long blonde hair leaning close to man in blue suit and red tie at a podium with presidential seal during public event WWE level stuff controversy

    Woman with long blonde hair leaning close to man in blue suit and red tie at a podium with presidential seal during public event WWE level stuff controversy

    Image credits: Turning Point USA / YouTube

    Kirk, 31, was assassinated  while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

    Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, has since been arrested and charged with aggravated m*rder and other offenses in connection with the crime. Prosecutors have indicated that they will seek the d*ath penalty.

    The suspected assassin is set to appear in court again on September 29.

    Erika spoke out about her husband’s assassination during a press conference on September 12, when she thanked law enforcement and President Donald Trump for his support and friendship with Kirk.

    Erika promised to carry on her late husband’s mission and offered forgiveness to his accused assassin, Tyler Robinson

    Man in suit and red tie with woman in white jacket waving, related to WWE level stuff and surprise entrance topics.

    Man in suit and red tie with woman in white jacket waving, related to WWE level stuff and surprise entrance topics.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA / YouTube

    Crowd watching a large stage event with multiple screens featuring Erika Kirk's surprising entrance at a memorial ceremony.

    Crowd watching a large stage event with multiple screens featuring Erika Kirk's surprising entrance at a memorial ceremony.

    Image credits: SpencerHakimian

    “Charlie always said that when he was gone, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith,” she shared.

    “My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children. He told me, if he ever did run for office, that his top priority would be to revive the American family.”

    Erika also shared how she told her 3-year-old daughter about her father’s passing. Following the crime, she said the young girl asked her, “Where’s Daddy?”

    “I said, ‘Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don’t you worry. He’s on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget.’”

    A man in a blue suit engaging with a smiling woman in a white blazer at a WWE level event setting.

    A man in a blue suit engaging with a smiling woman in a white blazer at a WWE level event setting.

    Image credits: The White House / flickr

    Erika studied political science in college and has pursued a doctorate in Biblical studies.

    The Arizona native hosts a devotional podcast, Midweek Rise Up, and runs a Christian clothing brand, Proclaim Streetwear. She also runs a nonprofit company, Everyday Heroes Like You.

    The video sparked comparisons to WWE entrances and “dystopian” books and films

    WWE level entrance with dramatic pyrotechnics and a large fist prop during a surprising moment on stage

    WWE level entrance with dramatic pyrotechnics and a large fist prop during a surprising moment on stage

    Image credits: hyperkind

    WWE wrestler striking a dramatic pose during a live event with bright lights and a cheering crowd in the background.

    WWE wrestler striking a dramatic pose during a live event with bright lights and a cheering crowd in the background.

    Image credits: _cantfeelnun

    Male WWE wrestler in red costume with arms outstretched amid fireworks during a dramatic entrance at event.

    Male WWE wrestler in red costume with arms outstretched amid fireworks during a dramatic entrance at event.

    Image credits: giuliavalencia_

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing a WWE level entrance at a funeral as surprising and controversial.

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing a WWE level entrance at a funeral as surprising and controversial.

    Image credits: Vhoyde

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing WWE level pyrotechnics at a sports arena funeral and fundraising event.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing WWE level pyrotechnics at a sports arena funeral and fundraising event.

    Image credits: mattxiv

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers, comparing the event to WWE level stuff and dystopian scenes.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers, comparing the event to WWE level stuff and dystopian scenes.

    Image credits: jamesmacd10

    Tweet criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers over Erika’s surprising entrance, comparing it to WWE level stuff and a FIFA walkout.

    Tweet criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers over Erika’s surprising entrance, comparing it to WWE level stuff and a FIFA walkout.

    Image credits: BallonDost

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to WWE level stuff at Charlie Kirk memorial organizers over Erika’s surprising entrance.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to WWE level stuff at Charlie Kirk memorial organizers over Erika’s surprising entrance.

    Image credits: lisa_liberal

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing WWE level stuff during Charlie Kirk memorial organizers' surprising entrance.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing WWE level stuff during Charlie Kirk memorial organizers' surprising entrance.

    Image credits: sodomylover

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing WWE level stuff at Charlie Kirk memorial with netizens slamming Erika’s surprising entrance.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing WWE level stuff at Charlie Kirk memorial with netizens slamming Erika’s surprising entrance.

    Image credits: ItsDeanBlundell

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Charlie Kirk memorial organizers for a WWE-level surprise entrance with fireworks.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Charlie Kirk memorial organizers for a WWE-level surprise entrance with fireworks.

    Image credits: _TruthZone_

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply calling an event WWE level stuff, sparking netizens’ reactions to Erika’s surprising entrance.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply calling an event WWE level stuff, sparking netizens’ reactions to Erika’s surprising entrance.

    Image credits: lfcladerino

    Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers for Erika’s surprising WWE level stuff entrance.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers for Erika’s surprising WWE level stuff entrance.

    Image credits: Sanatozaki1111

    Tweet text from user The Fixer referencing WWE level stuff, mentioning waiting for John Cena or Roman Reigns to appear during an event.

    Tweet text from user The Fixer referencing WWE level stuff, mentioning waiting for John Cena or Roman Reigns to appear during an event.

    Image credits: punda_is_tired

    Tweet criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers for Erika’s surprising WWE level entrance at the funeral event.

    Tweet criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers for Erika’s surprising WWE level entrance at the funeral event.

    Image credits: ArnoModd

    Tweet text criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers, comparing the event to a WWE level performance with unrealistic choreography.

    Tweet text criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers, comparing the event to a WWE level performance with unrealistic choreography.

    Image credits: CamHeywardFan

    Tweet from Pulkit Sharma comparing a memorial to Wrestlemania with WWE level stuff mentioned by netizens online.

    Tweet from Pulkit Sharma comparing a memorial to Wrestlemania with WWE level stuff mentioned by netizens online.

    Image credits: Pulkits77

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing WWE level stuff during Charlie Kirk memorial organizers’ event.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing WWE level stuff during Charlie Kirk memorial organizers’ event.

    Image credits: TayBeyDefender

    Tweet from DianneW reacting to Charlie Kirk memorial with a WWE level stuff comment and emoji in a social media post.

    Tweet from DianneW reacting to Charlie Kirk memorial with a WWE level stuff comment and emoji in a social media post.

    Image credits: diannew314159

    Tweet by Brian McDonald criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers with netizens calling it WWE level stuff for Erika’s surprising entrance.

    Tweet by Brian McDonald criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers with netizens calling it WWE level stuff for Erika’s surprising entrance.

    Image credits: 27khv

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing WWE level stuff as netizens slam Charlie Kirk memorial organizers over Erika’s entrance.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing WWE level stuff as netizens slam Charlie Kirk memorial organizers over Erika’s entrance.

    Image credits: ZhouJaron

    Tweet criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers, comparing the event to WWE level stuff due to Erika’s surprising entrance.

    Tweet criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers, comparing the event to WWE level stuff due to Erika’s surprising entrance.

    Image credits: FerozeGandhi31

    Tweet from user Yohami questioning a reserved space related to WWE Level Stuff and Charlie Kirk memorial organizers.

    Tweet from user Yohami questioning a reserved space related to WWE Level Stuff and Charlie Kirk memorial organizers.

    Image credits: YOHAMI

    Tweet from Murray Gothbard criticizing the Charlie Kirk memorial organizers for WWE level stuff and Erika’s surprising entrance.

    Tweet from Murray Gothbard criticizing the Charlie Kirk memorial organizers for WWE level stuff and Erika’s surprising entrance.

    Image credits: Murray_Gothbard

    Tweet by OPTDan praising Erika’s surprising entrance at Charlie Kirk memorial, with reactions calling it WWE level stuff.

    Tweet by OPTDan praising Erika’s surprising entrance at Charlie Kirk memorial, with reactions calling it WWE level stuff.

    Image credits: opt_dan

    Screenshot of a social media comment comparing a memorial event entrance to WWE level stuff, sparking netizens' reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment comparing a memorial event entrance to WWE level stuff, sparking netizens' reactions.

    Image credits: nattydoctor

    Netizens react to WWE level stuff during Charlie Kirk memorial as Erika’s surprising entrance sparks controversy.

    Netizens react to WWE level stuff during Charlie Kirk memorial as Erika’s surprising entrance sparks controversy.

    Image credits: robtswthrayguns

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning why Charlie Kirk memorial looks like a celebration amid WWE level stuff criticism.

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning why Charlie Kirk memorial looks like a celebration amid WWE level stuff criticism.

    Image credits: MadcapTrading

    Tweet expressing condolences and strong condemnation of the shooter in a controversial WWE level stuff incident.

    Tweet expressing condolences and strong condemnation of the shooter in a controversial WWE level stuff incident.

    Image credits: yosoymario91

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    4 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “He’s on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget”: So she’s making the kid understand that the reason her father is gone is HER FAULT? Because he hasta get her blueberries?! That’s some mega-trauma in the works right there. Yikes! The more I read, the more I realize my parents weren’t so bad. So they beat us and discouraged us and weren’t affectionate, but I feel sooo lucky reading about other parents because mine weren’t nearly as bad as most of the ones I read about.

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And work trip implies he'll be back one day. Too bad the logistics of her entrance took up so much time she couldn't talk to a child therapist/psychologist about how to explain daddy's de@th to her daughter.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Charlie Kirk was a husband, father, and a Christian. This does not make him special or a hero. He was also someone who wanted to roll back people's human rights and used his considerable debating skills to bully people who didn't agree with him. To some, this makes him a hero and a martyr. I hate that he was killed, both because killing someone you disagree with is wrong, but also because claiming martyrdom raises awareness of his dehumanizing message and inspires people to do terrible things. Creating a spectacle of his memorial service was designed to do just that.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    flainc7 avatar
    Kaylani
    Kaylani
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing und­er a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ J­o­b­a­t­h­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, he was a political evangelist, his widow another Tammy Faye. Oh & what did she say 2 days after his death...she wanted a memorial to have a better turnout than Tayor Swift's concert! Yeah that's true love, right?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
