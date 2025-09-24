“Mourning Or Celebrating?”: Netizens Criticize Erika Kirk’s Entrance At Husband’s Memorial

ADVERTISEMENT

A clip of Erika Kirk taking the stage at the memorial service for her late husband Charlie Kirk on Sunday (September 21) has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the new Turning Point USA CEO walking onto a red-carpeted stage amid instrumental music and pyrotechnics.

Erika then covers her mouth and pauses to look at the crowd of tens of thousands of supporters, while the camera captures her from multiple angles.

Highlights Erika Kirk’s entrance at her husband's memorial was deemed inappropriate on social media.

Erika delivered a speech in which she forgave Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson.

Netizens compared her entrance to a concert or wrestling event, highlighting cultural differences with their own countries.

Many netizens expressed surprise by the 36-year-old mother’s dramatic entrance, suggesting that the event organizers were turning grief into a spectacle.

Woman with long blonde hair in a white suit holding a tissue, emotional during an event with WWE level stuff controversy.

Image credits: The White House / flickr

Man in suit holding microphone with woman smiling and hugging him at event, WWE level stuff controversy visible.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore / flickr

“A widow whose husband was brutally m*rdered, greeted with fireworks in a huge stadium. America is a fascinating culture. So different to Europe,” one user typed.

“Not sure if the sparklers are the best move here tbh,” another noted.

“Are they mourning or celebrating his d*ath?” an additional user asked. “She walked in like it was a wrestling match.”

“Why are there fireworks at the ‘memorial service’ for Charlie Kirk? This is a WWE script…” a separate user agreed.

The Turning Point CEO’s entrance included pyrotechnics and music

Banner displaying Charlie Kirk in a suit and tie with fist raised, related to WWE level stuff and memorial event controversy.

Image credits: Turning Point USA / YouTube

Woman with long red hair on stage with fireworks and a large crowd, capturing WWE level stuff surprising entrance.

Image credits: SpencerHakimian

Another individual said the entrance was “very weird” and “uncomfortable” to watch, while someone else asked, “Is it a funeral or some rock concert???”

The massive event was a memorial service, not a funeral. Kirk will be laid to rest in Phoenix, which has been described as his “adoptive” hometown, Newsweek reported last Sunday.

Meanwhile, others supported Erika’s entrance. One person wrote, “This is a memorial to celebrate Charlie Kirk, and he loved sparklers.” Additionally, some have noted that pyrotechnics were common in Turning Point events.

Netizens described the event as resembling a wrestling match or a rock concert rather than a memorial

Woman with long hair on stage at a large event with fireworks, related to WWE level stuff and surprising entrance.

Image credits: SpencerHakimian

Held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the event combined a celebration of Kirk’s Christian values with a political call not to let his assassination silence the conservative movement, as per CNN.

Erika drew the strongest response from the crowd, vowing to continue the political activist’s work and offering forgiveness to his accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, in a powerful speech.

The mom of two quoted Jesus on the cross, saying, “Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do,” and added, “I forgive him because it is what Christ did.”

She also said that Kirk “wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life” and that the conservative figure lost his life “with incomplete work, but not with unfinished business.”

Erika and Kirk met in 2018 and got married in 2021. They welcomed a daughter in August 2022 and a son in May 2024.

Woman with long blonde hair smiling at a microphone during an event with WWE level stuff discussed by netizens.

Image credits: SpencerHakimian

After Erika was elected CEO and chairwoman of Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded at age 18, the board stated that they would “not surrender or kneel before evil” and vowed to “carry on” with Kirk’s political objectives.

According to its website, the organization’s mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government.

“Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests,” the board stated. “The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”

“Why are there fireworks at the ‘memorial service’ for Charlie Kirk? This is a WWE script…” one user noted

Large crowd at an event, with many attendees standing and clapping, reflecting WWE level stuff energy.

Image credits: SpencerHakimian

Woman with long blonde hair leaning close to man in blue suit and red tie at a podium with presidential seal during public event WWE level stuff controversy

Image credits: Turning Point USA / YouTube

Kirk, 31, was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, has since been arrested and charged with aggravated m*rder and other offenses in connection with the crime. Prosecutors have indicated that they will seek the d*ath penalty.

The suspected assassin is set to appear in court again on September 29.

Erika spoke out about her husband’s assassination during a press conference on September 12, when she thanked law enforcement and President Donald Trump for his support and friendship with Kirk.

Erika promised to carry on her late husband’s mission and offered forgiveness to his accused assassin, Tyler Robinson

Man in suit and red tie with woman in white jacket waving, related to WWE level stuff and surprise entrance topics.

Image credits: Turning Point USA / YouTube

Crowd watching a large stage event with multiple screens featuring Erika Kirk's surprising entrance at a memorial ceremony.

Image credits: SpencerHakimian

“Charlie always said that when he was gone, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith,” she shared.

“My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children. He told me, if he ever did run for office, that his top priority would be to revive the American family.”

Erika also shared how she told her 3-year-old daughter about her father’s passing. Following the crime, she said the young girl asked her, “Where’s Daddy?”

“I said, ‘Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don’t you worry. He’s on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget.’”

A man in a blue suit engaging with a smiling woman in a white blazer at a WWE level event setting.

Image credits: The White House / flickr

Erika Kirk has taken the stage. pic.twitter.com/TBX05VXgR9 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 21, 2025

Erika studied political science in college and has pursued a doctorate in Biblical studies.

The Arizona native hosts a devotional podcast, Midweek Rise Up, and runs a Christian clothing brand, Proclaim Streetwear. She also runs a nonprofit company, Everyday Heroes Like You.

The video sparked comparisons to WWE entrances and “dystopian” books and films

WWE level entrance with dramatic pyrotechnics and a large fist prop during a surprising moment on stage

Image credits: hyperkind

WWE wrestler striking a dramatic pose during a live event with bright lights and a cheering crowd in the background.

Image credits: _cantfeelnun

Male WWE wrestler in red costume with arms outstretched amid fireworks during a dramatic entrance at event.

Image credits: giuliavalencia_

Screenshot of a social media post criticizing a WWE level entrance at a funeral as surprising and controversial.

Image credits: Vhoyde

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing WWE level pyrotechnics at a sports arena funeral and fundraising event.

Image credits: mattxiv

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers, comparing the event to WWE level stuff and dystopian scenes.

Image credits: jamesmacd10

Tweet criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers over Erika’s surprising entrance, comparing it to WWE level stuff and a FIFA walkout.

Image credits: BallonDost

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to WWE level stuff at Charlie Kirk memorial organizers over Erika’s surprising entrance.

Image credits: lisa_liberal

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing WWE level stuff during Charlie Kirk memorial organizers' surprising entrance.

Image credits: sodomylover

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing WWE level stuff at Charlie Kirk memorial with netizens slamming Erika’s surprising entrance.

Image credits: ItsDeanBlundell

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Charlie Kirk memorial organizers for a WWE-level surprise entrance with fireworks.

Image credits: _TruthZone_

Screenshot of a Twitter reply calling an event WWE level stuff, sparking netizens’ reactions to Erika’s surprising entrance.

Image credits: lfcladerino

Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing Charlie Kirk memorial organizers for Erika’s surprising WWE level stuff entrance.

Image credits: Sanatozaki1111

Image credits: punda_is_tired

Image credits: ArnoModd

Image credits: CamHeywardFan

Image credits: Pulkits77

Image credits: TayBeyDefender

Image credits: diannew314159

Image credits: 27khv

Image credits: ZhouJaron

Image credits: FerozeGandhi31

Image credits: YOHAMI

Image credits: Murray_Gothbard

Image credits: opt_dan

Image credits: nattydoctor

Image credits: robtswthrayguns

Image credits: MadcapTrading

Image credits: yosoymario91