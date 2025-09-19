Candace Owens Claims ‘Exclusive Photo’ Of Tyler Robinson Hours After Kirk Crime Proves Her Theory
Tyler Robinson was reportedly spotted at a Dairy Queen in Orem, Utah, shortly after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, according to a photo shared by conservative influencer Candace Owens.
Owens released the image, allegedly showing the suspected assassin at the fast-food chain, during an episode of her podcast.
Kirk was fatally shot in the neck on September 10 while speaking with students at the Utah Valley University campus.
- Candace Owens shared what she described as an unreleased photo of Tyler Robinson allegedly going to a Dairy Queen after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
- The Dairy Queen is reportedly located 15 minutes from the college campus where Kirk was shot.
- Owens highlighted what she called “problematic” details in the photo, suggesting Robinson wasn’t behind the crime.
Tyler Robinson was allegedly seen at a Dairy Queen in Orem, Utah, shortly after the assassination of Charlie Kirk
Image credits: Candace Owens/YouTube
Robinson has been charged with aggravated m*rder and other offenses in connection with the crime. Prosecutors have indicated that they will seek the d*ath penalty.
Owens said on her podcast that she had obtained an “exclusive” image of the 22-year-old suspect that had not previously been released.
Image credits: The Wall Street Journal
The photo appears to show Robinson at the Dairy Queen wearing a maroon T-shirt, jeans, and a black cap, his head turned to the side. The conservative influencer claimed it was taken at 6:38 p.m., about six hours after the crime.
Owens said the “nearby Dairy Queen” was around 15 minutes away from the campus.
The image has not been verified by law enforcement or any official entity.
Candace Owens released the image of the alleged 22-year-old suspect during an episode of her podcast
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Authorities said Robinson arrived at the Utah Valley University campus in a Dodge Challenger at around 8:30 a.m. on September 10. The political activist was fatally shot at 12:23 p.m. the same day.
The alleged Dairy Queen sighting reminded some netizens of the arrest of Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson, who was recognized and detained at a McDonald’s.
Image credits: Candace Owens/YouTube
Commenting on the photo, the podcaster said she found it suspicious that Robinson had made little effort to conceal his face or “fully change his outfit” six hours after he allegedly committed the crime.
She also remarked that the 22-year-old “must have quite the stomach” to be buying food after executing someone.
Owens said the Dairy Queen was approximately 15 minutes from the Utah Valley University campus
Image credits: Candace Owens/YouTube
“He looks kind of content there, so he’s gotta be a full-blown psychopath, wearing half of what the feds told us he was wearing in the morning,” the 36-year-old said. “You just changed your t-shirt and that was enough?”
Owens has been criticized for her remarks following Kirk’s assassination, with several people describing her claims as conspiracy theories.
She had reportedly been friends with the 31-year-old activist and had previously worked at Turning Point USA, the organization he founded at age 18.
Image credits: FBI
Kirk also attended her wedding to George Farmer, a businessman she met at the launch event for Turning Point UK, as per Radar Online.
“Be very wary and suspicious of the people who are already telling us to stop asking questions about the Charlie Kirk assassination,” Owens wrote on X/Twitter soon after authorities named Robinson as the suspected assassin.
Robinson reportedly went to the Dairy Queen six hours after the crime
Image credits: Candace Owens/YouTube
The podcaster previously spread the theory that Kirk may have been targeted because of his stance on Israel.
On Monday (September 15), Owens claimed on her podcast that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, a supporter of Israel, had threatened Kirk during an “intervention” in the Hamptons last month.
“Bill Ackman was very upset and threats were made. That is what I am told, and I will tell you that I am very happy for Bill Ackman to dispute this narrative,” she said.
Ackman has since denied the accusations on social media, saying, “At no time have I ever threatened Charlie Kirk, Turning Point or anyone associated with him.”
He also described his interactions with the activist as “extremely cordial, albeit, limited, regretfully so.”
Owens asked why Robinson hadn’t attempted to conceal his identity after Kirk’s assassination
Image credits: Candace Owens/YouTube
The claim was also denied by Andrew Kolvet, the executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, who said Kirk had personally spoken with him after the meeting and told him “he had a very cordial relationship with Bill and the event was productive.”
Kirk’s pastor, Rob McCoy, posted a message in which he suggested Owens was spreading misinformation about her former friend.
“I want to simply say this regarding Candace Owens: Charlie Kirk was a friend to Candace and never publicly spoke poorly of her though he disagreed with her,” McCoy posted on X/Twitter.
Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah
“He never operated nor entertained gossip or innuendo concerning Candace,” he added, saying he wished that Owens “would be the friend to Charlie that he was to her.”
“He would never have treated Candace or her family in such a way had God forbid this tragedy been hers.”
Owens has faced backlash for her comments, with many describing her claims as conspiracy theories
Candace Owens ALLEGES Tyler Robinson at a Dairy Queen close to time of SHOOTING
HE’S RIGHT IN THE OPEN
You buying it? https://t.co/dKuFwKg6OV pic.twitter.com/yJI9kA0D3a
— RT (@RT_com) September 19, 2025
Owens has faced consequences for spreading unfounded rumors. The podcaster is being sued for defamation after continuing to spread false claims that the French first lady, Brigitte Macron, was born a man and transitioned secretly years ago.
Brigitte is planning to present photographic and scientific evidence to a US court to prove that she’s a cisgender woman, her lawyer said.
Owens’ attorneys have responded with a motion to dismiss the claim.
The NY-born influencer has also spread the conspiracy theory that “the moon landing in 1969 was completely faked.”
Robinson is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 29.
Netizens reacted to Owen’s theory that the FBI may have caught the wrong person
Image credits: JimBWise
Image credits: NauelVerse
Image credits: HopkeySooz
Image credits: Trevekuri
Image credits: GeneralJoeM17
Image credits: hammertimee
Image credits: hagridshut742
Image credits: mr_kristof007
Image credits: CorruptFun
Image credits: coryphillips
Image credits: BetLabAnalytics
Image credits: ImJustB1ake
Image credits: HpMalone
Image credits: mdangerousgame
Image credits: hallmonitor19
Image credits: JulieCar94
Image credits: m_goes_distance
Image credits: JimmyMack0320
Image credits: brett_eth
Image credits: Tennscarlett1
This woman has said how Hitler treated the German citizens was good and BP chooses to quote her as if she is a random influencer. BP is normalizing Neo Nazis and it is hard to call this anything other than deliberate at this stage. BP is platforming Neo Nazis by choice.
It is, however, showing her to be a conspiracy theory nutjob, which is possibly as far as they can go without being subject to defamation laws. I would give up on trying to get them to use your description of her - given what they censor, they're never going to call someone that.Load More Replies...
A black female N@zi? Adolf would have been so proud...
'... on social media, Owens liked a post in which a user asked Shmuley Boteach, a well-known rabbi, if he was “drunk on Christian blood again”.' - If you are not familiar with the Blood Libel I suggest you look it up to understand just how dangerous her smears are. This is a person BP wants to share stories about while covering up the fact that she spreads hatred. BP is now helping spread her hatred by platforming and normalizing her.
You sound like Trump...
Candace Owens is quite obviously seriously mentally ill. She needs to be in a conservatorship and on heavy duty anti-psychotic medication. Nothing out of that complete and utter lunatic can be credenced in any capacity. She is just so pathetic, it's painful to see her thrashing around and babbling.
It’s that or she has to keep up the grift.Load More Replies...
I think what's wrong with her goes beyond that. She strikes me as someone who might bring a gun to work some day.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
KKKlandace needs to be committed and have the key thrown away
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
