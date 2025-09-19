Candace Owens Claims ‘Exclusive Photo’ Of Tyler Robinson Hours After Kirk Crime Proves Her Theory

Tyler Robinson was reportedly spotted at a Dairy Queen in Orem, Utah, shortly after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, according to a photo shared by conservative influencer Candace Owens.

Owens released the image, allegedly showing the suspected assassin at the fast-food chain, during an episode of her podcast.

Kirk was fatally shot in the neck on September 10 while speaking with students at the Utah Valley University campus.

Highlights Candace Owens shared what she described as an unreleased photo of Tyler Robinson allegedly going to a Dairy Queen after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The Dairy Queen is reportedly located 15 minutes from the college campus where Kirk was shot.

Owens highlighted what she called “problematic” details in the photo, suggesting Robinson wasn’t behind the crime.

Candace Owens speaking into a microphone during a podcast, discussing Tyler Robinson hours after Kirk crime.

Image credits: Candace Owens/YouTube

Robinson has been charged with aggravated m*rder and other offenses in connection with the crime. Prosecutors have indicated that they will seek the d*ath penalty.

Owens said on her podcast that she had obtained an “exclusive” image of the 22-year-old suspect that had not previously been released.

Young man standing in a casual room setting with computer gear and bed, related to Tyler Robinson exclusive photo claim.

Image credits: The Wall Street Journal

The photo appears to show Robinson at the Dairy Queen wearing a maroon T-shirt, jeans, and a black cap, his head turned to the side. The conservative influencer claimed it was taken at 6:38 p.m., about six hours after the crime.

Owens said the “nearby Dairy Queen” was around 15 minutes away from the campus.

The image has not been verified by law enforcement or any official entity.

Candace Owens released the image of the alleged 22-year-old suspect during an episode of her podcast

Man in blue suit holding a microphone, representing Tyler Robinson in a discussion about Kirk crime theories.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Authorities said Robinson arrived at the Utah Valley University campus in a Dodge Challenger at around 8:30 a.m. on September 10. The political activist was fatally shot at 12:23 p.m. the same day.

The alleged Dairy Queen sighting reminded some netizens of the arrest of Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson, who was recognized and detained at a McDonald’s.



Man in a red shirt holding a cup and box indoors, related to Candace Owens claims exclusive photo of Tyler Robinson.

Image credits: Candace Owens/YouTube

Commenting on the photo, the podcaster said she found it suspicious that Robinson had made little effort to conceal his face or “fully change his outfit” six hours after he allegedly committed the crime.

She also remarked that the 22-year-old “must have quite the stomach” to be buying food after executing someone.

Owens said the Dairy Queen was approximately 15 minutes from the Utah Valley University campus

Candace Owens discussing exclusive photo of Tyler Robinson hours after Kirk crime during a video presentation.

Image credits: Candace Owens/YouTube

“He looks kind of content there, so he’s gotta be a full-blown psychopath, wearing half of what the feds told us he was wearing in the morning,” the 36-year-old said. “You just changed your t-shirt and that was enough?”

Owens has been criticized for her remarks following Kirk’s assassination, with several people describing her claims as conspiracy theories.

She had reportedly been friends with the 31-year-old activist and had previously worked at Turning Point USA, the organization he founded at age 18.

Man wearing a hat and dark shirt with American flag graphic walking outside in an alleged Tyler Robinson photo after Kirk crime.

Image credits: FBI

Kirk also attended her wedding to George Farmer, a businessman she met at the launch event for Turning Point UK, as per Radar Online.

“Be very wary and suspicious of the people who are already telling us to stop asking questions about the Charlie Kirk assassination,” Owens wrote on X/Twitter soon after authorities named Robinson as the suspected assassin.

Map showing route and marked location related to Candace Owens claims about Tyler Robinson hours after Kirk crime.

Image credits: Candace Owens/YouTube

The podcaster previously spread the theory that Kirk may have been targeted because of his stance on Israel.

On Monday (September 15), Owens claimed on her podcast that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, a supporter of Israel, had threatened Kirk during an “intervention” in the Hamptons last month.

“Bill Ackman was very upset and threats were made. That is what I am told, and I will tell you that I am very happy for Bill Ackman to dispute this narrative,” she said.

Ackman has since denied the accusations on social media, saying, “At no time have I ever threatened Charlie Kirk, Turning Point or anyone associated with him.”

He also described his interactions with the activist as “extremely cordial, albeit, limited, regretfully so.”

Owens asked why Robinson hadn’t attempted to conceal his identity after Kirk’s assassination

Candace Owens speaking in a podcast studio with laptop and microphone, discussing Tyler Robinson photo claims.

Image credits: Candace Owens/YouTube

The claim was also denied by Andrew Kolvet, the executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, who said Kirk had personally spoken with him after the meeting and told him “he had a very cordial relationship with Bill and the event was productive.”

Kirk’s pastor, Rob McCoy, posted a message in which he suggested Owens was spreading misinformation about her former friend.

“I want to simply say this regarding Candace Owens: Charlie Kirk was a friend to Candace and never publicly spoke poorly of her though he disagreed with her,” McCoy posted on X/Twitter.

Young man wearing a protective vest in a holding cell, related to Candace Owens and Tyler Robinson claims.

Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah

“He never operated nor entertained gossip or innuendo concerning Candace,” he added, saying he wished that Owens “would be the friend to Charlie that he was to her.”

“He would never have treated Candace or her family in such a way had God forbid this tragedy been hers.”

Owens has faced backlash for her comments, with many describing her claims as conspiracy theories



Candace Owens ALLEGES Tyler Robinson at a Dairy Queen close to time of SHOOTING HE’S RIGHT IN THE OPEN You buying it? https://t.co/dKuFwKg6OV pic.twitter.com/yJI9kA0D3a — RT (@RT_com) September 19, 2025

Owens has faced consequences for spreading unfounded rumors. The podcaster is being sued for defamation after continuing to spread false claims that the French first lady, Brigitte Macron, was born a man and transitioned secretly years ago.

Brigitte is planning to present photographic and scientific evidence to a US court to prove that she’s a cisgender woman, her lawyer said.

Owens’ attorneys have responded with a motion to dismiss the claim.

The NY-born influencer has also spread the conspiracy theory that “the moon landing in 1969 was completely faked.”

Robinson is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 29.

Netizens reacted to Owen’s theory that the FBI may have caught the wrong person



Tweet discussing Candace Owens claims about an exclusive photo of Tyler Robinson related to Kirk crime timeline.

Image credits: JimBWise

Tweet discussing Tyler Robinson and the Kirk crime, related to Candace Owens' exclusive photo claim.

Image credits: NauelVerse

Screenshot of a tweet debating Tyler Robinson’s behavior hours after Kirk crime, related to Candace Owens’ claims.

Image credits: HopkeySooz

Tweet by Trevekuri questioning photo quality after Kirk crime, related to Candace Owens and Tyler Robinson claims.

Image credits: Trevekuri

Screenshot of a tweet questioning the shooter’s identity in the Kirk crime, linked to Candace Owens and Tyler Robinson.

Image credits: GeneralJoeM17

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Tyler Robinson hours after the Kirk crime amid Candace Owens claims.

Image credits: hammertimee

Tweet discussing why Candace Owens is first to share exclusive photo related to Tyler Robinson and Kirk crime timeline.

Image credits: hagridshut742

Screenshot of a tweet by Mr Kristof replying to EvanAKilgore about Tyler Robinson hours after Kirk crime.

Image credits: mr_kristof007

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a timeline related to Tyler Robinson and the Kirk crime case.

Image credits: CorruptFun

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Candace Owens claims with an exclusive photo related to Tyler Robinson and the Kirk crime theory.

Image credits: coryphillips

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Tyler Robinson and Kirk crime, related to Candace Owens claim.

Image credits: BetLabAnalytics

Twitter post by Blake @ImJustBlake commenting on someone frequently changing clothes, posted September 19, 2025.

Image credits: ImJustB1ake

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing the context behind Candace Owens claims about Tyler Robinson exclusive photo.

Image credits: HpMalone

Screenshot of a tweet disputing the timing of an alleged exclusive photo related to Tyler Robinson after Kirk crime.

Image credits: mdangerousgame

Tweet from user hall monitor questioning assassins going to fast food restaurants after the Kirk crime, related to Candace Owens and Tyler Robinson.

Image credits: hallmonitor19

Tweet by Julie Carpenter discussing behavior related to shooting incidents within hours according to Candace Owens’ theory.

Image credits: JulieCar94

Screenshot of a tweet reply by Mgoes discussing Tyler Robinson hours after Kirk crime in an online conversation.

Image credits: m_goes_distance

Tweet discussing Candace Owens claims about an exclusive photo of Tyler Robinson linked to Kirk crime theory.

Image credits: JimmyMack0320

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Candace Owens’ exclusive photo of Tyler Robinson hours after Kirk crime incident.

Image credits: brett_eth

Tweet showing user Scarlett..Rose stating the timing of Tyler Robinson photo hours after Kirk crime incident.

Image credits: Tennscarlett1