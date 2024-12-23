“He Was Framed!”: Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty In UnitedHealth CEO Assassination Trial

ADVERTISEMENT

Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has officially entered a not-guilty plea to state charges of murder and terrorism in New York that could result in him getting the death penalty.

The 26-year-old was called before court to answer before court today (December 12), facing 11 criminal counts, which could result in him facing life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Mangione appeared in court wearing a maroon sweater, white-collared shirt, and khaki pants. Journalists and members of the public, most of which were young women, were present.

Attendees reported that the women were there explicitly to show support for the former Ivy League student.

Luigi Mangione, the alleged shooter of UHC CEO Brian Thompson, has pleaded not-guilty to murder charges

Image credits: Pool / Getty

Karen Friedman Agnifilio, one of Mangione’s lawyers, raised concerns last week about the complexity of the case which comes with overlapping federal and state charges that, in her opinion, contradict each other.

“I’ve never seen anything like what is happening here in 30 years of practicing law,” she said. “This is a young man being treated like a human ping-pong ball between warring jurisdictions.”

The conflict, according to Agnifilio, is caused because state charges accuse Mangione of “seeking to intimidate or coerce a civilian population,” while the federal charges are focused on the specific crime against Brian Thompson.

Gregory Carro, the judge in charge of Mangione’s case, vowed that he would receive a fair trial, but stated that he is unable to control what happens outside court.

Mangione’s recent court appearance comes after his defense team’s request for bail was denied on December 10

Image credits: DMRegister

The alleged murderer was filmed arriving at a Pennsylvania courthouse that day on board a police vehicle. As he was escorted to the location, Mangione took the opportunity to shout at press cameras before being pushed inside by officers.

“It’s an insult to the intelligence of the American people!” he claimed before entering the extradition hearing, seemingly confirming theories about the shooting having an ideological motive.

Image credits: DMRegister

Mangione’s defense expressed their desire to challenge extradition, but District Attorney Peter Weeks countered with the incriminating items found in the suspect’s possession at the time of his arrest in a McDonald’s located in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9.

The items included a manifesto, forged license, a gun, a silencer, ammunition, bags, and multiple masks. Mangione also had $8,000 in cash, an extra $2,000 in foreign currency of an undisclosed origin, and a passport.

Mangione has since been detained at SCI Huntingdon, Pennsylvania’s oldest correctional facility.

His detention allowed authorities to cross-reference his fingerprints with those near the crime scene

Image credits: CNN-News18

“We were able to match the person of interest’s fingerprints with fingerprints that we found on both the water bottle and the KIND bar near the scene of the homicide in midtown,” Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a public event on December 11.

The growing amount of evidence has made Magione’s defense team’s task increasingly difficult, with them reportedly resorting to his mental state to alleviate his possible sentence.

“There’s an action and there’s a mental state,” explained former prosecutor Jeremy Saland. “Yes, you can premeditate and still suffer from mental health issues, but the challenge is proving how that mental state impacts the legality of the act.

“ We’re rooting for you Luigi!” wrote one netizen, echoing the sentiments of many who support the 26-year-old

Image credits: CNN-News18

“The world is watching,” another stated. “He was framed!” one reader said.

The rhetoric surrounding the incident was described as “alarming” by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who spoke to CBS to share his thoughts on the public’s reaction to the shooting.

“It speaks of what is really bubbling here in this country,” he said. “And unfortunately we see that manifested in violence, the domestic violent extremism that exists.”

The ideological component of the act was evidenced by three 9mm shell casings with the words “delay,” “deny,” and “depose” written across them found on the scene of the crime, which reference a 2010 book critiquing the insurance industry and match the gun used to kill Brian Thompson.

These words have been taken as a rallying motto by a segment of Mangione’s supporters, being painted as graffiti on UnitedHealthcare buildings, underpasses, bridges, and other constructions.

“Free my man.” Social media has been flooded with comments in support of Mangione following his not-guilty plea

Image credits: arianaunext

Image credits: imnotpopbase

Image credits: fevilon

Image credits: gayprince07

Image credits: Will25800

Image credits: ufcmania24

Image credits: folkred12

Image credits: WHITEH0TPEPPERS

Image credits: cNFTfART

Image credits: augustomiran

Image credits: TwentyInchD