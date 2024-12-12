Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

ADVERTISEMENT

Inmates at the prison where Luigi Mangione is being held were heard screaming on a live broadcast this Thursday.

NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello and Ashleigh Banfield were tasked with heading to the State Correctional Institution in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania to talk with those who demanded Mangione be transferred to Rikers Island in New York City.

In the video, they could be heard yelling about his “terrible” conditions out the window, while flickering the lights on and off.

Luigi Mangione’s cellmates were screaming messages to the public during a live TV broadcast

The consensus of the cellmates was that “Luigi’s conditions suck.”

According to the outlet, the accused CEO shooter has a cell to himself and has been kept away from the other inmates. He has had no access to television within his single cell and is, apparently, being served disgusting types of food.

The prison menu, which the inmates once again labeled as “terrible,” consisted of fruits, grits, scrambled eggs, and “porcupine meatballs” for lunch, which was a dish made from ground beef and rice.

Mac and cheese, pasta bean casserole, tomatoes, and broccoli were offered for dinner, as reported by Daily Mail.

But, Caprariello said, “They’re saying heck no, they’re saying BS, they’re saying terrible. They’re saying that’s not what they are eating.”

“This is the strangest interview I’ve ever conducted,” Banfield added, amongst the screams of “Free Luigi!”

But the reality of the New York City prison in question is darker than most people think

Gene Borello, a former organized crime associate who spent 13 years behind bars, painted a frightening picture of Rikers Island.

There, Luigi would be forced to deal with unsanitary conditions, safety concerns, and substandard food.

“You have to watch your back every day,” he warned. “There’s no structure. It’s just complete chaos. It’s nonstop stabbings and gang violence where the cops are scared to come to work.

“It’s a place you want to avoid.”

The alleged CEO killer is additionally trying to fight extradition to the prison that is known as the “most dangerous in America” as he appeared in court on Tuesday.

“Completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!” he could be heard yelling.

Luigi Mangione allegedly killed the CEO of UnitedHealthcare

The 26-year-old is currently facing second-degree murder charges for shooting and killing 50-year-old CEO Brian Thompson in front of a midtown Manhattan hotel in New York on December 4.

The healthcare businessman was set to speak at an investment conference but was shot at 6:45am while approaching the hotel.

The shooter then left the scene on foot before taking an electric bike into Central Park, as stated by the NYPD.

Three days later, authorities said they found a backpack that was connected to the killing, containing a jacket and some fake money from the game Monopoly.

Luigi was arrested five days after the shooting at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania after an employee told police he was “acting suspiciously,” according to USA Today. He was supposedly carrying a gun, several bullets, multiple fake IDs, and cash.

Reports say his primary motive was the resentment he felt toward the “parasitic” health insurance companies. His lawyer informs the public that Luigi will not plead guilty in his trial.

Commenters pointed out the insanity and wildness that ensued during the broadcast

