Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison
Crime, News

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Inmates at the prison where Luigi Mangione is being held were heard screaming on a live broadcast this Thursday. 

NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello and Ashleigh Banfield were tasked with heading to the State Correctional Institution in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania to talk with those who demanded Mangione be transferred to Rikers Island in New York City.

Highlights
  • Inmates at Huntingdon prison yelled about Luigi Mangione's 'terrible' conditions during a live TV broadcast.
  • Mangione's cellmates demand his transfer to Rikers Island, claiming bad food and isolation.
  • Mangione was accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO over health insurance resentment.
What People Think

  • Activist for Prison Reform: Condemns inhumane conditions, advocates for improved prisoner treatment and reforms.

  • Law and Order Advocate: Believes criminals shouldn't receive comfortable conditions, focusing on justice for victims.

  • Humanitarian Observer: Highlights the global issue of prison conditions, calls for international human rights standards.

In the video, they could be heard yelling about his “terrible” conditions out the window, while flickering the lights on and off. 

Luigi Mangione’s cellmates were screaming messages to the public during a live TV broadcast

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

The consensus of the cellmates was that “Luigi’s conditions suck.”

According to the outlet, the accused CEO shooter has a cell to himself and has been kept away from the other inmates. He has had no access to television within his single cell and is, apparently, being served disgusting types of food.

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: Diario AS

The prison menu, which the inmates once again labeled as “terrible,” consisted of fruits, grits, scrambled eggs, and “porcupine meatballs” for lunch, which was a dish made from ground beef and rice.

Mac and cheese, pasta bean casserole, tomatoes, and broccoli were offered for dinner, as reported by Daily Mail.

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: NewsNation

But, Caprariello said, “They’re saying heck no, they’re saying BS, they’re saying terrible. They’re saying that’s not what they are eating.” 

“This is the strangest interview I’ve ever conducted,” Banfield added, amongst the screams of “Free Luigi!”

But the reality of the New York City prison in question is darker than most people think

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: NewsNation

Gene Borello, a former organized crime associate who spent 13 years behind bars, painted a frightening picture of Rikers Island.

There, Luigi would be forced to deal with unsanitary conditions, safety concerns, and substandard food.

“You have to watch your back every day,” he warned. “There’s no structure. It’s just complete chaos. It’s nonstop stabbings and gang violence where the cops are scared to come to work.

“It’s a place you want to avoid.”

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: CorrectionsPA

The alleged CEO killer is additionally trying to fight extradition to the prison that is known as the “most dangerous in America” as he appeared in court on Tuesday. 

“Completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!” he could be heard yelling.

Luigi Mangione allegedly killed the CEO of UnitedHealthcare

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: DMRegister

The 26-year-old is currently facing second-degree murder charges for shooting and killing 50-year-old CEO Brian Thompson in front of a midtown Manhattan hotel in New York on December 4.

The healthcare businessman was set to speak at an investment conference but was shot at 6:45am while approaching the hotel.

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: WJACTV

The shooter then left the scene on foot before taking an electric bike into Central Park, as stated by the NYPD.

Three days later, authorities said they found a backpack that was connected to the killing, containing a jacket and some fake money from the game Monopoly.

Luigi was arrested five days after the shooting at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania after an employee told police he was “acting suspiciously,” according to USA Today. He was supposedly carrying a gun, several bullets, multiple fake IDs, and cash.

Reports say his primary motive was the resentment he felt toward the “parasitic” health insurance companies. His lawyer informs the public that Luigi will not plead guilty in his trial. 

Commenters pointed out the insanity and wildness that ensued during the broadcast

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: wonderworm63

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: EscArc

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: BetancurSmith

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: iam_shout

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: Twitsqueak

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: nilgirian

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: ChaundraG1

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: THE_DANK_STUFF

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: chrissyparadis

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: realonx1

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: ladidaix

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: ReasonedChaos

Luigi Mangione’s Cellmates Yell About His “Terrible” Conditions During Live Broadcast From Prison

Image credits: RandomTheGuy_

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

