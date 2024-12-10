Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione
12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old former Ivy League student and person of interest in the high-profile murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is going viral online as his alleged social media posts resurfaced following his arrest. Mangione, who reportedly harbored resentment toward the healthcare industry, was detained on Monday (December 9) in Pennsylvania, USA, after a week-long manhunt. 

Highlights
  • Luigi Mangione, 26, arrested after being a suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
  • Mangione released a cryptic YouTube video titled 'The Truth' hinting at premeditated revelations linked to his actions.
  • Arrested at McDonald's, Mangione harbored resentment toward healthcare, claiming his actions were a protest.

Hours before Mangione’s capture, he seemingly scheduled the release of a cryptic YouTube video titled “The Truth,” hinting at premeditated revelations tied to his actions.

An 84-second clip, titled “The Truth,” surfaced on a YouTube channel linked to Mangione on Monday, complete with a 60-second timer on the screen and text that read: “If you see this I’m already arrested,”  We Got This Covered reported on Tuesday (December 10).

The clip concluded with text reading, “All is scheduled,” seemingly hinting at the future release of another YouTube video, and urged viewers to “be patient.” 

Luigi Mangione is going viral online as his alleged social media posts resurface 

Image credits: PepMangione

It ended with the phrase “bye for now” and displayed the date December 11. Uploaded under the username @PepMangione, the video was reportedly tied to social media profiles linked to Mangione.

According to multiple outlets, a second video was scheduled to be released at 6:45 pm EST on Monday, but the account has since been suspended by YouTube. 

Although the YouTube account has not been officially linked to Mangione, its profile photo resembled his appearance, and the listed age of 26 matches his. 

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: BrianEntin

The account claimed its owner studied at the University of Pennsylvania, where Mangione was enrolled, and shared only one video, “The Truth,” since joining in January. 

Mangione’s other social media accounts were deactivated shortly after his arrest, yet many of his posts quickly resurfaced online. 

Several of these posts gained significant traction, going viral and sparking widespread attention and debate.

Mangione is the person of interest in the high-profile murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

  1. Fish’s tragic fate

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: VermilViathan

In January 2010, what would’ve been a 12-year-old Mangione shared the tragic fate of one of his fish.

  1. Penn Crushes Facebook group

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: CharlotteERosen

In 2019, Mangione revealed that he was single after someone tagged him in a post published in a Facebook group for students discussing their “crushes” at the University of Pennsylvania.

3. His “Pretty huge D*ck” post:

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: PepMangione

In May, he responded to a seemingly aggressive post, sharing a daring new meaning to “PhD.”

4. Happy Meal foreshadowing

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: MelodyKamali

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where an employee recognized him from police-released photos.

A photograph of the suspect holding a McDonald’s Happy Meal has since gone viral, as a person wrote on social media: “He definitely loved his McDonald’s.”

  1. The last quote he liked on his Goodreads account

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: ThatDudeTaco

Mangione, who appeared to be a bookworm, liked the following Dr. Seuss quote on Goodreads: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

  1. 5-star review of The Lorax

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: WAYSTIAR

“His last Goodreads log being The Lorax is so funny,” a person commented. “He said right that’s enough.”

The Lorax is a beloved children’s book about protecting the environment and standing against greed.

  1. Thought-provoking reading

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: wyatt_williams

Mangione’s favorite books on Goodreads included a mix of thought-provoking reads like The Lorax by Dr. Seuss, Brave New World by Aldous Huxley, Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari, and The Omnivore’s Dilemma by Michael Pollan. 

Practical self-help and productivity titles such as The Bullet Journal Method by Ryder Carroll, Atomic Habits by James Clear, The 4-Hour Workweek by Timothy Ferriss, and Bigger Leaner Stronger by Michael Matthews also appear on the list. 

Rounding out his eclectic collection are works like Everybody Lies by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan, The Ape That Understood the Universe by Steve Stewart-Williams, Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely, What’s Our Problem? by Tim Urban, and Elon Musk by Ashlee Vance.

  1. Blue body paint

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: sbstryker

Mangione was a seemingly social student who attended college parties.

  1. Bug fixer

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: yeetgenstein

Mangione worked as an intern on the team for the video game Civilization VI, where he helped improve the user experience by fixing over 300 issues in the game’s interface.

  1. “Iconic” X header 

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: esjesjesj

Many people took notice of Mangione’s X (formerly known as Twitter) header, which featured a Pokémon, an X-ray of a back injury, and a shirtless picture of himself.

  1. Studying back pain

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: BabsGray

Mangione’s Goodreads profile has continued to circulate on social media, with a screenshot showing his interest in books about back pain like Crooked: Outwitting the Back Pain Industry and Back Mechanic.

  1. Random

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: PepMangione

Mangione’s admirers further commented after discovering that he had posted many “Random Tweets” from when he first joined Twitter in 2016.

He seemingly scheduled the release of a cryptic YouTube video titled “The Truth”

Image credits: rip

Image credits: rip

Luigi Mangione reportedly harbored resentment toward the healthcare industry

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: PopBase

Mangione, a tech enthusiast and former Ivy League student from Towson, Maryland, allegedly shot and killed Thompson in what has now been confirmed to have been a targeted attack last Wednesday (December 4).

The suspect was taken into custody earlier on Monday after being apprehended at a McDonald’s, putting an end to an intensive search by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Mangione allegedly conducted the crime due to his personal experiences with the healthcare system—as he stated in a manifesto he had with him at the moment of his capture—confirming theories that the killing was made in protest of UnitedHealth’s controversial handling of customers, Bored panda previously reported.

“Things are definitely unfolding,” a reader commented
12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: UpspewMedia

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: KenjinTanoshii

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: adelianator

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: hania_khan__

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: TwentyInchD

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: ladidaix

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: angrry_gee

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: unkonwn566

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: Natinko_

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: gautampk8271

12 Alleged Social Media Posts From Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione

Image credits: PoindexterTana

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

