Amid Viral Injuries, Skin Expert Exposes Dangers Of Botched Microneedling Treatments (Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT

Though microneedling has been around for over a century, it has only recently surged in popularity and become one of the most sought-after beauty treatments. Designed to tighten pores, reduce wrinkles, even skin tone, and offer a range of other benefits, microneedling has become a staple in the world of cosmetics.

However, with rising popularity often comes increased market competition, leading to the emergence of illegitimate providers offering the minimally invasive treatment.

These unregulated options can pose serious risks, potentially causing significant damage to a person’s skin.

Agnes Broderick, an esthetician working at leading New York City, USA-based SleekCare Spa, shared exclusive insights on how to navigate microneedling in the safest way possible.

With rising popularity, microneedling has led to the emergence of illegitimate providers offering the minimally invasive treatment

Share icon

Image credits: callisto/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

“Microneedling is a minimally invasive procedure that uses tiny needles to create micro-injuries in the skin, promoting collagen production and skin rejuvenation,” Agnes told Bored Panda via email.

The procedure, which was first recorded in 1905 by German dermatologist Ernst Kromayer, is currently valued at $0.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $1.01 billion by 2030, according to Market Research Future.

While botched microneedling sessions aren’t commonplace, mistreatments can occur. In fact, a woman named Melia Nielsen recently shared her scary experience of undergoing microneedling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kaleigherykah

Melia was left with a gruesome chemical burn—leaving her with a permanent scar on her face.

Meanwhile, TikToker Kaleigh Curtis shared her own negative experience with microneedling, showing footage of significantly bruised and irritated cheeks.

According to Agnes, the procedure, which typically costs between $300 to $600 per session, encompasses tiny needles that create micro-injuries.

Agnes Broderick, an esthetician, shared exclusive insights on how to navigate microneedling in the safest way possible

Share icon

Image credits: Provided to Bored Panda

These micro-injuries consequently stimulate the body’s natural healing response, which increases blood flow and inflammation. This typically leads to redness and slight swelling.

“Clients can expect redness, slight swelling, and a flushed appearance right after the session,” Agnes said.

While Melia and Kaleigh’s sessions didn’t result in what is to be normally expected from microneedling, Agnes said that the procedure typically takes two to three days for the redness to subside and for the skin to heal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ahmarieholmes

“Over time, clients may notice improved skin texture, reduced fine lines, and diminished scars,” Agnes explained.

She admitted: “A common misconception is that microneedling has an extensive recovery period.

“In reality, most clients experience only minimal downtime for only two, or three days.”

To minimize negative side effects, there are steps a person can take

Share icon

Image credits: Provided to Bored Panda

To minimize negative side effects, there are steps a person can take. As per Agnes, one should avoid retinoids and exfoliants for a few days before their microneedling session, and keep their skin clean and hydrated.

She further emphasized the aftercare steps, which included avoiding sun exposure, using gentle skin care, and applying a hydrating serum or moisturizer.

Nevertheless, if a client experiences an unexpected or severe reaction post-treatment, “they should contact their esthetician immediately for advice and follow-up care,” Agnes said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: skinbybryn

According to the skin expert, improperly performed microneedling can damage the skin barrier and lead to issues like chemical burns due to incorrect technique or unsterilized equipment.

She explained: “Complications can arise from improper technique or lack of aftercare, though they are rare when performed by trained professionals.”

She urged: “Clients should look for licensed professionals with proper training and experience.”

“Clients should look for licensed professionals with proper training and experience,” Agnes said

Share icon

Image credits: Provided to Bored Panda

ADVERTISEMENT

She further revealed that clients with active acne, eczema, or certain skin infections should avoid microneedling to prevent further irritation.

Agnes recommended microneedling every four to six weeks for optimal results for at least three sessions.

Radiofrequency microneedling, a form of microneedling, is currently the most popular celebrity beauty treatment, with 166,000 searches, thanks to endorsements from stars like Kim Kardashian, who praises it for its dark-spot correcting effects, New Beauty reported in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Provided to Bored Panda

EmSculpt NEO, a body-toning treatment favored by Drew Barrymore and Megan Fox, ranks second with 115,100 searches, while LED Phototherapy takes third, loved for its versatility by celebrities such as Naomi Watts and Kim Kardashian.

Other trending treatments include Ultherapy, valued for skin-tightening, and the Vampire Facial, another Kim favorite, which combines microneedling with platelet-rich plasma to boost collagen.