“Horrific”: Woman Suffers Second-Degree Burns After Getting Popular Beauty Procedure

A 24-year-old was left with a “horrific” scar on her left cheek after a microneedling procedure intended to reduce acne marks ended with her having to go to the hospital for a chemical burn.

Melia Nielsen, a finance worker from Grimsby, England, decided to get rid of the scars left by her hormonal acne by visiting a skincare clinic in November 2023. Hoping to gain more confidence without makeup, she opted for microneedling, a procedure that involves using tiny needles to remove the superficial layers of skin.

The technique, which became popular after high-profile celebrities such as Naomi Campbell and Kourtney Kardashian advocated for it, is said to help with scarring and promote collagen and elastin growth.

Nielsen recalled how the clinician went through the affected area more than necessary, damaging her skin and forcing her to go to a hospital, where she was told that her face would never return to normal.

A 24-year-old woman was left with a large scar after being chemically burned during a microneedling procedure

Nielsen explained how her first session went smoothly, but things took a turn for the worse during her second visit to the skincare establishment in July.

“The clinician didn’t mention any issues at the time, even though I was bleeding,” she recalled. “It was only days later she messaged me, acknowledging the excessive bleeding, which she had tried to clean with a toner or similar product, but that just stung the fresh, open skin.”

Instead of the redness that was expected, the 24-year-old noticed a stark white skin patch on her face. When she brought this up to her clinician, they dismissed her, advising her to simply monitor the area and avoid harsh products.

Eventually, the spot began leaking fluid, which she tried to control by cleaning the area with water, but to no avail. Her injury worsened from that point on, becoming swollen and irritated, which forced her to seek proper medical attention.

“They told me I had a chemical burn,” Nielsen explained, adding that she then spent weeks dealing with itching and discomfort as her skin healed.

The 24-year-old shared before-and-after pictures of her procedure, shocking her viewers with the size and severity of her burn. “The scar will never fully disappear,” she wrote under the “after” photo, where her cheek, while healed, is still marked by the burn.

“Even now, if I rub my finger over it, it’s a completely different texture to the rest of my face,” she added. “Make sure to research thoroughly, have consultations, and choose your skincare wisely.”

The FDA warns against microneedling for users who are taking acne medication, as it weakens the skin, increasing the likelihood of damage

Nielsen’s unfortunate experience illuminated the lesser-known risks associated with microneedling, which were detailed in a 2020 article published by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

While microneedling devices are often marketed as improving skin texture, reducing scarring, and providing anti-aging properties, the organization noted that the procedure is not without risks and urged users to do proper research before undergoing it.

Common risks associated with its use include dryness, tightness, peeling, and redness, while more severe complications like scarring and pigmentation changes are rarer but still possible.

Nielsen’s adverse reaction, however, may’ve been precipitated by the use of specific acne treatments. One of these is isotretinoin, a potent drug that explicitly warns users not to undergo any cosmetic procedures, as it dries the skin and makes it considerably more fragile.

Other contraindications for microneedling include sun exposure, specific allergies, immune deficiencies, and certain skin conditions, all of which patients must inform the clinician about to avoid damaging their skin.

The FDA also stressed the importance of using proper hygiene protocols, including replacing needle cartridges for each session and sterilizing the equipment properly.