Eye Color-Changing Surgery Revealed To Be Most Dangerous, With Over 90% Complication Rate

The most dangerous cosmetic procedure is eye color-change surgery, a new study revealed. An analysis showed that such an operation had a 92.30% complication rate, making it extremely risky. Despite not being approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the number of patients undergoing the procedure has increased.

“The fact that the FDA has not approved it definitely raises concerns about the safety of the procedure,” Dr. Elie Levine, a board-certified plastic surgeon and the director of plastic surgery at Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of New York City, told Bored Panda via an email.

Eye color-change surgery poses high risks of vision loss, glaucoma, and corneal damage, a study by eyewear brand Overnight Glasses highlighted earlier this month.

Moreover, the recovery time for the controversial procedure can vary from one to eight weeks, depending on the specific procedure performed. Additionally, the surgery costs $12,000 on average.

An increasing number of people are seeking elective cosmetic changes of eye color, a 2022 research revealed.

Nevertheless, scientists concluded that, based on available evidence, the procedure should be considered malpractice.

In January, the American Academy of Ophthalmology issued a public warning against two eye color-changing surgeries that had been trending on social media: iris implant surgery and a laser surgery that inserts pigment into the cornea.

Both of these surgeries carry serious risks for vision loss and complications, the Academy stated.

The FDA has only approved iris implants for patients who are missing part or all of their iris, the colored part of the eye, due to injury or a birth defect.

The iris implant surgery involves inserting an artificial iris made of silicone through a slit that has been cut into the eye at the edge of the cornea. Then, the artificial iris is unfolded inside of the eye and adjusted to cover the natural iris.

Patients who have the procedure for medical reasons also risk complications from implant surgery, but the benefits of gaining an iris may outweigh their risks.

In some cases, these devices have been inappropriately adapted for cosmetic use. Instead of repairing a defect, they are placed on top of a normal, intact iris to change iris color, the Academy stated.

Another trending method used to permanently change people’s eye colors is known as keratopigmentation, also referred to as eye tattooing.

The surgery is performed on the cornea itself and involves using a needle or a laser to create space in it.

A color pigment is injected into the space created in the cornea, permanently changing it from clear to opaque and covering the natural iris color inside.

The prescription glasses business analyzed and ranked the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries using key factors, such as complication rates, types of complications, recovery times, and mortality rates, to create a total risk index.

As a result, thigh lifts were ranked the second most dangerous cosmetic procedure, with a 78% complication rate, involving risks such as blood clots, infection, and changes in skin sensation.

The high complication rate and a recovery period of four to six weeks make this surgery particularly risky, Overnight Glasses reported, adding that the procedure costs $ 6,378 on average.

Image credits: flaak_new_color

The Brazilian butt lift ranked third, carrying a 37.94% complication rate, followed by body lift procedures, injectable fillers, breast reduction surgery, butt implants, breast augmentation, arm lifts, and breast lifts.

“Like any cosmetic procedure, you always weigh the risks and benefits of the procedure and the pros [and] the cons of it,” Dr. Levine told Bored Panda.

He continued: “I cannot comment specifically on eye color-change surgery, but the other procedures, if done safely and in the right patient, should be pretty straightforward with limited risks associated with them.”

“Like any procedure, you have to treat each patient as an individual in each case separately to determine the safety and potential pros and cons of a procedure.”

According to the plastic surgeon, most cosmetic procedures have limited risks associated with them if done by a board-certified doctor.

“Cosmetic surgery is still medicine,” Dr Levine said. “One needs to go to a conservative, safe practitioner who looks at the risks and benefits before discussing the details of any cosmetic procedure.”

