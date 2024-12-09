“I worked for UnitedHealthcare in a call center in my early twenties. I lasted about six months.



“The call that broke me was a woman calling in about a bill she received. She had lost her six-year-old to a brain tumor.



“They were planning the funeral and they got notice that they were being sued by a doctor because UH hadn't paid a nearly 1.4 million dollar claim.



“I couldn't really help her. Our call center was for checking if something was in network or covered.



“But I could see the claim. I spent an hour calling various departments trying to get someone to take care of it.



“Eventually, I got someone in claims that cared and started the process of pushing it through for review. Which would, at the very least, hold off on collections.



“I profusely apologized to the woman, she shouldn't have had to deal with this on top of planning a funeral for her six-year-old.



“When I got off the phone I got chewed out by my boss. Our calls should last no more than 300 seconds (it was always in seconds instead of minutes, I don't know why). And I walked out.



“I should add that I worked for a third-party call center that was contracted by United Healthcare. But the policies were set by UH.



“Side note: we did not have insurance options and we were typically kept between 32-35 hours so we couldn't be considered full-time.



“Again, set by UH (I worked for a different company in the same centre and that was not the policy for them).



“I have no condolences to give. I still think about that woman. She, and her family, deserved so much better.



“One last addition: I got severe pneumonia while I had Blue Cross Blue Shield (different job). My heart stopped twice and I was in the hospital for four days on various antibiotics and things like potassium drips etc.



“It was terrifying how close to death I got. BCBS decided to deny my claim because I went to the ER instead of my PCP (despite having gone two days prior and the doc saying it was just a minor cold).



"I owed the hospital over 90k. I appealed, nothing. Eventually, the hospital wrote off the majority and I paid 5k (I made about 20k teaching early education). So... F**k BCBS too.” – Li Michaels

