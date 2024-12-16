“Didn’t Expect This Twist”: Woman Uncovers Issues With Luigi Mangione’s Family Nursing Facilities

ADVERTISEMENT

Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has sparked global debate, with supporters rallying behind him and framing the alleged crime as a reaction to widespread dissatisfaction with the US healthcare system. Ties between Mangione’s privileged upbringing, his family’s controversial nursing care businesses, and his philosophical leanings were subsequently unveiled on TikTok.

The 26-year-old’s family background and upbringing have piqued public interest since his arrest on Monday (December 9).

Mangione was quickly found to be the heir to a Maryland holiday resort fortune with his family’s wealth tracing back to his grandfather, Nicholas Mangione, a first-generation American born into Baltimore’s Little Italy.

Rising from poverty, Nicholas Mangione built an empire that included the Turf Valley Resort, Hayfields Country Club, and the conservative radio station WCBM-AM, Bored Panda previously reported.

He also founded Lorien Health Services, a nursing home at which his grandson, now behind bars, volunteered in 2014.

Taking to her TikTok page on Tuesday (December 10), social media content creator Tiffany Cianci further exposed where Mangione’s rumored wealth came from.

In a video, which has amassed nearly 5 million views, Cianci uncovered ties between Mangione and his family’s healthcare business, which has faced accusations of neglect.

“No one, and I mean no one, is talking about the fact that the healthcare companies are single-handedly responsible for all of his family’s wealth,” Cianci exclaimed.

The TikToker highlighted Mangione’s Ivy League education in addition to being the valedictorian of the prestigious Gilman School in Maryland, which has a yearly tuition of $34,165, according to US News.

The Mangione family owns Lorien Health Services, a network of privately held nursing care facilities in Maryland, as well as the Turf Valley Golf Resort, used for events and networking with healthcare and pharmaceutical representatives, Cianci explained.

Supporters rallied behind him and framed the alleged crime as a reaction to widespread dissatisfaction with the US healthcare system

Public records revealed the facilities and resort are owned by the ten adult children of Nicholas and Mary Mangione, each holding a 10% stake, with Luigi Mangione’s father, Louis Mangione, identified as president of the development company for these properties.

Nevertheless, recent changes to Lorien’s public branding raise questions about transparency and ownership connections.

Showing screenshots of the family business’ website, Cianci explained: “If you look at the Lorien Health Services about us page, as of today, it says, ‘A family owned and operated organization founded by and conducts itself based on strong family values.’

“But if you look just a couple days ago, it looks like this. That’s right, folks. Just a few days ago, it said ‘When Nicholas and Mary Mangione founded Lorraine Health Services, they set out to provide Maryland seniors with pride and dignity.’

“It’s very interesting how that just changed, isn’t it?”

The TikToker investigated the Mangione family’s nursing facilities, uncovering troubling issues despite an initial appearance of adequate care.

Ties between Mangione’s privileged upbringing, his family’s controversial nursing care businesses, and his philosophical leanings were unveiled on TikTok

American government ratings revealed low-quality conditions, with one facility receiving just two stars and 24 health demerits this year—well above the national average.

Disturbingly, 83% of low-risk residents reportedly lose control of their bowels or bladder due to inadequate care, far exceeding the national average of 48%.

Mangione, who volunteered at these facilities, allegedly expressed disdain for such systems in a manifesto found during his arrest.

“I do know that we may be dealing with the possibility of an identity rebellion, or we could be dealing with an ideological, like, ethical awakening,” Cianci said.

The TikToker found that Mangione frequently discussed utilitarianism and virtue ethics online, strongly favoring utilitarianism, which prioritizes the greatest good for the greatest number, even if the means are extreme.

Tiffany Cianci further exposed where Mangione’s rumored wealth came from

He argued that actions are justified if they lead to a positive outcome for most people, reflecting his philosophical leanings, according to Cianci.

Cianci went on to point to the incriminating evidence Mangione was arrested with in his backpack, allegedly justifying his actions against the healthcare system tied to his family’s wealth.

The Mangione family amassed significant wealth through ventures criticized for poor patient care and prioritizing profit over well-being, according to the TikToker.

Speaking of Mangione’s alleged crime and motive, Cianci said: “It’s a bold statement if that’s in fact, what he intended.

“Regardless, it is never okay to advocate for violence, and I’m not doing that on my channel.”

Mangione was quickly found to be the heir to a Maryland holiday resort fortune

Image credits: PopBase

“What I am doing is advocating that we all pray for the patients of Lorien Healthcare.

“We pray for their family members as they go through a difficult time of probably learning the kinds of conditions their family members have been in.

“And we’re going to see other people that are struggling with the information that comes out.”

Mangione currently remains in a Pennsylvania prison while fighting extradition to New York, where he faces charges including second-degree murder.

Authorities alleged Mangione’s actions were motivated by anger toward the health insurance industry, with evidence including a handwritten manifesto and shell casings inscribed with phrases critical of corporate practices.

Arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Mangione was found with a 3D-printed gun, fake ID, and items allegedly linked to the crime scene, including a spiral notebook and fingerprints.

The Mangione family owns Lorien Health Services, a network of privately held nursing care facilities in Maryland

While Mangione’s Pennsylvania lawyer denied his involvement and questioned the evidence, a defense fund has raised over $115,000, and prosecutors continued building their case, citing mounting forensic and investigative findings, CNN reported on Monday (December 16).

Mangione is scheduled for a December 30 hearing in Pennsylvania, which could determine his extradition to New York.

Moreover, he faces a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted on the charge of second-degree murder, as per CNN.

“The plot twists are just mind-blowing!”

