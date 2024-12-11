Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“These Parasites Simply Had It Coming”: American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione’s “Real” Manifesto
Crime, News

“These Parasites Simply Had It Coming”: American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione’s “Real” Manifesto

A journalist released what he claimed to be the “real” manifesto of murder suspect Luigi Mangione on Tuesday (December 10) via Substack. Moreover, the reporter criticized major news outlets for selectively quoting but refusing to publish the document in full. Mangione, charged with the targeted killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, used the manifesto to condemn corporate greed in the US healthcare system, arguing it prioritizes profits over public well-being. 

Highlights
  • Journalist claims to leak murder suspect Mangione's 'real' manifesto on Substack.
  • Mangione's manifesto condemns US healthcare corporate greed and profit-driven motives.
  • Major news outlets accused of selectively quoting Mangione's manifesto without full publication.

Independent journalist Ken Klippenstein accused media organizations like The New York Times and CNN of withholding Mangione’s manifesto without explanation.

Taking to his Substack page on Tuesday, he wrote: “I’ve obtained a copy of suspected killer Luigi Mangione’s manifesto — the real one, not the forgery circulating online. 

“Major media outlets are also in possession of the document but have refused to publish it and not even articulated a reason why. 

“My queries to The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and NBC to explain their rationale for withholding the manifesto, while gladly quoting from it selectively, have not been answered.”

A journalist released what he claimed to be the “real” manifesto of murder suspect Luigi Mangione on Tuesday 

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: newsbell

In his manifesto, Mangione claimed responsibility for his actions, asserting he acted alone and used basic engineering techniques while justifying his alleged crime.

“To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country,” the 26-year-old allegedly started.

The manifesto further read: “To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone. 

“This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it.” 

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

“My tech is pretty locked down because I work in engineering so probably not much info there. I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done.

“Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy.”

While the US spends more per capita on healthcare than any other country—over $12,500 annually—it ranks last among peer nations in life expectancy, at approximately 77 years as of recent data.

Peer countries like Switzerland and Australia achieve better outcomes with universal systems at a fraction of the cost, suggesting a misalignment between US healthcare investment and public health outcomes, The Commonwealth Fund suggests.

Independent journalist Ken Klippenstein said he had Mangione’s manifesto, which he published on Tuesday (December 10) via Substack

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: kenklipp

The manifesto continued: “United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. 

“It has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allwed [sic] them to get away with it. 

“Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument. 

“But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore), decades ago and the problems simply remain.” 

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: earthtimeshq

Mangione likely referenced past critiques of corporate greed and systemic issues in the US healthcare system by figures like activist Amy Rosenthal and filmmaker Michael Moore. 

The statement concluded: “It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty.”

The manifesto published by Klippenstein largely resembled the one recovered during Mangione’s arrest on Monday (December 9).

However, the exact text could not be verified because of potential handwriting discrepancies, The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday.

Mangione was charged with the targeted killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: luigi.from.fiji

Mangione was arrested in a McDonald’s located in Altoona, Pennsylvania, USA. At the time, incriminating items were found in the suspect’s possession, including a forged license, a gun, a silencer, ammunition, bags, and multiple masks. 

Mangione also had $8,000 in cash, an extra $2,000 in foreign currency of an undisclosed origin, and a passport, Bored Panda previously reported.

Additionally, at the time of his arrest, Mangione was carrying a handwritten document expressing anger with what he called “parasitic” health insurance companies and a disdain for corporate greed and power, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Along with the manifesto, CNN reported that law enforcement was also looking into a spiral notebook Mangione wrote in. 

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The notebook allegedly contained a detailed “to-do list” and plans outlining the execution of the killing, aligning with the manifesto shared by Klippenstein.

Nevertheless, law enforcement reportedly said that one part of Mangione’s notebook ruled out the prospect of using a bomb as it “could kill innocents.” 

He determined that shooting would be more targeted, and mused on the prospect of killing the “CEO at his own bean counting conference.”

Mangione used the manifesto to condemn corporate greed in the US healthcare system

Image credits: CorrectionsPA

CNN journalist Shimon Prokupecz reportedly revealed that “law enforcement and certainly investigators” will view that particular sentence as a “confession.”

Mangione, an Ivy League-educated engineer reportedly suffering from chronic back pain, allegedly planned and carried out the murder of Thompson on December 1. 

Thompson, the late CEO of UnitedHealthcare, faced significant criticism for the company’s handling of healthcare claims and its role in the broader US healthcare system. 

Under his leadership, UnitedHealthcare was accused of excessively denying medical claims, including critical care for elderly and low-income patients, often citing profit-driven motives. 

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: luigi.from.fiji

Mangione remains detained at SCI Huntingdon in Pennsylvania as he fights extradition to New York. 

He faces five charges, including murder and weapons offenses, and will likely plead not guilty, according to his attorney, Tom Dickey. 

Mangione’s extradition battle, which could take weeks, delays his transfer to New York, where prosecutors argue he’s the man seen in surveillance video committing the crime. 

Dickey has raised doubts about the evidence, while Mangione continues to garner public sympathy online, CNN reported.

Bored Panda has contacted Klippenstein, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and NBC for comment.

“Doesn’t get any more direct and to the point than that,” a reader commented

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: loopylatina

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: arvalis

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: JGrossund

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: KristinChirico

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: TSACatering

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: SweetCarmel77

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: BAYC5511

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: ArtCandee

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: shorttimelines

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: PhightCo

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: made_up_human

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: quincylsb

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: redshirt990

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: schlo_moe

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: Angelica_Reed1

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: VeroniqueAlba

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: newleftrising

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: DandamanThereal

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: Brujandra1

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: hollley

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: Feeling__Red

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: ljdmd

"These Parasites Simply Had It Coming": American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione's "Real" Manifesto

Image credits: cultn91

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light". You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I'm a journalist who works as Bored Panda's News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: "Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog" and "The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light". You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Orysha
Orysha
Orysha
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I think that' s another forgery .If he is the murd.erer any good lawyer would advise him to deny everything. He is too smart to leave such a "manifesto" behind him. Nonetheless, hiss besst chance now is aaother inurance CEO being unalived while he is behind bars. #FreeLuigiMangione : if he didn't do it, he's innocent, if he did he's a hero.

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Only if his purpose was to remain free. If his purpose was to get his point across then how else but some sort of message/manifesto?

Steve Sharpe
Steve Sharpe
Steve Sharpe
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Once upon a time words like this would never have crossed my mind, I'd have been ashamed to even think it, and would have taken exception to anyone saying such a thing. However, with every decade, year, month, even minute that goes by, this fact - and it is a fact - just gets proven and reinforced time, time, and time again: Hamerica and the murrican 'people' are an absolute joke. You don't even realise how stupid you all are, how stupid you all look, or that every other nation on Earth is pointing at you and laughing. Ewe Ess Ayy Nub Mer Wun is just North Korea with faster internet, except you're all fat and addicted to pain pills. NK is at least honest about being a dictatorship, rather than flipping a coin to see which dementia addled geriatric imbecile gets to be in charge next. You'd rather celebrate murder than do something about the fact that even Pakistan has a better healthcare system than you. You know who's got a more accessible, more successful national addiction treatment

