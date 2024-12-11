“These Parasites Simply Had It Coming”: American Reporter Leaks Luigi Mangione’s “Real” Manifesto

ADVERTISEMENT

A journalist released what he claimed to be the “real” manifesto of murder suspect Luigi Mangione on Tuesday (December 10) via Substack. Moreover, the reporter criticized major news outlets for selectively quoting but refusing to publish the document in full. Mangione, charged with the targeted killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, used the manifesto to condemn corporate greed in the US healthcare system, arguing it prioritizes profits over public well-being.

Independent journalist Ken Klippenstein accused media organizations like The New York Times and CNN of withholding Mangione’s manifesto without explanation.

Taking to his Substack page on Tuesday, he wrote: “I’ve obtained a copy of suspected killer Luigi Mangione’s manifesto — the real one, not the forgery circulating online.

“Major media outlets are also in possession of the document but have refused to publish it and not even articulated a reason why.

“My queries to The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and NBC to explain their rationale for withholding the manifesto, while gladly quoting from it selectively, have not been answered.”

In his manifesto, Mangione claimed responsibility for his actions, asserting he acted alone and used basic engineering techniques while justifying his alleged crime.

“To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country,” the 26-year-old allegedly started.

The manifesto further read: “To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone.

“This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it.”

“My tech is pretty locked down because I work in engineering so probably not much info there. I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done.

“Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy.”

While the US spends more per capita on healthcare than any other country—over $12,500 annually—it ranks last among peer nations in life expectancy, at approximately 77 years as of recent data.

Peer countries like Switzerland and Australia achieve better outcomes with universal systems at a fraction of the cost, suggesting a misalignment between US healthcare investment and public health outcomes, The Commonwealth Fund suggests.

The manifesto continued: “United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart.

“It has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allwed [sic] them to get away with it.

“Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument.

“But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore), decades ago and the problems simply remain.”

Mangione likely referenced past critiques of corporate greed and systemic issues in the US healthcare system by figures like activist Amy Rosenthal and filmmaker Michael Moore.

The statement concluded: “It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty.”

The manifesto published by Klippenstein largely resembled the one recovered during Mangione’s arrest on Monday (December 9).

However, the exact text could not be verified because of potential handwriting discrepancies, The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday.

Mangione was arrested in a McDonald’s located in Altoona, Pennsylvania, USA. At the time, incriminating items were found in the suspect’s possession, including a forged license, a gun, a silencer, ammunition, bags, and multiple masks.

Mangione also had $8,000 in cash, an extra $2,000 in foreign currency of an undisclosed origin, and a passport, Bored Panda previously reported.

Additionally, at the time of his arrest, Mangione was carrying a handwritten document expressing anger with what he called “parasitic” health insurance companies and a disdain for corporate greed and power, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Along with the manifesto, CNN reported that law enforcement was also looking into a spiral notebook Mangione wrote in.

The notebook allegedly contained a detailed “to-do list” and plans outlining the execution of the killing, aligning with the manifesto shared by Klippenstein.

Nevertheless, law enforcement reportedly said that one part of Mangione’s notebook ruled out the prospect of using a bomb as it “could kill innocents.”

He determined that shooting would be more targeted, and mused on the prospect of killing the “CEO at his own bean counting conference.”

CNN journalist Shimon Prokupecz reportedly revealed that “law enforcement and certainly investigators” will view that particular sentence as a “confession.”

Mangione, an Ivy League-educated engineer reportedly suffering from chronic back pain, allegedly planned and carried out the murder of Thompson on December 1.

Thompson, the late CEO of UnitedHealthcare, faced significant criticism for the company’s handling of healthcare claims and its role in the broader US healthcare system.

Under his leadership, UnitedHealthcare was accused of excessively denying medical claims, including critical care for elderly and low-income patients, often citing profit-driven motives.

Mangione remains detained at SCI Huntingdon in Pennsylvania as he fights extradition to New York.

He faces five charges, including murder and weapons offenses, and will likely plead not guilty, according to his attorney, Tom Dickey.

Mangione’s extradition battle, which could take weeks, delays his transfer to New York, where prosecutors argue he’s the man seen in surveillance video committing the crime.

Dickey has raised doubts about the evidence, while Mangione continues to garner public sympathy online, CNN reported.

Bored Panda has contacted Klippenstein, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and NBC for comment.

“Doesn’t get any more direct and to the point than that,” a reader commented

