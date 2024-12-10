Luigi Mangione, Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin, Is Heir To Family’s Holiday Resort Fortune

ADVERTISEMENT

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old heir to a Maryland holiday resort fortune, has been charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The Ivy League graduate was arrested on Monday, December 9, after a McDonald’s worker informed the police about a man acting suspiciously at an outlet in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Following his arrest, details about Luigi’s family background and upbringing have piqued public interest.

Luigi Mangione was arrested for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson after a tip from a McDonald’s employee in Altoona, Pennsylvania

Share icon

Image credits: BNODesk

Share icon

Image credits: luigi.from.fiji

Luigi comes from a powerful Maryland family, with the roots of their wealth tracing back to his grandfather, Nicholas Mangione, a first-generation American born into Baltimore’s Little Italy.

Rising from poverty, Nicholas built an empire that included the Turf Valley Resort, Hayfields Country Club, and the conservative radio station WCBM-AM. He also founded Lorien Health Services, a nursing home at which his grandson, now behind bars, volunteered in 2014.

In addition to being a Navy veteran, philanthropist and entrepreneur with a portfolio in real estate, hospitality and healthcare, Nicholas also raised 10 children with his wife Mary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luigi, one of Nicholas and Mary’s 37 grandchildren, grew up in a swanky $800,000 home in Towson, Maryland, and attended Baltimore’s elite Gilman School. He graduated from the $40,000-a-year school in 2016 as valedictorian.

The 26-year-old suspect is an Ivy League graduate and heir to a Maryland resort fortune

Share icon

Image credits: luigi.from.fiji

“He was a perfectly nice, smart, athletic, well-adapted kid. I wasn’t close with him but he had plenty of friends,” a former student from the same high school told FOX45.

“But pretty surprising to hear the allegation based off how I remember him. Of course, plenty can change in eight years.”

“He seemed like a smart kid, he was always doing the right thing, it seemed like,” an ex-classmate told Fox News Digital, adding that the class valedictorian “wasn’t crazy.”

“He was a perfectly nice, smart, athletic, well-adapted kid,” said a former student who went to the same $40,000-a-year elite school

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: luigi.from.fiji

Share icon

Image credits: kzmneterprises

“It’s not like he wasn’t outgoing, or introverted,” he added. “Nice kid, always had a smile on his face. Never really got the vibes of him being socially awkward. So that’s why I’m really surprised. I graduated in 2015; he graduated in 2016, It’s crazy how 10, nine years later, how people can change.”

The alleged shooter, who had a handwritten manifesto referencing the healthcare industry during his arrest, had earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Pennsylvania.

After studying engineering with a major in computer science, he worked as a data engineer at the car-buying website called TrueCar in Santa Monica, California, before quitting his job in February 2023. His social media accounts reflected his interests in artificial intelligence, fitness and healthy living.

The arrested Ivy Leaguer’s family said they were “shocked” and “devastated” by his arrest

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NinoMangione42

Meanwhile, his grandfather, Nicholas, had revealed plans of passing down his family enterprises to his two eldest sons, John and Luigi’s father, Louis.

Luigi’s mother, Kathleen Zannino Mangione, has a boutique travel company of her own, while his sister, MariaSanta Mangione, is a respected doctor, working at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

The suspect is also the cousin of Maryland State Delegate Nino Mangione.

“Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione,” the prominent family said in a statement released on Monday.

Luigi’s grandfather, Nicholas Mangiano, rose from poverty to build an empire that included the Turf Valley Resort, Hayfields Country Club, and radio station WCBM-AM

Share icon

Image credits: Lorien Health Services

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Turf Valley Resort

“We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest,” the statement continued. “We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials revealed that Luigi’s last known address was in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Sarah Nehemiah, who crossed paths with Luigi at the Surfbreak co-living community in Honolulu, said he left the community in 2022 because the back pain he had been having had worsened.

Luigi spent time in a co-living community in Hawaii and left the island due to worsening back pain

Share icon

Image credits: GBMC

“Mangione lived at Surfbreak from January 2022 until April of that year. It was our understanding that he left due to a lifelong back injury that was exacerbated by surfing and hiking,” Sarah told CBS News.

“To our knowledge, nearly all members of Surfbreak from his tenure lost contact after he left,” she continued. “To our knowledge, he did return to Hawaii briefly in early 2023 and started a book club. Several members left due to discomfort in book choices.”

Following his arrest, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged Luigi with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a silencer, and possession of a forged instrument over Brian’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My heart breaks for his parents,” one social media user said following the news of his arrest