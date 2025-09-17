Candace Owens Believes We’re Being Lied To About What Happened To Charlie Kirk And People React

ADVERTISEMENT

Rightwing ideologue Candace Owens has surfaced with yet another controversial viewpoint; this time, alleging that Charlie Kirk was executed for his stance on Israel.

According to Owens, American millionaire Bill Ackman tried to steer Kirk toward a pro-Israel stance at a Hamptons sit-down prior to his passing.

But Kirk allegedly stuck by his guns, and this resilience, says Owens, upset Ackman to the point that “threats were made.”

Highlights Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk was “executed” for criticism over Israel.

Owens alleged hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman staged a heated Hamptons intervention a month before Kirk’s passing.

Ackman denied the claims, posting screenshots of a cordial WhatsApp exchange with Kirk.

Ackman has since indulged Owens and responded with a wordy denial on X.

Owens claims that Kirk was under immense political pressure for his criticism of Israel

Candace Owens speaking into a microphone at an event, addressing views on Charlie Kirk and public reactions.

On Episode 235 of her podcast, Owens cuts straight to the chase and alleges that Kirk was put down by people on his side of the American political divide.

One of her early points is a letter Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touted as an invitation offered to Kirk to visit Israel.

According to Owens, this was not merely a social gesture but a precursor to a warning.

She cuts to a snippet of Kirk having a spirited conversation with Megan Kelly about a month before he passed.

In the exchange, he declared his love for Israel but harped on the alleged pressure being imposed on him.

Former Fox host Tucker Carlson and Jewish comedian Dave Smith were named as people Kirk was hosted against the wishes of his benefactors

This pressure, according to Owens, stemmed from financiers threatening to pull their funding if Kirk allowed critics of Israel onto his show.

Charlie Kirk wearing a black Never Surrender t-shirt standing outside with Turning Point Action signage in the background.

Trying to express these alleged pro-Israel sentiments, she claimed that these unnamed forces were questioning Kirk’s association with Dave Smith, a Jewish-American libertarian and comedian known for his critical outlook on the Jewish state.

Another allegedpersona non grata hosted was Tucker Carlson, who is said to have compounded these purported shadowy figures’ negative outlook on himself at a Student Action Summit (SAS) hosted by Kirk between July 11 and 13 this year.

Carson called out Bill Ackman at one Charlie Kirk’s events

Candace Owens speaking into a microphone during a podcast, reacting to Charlie Kirk news and public responses.

According to Owens, the shadowy entity is billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, and he was brought to boot by Carlson at the Florida event when the latter said:

“How did Bill Ackman get $9 billion? Bill Ackman, a pretty impressive guy? I know Bill Ackman.”

Carlson went on to describe him as a “well connected, super aggressive” and claimed that while he deserved “a fair living like everybody else” he accrued his $9 billion wealth because was “willing to do anything.”

“I don’t know why we have to pretend that’s good,” the former Fox personality claimed.

This same Ackman, according to Owens, staged an intervention at the Hamptons

Owen accused Bill Ackman of staging an intervention in the Hamptons “a month” before Kirk’s assassination.

The reason for said “intervention” was Charlie’s stance on Israel. There, according to Owens, Ackman was “very upset,” and “threats were made.”

She further noted that journalist Max Blumenthal had gone after Ackman for his response to her claims.

Ackman allegedly told him he had receipts to disprove Owen’s assertions, and this he later endeavored with a screenshot of a WhatsApp exchange between Kirk and himself.

Ackman has provided a WhatsApp conversation between himself and the late Kirk in a bid to disprove Owen’s assertions

The digital conversation shows a text bubble–presumably from Ackman–asking “How are you?”

A response to this message was received from a sender named Charlie Kirk.

“I’m doing great,” they wrote. “Really enjoyed our time together last week. Thank you again for all you are doing.”

Ackman then suggests the two have dinner with their wives sometime in the future, and Kirk appears to agree.

Ackman categorically challenged Owens’ claims

In a text accompanying the screenshot, Ackman debunks another aspect of Owens’ story, saying:

“This was not a secret event and no one signed an NDA. Everyone including the Turning Point representatives who attended are totally free to share whatever they want about what took place and what was discussed.”

Surveillance images showing a figure outside near trees and a parking lot related to Charlie Kirk incident debate.

Ackman then called on members of the public to deal with their emotions in the wake of Kirk’s assassination, but not by constructing “conspiracy theories that can cause innocent people serious and potentially [fatal] harm.”

Despite the billionaire’s proof, a large section of the internet is unconvinced and leaning into Owen’s accusations

Ackman’s retaliation has since been met with mixed reactions.

Bill Ackman responds to claims about Charlie Kirk, addressing Candace Owens and controversy surrounding Kirk’s situation.

One person who sees things Owen’s way wrote: “Why didn’t you provide ‘receipts’ days ago, when asked?” while another quipped:

“Anyone can fake a text conversation. Look guys, Bill Clinton just texted me,” they wrote next to a screenshot of a message from a sender with the former president’s name.

“Sir, it’s time to bring legal action,” said another, rooting for the billionaire. “Owen’s will never stop no matter what you say or do online.”

Owens’ theory as can be seen by the public’s reaction, is gaining traction

