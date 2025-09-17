Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Candace Owens Believes We’re Being Lied To About What Happened To Charlie Kirk And People React
Candace Owens speaking into a microphone in a home studio setting discussing Charlie Kirk and public reaction.
Crime

Candace Owens Believes We’re Being Lied To About What Happened To Charlie Kirk And People React

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Rightwing ideologue Candace Owens has surfaced with yet another controversial viewpoint; this time, alleging that Charlie Kirk was executed for his stance on Israel.

According to Owens, American millionaire Bill Ackman tried to steer Kirk toward a pro-Israel stance at a Hamptons sit-down prior to his passing.

But Kirk allegedly stuck by his guns, and this resilience, says Owens, upset Ackman to the point that “threats were made.”  

Highlights
  • Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk was “executed” for criticism over Israel.
  • Owens alleged hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman staged a heated Hamptons intervention a month before Kirk’s passing.
  • Ackman denied the claims, posting screenshots of a cordial WhatsApp exchange with Kirk.

Ackman has since indulged Owens and responded with a wordy denial on X.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Owens claims that Kirk was under immense political pressure for his criticism of Israel

    Candace Owens speaking into a microphone at an event, addressing views on Charlie Kirk and public reactions.

    Candace Owens speaking into a microphone at an event, addressing views on Charlie Kirk and public reactions.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

    On Episode 235 of her podcast, Owens cuts straight to the chase and alleges that Kirk was put down by people on his side of the American political divide.

    One of her early points is a letter Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touted as an invitation offered to Kirk to visit Israel.

    According to Owens, this was not merely a social gesture but a precursor to a warning.

    She cuts to a snippet of Kirk having a spirited conversation with Megan Kelly about a month before he passed.

    Candace Owens speaking at an event, holding a microphone and gesturing with her hand against a red backdrop.

    Candace Owens speaking at an event, holding a microphone and gesturing with her hand against a red backdrop.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

    In the exchange, he declared his love for Israel but harped on the alleged pressure being imposed on him.

    Former Fox host Tucker Carlson and Jewish comedian Dave Smith were named as people Kirk was hosted against the wishes of his benefactors

    This pressure, according to Owens, stemmed from financiers threatening to pull their funding if Kirk allowed critics of Israel onto his show.

    Charlie Kirk wearing a black Never Surrender t-shirt standing outside with Turning Point Action signage in the background.

    Charlie Kirk wearing a black Never Surrender t-shirt standing outside with Turning Point Action signage in the background.

    Image credits: Charlie Kirk / Facebook

    Trying to express these alleged pro-Israel sentiments, she claimed that these unnamed forces were questioning Kirk’s association with Dave Smith, a Jewish-American libertarian and comedian known for his critical outlook on the Jewish state.

    Another allegedpersona non grata hosted was Tucker Carlson, who is said to have compounded these purported shadowy figures’ negative outlook on himself at a Student Action Summit (SAS) hosted by Kirk between July 11 and 13 this year.

    Carson called out Bill Ackman at one Charlie Kirk’s events

    Candace Owens speaking into a microphone during a podcast, reacting to Charlie Kirk news and public responses.

    Candace Owens speaking into a microphone during a podcast, reacting to Charlie Kirk news and public responses.

    Image credits: Candace Owens / YouTube

    According to Owens, the shadowy entity is billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, and he was brought to boot by Carlson at the Florida event when the latter said:

    “How did Bill Ackman get $9 billion? Bill Ackman, a pretty impressive guy? I know Bill Ackman.”

    Carlson went on to describe him as a “well connected, super aggressive” and claimed that while he deserved “a fair living like everybody else”  he accrued his $9 billion wealth because  was “willing to do anything.”

    Candace Owens speaking into a microphone with a laptop, reacting to discussions about Charlie Kirk incident and lies.

    Candace Owens speaking into a microphone with a laptop, reacting to discussions about Charlie Kirk incident and lies.

    Image credits: Candace Owens / YouTube

    “I don’t know why we have to pretend that’s good,” the former Fox personality claimed.

    This same Ackman, according to Owens, staged an intervention at the Hamptons

    Owen accused Bill Ackman of staging an intervention in the Hamptons “a month” before Kirk’s assassination.

    The reason for said “intervention” was Charlie’s stance on Israel. There, according to Owens, Ackman was “very upset,” and “threats were made.”

    Crowd gathered outside a university building reacting amid discussions about Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens’ claims.

    Crowd gathered outside a university building reacting amid discussions about Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens’ claims.

    Image credits: Non_user87 / X

    She further noted that journalist Max Blumenthal had gone after Ackman for his response to her claims.

    Ackman allegedly told him he had receipts to disprove Owen’s assertions, and this he later endeavored with a screenshot of a WhatsApp exchange between Kirk and himself.

    Ackman has provided a WhatsApp conversation between himself and the late Kirk in a bid to disprove Owen’s assertions

    Mugshots of a man with dark hair and a somber expression related to Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Mugshots of a man with dark hair and a somber expression related to Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Image credits: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

    The digital conversation shows a text bubble–presumably from Ackman–asking “How are you?” 

    A response to this message was received from a sender named Charlie Kirk.

    “I’m doing great,” they wrote. “Really enjoyed our time together last week. Thank you again for all you are doing.”

    Black and white photo of Charlie Kirk displayed on an easel with candles below, reflecting reactions and beliefs.

    Black and white photo of Charlie Kirk displayed on an easel with candles below, reflecting reactions and beliefs.

    Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah / YouTube

    Ackman then suggests the two have dinner with their wives sometime in the future, and Kirk appears to agree.

    Ackman categorically challenged Owens’ claims

    In a text accompanying the screenshot, Ackman debunks another aspect of Owens’ story, saying:

    “This was not a secret event and no one signed an NDA. Everyone including the Turning Point representatives who attended are totally free to share whatever they want about what took place and what was discussed.”

    Surveillance images showing a figure outside near trees and a parking lot related to Charlie Kirk incident debate.

    Surveillance images showing a figure outside near trees and a parking lot related to Charlie Kirk incident debate.

    Image credits: WorldNewsTonight / Facebook

    Ackman then called on members of the public to deal with their emotions in the wake of Kirk’s assassination, but not by constructing “conspiracy theories that can cause innocent people serious and potentially [fatal] harm.”

    Despite the billionaire’s proof, a large section of the internet is unconvinced and leaning into Owen’s accusations

    Ackman’s retaliation has since been met with mixed reactions.

    Man in white shirt and red tie posing indoors, with people and restaurant setting in the background, discussing Charlie Kirk.

    Man in white shirt and red tie posing indoors, with people and restaurant setting in the background, discussing Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: BillAckman / X

    Bill Ackman responds to claims about Charlie Kirk, addressing Candace Owens and controversy surrounding Kirk’s situation.

    Bill Ackman responds to claims about Charlie Kirk, addressing Candace Owens and controversy surrounding Kirk’s situation.

    Image credits: BillAckman / X

    Ackman then called on members of the public to deal with their emotions in the wake of Kirk’s assassination, but not by constructing “conspiracy theories that can cause innocent people serious and potentially [fatal] harm.”

    Despite the billionaire’s proof, a large section of the internet is unconvinced and leaning into Owen’s accusations

    Ackman’s retaliation has since been met with mixed reactions.

    Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk standing together against a dark wall wearing formal and casual attire.

    Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk standing together against a dark wall wearing formal and casual attire.

    Image credits: Charlie Kirk / Facebook

    Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk speaking on stage at a Turning Point USA event with a vibrant backdrop.

    Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk speaking on stage at a Turning Point USA event with a vibrant backdrop.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

    One person who sees things Owen’s way wrote: “Why didn’t you provide ‘receipts’ days ago, when asked?” while another quipped:

    “Anyone can fake a text conversation. Look guys, Bill Clinton just texted me,” they wrote next to a screenshot of a message from a sender with the former president’s name.

    Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens smiling and posing together, both making hand gestures in a casual setting.

    Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens smiling and posing together, both making hand gestures in a casual setting.

    Image credits: marksalondaka / Instagram

    “Sir, it’s time to bring legal action,” said another, rooting for the billionaire. “Owen’s will never stop no matter what you say or do online.”

    Owens’ theory as can be seen by the public’s reaction, is gaining traction

    Comment from Nikki Sims about Candace Owens reacting to what happened to Charlie Kirk, shown in social media post.

    Comment from Nikki Sims about Candace Owens reacting to what happened to Charlie Kirk, shown in social media post.

    Comment claiming someone in custody is a fall guy, discussing Charlie Kirk situation and public reactions online.

    Comment claiming someone in custody is a fall guy, discussing Charlie Kirk situation and public reactions online.

    Comment by Jeannie Long saying I agree The kids is the fall guy with 2.2K likes, related to Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens discussion.

    Comment by Jeannie Long saying I agree The kids is the fall guy with 2.2K likes, related to Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens discussion.

    Comment from Robin Denise stating doubt about Candace Owens, with 1.7K likes reacting to the post.

    Comment from Robin Denise stating doubt about Candace Owens, with 1.7K likes reacting to the post.

    Comment from Cyndee McGaughey saying the math isn’t math and there’s more to the story, about Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Comment from Cyndee McGaughey saying the math isn’t math and there’s more to the story, about Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Comment from Brandon Mckillop speculating about custody and puppet master in context of Charlie Kirk controversy reactions.

    Comment from Brandon Mckillop speculating about custody and puppet master in context of Charlie Kirk controversy reactions.

    Alt text: Jen Popatia commenting Things aren’t adding up reacting to Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk discussion.

    Alt text: Jen Popatia commenting Things aren’t adding up reacting to Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk discussion.

    Comment by Edward Lukens Jr. questioning the official story about the bullet’s origin in the Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Comment by Edward Lukens Jr. questioning the official story about the bullet’s origin in the Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens, and public reactions to their views and debates.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens, and public reactions to their views and debates.

    Comment discussing doubts about the events involving Charlie Kirk and suggesting misinformation is being spread.

    Comment discussing doubts about the events involving Charlie Kirk and suggesting misinformation is being spread.

    Comment from Brad Gee about politicians and entertainers hinting at hidden truths related to Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Comment from Brad Gee about politicians and entertainers hinting at hidden truths related to Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Comment by Charles D. Chrismon discussing ballistic details about the incident involving Charlie Kirk.

    Comment by Charles D. Chrismon discussing ballistic details about the incident involving Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from Leann Henley discussing Candace Owens' persistence in searching for the truth about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from Leann Henley discussing Candace Owens' persistence in searching for the truth about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from Dereck Hardyman discussing suspicion about the truth behind what happened to Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from Dereck Hardyman discussing suspicion about the truth behind what happened to Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of Ryan Robbins commenting on a statement related to Charlie Kirk and public reactions online.

    Screenshot of Ryan Robbins commenting on a statement related to Charlie Kirk and public reactions online.

    Comment from Carla Valenzisi reacting to claims about what happened to Charlie Kirk and related public beliefs.

    Comment from Carla Valenzisi reacting to claims about what happened to Charlie Kirk and related public beliefs.

    Facebook comment by Ray Ray reacting to security concerns during a speech about Charlie Kirk incident.

    Facebook comment by Ray Ray reacting to security concerns during a speech about Charlie Kirk incident.

    Comment questioning the official story about Charlie Kirk’s situation and expressing doubt on social media reactions.

    Comment questioning the official story about Charlie Kirk’s situation and expressing doubt on social media reactions.

    Comment from Robert Kennett humorously suggesting common core math is involved in the discussion about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from Robert Kennett humorously suggesting common core math is involved in the discussion about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment by Janet Bowman Barnett discussing conspiracy theories and Candace Owens' recent behavior regarding Charlie Kirk.

    Comment by Janet Bowman Barnett discussing conspiracy theories and Candace Owens' recent behavior regarding Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from April Raines Wilson reacting to Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk controversy, expressing skepticism and criticism.

    Comment from April Raines Wilson reacting to Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk controversy, expressing skepticism and criticism.

    Comment by Laura B Weaver expressing doubt about someone's recent behavior in a text box on social media.

    Comment by Laura B Weaver expressing doubt about someone's recent behavior in a text box on social media.

    Screenshot of social media comment by Oliver Cromwell reacting to Candace Owens' views on Charlie Kirk conspiracy.

    Screenshot of social media comment by Oliver Cromwell reacting to Candace Owens' views on Charlie Kirk conspiracy.

    Facebook comment by Julie White expressing skepticism and calling someone a wolf in sheep’s clothing, related to Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk.

    Facebook comment by Julie White expressing skepticism and calling someone a wolf in sheep’s clothing, related to Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk.

    Social media comment discussing Candace Owens and skepticism about what happened to Charlie Kirk.

    Social media comment discussing Candace Owens and skepticism about what happened to Charlie Kirk.

    Comment by Gary Keefner saying she gets conspiracy theories from reading cereal boxes with 45 reactions on a light blue background.

    Comment by Gary Keefner saying she gets conspiracy theories from reading cereal boxes with 45 reactions on a light blue background.

    Social media comment discussing Candace Owens' beliefs and reactions about what happened to Charlie Kirk.

    Social media comment discussing Candace Owens' beliefs and reactions about what happened to Charlie Kirk.

    Comment on social media saying she loves conspiracy theories, reacting to Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk situation.

    Comment on social media saying she loves conspiracy theories, reacting to Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk situation.

    Facebook comment by Craig Miller referencing Freud’s quote about a cigar, discussing perceptions related to Charlie Kirk.

    Facebook comment by Craig Miller referencing Freud’s quote about a cigar, discussing perceptions related to Charlie Kirk.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    KKKlandace desperately needs her 15 minutes. What a degenerate

    lisora8811 avatar
    AliseAdam
    AliseAdam
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    [ JOIN US ] I am making a good salary from home $6580-$7065/week , which is amazing under a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it's my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here _____ ⫸ 𝐄­𝐚­𝐫­𝐧­𝐀­𝐩­𝐩­𝟏­.­𝐂­𝐨­𝐦

    Load More Replies...
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Owens is a neo N**i. If BP doesn't cover that then they are covering for Neo Nazis.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Owens falsely claimed in an interview with Tristan Tate, brother of Andrew Tate, that Joseph Stalin was Jewish, and that Sigmund Freud and Stalinists were part of a Jewish cabal. Owens claimed that Freud studied Kabbalah and promoted p********a through psychoanalysis.

    Load More Replies...
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many people in right-wing fora are leaping at how phony and convenient the social-media messages are. I think the simplest explanations are either (a) these were written in advance in case he was caught, with some details edited after the fact, or, even more likely (b) they were to falsely exonerate his trans lover by making it seem like she only knew after the fact. I lean towards (b) because immediately after the shooting, posts were (supposedly)* found that were by other trans community folks in the area and which promise that Kirk was about to be gotten rid of. (* the posts were apparently real and obviously by trans, but I haven't seen anything establishing that their context was real. For all I know, in one of them, "Don't worry, we'll get rid of Charlie" -- even the exact text is from memory -- could refer to evicting a USU tenant named Charlie.)

    Load More Comments
    [ JOIN US ] I am making a good salary from home $6580-$7065/week , which is amazing under a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it's my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here _____ ⫸ 𝐄­𝐚­𝐫­𝐧­𝐀­𝐩­𝐩­𝟏­.­𝐂­𝐨­𝐦

