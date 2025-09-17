Candace Owens Believes We’re Being Lied To About What Happened To Charlie Kirk And People React
Rightwing ideologue Candace Owens has surfaced with yet another controversial viewpoint; this time, alleging that Charlie Kirk was executed for his stance on Israel.
According to Owens, American millionaire Bill Ackman tried to steer Kirk toward a pro-Israel stance at a Hamptons sit-down prior to his passing.
But Kirk allegedly stuck by his guns, and this resilience, says Owens, upset Ackman to the point that “threats were made.”
- Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk was “executed” for criticism over Israel.
- Owens alleged hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman staged a heated Hamptons intervention a month before Kirk’s passing.
- Ackman denied the claims, posting screenshots of a cordial WhatsApp exchange with Kirk.
Ackman has since indulged Owens and responded with a wordy denial on X.
Owens claims that Kirk was under immense political pressure for his criticism of Israel
Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr
On Episode 235 of her podcast, Owens cuts straight to the chase and alleges that Kirk was put down by people on his side of the American political divide.
One of her early points is a letter Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touted as an invitation offered to Kirk to visit Israel.
According to Owens, this was not merely a social gesture but a precursor to a warning.
She cuts to a snippet of Kirk having a spirited conversation with Megan Kelly about a month before he passed.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr
In the exchange, he declared his love for Israel but harped on the alleged pressure being imposed on him.
Former Fox host Tucker Carlson and Jewish comedian Dave Smith were named as people Kirk was hosted against the wishes of his benefactors
This pressure, according to Owens, stemmed from financiers threatening to pull their funding if Kirk allowed critics of Israel onto his show.
Image credits: Charlie Kirk / Facebook
Trying to express these alleged pro-Israel sentiments, she claimed that these unnamed forces were questioning Kirk’s association with Dave Smith, a Jewish-American libertarian and comedian known for his critical outlook on the Jewish state.
Another allegedpersona non grata hosted was Tucker Carlson, who is said to have compounded these purported shadowy figures’ negative outlook on himself at a Student Action Summit (SAS) hosted by Kirk between July 11 and 13 this year.
Carson called out Bill Ackman at one Charlie Kirk’s events
Image credits: Candace Owens / YouTube
According to Owens, the shadowy entity is billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, and he was brought to boot by Carlson at the Florida event when the latter said:
“How did Bill Ackman get $9 billion? Bill Ackman, a pretty impressive guy? I know Bill Ackman.”
Carlson went on to describe him as a “well connected, super aggressive” and claimed that while he deserved “a fair living like everybody else” he accrued his $9 billion wealth because was “willing to do anything.”
Image credits: Candace Owens / YouTube
“I don’t know why we have to pretend that’s good,” the former Fox personality claimed.
This same Ackman, according to Owens, staged an intervention at the Hamptons
Owen accused Bill Ackman of staging an intervention in the Hamptons “a month” before Kirk’s assassination.
The reason for said “intervention” was Charlie’s stance on Israel. There, according to Owens, Ackman was “very upset,” and “threats were made.”
Image credits: Non_user87 / X
She further noted that journalist Max Blumenthal had gone after Ackman for his response to her claims.
Ackman allegedly told him he had receipts to disprove Owen’s assertions, and this he later endeavored with a screenshot of a WhatsApp exchange between Kirk and himself.
Ackman has provided a WhatsApp conversation between himself and the late Kirk in a bid to disprove Owen’s assertions
Image credits: Utah County Sheriff’s Office
The digital conversation shows a text bubble–presumably from Ackman–asking “How are you?”
A response to this message was received from a sender named Charlie Kirk.
“I’m doing great,” they wrote. “Really enjoyed our time together last week. Thank you again for all you are doing.”
Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah / YouTube
Ackman then suggests the two have dinner with their wives sometime in the future, and Kirk appears to agree.
Ackman categorically challenged Owens’ claims
In a text accompanying the screenshot, Ackman debunks another aspect of Owens’ story, saying:
“This was not a secret event and no one signed an NDA. Everyone including the Turning Point representatives who attended are totally free to share whatever they want about what took place and what was discussed.”
Image credits: WorldNewsTonight / Facebook
Ackman then called on members of the public to deal with their emotions in the wake of Kirk’s assassination, but not by constructing “conspiracy theories that can cause innocent people serious and potentially [fatal] harm.”
Despite the billionaire’s proof, a large section of the internet is unconvinced and leaning into Owen’s accusations
Ackman’s retaliation has since been met with mixed reactions.
Image credits: BillAckman / X
Image credits: BillAckman / X
Image credits: Charlie Kirk / Facebook
Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr
One person who sees things Owen’s way wrote: “Why didn’t you provide ‘receipts’ days ago, when asked?” while another quipped:
“Anyone can fake a text conversation. Look guys, Bill Clinton just texted me,” they wrote next to a screenshot of a message from a sender with the former president’s name.
Image credits: marksalondaka / Instagram
“Sir, it’s time to bring legal action,” said another, rooting for the billionaire. “Owen’s will never stop no matter what you say or do online.”
Owens’ theory as can be seen by the public’s reaction, is gaining traction
KKKlandace desperately needs her 15 minutes. What a degenerate
Owens is a neo N**i. If BP doesn't cover that then they are covering for Neo Nazis.
Owens falsely claimed in an interview with Tristan Tate, brother of Andrew Tate, that Joseph Stalin was Jewish, and that Sigmund Freud and Stalinists were part of a Jewish cabal. Owens claimed that Freud studied Kabbalah and promoted p********a through psychoanalysis.Load More Replies...
In 2022, after Russia's full invasion of Ukraine, Owens promoted a quote by Russian President Vladimir Putin which included the false assertion that the USSR created the modern country of Ukraine. Her views have received support and amplification from the Embassy of Russia, Washington, D.C., particularly following her tweet stating "Russian lives matter".
During the October 2018 United States mail bombing attempts targeting prominent Democrats, Owens took to Twitter to promote the conspiracy theory that the mailings were sent by leftists. After authorities arrested a 56-year-old suspect who was a registered Republican and Trump supporter, Owens deleted her tweet without explanation.
“If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine. The problem is that he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany.” - Owens suggesting that the Nazis were fine other than the war. No mention of the mas murder of jewish people or others as an issue.
Many people in right-wing fora are leaping at how phony and convenient the social-media messages are. I think the simplest explanations are either (a) these were written in advance in case he was caught, with some details edited after the fact, or, even more likely (b) they were to falsely exonerate his trans lover by making it seem like she only knew after the fact. I lean towards (b) because immediately after the shooting, posts were (supposedly)* found that were by other trans community folks in the area and which promise that Kirk was about to be gotten rid of. (* the posts were apparently real and obviously by trans, but I haven't seen anything establishing that their context was real. For all I know, in one of them, "Don't worry, we'll get rid of Charlie" -- even the exact text is from memory -- could refer to evicting a USU tenant named Charlie.)
