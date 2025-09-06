Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mark Zuckerberg’s Embarrassing Hot Mic Moment With Donald Trump Sparks Buzz
Mark Zuckerberg speaking at a formal meeting with Donald Trump and Melania Trump, capturing a hot mic moment.
Celebrities, Funny

Mark Zuckerberg’s Embarrassing Hot Mic Moment With Donald Trump Sparks Buzz

Dave Malyon
Entertainment News Writer
The who’s who of Silicon Valley converged on the White House for a televised dinner with Donald Trump, where the latter jammed up Meta mogul Mark Zuckerberg with a fairly simple question 

Also in on the pomp and circumstance was Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft mogul Bill Gates, Google founder and CEO, Sergey Brin, and Sundar Pichai, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, among others. 

Highlights
  • Donald Trump asked Mark Zuckerberg how much he planned to invest in the U.S. over the next few years.
  • Zuckerberg struggled to give a precise answer, apologizing for not knowing what to say.
  • Trump previously warned Zuckerberg to stay out of politics and has claimed he conspired against him in 2020.

On the president’s left sat his wife, Melania, while Zuckerberg had the honor of being number 47’s right hand, a position that would become a hot seat during the evening.

    Donald Trump asked how much Mark Zuckerberg intended to invest in the country

    Mark Zuckerberg wearing red cap and gray shirt, smiling in a casual indoor setting related to hot mic moment.

    Image credits: zuck

    “How much are you spending over the next few years?” came the question that quickly turned awkward.

    “Oh gosh,” came Zuckerberg’s answer as he tried to keep his composure.

    “I think it’s probably gonna be something like,” and then shaking his head, “I don’t know…. At least…600 billion dollars… through… 2028 in the US,” he stated with an inference on the last syllables, making it sound more like a question than a statement.

    Donald Trump in a formal room holding papers, linked to Mark Zuckerberg's embarrassing hot mic moment buzz.

    Image credits: White House / Joyce N. Boghosian

    In response, Trump observed it was a lot of money, and Zuckerberg responded with: “Yeah, no it’s significant.”

    “Thank you Mark,” Trump replied. “Thanks a lot, good to have you.”

    Trump pulled away from the Meta founder, forcing him to speak loud enough for the microphone to catch his words 

    The exchange between the two men would probably have gone unnoticed, but Zuckerberg, appearing to have overthought it, could later be heard saying to Trump: “I wasn’t sure what number you wanted to go with.”

    Mark Zuckerberg sitting beside Donald Trump and Melania Trump at a formal event with a floral centerpiece on the table.

    Image credits: Alex Wong / Getty

    Leading up to the apology, the Meta chief could be seen leaning in toward the president before the latter pulls away. 

    Yet Zuckerberg persists, and is forced to speak louder, resulting in the microphone catching his words.

    Trump later chuckled and shared the joke with his wife, Melania, when he told her Zuckerberg was “not prepared.”

    Trump previously warned Zuckerberg to stay out of politics

    Mark Zuckerberg speaking at a formal event with Donald Trump and Melania Trump in the background.

    Image credits: Alex Wong / Getty

    Trump later joked that the question was the start of the mogul’s political career, which the latter jokingly brushed aside.

    It must be noted, however, Trump previously telegraphed to Zuckerberg that he should keep his distance from politics.

    In his 2024 book Save America, the president claimed that the Facebook founder conspired against him in the 2020 election and that he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he tried it again.

    Trump claimed that the tech mogul would visit him at the White House while conspiring against him

    Mark Zuckerberg and a man in suits sharing a moment during a meeting, highlighting a hot mic incident with Donald Trump.

    Image credits: Alex Wong / Getty

    Trump claimed that Zuckerberg “would come to the Oval Office to see me.” 

    “He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT.

    “We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison — as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote (viaPolitico).

    Zuckerberg was one of the first to visit the president after he won the last election

    Donald Trump in the Oval Office, raising fist, related to Mark Zuckerberg’s embarrassing hot mic moment buzz.

    Image credits: White House / Joyce N. Boghosian

    Perhaps in a bid to change this impression when Trump won the 2024 election, Zuckerberg was one of the first to court him.

    On November 28, 2024, Forbes reported Stephen Miller saying that Zuckerberg had “made it clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under Trump’s leadership.”

    The New York Times also weighed in around the time reporting on his visit to the Mar a Lago observing that he and Trump “largely exchanged pleasantries.”

    Social media is marveling at the incident

    Mark Zuckerberg smiling while holding a VR headset indoors, related to embarrassing hot mic moment with Donald Trump.

    Image credits: zuck

    Netizens have since weighed in on faux pas with one saying: “I’m surprised Trump didn’t scratch him behind the ears or at least pat him on the head.”

    “Sorry puppet master, I wasn’t sure what you wanted me to say!” came echoed another.

    Other netizens took issue with the figure Zuckerberg spat out claiming it did not sound like $6 billion.

    Mark Zuckerberg close-up portrait in casual setting capturing an embarrassing hot mic moment with Donald Trump.

    Image credits: zuck

    “I heard it was really 100 cajillion…” wrote one. “That is funny,” wrote another. “I heard it really was Eleventy Billion!!!”

    Netizens see it as a performance for the cameras

    Text on screen reading Look Zuckerberg, just make it sound really big, referencing Mark Zuckerberg’s hot mic moment with Donald Trump.

    Erin Ashley typing a humorous comment about puppets and large numbers in an online discussion thread.

    Mark Zuckerberg speaking into a microphone with Donald Trump during a public event, capturing an embarrassing hot mic moment.

    Comment by user CeceliaBolanos referencing a hot mic moment involving Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump.

    Comment saying surprised Trump didn't scratch or pat Mark Zuckerberg, referencing Zuckerberg’s embarrassing hot mic moment with Trump.

    Comment by DanielleBEaudette mentioning "100 cajillion," related to Mark Zuckerberg’s embarrassing hot mic moment sparking buzz.

    Mark Zuckerberg caught in an embarrassing hot mic moment during interaction with Donald Trump, sparking online buzz.

    Mark Zuckerberg looking uncomfortable during an embarrassing hot mic moment involving Donald Trump sparking buzz

    Comment by Brian Martinico saying Oh just say $100 zillion, referencing Mark Zuckerberg’s embarrassing hot mic moment with Donald Trump.

    Mark Zuckerberg caught in an embarrassing hot mic moment with Donald Trump, sparking buzz on social media platforms.

    Comment on Mark Zuckerberg’s embarrassing hot mic moment with Donald Trump mentioning Harvard in a text-based format.

    Mark Zuckerberg caught in an embarrassing hot mic moment during an interaction with Donald Trump, sparking online buzz.

    Text post reading Now, Mark, kiss the ring, referencing Mark Zuckerberg’s embarrassing hot mic moment with Donald Trump.

    Man in blue shirt and glasses typing on a laptop during a conversation about Mark Zuckerberg’s hot mic moment with Donald Trump.

