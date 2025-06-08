ADVERTISEMENT

Social media has noted that Elon Musk appears to have aged visibly since he gave up his duties under President Donald Trump.

This observation follows his departure from the Department of Government Efficiency where he assumed the controversial role of maximizing productivity and cutting wasteful government spending.

“Elon Musk looks like he has aged ten years after leaving Trump’s side,” Pop Celebrity Story on TikTok noted of the 54-year-old.

But not everybody was as neutral in their observations.

RELATED:

“He is barely recognizable anymore”

Share icon

Image credits: The Washington Post / Getty

The video scrutinizing the tech mogul points out the frown lines between his eyes and notes that his “entire demeanor has taken a nose dive.”

“The once prominent figure at Trump’s side has vanished, his beard’s unkempt, his clothes are a mess, and his eyes show nothing but exhaustion and emptiness,” the narrator says.

“He is barely recognizable anymore.”

Share icon

Image credits: Pool / Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the reasons the account gives for what it sees as a downtrodden appearance is his age.

Musk is now 54 years old and along with running his own company, he also took on the highly controversial job of cutting away whole government agencies—a role that was drawn flack not only from those opposed to the Trump Administration, but members of the conservative party.

The “relentless grind is what’s destroying his health.”

Share icon

Image credits: Anadolu / Getty

The account continues to suggest that another likely cause of his ageing is the fact that he still runs his empire and as a father of 14, he has not found a likely successor.

“Every single operation demands his personal attention,” the narrator claims.

“This relentless grind is what’s destroying his health.”

Share icon

Image credits: The Washington Post / Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It points to “Musk’s constant mental gymnastics with no [physical] exercise.” and says “no wonder he looks so different from before.”

“Its honestly pretty sad to watch.”

A possibility that the video did not consider are the allegations of Musk’s dependency on substances.

A Trump campaign insider claimed the tech mogul travelled around with a box of psychedelics

The New York Times (NYT)reported on May 30 that an insider had told them the tech mogul travelled around with e***asy, psychedelic mushrooms and a daily medication box containing pills, including ones resembling the ADHD medication, Adderall.

Musk, during Trump’s election campaign, reportedly admitted to taking substances to the point that it affected his bladder—a known side effect of ketamine (per NIH).

Musk lashed out at the NYT in an X post saying: “To be clear, I am NOT taking dr*gs! The New York Times was lying their *ss off,” before saying that while he had previously used prescribed ketamine, it was a thing of the past.

Musk showed up with a black eye on his last day of working for DOGE

Share icon

Image credits: The Washington Post / Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

Another wear-mark on Musk was a dark mark under his right eye.

He appeared this way in his usual spot next to Trump on May 30 which marked his official departure from government service—and as noted by one netizen, his speech was delayed.

When a reporter asked about his eye, he jokingly said he had not been anywhere near France—a stab at French President Emmanuelle Macron and his wife Bridgette’s spat in their presidential jet in Thailand.

Share icon

Image credits: elonmusk

“I was just horsing around with little X (his son) and I said go ahead and punch me in the face.

“He did. And it turns out that even a five-year-old punching you in the face [leaves a mark]”

ADVERTISEMENT

But not everyone subscribes to his version of events.

An Insider claims Musk took a knock from someone much bigger than his five-year-old son in the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: elonmusk

According to Steve Bannon (Trump’s former chief strategist) in an interview with the Daily Mail, Musk got physical with Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent.

Enforcing the various outlets’ speculations, press secretary Karolyn Leavitt, when questioned about the alleged scuffle, did not deny it.

Instead she said: “It’s no secret President Trump has put together a team of people who are incredibly passionate about the issues impacting our country.”

But rumors of said scuffle pale in the face of the recent spat between him and Trump that played out on social media.

The internets observations comes in the wake of Musk body-shaming Taylor Swift

this is 10000% about elon https://t.co/UU5RJc70BN — miscellaneous unc (@bigsnugga) May 12, 2025

The internet’s scrutiny of Musk’s appearance comes less than a month after Trump claimed that Tailor Swift stopped being hot after he started hating her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk jumped on the bandwagon and responded with a laughing crying emoji drawing ire from netizens.

Bored Panda, at the time, reported on the social media’s response quoted one redditor calling him out for “body–shaming” demanding that they leave the Diamond Certified singing sensation “the f–ck alone.”

“Like he’s God’s gift,” another user snarked—ironically, Elon Musk is on his own Mounjaro weight-loss journey.

Social media and rivals are watching with rapt attention

Share icon

Image credits: White House / Molly Riley

The internet appears divided on Musk with some blaming his worn look on his work for Trump saying he worked too hard.

“Very common after people break up,” wrote another commenter hinting at the fallout between the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

One Redditor showed glee and wrote: “This is escalating VERY quickly and I am here for the mess.”

“I feel like I’m running out of popcorn already,” came a response, while on X, a user posted an image of Musk wearing a MAGA hat and captioned: with “well that aged like cottage cheese in a sauna.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media has a dark prognosis for Musk’s health

Share icon

Image credits: RottingOnion

Share icon

Image credits: C_S_Skeptic

Share icon

Image credits: wsattler119

Share icon

Image credits: abeleilmars

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: B_the_impostor

Share icon

Image credits: 1jhozz

Share icon

Image credits: AnCeYen

Share icon

Image credits: seren_thomas99

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: brenwhis

Share icon

Image credits: Degen_Hardy

Share icon

Image credits: GrrrGraphics

Share icon

Image credits: kingfatbastard

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: R89Capital

Share icon

Image credits: Asdogsnft

Share icon

Image credits: andreschellew1

Share icon

Image credits: Casperenush

ADVERTISEMENT