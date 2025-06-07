Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Elon Musk’s Feud With The President Unexpectedly Fuels Interest In His Sister’s Steamy Romance Service
Woman in a red dress being lifted by a crowd, capturing the excitement around Musku2019s sisteru2019s romance service.
News

Elon Musk’s Feud With The President Unexpectedly Fuels Interest In His Sister’s Steamy Romance Service

It’s being called one of the most high-level divorces in history, although there was never an official marriage. The public tit-for-tat between the U.S. President, Donald Trump, and the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, has taken center stage on social media. 

The pair has been lobbing insults at each other in recent days in part over the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill that Musk has criticized.

  • Passionflix, the romance video streaming platform by Elon Musk’s sister, Tosca, is getting lots of attention lately
  • An increase of netizens, perhaps searching for news on Elon, drove up traffic on the site causing it to crash
  • Passionflix fans think it's great that her platform is getting extra attention

Now Musk’s sister, 50-year-old Tosca Musk, is basking in the spillover created by her brother’s “bromance blowup” that has inadvertently drawn new fans to her romance streaming platform, Passionflix. 

    "Stay with us!" Tosca Musk's romance streaming platform crashes amidst Trump-Musk public fallout 

    Woman in a red one-shoulder dress taking a selfie, linked to Elon Musk’s sister’s steamy romance service story.

    Image credits: ToscaMusk

    Elon Musk wearing a black jacket and cap in a formal room, reflecting on his feud and sister’s romance service interest.

    Image credits: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

    As members of the public searched for news about the feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, they happened upon Tosca’s site, which, at one point, had so much traffic that it went down.

    In a post on her brother’s social media site X Tosca said of the Passionflix meltdown: “Stay with us, we’re working on it!” She added: “Black Dagger Brotherhood!” in a reference to one of the shows on the platform- an adaptation of J.R. Ward’s bestselling “Black Dagger Brotherhood” books.

    Passionflix bills itself as the “home of romance”, which, according to Variety, includes a “growing collection of content, ranging in tone from vanilla puppy love to toe-curling smut,” available  in over 150 countries.

    “Stories for the female gaze”: Tosca Musk’s Passionflix draws so much attention it shuts down

    Elon Musk and the President walking outside a government building amid Elon Musk’s feud sparking interest in sister’s romance service.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik / Gettty

    According to the Variety article from December of last year, Tosca said she started the site in 2016 because “I want to make sure that the stories are told for the female gaze. There is a delicate touch that I want to see in our movies, and I want women to tell those stories.” 

    With more viewers coming across Passionflix as Elon and Trump’s public spat grew, the site crashed. It happened to coincide with the premier of the first show of the highly anticipated Black Dagger Brotherhood, based on the paranormal romance books about a society of vampire warriors. 

    “This is a good thing!” Netizens comment about Passionflix going down

    Elon Musk smiling and standing outdoors next to his sister, highlighting interest in her steamy romance service.

    Image credits: ToscaMusk

    Screenshot of Tosca Musk’s tweet about Passionflix app outage due to high traffic from Elon Musk feud fueling romance service interest.

    Image credits: ToscaMusk

    When the site went down netizens were quick to point out that it’s because Passionflix and Black Dagger Brotherhood are  so great: 

    Overload from success.  Nice,” one person said.

    “Tosca Musk well done girl! Well done!!” said another.

    “You should be proud Tosca amazing premiere”

    Others suggested the writers get going on the next season already: “Fans crashed the servers. Guess they need to start on season 2,3,4,5”

    “Wow! That is a good thing! Glad I watched it last night!”

    “Without me, he would have lost”: Elon calls out Trump igniting a social media argument

    Former president at a formal event, highlighting Elon Musk’s feud with the president and interest in his sister’s romance service.

    Image credits: The White House / Daniel Torok

    Woman in red dress being lifted by group of men at lively event, highlighting interest in Musk’s sister’s romance service.

    Image credits: ToscaMusk

    Mere days before Donald and Elon’s friendship deteriorated,  the president presented Elon with a symbolic key to the White House, for his services to reign in government spending. 

    But by the following Thursday, the gloves had come off, and the pair were exchanging barbs about each other online. Musk posted “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude,” the post read. 

    A few hours later Trump replied that “Elon was wearing thin.” Trump said he “asked {Musk} to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!) and he just went CRAZY!” Trump posted to Truth Social. 

    Earlier in the day, during a press briefing with German chancellor Friedrich Merz Trump told reporters he was ‘disappointed in Elon’ and surprised by his criticism of his bill.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tosca Musk (@toscamusk)

    “This is like kendrick vs drake but with two drakes”: No shortage of creative replies

    Woman in a red sweater taking a selfie with headphones around her neck, linked to Elon Musk’s sister’s romance service.

    Image credits: ToscaMusk

    The entire scandal has been playing out over various social media platforms with no shortage of memes, comments and witty replies.

    “this is like kendrick vs drake but with two drakes”

    “imagine being the ICE agents suiting up for your biggest mission of all time right now”

    “This is the first day Elon finally made Twitter great again”

    “Who gets JD Vance in the divorce”

    “The funniest possible outcome is definitely Trump deporting him.”

    Fans applaud Tosca Musk’s vision as Passionflix gains unexpected momentum

    Tweet discussing growing interest in Passionflix, related to Elon Musk’s sister’s steamy romance service during a feud.

    Image credits: Mihaelaoros9999

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning Elon Musk’s feud sparking interest in his sister’s steamy romance service.

    Image credits: Aristarchus272

    Tweet from Alejandro replying to Tosca Musk about watching Elon Musk’s feud drama instead of other topics.

    Image credits: Drahko_12

    Screenshot of a tweet celebrating Tosca Musk’s steamy romance service gaining popularity amid Elon Musk’s feud with the president.

    Image credits: sisisimon

    Tweet from user Nag replying to Tosca Musk, mentioning help from X, related to Elon Musk’s feud and sister’s romance service.

    Image credits: kautilya_p

    Tweet reply on social media showing excitement about Elon Musk’s feud fueling interest in his sister’s romance service.

    Image credits: Grannybull69

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing surprise, linked to Elon Musk’s feud fueling interest in his sister’s romance service.

    Image credits: 0nTack2

    Screenshot of a tweet about Elon Musk’s feud with the president fueling interest in his sister’s romance service.

    Image credits: singhkang91

    Tweet from K J Gillenwater congratulating Tosca Musk on her huge success, highlighting interest in Musk’s sister’s romance service.

    Image credits: kjgillenwater

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Jasmine Nezha expressing curiosity about Elon Musk’s sister’s steamy romance service.

    Image credits: JasmineNezha

    Screenshot of a tweet congratulating Tosca Musk, linked to Elon Musk’s feud sparking interest in his sister’s romance service.

    Image credits: WellDnX

    Screenshot of a Twitter user praising Tosca Musk for creating Passionflix, linked to Elon Musk’s sister’s romance service.

    Image credits: Emily57356952

