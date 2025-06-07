Elon Musk’s Feud With The President Unexpectedly Fuels Interest In His Sister’s Steamy Romance Service

It’s being called one of the most high-level divorces in history, although there was never an official marriage. The public tit-for-tat between the U.S. President, Donald Trump, and the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, has taken center stage on social media.

The pair has been lobbing insults at each other in recent days in part over the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill that Musk has criticized.

Highlights Passionflix, the romance video streaming platform by Elon Musk’s sister, Tosca, is getting lots of attention lately

An increase of netizens, perhaps searching for news on Elon, drove up traffic on the site causing it to crash

Passionflix fans think it's great that her platform is getting extra attention

Now Musk’s sister, 50-year-old Tosca Musk, is basking in the spillover created by her brother’s “bromance blowup” that has inadvertently drawn new fans to her romance streaming platform, Passionflix.

“Stay with us!” Tosca Musk’s romance streaming platform crashes amidst Trump-Musk public fallout

Image credits: ToscaMusk

Image credits: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

As members of the public searched for news about the feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, they happened upon Tosca’s site, which, at one point, had so much traffic that it went down.

In a post on her brother’s social media site X Tosca said of the Passionflix meltdown: “Stay with us, we’re working on it!” She added: “Black Dagger Brotherhood!” in a reference to one of the shows on the platform- an adaptation of J.R. Ward’s bestselling “Black Dagger Brotherhood” books.

Passionflix bills itself as the “home of romance”, which, according to Variety, includes a “growing collection of content, ranging in tone from vanilla puppy love to toe-curling smut,” available in over 150 countries.

“Stories for the female gaze”: Tosca Musk’s Passionflix draws so much attention it shuts down

Image credits: Andrew Harnik / Gettty

According to the Variety article from December of last year, Tosca said she started the site in 2016 because “I want to make sure that the stories are told for the female gaze. There is a delicate touch that I want to see in our movies, and I want women to tell those stories.”

With more viewers coming across Passionflix as Elon and Trump’s public spat grew, the site crashed. It happened to coincide with the premier of the first show of the highly anticipated Black Dagger Brotherhood, based on the paranormal romance books about a society of vampire warriors.

“This is a good thing!” Netizens comment about Passionflix going down

Image credits: ToscaMusk

Image credits: ToscaMusk

When the site went down netizens were quick to point out that it’s because Passionflix and Black Dagger Brotherhood are so great:

“Overload from success. Nice,” one person said.

“Tosca Musk well done girl! Well done!!” said another.

“You should be proud Tosca amazing premiere”

Others suggested the writers get going on the next season already: “Fans crashed the servers. Guess they need to start on season 2,3,4,5”

“Wow! That is a good thing! Glad I watched it last night!”

“Without me, he would have lost”: Elon calls out Trump igniting a social media argument

Image credits: The White House / Daniel Torok

Image credits: ToscaMusk

Mere days before Donald and Elon’s friendship deteriorated, the president presented Elon with a symbolic key to the White House, for his services to reign in government spending.

But by the following Thursday, the gloves had come off, and the pair were exchanging barbs about each other online. Musk posted “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude,” the post read.

A few hours later Trump replied that “Elon was wearing thin.” Trump said he “asked {Musk} to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!) and he just went CRAZY!” Trump posted to Truth Social.

Earlier in the day, during a press briefing with German chancellor Friedrich Merz Trump told reporters he was ‘disappointed in Elon’ and surprised by his criticism of his bill.

“This is like kendrick vs drake but with two drakes”: No shortage of creative replies

Image credits: ToscaMusk

The entire scandal has been playing out over various social media platforms with no shortage of memes, comments and witty replies.

“this is like kendrick vs drake but with two drakes”

“imagine being the ICE agents suiting up for your biggest mission of all time right now”

“This is the first day Elon finally made Twitter great again”

“Who gets JD Vance in the divorce”

“The funniest possible outcome is definitely Trump deporting him.”

Fans applaud Tosca Musk’s vision as Passionflix gains unexpected momentum

Image credits: Mihaelaoros9999

Image credits: Aristarchus272

Image credits: Drahko_12

Image credits: sisisimon

Image credits: kautilya_p

Image credits: Grannybull69

Image credits: 0nTack2

Image credits: singhkang91

Image credits: kjgillenwater

Image credits: JasmineNezha

Image credits: WellDnX

Image credits: Emily57356952