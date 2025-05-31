"Going Down Fast": Elon Musk’s Black Eye And Twitchy Head At White House Stir Speculation

Elon Musk raised more than a few eyebrows yesterday (May 30) as he appeared visibly bruised and uncharacteristically subdued during a farewell event at the White House.

The occasion marked the end of his 130-day stint as a Special Government Employee (SGE) in the Trump administration.

The Tesla CEO—who was instrumental in leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—showed up with a black eye, erratic head ticks, and what onlookers described as “glitching” behavior.

“I’ve got a little shiner here,” the 53-year-old billionaire told reporters in the Oval Office, brushing off the injury with humor. “I was just horsing around with Little X, and I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face,’ and he did.”

However, many observers believe there’s more to the story than a playful fight with his son.

Viewers are speculating that Elon Musk’s bruised eye at White House event was caused by a member of Trump’s administration

“Turns out even a five-year-old punching you in the face,” Musk said, before trailing off mid-sentence in a way that some viewers interpreted as him still being rattled from a punch “clearly delivered by an adult.

Elon Musk tripping balls in the White House. pic.twitter.com/Boq9obQpRw — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 30, 2025

“What happened to Elon?” one user asked on X. “It appears he has a black eye on his right.” Another speculated, “That’s a left hook black eye if I’ve ever seen one. Might explain his delayed talk?”

Interestingly, photos from a separate SpaceX presentation the day before confirmed that the bruise was not new.

In said images, Musk can be seen outlining plans to colonize Mars while simultaneously making thinly veiled, bitter remarks about his stint in the Trump administration.

We heard about Hunter Biden for 5 damn years. He was a private citizen with no government job who never showed up high to the Oval Office. Elon Musk shows up with a black eye, & high AF after being exposed for pissing himself & it’s crickets. 😡 pic.twitter.com/rmmtknd1j7 — The Real Slim Skagmacker 🇺🇸🦅 (@CattardSlim) May 31, 2025

“What do you think would be easier, colonizing Mars or making the government efficient?” He was asked by an attendant, responding with, “Colonizing Mars and making life multiplanetary,” before pivoting to optimistic projections of a “trillion-dollar savings” over time.

While Musk attributed the bruise to playfully fighting with his son, very few online seemed to buy into his story

Several theories surged in the aftermath of the clip going viral, chief among them being that the black eye was the doing of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller—a staunch Trump ally ever since his first run as President—who allegedly struck Musk following tensions inside the DOGE unit.

Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, a former White House communications official and longtime Trump insider, announced earlier this week she would be leaving the administration to work full-time for Musk.

🤣🤣REPORTER: “Mr. Musk, what happened to your eye?” ELON: “Well, I wasn’t anywhere near France.” pic.twitter.com/Jjj9cK2XSt — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) May 31, 2025

Her move coincided almost exactly with Musk’s departure and appeared to catch some within the administration off guard, apparently driving a wedge in Miller’s personal life. “This is a betrayal on both professional and personal fronts,” a source argued.

“Miller is left-handed,” one user noted, sharing a picture where the Chief of Staff is seen writing with his left hand. “This is a black eye delivered by someone who can’t throw a punch.”

“He’s left-handed. The bruise is on Musk’s right eye. You do the math.”

Musk and the Trump administration have reportedly been at odds due to cost-cutting measures

Image credits: Andrew Harnik / Getty

According to White House sources, tensions between Stephen Miller and Musk had already been simmering, particularly after Musk criticized Trump’s much-hyped One Big Beautiful Bill for “undermining the efforts” of his department.

The bill, which Musk implied would reverse cost-cutting gains, is projected by the Congressional Budget Office to increase the already deep US national deficit by as much as $3.8 trillion over the next decade.

Insiders suggested the atmosphere inside DOGE grew tense in its final weeks. Despite Musk’s parting claim that “the DOGE team will only grow stronger over time,” the agency’s website reflected far less optimistic figures.

Image credits: elonmusk

Musk’s team, on the other hand, had publicly aimed for $2 trillion in federal spending reductions but had only managed to confirm $175 billion before his exit. The number—a mere 1/11th of his promised goal—was far more modest than Musk’s public statements would suggest.

Despite the tense atmosphere, Trump said farewell to the Tesla CEO by awarding him a ceremonial “Key to the White House,” a token previously gifted to figures such as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“He’s going to be back and forth,” Trump said with a grin. “I’ve got a feeling.”

“Somebody clocked him.” Netizens took to social media to speculate on Musk’s condition

Image credits: CryptoXL

Image credits: smc429

Image credits: RickelKendra

Image credits: myriad_pater

Image credits: Asdogsnft

Image credits: andreschellew1

Image credits: suny_nick

Image credits: AprilSaldivar17

Image credits: MartinFussen

Image credits: New_Dumnonia

Image credits: KimKeely6

Image credits: AULaw24