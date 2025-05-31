"Going Down Fast": Elon Musk’s Black Eye And Twitchy Head At White House Stir Speculation

Elon Musk raised more than a few eyebrows yesterday (May 30) as he appeared visibly bruised and uncharacteristically subdued during a farewell event at the White House.

The occasion marked the end of his 130-day stint as a Special Government Employee (SGE) in the Trump administration

The Tesla CEO—who was instrumental in leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—showed up with a black eye, erratic head ticks, and what onlookers described as “glitching” behavior.

“I’ve got a little shiner here,” the 53-year-old billionaire told reporters in the Oval Office, brushing off the injury with humor. “I was just horsing around with Little X, and I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face,’ and he did.”

However, many observers believe there’s more to the story than a playful fight with his son.

Viewers are speculating that Elon Musk’s bruised eye at White House event was caused by a member of Trump’s administration

RELATED:

    Elon Musk with black eye and head ticks standing near former President Trump in the White House Oval Office.

    Image credits: Fox News

    “Turns out even a five-year-old punching you in the face,” Musk said, before trailing off mid-sentence in a way that some viewers interpreted as him still being rattled from a punch “clearly delivered by an adult.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “What happened to Elon?” one user asked on X. “It appears he has a black eye on his right.” Another speculated, “That’s a left hook black eye if I’ve ever seen one. Might explain his delayed talk?”

    Elon Musk at White House, wearing black cap and jacket, showing signs of black eye and head ticks, raising concerns.

    Image credits: MysterySolvents

    Interestingly, photos from a separate SpaceX presentation the day before confirmed that the bruise was not new. 

    In said images, Musk can be seen outlining plans to colonize Mars while simultaneously making thinly veiled, bitter remarks about his stint in the Trump administration.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “What do you think would be easier, colonizing Mars or making the government efficient?” He was asked by an attendant, responding with, “Colonizing Mars and making life multiplanetary,” before pivoting to optimistic projections of a “trillion-dollar savings” over time.

    While Musk attributed the bruise to playfully fighting with his son, very few online seemed to buy into his story

    Elon Musk standing with a black eye and head ticks alongside a man seated at the Oval Office desk.

    Image credits: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

    Several theories surged in the aftermath of the clip going viral, chief among them being that the black eye was the doing of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller—a staunch Trump ally ever since his first run as President—who allegedly struck Musk following tensions inside the DOGE unit.

    Elon Musk wearing a DOGE cap with a noticeable black eye, raising concerns after glitching and head ticks at the White House.

    Image credits: The Washington Post / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, a former White House communications official and longtime Trump insider, announced earlier this week she would be leaving the administration to work full-time for Musk.

    Her move coincided almost exactly with Musk’s departure and appeared to catch some within the administration off guard, apparently driving a wedge in Miller’s personal life. “This is a betrayal on both professional and personal fronts,” a source argued.

    “Miller is left-handed,” one user noted, sharing a picture where the Chief of Staff is seen writing with his left hand. “This is a black eye delivered by someone who can’t throw a punch.”

    “He’s left-handed. The bruise is on Musk’s right eye. You do the math.”

    Musk and the Trump administration have reportedly been at odds due to cost-cutting measures

    Elon Musk carrying a child on his shoulders, wearing a black cap, raising concerns after glitching and black eye appearance.

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to White House sources, tensions between Stephen Miller and Musk had already been simmering, particularly after Musk criticized Trump’s much-hyped One Big Beautiful Bill for “undermining the efforts” of his department.

    The bill, which Musk implied would reverse cost-cutting gains, is projected by the Congressional Budget Office to increase the already deep US national deficit by as much as $3.8 trillion over the next decade.

    Insiders suggested the atmosphere inside DOGE grew tense in its final weeks. Despite Musk’s parting claim that “the DOGE team will only grow stronger over time,” the agency’s website reflected far less optimistic figures.

    Elon Musk crouching outdoors with young child, raising concerns after glitching and visible black eye at White House event

    Image credits: elonmusk

    Musk’s team, on the other hand, had publicly aimed for $2 trillion in federal spending reductions but had only managed to confirm $175 billion before his exit. The number—a mere 1/11th of his promised goal—was far more modest than Musk’s public statements would suggest.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the tense atmosphere, Trump said farewell to the Tesla CEO by awarding him a ceremonial “Key to the White House,” a token previously gifted to figures such as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    “He’s going to be back and forth,” Trump said with a grin. “I’ve got a feeling.”

    “Somebody clocked him.” Netizens took to social media to speculate on Musk’s condition

    Elon Musk appearing at White House with visible black eye and head tics, raising concerns about glitching behavior.

    Image credits: CryptoXL

    Elon Musk at White House with visible black eye and head tics, raising concerns about his recent glitching behavior

    Image credits: smc429

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Going Down Fast": Elon Musk’s Black Eye And Twitchy Head At White House Stir Speculation

    Image credits: RickelKendra

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elon Musk with a black eye and visible head tics raising concerns during White House appearance in a glitching state.

    Image credits: myriad_pater

    Elon Musk at the White House with a visible black eye and head tics, raising health concerns among observers.

    Image credits: Asdogsnft

    Elon Musk with black eye and head ticks raising concerns during White House appearance.

    Image credits: andreschellew1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elon Musk with a black eye and head tics at the White House, raising glitching concerns in public appearance.

    Image credits: suny_nick

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Elon Musk appearing with a black eye and head ticks at the White House.

    Image credits: AprilSaldivar17

    Tweet screenshot showing concern about Elon Musk’s black eye and head tics raising glitching worries at the White House.

    Image credits: MartinFussen

    Tweet discussing Aspergers and social anxiety, referencing feelings of glitching or inability to reboot like a robot.

    Image credits: New_Dumnonia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Going Down Fast": Elon Musk’s Black Eye And Twitchy Head At White House Stir Speculation

    Image credits: KimKeely6

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing concerns about Elon Musk's black eye and head tics after White House appearance, highlighting bruising near eye.

    Image credits: AULaw24

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!