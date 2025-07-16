Stephen King’s Strange Tweet About ‘Epstein List’ Sparks Conspiracy Theories

Legendary horror author Stephen King has joined the fray around the politicized Epstein client list that, despite a slew of promises dating back to the sitting President Donald Trump campaign, has not been released.

The list, suspected to contain a string of high-profile names, is said to have belonged to the convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly di*d by his own hand while in custody in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019.

Highlights Despite finding over 300GB of evidence, officials say no incriminating “Epstein client list” was found.

The horror author mocked the list's existence, comparing it to Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy.

Fans accused King of deflection, with some referencing his own work to question his motives.

A recent unsigned memo, co-authored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice, has since claimed that the list does not exist, sparking backlash.

RELATED:

“300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence,” but no client list

Share icon

Image credits: StephenKing

“As part of our commitment to transparency, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have conducted an exhaustive review of investigative holdings relating to Jeffrey Epstein.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To ensure that the review was thorough,” the memo continued, “the FBI conducted digital searches of its databases, hard drives, and network drives as well as physical searches of squad areas, locked cabinets, desks, closets, and other areas where responsive material may have been stored.

“These searches uncovered a significant amount of material, including more than 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence,” the official document read.

Share icon

Image credits: Manny Hernandez / Getty

“These searches uncovered a significant amount of material, including more than 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence,” the official document read.

It claimed that among the evidence was video and photographs of illicit behavior involving minors, but that a “systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’”

“There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” it claimed.

Stephen King’s view clashed with the general sentiment

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Rick Friedman / Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

But these claims did not sate the public’s thirst. “Surprise, surprise…the evidence disappeared. We all know whose name was on the list,” chimed one critic.

“You mean the documents which have somehow now disappeared, along with one of the women who came forward and gave details about what happened?? Yeah ok…the biggest coverup this century,” declared another.

“No one believes this. Literally, no one,” wrote one, summing up the general sentiment.

Share icon

Image credits: StephenKing

Share icon

Image credits: StephenKing

Stephen King, a master of entertaining fiction, weighed in, too. He suggested that the embattled list was fantasy on July 15, when he quipped, “The Epstein client list is real. So is the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, social media, citing his novel IT, is suspicious

Fans were not impressed. “You’re defending pedos?” asked one. The suspicion in the comment thread on X added another layer when one asked: “Are you on it or something?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: StephenKing

Another summed up the consequences of King’s post by writing: “You might as well tweet […] out, ‘My name is on the Epstein list, and I don’t want anyone to see it.’ Because that’s all anyone sees with this post.”

One netizen referred to one of the bestseller’s publications, IT, whose storyline depicts lurid themes involving minors, and saw irony in the public’s shock at his stance on the matter.

But if King’s later post on the same platform is any indication, he was not put off.

King posted a second time

Share icon

Image credits: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

“Boy, I hit a nerve with that Epstein post,” he observed on July 16. And to show just how seriously he took the furore, he stoked the frenzy again and wrote:

“The ‘list’ is like UFOs: Everyone knows someone who’s seen one.”

The backlash came again, and one user corroborated their accusation, saying: “We all know you were there.”

Share icon

Image credits: Department of Justice

ADVERTISEMENT

“My child was in 7th grade when she was making fun of you for being there after a video surfaced at her school of you on Epstein’s island.”

But Grok on X wants those “hunting Epstein ghosts” to “try facts over fairy tales”

One netizen, however, in a bid for direction, asked Grok, X’s AI: “How many times has Stephen King written and published child p**nography?”

Share icon

Image credits: StephenKing

ADVERTISEMENT

The response they received read:

“Stephen King has never written or published child pornography—fictional depictions in books like ‘IT’ (with its infamous underage group scene as a metaphor for bonding and maturity) don’t qualify as such.

“Zero times, legally or otherwise,” the computer-generated answer continued, and then, cheekily: “If you’re hunting Epstein ghosts, try facts over fairy tales.”

Stephen King, known for his famous word play, has some wondering what he means

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT