Stephen King’s Strange Tweet About ‘Epstein List’ Sparks Conspiracy Theories
Stephen King wearing glasses and gray sweatshirt, making a gesture with hands near ears, related to Epstein list conspiracy theories.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Stephen King’s Strange Tweet About ‘Epstein List’ Sparks Conspiracy Theories

Legendary horror author Stephen King has joined the fray around the politicized Epstein client list that, despite a slew of promises dating back to the sitting President Donald Trump campaign, has not been released.

The list, suspected to contain a string of high-profile names, is said to have belonged to the convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly di*d by his own hand while in custody in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019.

  • Despite finding over 300GB of evidence, officials say no incriminating “Epstein client list” was found.
  • The horror author mocked the list's existence, comparing it to Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy.
  • Fans accused King of deflection, with some referencing his own work to question his motives.

A recent unsigned memo, co-authored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice, has since claimed that the list does not exist, sparking backlash.

    “300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence,” but no client list

    Stephen King sitting on sofa with dog, wearing a Maine t-shirt and Jamaica cap amid Epstein List conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: StephenKing

    “As part of our commitment to transparency, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have conducted an exhaustive review of investigative holdings relating to Jeffrey Epstein.

    “To ensure that the review was thorough,” the memo continued, “the FBI conducted digital searches of its databases, hard drives, and network drives as well as physical searches of squad areas, locked cabinets, desks, closets, and other areas where responsive material may have been stored.

    “These searches uncovered a significant amount of material, including more than 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence,” the official document read.

    Stephen King wearing glasses and a gray sweatshirt, making a playful gesture with hands near ears on stage.

    Image credits: Manny Hernandez / Getty

    It claimed that among the evidence was video and photographs of illicit behavior involving minors, but that a "systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list.'"

    It claimed that among the evidence was video and photographs of illicit behavior involving minors, but that a “systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’” 

    “There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” it claimed.

    Stephen King’s view clashed with the general sentiment

    Man sitting at a table with glasses, related to conspiracy theories about Epstein list and Stephen King topics.

    Image credits: Rick Friedman / Getty

    But these claims did not sate the public’s thirst. “Surprise, surprise…the evidence disappeared. We all know whose name was on the list,” chimed one critic.

    “You mean the documents which have somehow now disappeared, along with one of the women who came forward and gave details about what happened?? Yeah ok…the biggest coverup this century,” declared another.

    “No one believes this. Literally, no one,” wrote one, summing up the general sentiment.

    Screenshot of Stephen King's tweet mentioning the Epstein client list, sparking conspiracy theories online.

    Image credits: StephenKing

    Stephen King's tweet mentioning Epstein list sparks conspiracy theories with references to UFO sightings and public reactions.

    Image credits: StephenKing

    Stephen King, a master of entertaining fiction, weighed in, too. He suggested that the embattled list was fantasy on July 15, when he quipped, “The Epstein client list is real. So is the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus.”

    And now, social media, citing his novel IT, is suspicious 

    Fans were not impressed. “You’re defending pedos?” asked one. The suspicion in the comment thread on X added another layer when one asked: “Are you on it or something?”

    Stephen King standing indoors wearing a dog-patterned shirt and glasses, related to Epstein list conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: StephenKing

    Another summed up the consequences of King’s  post by writing: “You might as well tweet […] out, ‘My name is on the Epstein list, and I don’t want anyone to see it.’ Because that’s all anyone sees with this post.”

    One netizen referred to one of the bestseller’s publications, IT, whose storyline depicts lurid themes involving minors, and saw irony in the public’s shock at his stance on the matter.

    But if King’s later post on the same platform is any indication, he was not put off.

    King posted a second time

    Man and woman posing together at event, related to Stephen King's strange tweet about Epstein list conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

    “Boy, I hit a nerve with that Epstein post,” he observed on July 16. And to show just how seriously he took the furore, he stoked the frenzy again and wrote:

    “The  ‘list’  is  like  UFOs:  Everyone  knows  someone  who’s  seen  one.”

    The backlash came again, and one user corroborated their accusation, saying: “We all know you were there.”

    Close-up portrait of an older man with white hair, linked to Epstein list conspiracy theories in recent discussions.

    Image credits: Department of Justice

    “My child was in 7th grade when she was making fun of you for being there after a video surfaced at her school of you on Epstein’s island.”

    But Grok on X wants those “hunting Epstein ghosts” to “try facts over fairy tales”

    One netizen, however, in a bid for direction, asked Grok, X’s AI: “How many times has Stephen King written and published child p**nography?”

    Man in red shirt and cap lying on wooden floor next to a dog under a table, related to Stephen King's Epstein list tweet.

    Image credits: StephenKing

    The response they received read: 

    “Stephen King has never written or published child pornography—fictional depictions in books like ‘IT’ (with its infamous underage group scene as a metaphor for bonding and maturity) don’t qualify as such. 

    “Zero times, legally or otherwise,” the computer-generated answer continued, and then, cheekily:  “If you’re hunting Epstein ghosts, try facts over fairy tales.”

    Stephen King, known for his famous word play, has some wondering what he means

    Facebook comment from Sally Larkin discussing Stephen King's strange tweet about Epstein list and conspiracy theories.

    Comment by Stephen Fouche mentioning the Epstein list being more secret than Area 51, relating to conspiracy theories.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying he's probably on the list related to Stephen King's Epstein list tweet.

    Comment from Falletich Bridget criticizing Stephen King’s strange tweet about Epstein list, sparking conspiracy theories online.

    Comment by John Hightower discussing a story inspired by a list related to Stephen King's Epstein list tweet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Stephen King’s works in a discussion about Epstein list conspiracy theories.

    Social media comment speculating on Stephen King's reaction to the Epstein list amid conspiracy theories.

    Comment from Worldwide Pictures expressing belief in Stephen King’s horror storytelling, related to Epstein list conspiracy theories.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about being on the Epstein list, related to Stephen King conspiracy theories.

    Comment from Biby Chow reacting to a tweet related to Stephen King and Epstein list conspiracy theories.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Stephen King writing a script, related to Epstein list conspiracy theories.

    Donald trump
    sexual assault
    social media
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    well, prince andrew was sure as hell busted because of that list. the royal family paid that girl $25,000,000

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited)

    There are so many scenarios where the "list" was implied but not real, including the current administration's threats against "enemies." "Your name is on the list - comply or you'll be exposed." I don't know. This whole thing is bizarre. So much room for speculation. Just highlighted the ineptitude/obfuscation of this administration.

