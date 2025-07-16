Ghislaine Maxwell’s Family Breaks Their Silence After Government Closes Epstein Case

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family broke their silence, claiming she was the government’s scapegoat after Jeffrey Epstein was found lifeless in his prison cell.

Image credits: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

The Department of Justice (DOJ) asked the Supreme Court on Monday to reject Ghislaine’s appeal to overturn her conviction.

Known as Jeffrey’s right-hand woman, Ghislaine was convicted in 2021 for trafficking teenage girls and is currently serving 20 years in a prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

“Our sister Ghislaine did not receive a fair trial,” her family said in a recent statement.

The convicted Jeffrey associate is ready to “file a writ of habeas corpus” that would “allow her to challenge her imprisonment,” the family added.

Image credits: Federal Bureau of Prisons

The new filing would be based on “new evidence such as government misconduct that would have likely changed the trial’s outcome,” the family said.

They also claimed that prosecutors shouldn’t have been able to go after her because of a 2007 plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein.

Image credits: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan

As per the deal, which many saw as overly lenient, the Department of Justice vowed not to prosecute any of his co-conspirators if he “paid fines, paid ‘victims’ millions of dollars and served 13 months in Prison,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

However, prosecutors used a loophole because the deal only applied to prosecutions in Florida, whereas Ghislaine was prosecuted in New York.

Image credits: David J Harris Jr.

The Maxwell family accused the court of “applying an incorrect guideline range and offense level” and wants Ghislaine to have a resentencing.

“An innocent woman is in jail,” her brother Ian Maxwell told The Spectator last week.

Image credits: KTLA 5

The family’s statement came after the Department of Justice said in a memo this month that no “client list” was found. The memo also said that there was evidence to conclude that the billionaire took his own life behind bars.

His body was found in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in 2019, while he was waiting for trial.

Conspiracy theorists have since speculated about whether he was executed to stop him from implicating celebrities, business tycoons, government officials, and other high-profile figures connected to the crimes.

The DOJ said their review found that there was no evidence of a “client list”

Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

It was long rumored that Jeffrey had a “client list” of celebrities and politicians, but the recent memo dispelled these theories as well.

“My sister has always maintained there was never such a thing. It never existed,” Ghislaine’s brother Ian said in his recent interview.

“If you prick a conspiracy the balloon goes down and people wonder why they’ve been fooled,” he added.

Image credits: Sylvain Gaboury/PMC

The Department of Justice on Monday asked the Supreme Court to reject Ghislaine’s appeal to overturn her conviction.

This was in response to the longtime Jeffrey associate submitting a plea in April to overturn her conviction, claiming she was covered by the 2007 deal about his co-conspirators.

Ghislaine’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, claimed he would be surprised if the US president “knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal. He’s the ultimate dealmaker.”

“I’m sure he’d agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it,” the lawyer continued. “With all the talk about who’s being prosecuted and who isn’t, it’s especially unfair that Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise the government made and broke.”

The DOJ asked the Supreme Court to reject Ghislaine’s appeal to overturn her conviction for her involvement in Jeffrey’s crimes

Image credits: United States Department of Justice

Netizens had mixed reactions to the latest developments, with some saying, “She is so guilty!” On the other hand, some sided with Ghislaine.

“Well if we can’t prove there were any customers I believe her! No list no trafficking charges,” one said.

“If I was her I would be doing this exact same thing. No client list, all this attention,” another wrote. “Perfect timing for her. How did she traffick if there was no one to traffic too?”

“I say cut her a deal and let her expose everyone involved,” another said.

One said, “She is the only one that knows the truth. Give her witness protection program and we might finally get the truth.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or su***dal ideation, help is available: International Hotlines

“She groomed those girls,” one netizen commented, while another wrote, “She’s just as evil as Epstein”