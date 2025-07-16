Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Ghislaine Maxwell’s Family Breaks Their Silence After Government Closes Epstein Case
Ghislaine Maxwell looking at camera with neutral expression, family breaks silence after government closes Epstein case.
Crime, Society

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Family Breaks Their Silence After Government Closes Epstein Case

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family broke their silence, claiming she was the government’s scapegoat after Jeffrey Epstein was found lifeless in his prison cell.

After the Department of Justice released a memo saying there was no evidence of the disgraced billionaire keeping a “client list,” Ghislaine’s family insisted she is innocent.

Highlights
  • Ghislaine Maxwell was the government’s scapegoat after Jeffrey Epstein was found lifeless in his prison cell, her family said.
  • “Our sister Ghislaine did not receive a fair trial,” they said.
  • The family's statements came after the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a memo that said there was no evidence of a “client list.”

They claimed the government used her in the wake of Jeffrey’s passing so that they had someone to blame for the heinous crimes.

    Ghislaine Maxwells family claimed she was the government’s scapegoat after Jeffrey Epstein was found lifeless in his prison cell

    Woman holding a microphone seated in a panel discussion, related to Ghislaine Maxwell's family breaking their silence.

    Image credits: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) asked the Supreme Court on Monday to reject Ghislaine’s appeal to overturn her conviction.

    Known as Jeffrey’s right-hand woman, Ghislaine was convicted in 2021 for trafficking teenage girls and is currently serving 20 years in a prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

    Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein interacting at a social event with other guests in the background.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    “Our sister Ghislaine did not receive a fair trial,” her family said in a recent statement.

    The convicted Jeffrey associate is ready to “file a writ of habeas corpus” that would “allow her to challenge her imprisonment,” the family added.

    Jeffrey’s right-hand woman is currently serving 20 years in a prison in Tallahassee, Florida

    Ghislaine Maxwell with dark hair and gray shirt, family breaks silence after government closes Epstein case update.

    Image credits: Federal Bureau of Prisons

    Comment saying she’s only locked up to keep her from talking, related to Ghislaine Maxwell's family reaction after Epstein case closure.

    The new filing would be based on “new evidence such as government misconduct that would have likely changed the trial’s outcome,” the family said.

    They also claimed that prosecutors shouldn’t have been able to go after her because of a 2007 plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein.

    Ghislaine Maxwell's family breaking silence after government closes Epstein case, shown in a candid photo.

    Image credits: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan

    Comment questioning Epstein files and Maxwell's imprisonment amid government closing Epstein case.

    As per the deal, which many saw as overly lenient, the Department of Justice vowed not to prosecute any of his co-conspirators if he “paid fines, paid ‘victims’ millions of dollars and served 13 months in Prison,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

    However, prosecutors used a loophole because the deal only applied to prosecutions in Florida, whereas Ghislaine was prosecuted in New York.

    “Our sister Ghislaine did not receive a fair trial,” Ghislaine’s family reportedly said in a recent statement

    Maxwell family statement addressing legal battle and government actions after Epstein case closure in 2025.

    Image credits: David J Harris Jr.

    Comment expressing skepticism about trafficking claims amid Ghislaine Maxwell's family breaking silence after Epstein case closure.

    The Maxwell family accused the court of “applying an incorrect guideline range and offense level” and wants Ghislaine to have a resentencing.

    “An innocent woman is in jail,” her brother Ian Maxwell told The Spectator last week.

    Ghislaine Maxwell speaking at a conference, with a microphone and audience in the background.

    Image credits: KTLA 5

    Comment by Clara Ann Gondreau discussing Ghislaine Maxwell’s family and the Epstein case closure.

    The family’s statement came after the Department of Justice said in a memo this month that no “client list” was found. The memo also said that there was evidence to conclude that the billionaire took his own life behind bars.

    His body was found in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in 2019, while he was waiting for trial.

    Conspiracy theorists have since speculated about whether he was executed to stop him from implicating celebrities, business tycoons, government officials, and other high-profile figures connected to the crimes.

    The DOJ said their review found that there was no evidence of a “client list”

    Ghislaine Maxwell's family members posing together at an event following government closure of Epstein case

    Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

    User comment reading I think she got MORE than a fair trial for what she has done, related to Ghislaine Maxwell's family breaking their silence after government closes Epstein case.

    It was long rumored that Jeffrey had a “client list” of celebrities and politicians, but the recent memo dispelled these theories as well.

    “My sister has always maintained there was never such a thing. It never existed,” Ghislaine’s brother Ian said in his recent interview.

    “If you prick a conspiracy the balloon goes down and people wonder why they’ve been fooled,” he added.

    Ghislaine Maxwell's family breaks their silence in public after government closes the Epstein case, woman in blue dress.

    Image credits: Sylvain Gaboury/PMC

    The Department of Justice on Monday asked the Supreme Court to reject Ghislaine’s appeal to overturn her conviction.

    This was in response to the longtime Jeffrey associate submitting a plea in April to overturn her conviction, claiming she was covered by the 2007 deal about his co-conspirators.

    Ghislaine’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, claimed he would be surprised if the US president “knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal. He’s the ultimate dealmaker.”

    “I’m sure he’d agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it,” the lawyer continued. “With all the talk about who’s being prosecuted and who isn’t, it’s especially unfair that Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison based on a promise the government made and broke.”

    The DOJ asked the Supreme Court to reject Ghislaine’s appeal to overturn her conviction for her involvement in Jeffrey’s crimes

    Close-up of a man with gray hair and serious expression, related to Ghislaine Maxwell family and Epstein case closure.

    Image credits: United States Department of Justice

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the latest developments, with some saying, “She is so guilty!” On the other hand, some sided with Ghislaine.

    “Well if we can’t prove there were any customers I believe her! No list no trafficking charges,” one said.

    “If I was her I would be doing this exact same thing. No client list, all this attention,” another wrote. “Perfect timing for her. How did she traffick if there was no one to traffic too?”

    “I say cut her a deal and let her expose everyone involved,” another said.

    One said, “She is the only one that knows the truth. Give her witness protection program and we might finally get the truth.”

    If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or su***dal ideation, help is available: International Hotlines

    “She groomed those girls,” one netizen commented, while another wrote, “She’s just as evil as Epstein”

    User comment by Jennifer Jane Barnes praising a soap opera with top ratings and positive remarks.

    Commenter Tyler Gann emphasizing Ghislaine Maxwell's role amid Epstein case developments in an online discussion.

    Comment by Delilah Dawn discussing justice and guilt related to Ghislaine Maxwell's family breaking silence after government closes Epstein case.

    Facebook comment from Mesha Henry demanding release of files to reveal Ghislaine Maxwell's family response after Epstein case closure.

    Comment by Jeff Pesanski stating if she talks too much she will be silenced, related to Ghislaine Maxwell family silence.

    Comment text on social media post expressing opinion about a sideshow and deflecting attention from current events.

    User comment expressing opinion on Ghislaine Maxwell's family breaking silence after government closes Epstein case.

    User comment on social media discussing government actions amid Ghislaine Maxwell's family breaking their silence.

    Comment by Vicky Wisecarver Smith in a social media post discussing Ghislaine Maxwell's family and Epstein case closure.

    Comment from Amber Frederick-Flower explaining why Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison after Epstein case closure.

    Comment from Michael Myers suggesting to cut a deal for Ghislaine Maxwell to expose everyone involved after Epstein case closure

    Screenshot of Vicki Tallarigo’s comment criticizing statements that could lead to a new trial in Ghislaine Maxwell’s family Epstein case.

    Comment from Joanne Pacella Brunialti emphasizing witness protection and truth amid Ghislaine Maxwell's family speaking after Epstein case closure.

    Comment from Margie Herring expressing no sympathy for Ghislaine Maxwell, referencing Epstein and involved clients.

    Comment criticizing Ghislaine Maxwell, referencing victims and her criminal conviction in the Epstein case discussion.

    Comment by Rhenda Spears expressing frustration about guilt and high rollers facing no consequences in trafficking case discussion.

    Comment by Aimee Hausy stating she believes Ghislaine Maxwell deserves life with no parole for grooming girls.

    User comment by Silvana Kingsland expressing distrust and saying she will never tell the truth regarding Ghislaine Maxwell's family break.

    Comment criticizing Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein case, highlighting doubts about victim accounts and possible cover-up.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

