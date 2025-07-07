Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Feds Release CCTV Footage Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Last Day In Prison Cell To Prove He Took His Own Life
Close-up image of Jeffrey Epstein related to feds releasing CCTV footage of his last day in prison cell.
World

Feds Release CCTV Footage Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Last Day In Prison Cell To Prove He Took His Own Life

More than five years after the sudden passing of Jeffrey Epstein, the FBI and Department of Justice have released hours of long-awaited surveillance footage captured from outside his prison cell.

The video shows a fixed view of the hallway leading to Epstein’s door at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, capturing all movement in and out of the area between the night of August 9 and the early morning of August 10, 2019.

  • FBI and DOJ released hours of surveillance footage showing Epstein's last day to prove he took his own life.
  • DOJ memo finds no evidence of Epstein maintaining a ‘client list’ or blackmailing prominent figures as previously rumored.
  • The footage release comes a month after Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of being on the "Epstein files."

According to investigators, the footage serves as proof that the disgraced financier wasn’t murdered, and that his passing was the result of self-harm.

Netizens, however, remained skeptical.

    Authorities release footage from outside Epstein’s prison cell, supporting conclusions that he passed away from self-harm

    Jeffrey Epstein close-up portrait with gray hair and beard, related to CCTV footage of his last day in prison cell.

    Image credits: Kypros/Getty Images

    Epstein is seen being escorted to his cell by guards, wearing an orange jumpsuit. Although the camera does not provide a direct view of the door, authorities emphasize that anyone approaching the cell would have passed through the visible common area.

    According to the DOJ, the last known individual to appear near Epstein’s cell was a correctional officer seen at 10:39 pm, who then reappeared leaving the area at 10:41 pm After that, no other movement was captured.

    CCTV footage showing prison hallway and cells related to Jeffrey Epstein's last day in custody.

    Image credits: Department of Justice

    “There’s just nobody there,” said FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino in a statement. “You’re going to see there’s no one there but him. He’s the only person in there and the only person coming out.”

    Comment by Aljosa Rojac discussing video editing and truth revealed by CGI team, related to Jeffrey Epstein CCTV footage.

    Comment by James Wilson expressing surprise and praising AI as a helpful tool in a casual online chat.

    Alongside the release of the surveillance footage, the FBI and DOJ issued a memo disputing long-circulated rumors that Epstein maintained a so-called “client list” used to blackmail prominent figures.

    “This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” the memo read. 

    The DOJ also confirmed that no other individuals beyond Ghislaine Maxwell—currently serving 20 years in prison for related crimes—will face charges connected to Epstein’s case.

    Epstein was linked to a wide network of influential figures, including Donald Trump, Bill Gates, and Prince Andrew

    Jeffrey Epstein wearing a maroon Harvard sweatshirt, looking down with a serious expression in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: Rick Friedman/Getty Images

    Epstein, once a powerful figure in finance and politics, was awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges when he was found unresponsive in his jail cell.

    His passing sparked an avalanche of public doubt, political speculation, and global conspiracy theories—many suggesting he had been silenced to protect influential associates.

    Comment saying He was Silenced with explosion and drumstick emojis in a social media post format.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the disappearance of a list related to Jeffrey Epstein's last day in prison.

    The theories gained traction due to the financier’s long history of high-profile relationships, which included billionaires, celebrities, politicians, and members of the British royal family.

    Flight logs and leaked documents revealed that many of these individuals had traveled on his private jet or visited his private residence in the US Virgin Islands—infamously dubbed “Epstein Island”—which was alleged to be the site of extensive abuse and trafficking.

    Jeffrey Epstein and another man standing indoors, related to footage of Epstein's last day in prison cell released by feds.

    Image credits: MSNBC

    Among those accused of being on the “Epstein files,” is President Donald Trump. In fact, the footage reveal comes a month after Elon Musk, the former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), dropped a “bomb” on X.

    “[Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” he wrote.

    Despite authorities’ attempts to lay the matter to rest, netizens remain skeptical

    Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein posing with two women at a nighttime event related to Epstein prison cell CCTV footage.

    Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

    “Sorry but the FBI lost all credibility. They say one thing and then contradict themselves,” one user wrote. “I believe there are client lists, and I don’t believe Epstein took his own life. Very convenient, for the clients.”

    Another added, “I’m not a conspiracy theory guy, but I’m willing to put a pretty good amount of my own money that there’s a lot more to this story than the FBI is letting on.”

    Across social media platforms, commenters argue that federal agencies are not investigating the truth but actively working to bury it.

    “The Deep State runs deeper than you know,” one user argued. “These aren’t just some random powerful civilians, some very powerful organizations have to be behind the coverup.”

    Throwing fuel into the fire was once again Elon Musk, posting a sarcastic image labeled: “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter: 0 0 0 0.”

    Alongside it, he wrote: “What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again.”

    “It proves nothing.” The footage did little to silence critics

    Comment questioning how the feds ensured the CCTV footage of Jeffrey Epstein's last day in prison cell was not altered.

    Comment on social media questioning the existence of CCTV footage related to Jeffrey Epstein's last day in prison.

    Comment by Royden Johnson questioning the effectiveness of CCTV cameras in monitoring Jeffrey Epstein's last day in prison.

    Comment post by John Robert discussing CCTV footage and government claims related to Jeffrey Epstein’s last day in prison.

    Comment post by Tyler Emery criticizing video evidence on Jeffrey Epstein’s last day in prison, discussing proof and innocence.

    User comment by Ash Ley expressing disbelief about Jeffrey Epstein's death despite AI tool releases.

    Comment by Kellie Rojas stating that the footage of Jeffrey Epstein's last day in prison cell proves nothing.

    Comment by Keenan Jensen questioning trust in government-released video after DoD contract with OpenAI mention.

    Comment from Alicia Palmer questioning the timeline of CCTV footage release related to Jeffrey Epstein's last day in prison.

    Comment on social media post stating disbelief, highlighting skepticism about AI and truthfulness in online statements.

    Social media post criticizing the authenticity of Jeffrey Epstein prison cell CCTV footage released by the feds.

    Comment by Buddy Leslie questioning the discovery of CCTV footage related to Jeffrey Epstein's last day in prison.

    Comment questioning the timing and authenticity of CCTV footage related to Jeffrey Epstein's last day in prison.

    Comment discussing alleged camera malfunction and sudden availability of CCTV footage related to Jeffrey Epstein's prison cell.

    Comment by Stan Adkerson expressing skepticism about the authenticity of Jeffrey Epstein prison CCTV footage.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Jeffrey Epstein's last day in prison cell CCTV footage released by the feds.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about AI advancement related to Jeffrey Epstein's last day CCTV footage release.

    User comment questioning the credibility of released CCTV footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s last day in prison cell.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing the video related to Jeffrey Epstein’s last day in prison CCTV footage.

    Comment by Markus Schmidtke questioning claims about Jeffrey Epstein's client list related to his prison death.

    Donald trump
    elon musk
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bûllshît. Anything the feds of this administration say is a lie. Epstein was kîllêd to prevent him from outing anybody else.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nizumi avatar
    Nizumi
    Nizumi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is one of those times when, hypocritically, I'm fine if officials are lying. A skid mark of humanity was washed from the Earth. Good riddance.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The lying is covering up all the people involved if it is true. I don't think you thought it through. Epstein wasn't offed as a punishment.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
