Feds Release CCTV Footage Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Last Day In Prison Cell To Prove He Took His Own Life

More than five years after the sudden passing of Jeffrey Epstein, the FBI and Department of Justice have released hours of long-awaited surveillance footage captured from outside his prison cell.

The video shows a fixed view of the hallway leading to Epstein’s door at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, capturing all movement in and out of the area between the night of August 9 and the early morning of August 10, 2019.

Highlights FBI and DOJ released hours of surveillance footage showing Epstein's last day to prove he took his own life.

DOJ memo finds no evidence of Epstein maintaining a ‘client list’ or blackmailing prominent figures as previously rumored.

The footage release comes a month after Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of being on the "Epstein files."

According to investigators, the footage serves as proof that the disgraced financier wasn’t murdered, and that his passing was the result of self-harm.

Netizens, however, remained skeptical.

Authorities release footage from outside Epstein’s prison cell, supporting conclusions that he passed away from self-harm

Image credits: Kypros/Getty Images

Epstein is seen being escorted to his cell by guards, wearing an orange jumpsuit. Although the camera does not provide a direct view of the door, authorities emphasize that anyone approaching the cell would have passed through the visible common area.

According to the DOJ, the last known individual to appear near Epstein’s cell was a correctional officer seen at 10:39 pm, who then reappeared leaving the area at 10:41 pm After that, no other movement was captured.

Image credits: Department of Justice

“There’s just nobody there,” said FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino in a statement. “You’re going to see there’s no one there but him. He’s the only person in there and the only person coming out.”

Alongside the release of the surveillance footage, the FBI and DOJ issued a memo disputing long-circulated rumors that Epstein maintained a so-called “client list” used to blackmail prominent figures.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” the memo read.

The DOJ also confirmed that no other individuals beyond Ghislaine Maxwell—currently serving 20 years in prison for related crimes—will face charges connected to Epstein’s case.

Epstein was linked to a wide network of influential figures, including Donald Trump, Bill Gates, and Prince Andrew

Image credits: Rick Friedman/Getty Images

Epstein, once a powerful figure in finance and politics, was awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges when he was found unresponsive in his jail cell.

His passing sparked an avalanche of public doubt, political speculation, and global conspiracy theories—many suggesting he had been silenced to protect influential associates.

The theories gained traction due to the financier’s long history of high-profile relationships, which included billionaires, celebrities, politicians, and members of the British royal family.

Flight logs and leaked documents revealed that many of these individuals had traveled on his private jet or visited his private residence in the US Virgin Islands—infamously dubbed “Epstein Island”—which was alleged to be the site of extensive abuse and trafficking.

Image credits: MSNBC

Among those accused of being on the “Epstein files,” is President Donald Trump. In fact, the footage reveal comes a month after Elon Musk, the former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), dropped a “bomb” on X.

“[Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” he wrote.

Despite authorities’ attempts to lay the matter to rest, netizens remain skeptical

Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“Sorry but the FBI lost all credibility. They say one thing and then contradict themselves,” one user wrote. “I believe there are client lists, and I don’t believe Epstein took his own life. Very convenient, for the clients.”

Another added, “I’m not a conspiracy theory guy, but I’m willing to put a pretty good amount of my own money that there’s a lot more to this story than the FBI is letting on.”

Across social media platforms, commenters argue that federal agencies are not investigating the truth but actively working to bury it.

🚨NEW: Watch footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s cell block the night before he was found dead. This footage is from the one of only two cameras that were recording in Epstein’s housing unit. This is the first three hours, from around 7:40 p.m. to shortly after 10:40 p.m., when Epstein… pic.twitter.com/dL85KlKh0U — Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) July 7, 2025

“The Deep State runs deeper than you know,” one user argued. “These aren’t just some random powerful civilians, some very powerful organizations have to be behind the coverup.”

Throwing fuel into the fire was once again Elon Musk, posting a sarcastic image labeled: “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter: 0 0 0 0.”

Alongside it, he wrote: “What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again.”

“It proves nothing.” The footage did little to silence critics

