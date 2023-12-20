US Judge Orders Names Of Hundreds Of People Associated With Jeffrey Epstein To Be Released

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of powerful people who were connected to Jeffrey Epstein are expected to be exposed in subpoenaed court documents.

A federal judge in New York ordered the unsealing of dozens of official documents identifying people that were linked to the late sex offender.

It is reportedly anticipated that the documents in question will identify between 150 to 180 people, including associates, victims, investigators, and journalists who covered the case.

Some of the names will remain under seal, including those belonging to minor victims who never spoke publicly about the case and a person who the judge said was wrongly identified as an alleged perpetrator by a reporter, Fox News reported.

At least one person has reportedly requested that the court not release their name, arguing that it could put them at risk of physical harm.

The decision to unseal the documents was taken on Monday (December 18) by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska. Outlining the reasoning in a 51-page order, it also included a two-week delay to give anyone whose name would be disclosed time to appeal the decision.

Nevertheless, Judge Loretta’s ruling further said that since some individuals have given media interviews, their names should not stay private.

As a result, anyone who did not successfully fight to keep their name out of the civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell could see their name become public, including Jeffrey’s victims, co-conspirators, and innocent associates.

Therefore, Judge Loretta’s order will unseal the court documents on January 1, 2024.

As per ABC News, more than 150 people are expected to be identified in hundreds of files that may expose more about Jeffrey’s sex trafficking of women and girls in New York, New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and elsewhere. Some of the names may simply have been included in depositions, emails, or legal documents.

The documents are part of a settled civil lawsuit alleging Jeffrey’s former accomplice, Ghislaine, facilitated the sexual abuse of Virginia Giuffre. Terms of the 2017 settlement were not disclosed, ABC News reported.

Virginia’s case was settled in 2017, but the judge indicated in hearings in 2021 and 2022 that the names in the lawsuit would not remain sealed indefinitely.

The American-Australian campaigner alleged that the disgraced financier and Ghislaine trafficked her when she was 17 years old. She is now in her 40s.

Other documents already unsealed in the case include portions of the 2016 deposition of Rinaldo Rizzo, a former private chef for the hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, who claimed Jeffrey and Ghislaine came over with a disoriented, 15-year-old Swedish girl, Fox News reported.

Jeffrey was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York

From 1994 to 2004, Ghislaine and Jeffrey worked together to select underage girls, groom them, and then lure them to travel and transport them to the financier’s properties in New York, Florida, New Mexico, and elsewhere, prosecutors said.

The girls, some of whom were as young as 14 years old, were then sexually abused, often under the guise of a “massage,” they said.

Victims have also exposed the billionaire’s private island of Little St James in the US Virgin Islands as a center of an international sex trafficking ring.

Jeffrey’s guests on the island reportedly came from across the world and from the highest ranks of society: celebrities, scientists and members of royal families. Its owner liked to call it “Little St Jeff” while the locals called it “Paedophile Island”, the Independent reported.

A criminal complaint from the attorney general of the US Virgin Islands reportedly described it as “the perfect hideaway and haven for trafficking young women and underage girls for sexual servitude, child abuse, and sexual assault”.

Jeffrey sex trafficked women and girls in New York, New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and elsewhere

On this island, the complaint says: “Epstein and his associates could avoid detection of their illegal activity from Virgin Islands and federal law enforcement, and prevent these young women and underage girls from leaving freely and escaping the abuse.”

On Little St Jeff, Jeffrey reportedly hosted Stephen Hawking, Nobel laureate Lawrence Krauss, comedian Chris Tucker, actor Kevin Spacey, Victoria’s Secret magnate Les Wexner, model Naomi Campbell, former Tony Blair aide Lord Peter Mandelson and Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom.

Victims exposed Jeffrey’s private island of Little St James in the US Virgin Islands as a center of an international sex trafficking ring

While Jeffrey was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York, before dying in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, Ghislaine is still living and breathing, in prison.

In 2021, the former British socialite was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offenses in connection with Jeffrey and was finally sentenced in a New York court in 2022 to twenty years’ imprisonment.

Ghislaine is currently facing a second criminal trial for two charges of lying under oath about Jeffrey’s abuse of underage girls.

