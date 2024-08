ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think is the most important invention of all time? The wheel? The car? Paper? The telephone? Hell, none of these things compare to money in terms of the impact it has had on people’s lives on Earth for thousands of years!

Money can truly do wonders. For example, here’s more proof – this story from the user u/AcanthisittaThrowRA. This man’s adult children and wife never wanted anything to do with his ‘affair child’ – but did a complete 180 after she married a rich guy. But let’s just take things in order.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post, a dad of 2, had an affair many years ago and his mistress delivered a baby girl

The man tried to reconcile with his family, and the wife gave him a second chanсe, but wanted him to estrange the ‘affair child’

The guy agreed, but many years later, when the daughter was 15, fate led her to her bio dad’s house anyway

The girl stayed at this house, but her half-siblings and the dad’s wife always behaved like she wasn’t there at all

Recently the girl married a very rich man – and her half-siblings started attempts to mend fences with her, which only made her livid

So, the Original Poster (OP) admits that many years ago, when his two children were under 10 Y.O., he had an affair and moreover, he had a daughter from that woman. However, as it often happens, the man was not ready to leave the family and literally begged his wife to give him a second chance.

No, the author is not trying to justify himself in any way – he honestly says that he was a huge jerk and his spouse was ‘a saint’ to give their family a chance to start over. The only condition that the wife set was that she wouldn’t be involved in his daughter ‘Daisy’s’ life.

Well, the original poster had to agree to this condition – even though he really wanted to be present in his daughter’s life anyway. However, when Daisy was 15, some unexpected events happened that led her to her biological father’s house – and she stayed there.

The author of the post doesn’t reveal the details, but writes that Daisy showed up on his porch bleeding, crying and threatening to harm herself if her dad refused to shelter her. He did not refuse – but neither the OP’s wife nor his by then adult children had much contact with the teen anyway.

But, as the ancients said, “everything flows, everything changes.” Daisy grew up and married an incredibly rich guy. The kind that, according to her dad’s words, uses a helicopter as a taxi and is actually rolling in money. The half-siblings only saw their new BIL once, and from afar they could see the luxurious house that Daisy now lives in. But that one time was enough for them…

Daisy recently texted her dad, asking him to calm down her overly annoying half-siblings. When the OP asked what was going on, surprised, his daughter sent him screenshots of their texts. There the author’s ‘legitimate’ children wrote that they really do love (and have always loved) Daisy, and expressed sincere sadness that they never got to know each other better over all these years.

Daisy accompanied these screenshots with the cash emoji, and the OP couldn’t help but agree. He called out his children, stating that in the ten years since Daisy had walked into his home, they had had many opportunities to befriend her – and that it was only after her wedding that they had apparently decided to do so.

However, both the children and the wife this time were livid with the author’s words, claiming that they had been misunderstood and that they had in fact really wanted to express their genuine love. But the author didn’t believe it and decided to seek support online.

“Of course, we don’t know many of the details and particulars of this story, but by and large, everyone here, except for the youngest daughter, doesn’t look very decent,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch here for a comment. “Because everyone – and her own father, in general, too – didn’t care about her life literally from the moment she was born.”

“A father who tried to save his family by ending his relationship with the girl’s mother and estranging the kid. A wife who gave him a second chance, but only became interested in his daughter’s life after learning that she had become rich. And children who had so many years to demonstrate their love for her…”

“In other words, I’m in fact very happy for this girl who, despite many problems in her life since childhood, still managed to build a decent and rich life for herself. And as for her half-siblings – I don’t think they expected any material benefits from her. Just maybe wanted to join the rich life – since that’s how it turned out, nothing more,” Irina summarizes.

By the way, the original poster in the comments also believes that his elder children just wanted to take advantage of the moment, having learned that their half-sister is now insanely rich. After all, a couple of selfies in a posh house, with expensive cars in the background – who wouldn’t be tempted by that? “At least to hang out with her and experience the lifestyle,” the man himself added.

Most commenters, however, criticized both the OP and his entire family – with the exception of Daisy, of course. “Your ‘legitimate’ kids and wife probably put her through hell while she was living with you. Good for her for declining any association with them now,” one responder sincerely wrote.

“Sounds like someone is only considered family to your wife and ‘legitimate’ children when it involves,” another person added. And do you, our dear readers, agree with this interpretation of events from the responders? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below this post.

People in the comments claimed that all sides here, except the girl herself, behaved not so nicely, and that the man’s kids are acting like gold diggers here