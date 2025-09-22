Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“That Speech Shook The World”: Erika Kirk Accused Of Ending Feminism During Husband’s Funeral
Erika Kirk speaking at a podium with a serious expression during heated debate over feminist movement claims.
Social Issues, Society

“That Speech Shook The World”: Erika Kirk Accused Of Ending Feminism During Husband’s Funeral

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Erika Kirk has sparked a heated debate about feminism after speaking at her late husband’s memorial service.

The 36-year-old delivered an emotional speech on Sunday (September 21) in Glendale, Arizona, at an event attended by US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and tens of thousands of supporters.

The memorial combined a celebration of Charlie Kirk’s Christian values with a political call not to let his assassination silence the conservative movement, as per CNN.

Highlights
  • Erika Kirk’s speech at Charlie Kirk’s memorial sparked strong debate around feminism and gender roles.
  • Erika forgave her husband’s accused assassin, quoting Jesus: “Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.”
  • Supporters praised Erika for promoting family and faith, claiming she "ended feminism."

It was undoubtedly Erika Kirk who drew the strongest response from the crowd, vowing to continue the political activist’s work and offering forgiveness to his assassin in a powerful address.

RELATED:

    Erika Kirk sparked a debate about feminism after delivering an emotional speech at her late husband Charlie Kirk’s memorial

    Woman in a bright pink blazer speaking at a podium during a heated debate on Erika Kirk and the feminist movement.

    Woman in a bright pink blazer speaking at a podium during a heated debate on Erika Kirk and the feminist movement.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Woman speaking at a large event stage with crowd watching, amidst heated debate on Erika Kirk and feminist movement claims.

    Woman speaking at a large event stage with crowd watching, amidst heated debate on Erika Kirk and feminist movement claims.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube

    After the memorial, a man who goes by @TaylorRMarshall on social media stirred controversy by posting a photo of Erika on stage with the caption, “Erika just ended the Feminist movement.”

    Marshall, who describes himself as a husband, father of eight, author, YouTuber, and Catholic philosopher, has amassed over 4 million views and thousands of comments with the post. 

    Erika vowed to continue her husband’s work and publicly forgave his accused assassin

    Erika Kirk speaking at a funeral, addressing personal reflections amid heated debate over feminist movement claims.

    Erika Kirk speaking at a funeral, addressing personal reflections amid heated debate over feminist movement claims.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube

    Tweet discussing Erika Kirk's impact on feminism and the heated debate after viral claims at Charlie's funeral.

    Tweet discussing Erika Kirk's impact on feminism and the heated debate after viral claims at Charlie's funeral.

    Image credits: _Momologues_

    Tweet response debating feminism and choice, countering claims about the feminist movement after Erika Kirk’s funeral remarks.

    Tweet response debating feminism and choice, countering claims about the feminist movement after Erika Kirk’s funeral remarks.

    Image credits: DCXcape

    “She showed us what a woman is… in case anyone was still wondering,” one supporter wrote on X/Twitter, receiving 800 likes.

    “She brought back love, family, respect, a call to men to stand up strong, to have faith, and support the family,” another user agreed.

    “You may just be right. Erika Kirk is strong in the way women are strong at their best—not as imitation men. Men will sacrifice their lives for women like that,” read another comment.

    A separate user said feminism was “empty” and “destructive” and celebrated that it was “now over.”

    Woman with long blonde hair grieving beside a polished wooden casket during a funeral amid heated feminist movement debate.

    Woman with long blonde hair grieving beside a polished wooden casket during a funeral amid heated feminist movement debate.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

    Tweet by Iklas Bashi praising Erika Kirk as the embodiment of feminine genius amid feminist debate after viral claims.

    Tweet by Iklas Bashi praising Erika Kirk as the embodiment of feminine genius amid feminist debate after viral claims.

    Image credits: IklasB

    Tweet from Josh Peterson defending Erika Kirk as true feminism amidst heated debate after viral feminist movement claims.

    Tweet from Josh Peterson defending Erika Kirk as true feminism amidst heated debate after viral feminist movement claims.

    Image credits: jdpeterson

    However, several users criticized Marshall’s take, noting that feminism supports women’s freedom to choose their own paths in life.

    “She is a feminist. She went to college, got a degree, had her *own* companies, and felt secure and safe enough to be submissive *by choice*. She was able to choose all on her own and make those decisions. That’s what feminism *is*. What a ridiculous thing to say,” a critic said.

    “She’s a CEO. Feminists would argue she can be a CEO. I don’t see your point,” a separate user wrote.

    “She’s ADVOCATING for women to be able to stay home and raise their children should they CHOOSE,” another user chimed in. 

    Supporters celebrated Erika for “ending the feminist movement” and promoting family, faith, and traditional gender roles

    Man in blue suit and red tie standing with woman in white dress near podium with presidential seal during heated debate.

    Man in blue suit and red tie standing with woman in white dress near podium with presidential seal during heated debate.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube

    Tweet by Ada Lluch praising Erika Kirk’s impact on the feminist movement and sparking a heated debate online.

    Tweet by Ada Lluch praising Erika Kirk’s impact on the feminist movement and sparking a heated debate online.

    Image credits: ada_lluch

    Twitter user Eggs N Bacon questions living in a dystopian environment during a heated feminist movement debate.

    Twitter user Eggs N Bacon questions living in a dystopian environment during a heated feminist movement debate.

    Image credits: Eggsnbacon20

    An additional commenter said everything Erika is and has “came from feminism.”

    During her speech, the recently elected CEO of Turning Point USA said Kirk “left this world without regret” and that he lost his life “with incomplete work, but not with unfinished business.”

    In one of the most memorable moments of the day, Erika said she forgave her husband’s accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, and quoted Jesus on the cross, saying, “Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.”

    “I forgive him because it is what Christ did,” she added.

    Critics argued that Erika’s choices and business ventures are consistent with feminism

    Group of people comforting each other at a funeral, highlighting heated debate after viral claims involving Erika Kirk and feminism.

    Group of people comforting each other at a funeral, highlighting heated debate after viral claims involving Erika Kirk and feminism.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

    She also said her late husband “wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life.”

    Even before Kirk’s assassination, Erika was regarded as a role model for young conservative women, whom she encouraged to prioritize marriage and motherhood over their careers, even as she pursued her own business ventures.

    When discussing her relationship with the political activist, she has often used a provocative word: submission.

    “I love submitting to Charlie because he is a phenomenal leader,” she has said, as per CNN. “I want him to come home and be so unbelievably loved on. To be refueled.”

    Woman wiping tears during heated debate about Erika Kirk and feminist movement at public event.

    Woman wiping tears during heated debate about Erika Kirk and feminist movement at public event.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube

    She also said that women “are meant to be the guardian of [their] home — to be the helpmate of [their] husband,” a role she has described as that of a “biblical wife.”

    While Erika emphasizes the importance of a woman’s role in the home, she is also engaged in numerous pursuits outside of it.

    Erika studied political science in college and was briefly a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball player. “I have played basketball since I was five, super tomboy, didn’t like dresses,” she once said.

    Family outdoors with children in a rocky desert setting, sparking heated debate over Erika Kirk and the feminist movement.

    Family outdoors with children in a rocky desert setting, sparking heated debate over Erika Kirk and the feminist movement.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

    In addition to the public role she assumed alongside her husband, Erika hosts a devotional podcast, Midweek Rise Up, and runs a Christian clothing brand, Proclaim Streetwear, once modeled by Charlie Kirk.

    The Arizona native also says she has pursued a doctorate in Biblical studies and previously founded a non-profit.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube

    According to her LinkedIn profile, Erika works as a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in New York City.

    Within the first 48 hours after her Turning Point speech, the conservative organization reportedly received more than 32,000 inquiries to start new campus chapters.

    People continued to debate @TaylorRMarshall’s take in the comments

    Tweet by Brian Parlett expressing hope women saw the heated debate after viral claims Erika Kirk ended the feminist movement.

    Tweet by Brian Parlett expressing hope women saw the heated debate after viral claims Erika Kirk ended the feminist movement.

    Image credits: BrianParlett

    Tweet from Truth on Fire praising a speech that sparked a heated debate after viral claims about Erika Kirk and feminism.

    Tweet from Truth on Fire praising a speech that sparked a heated debate after viral claims about Erika Kirk and feminism.

    Image credits: Truth_onFire

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing heated debate about Erika Kirk ending the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing heated debate about Erika Kirk ending the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

    Image credits: SJPRelax

    Tweet expressing traditional household roles amid heated debate over Erika Kirk and the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

    Tweet expressing traditional household roles amid heated debate over Erika Kirk and the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

    Image credits: Gr3kFyre

    Tweet by Karen Upgrade discussing heated debate over Erika Kirk ending the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

    Tweet by Karen Upgrade discussing heated debate over Erika Kirk ending the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

    Image credits: Albemarlefilly

    Tweet from Scarytakanuva497 about femininity sparking heated debate after viral claims involving Erika Kirk and the feminist movement.

    Tweet from Scarytakanuva497 about femininity sparking heated debate after viral claims involving Erika Kirk and the feminist movement.

    Image credits: Scarytakanuva68

    Tweet highlighting heated debate on Erika Kirk’s impact on the feminist movement during Charlie’s funeral discussion.

    Tweet highlighting heated debate on Erika Kirk’s impact on the feminist movement during Charlie’s funeral discussion.

    Image credits: TSaucybottom

    Screenshot of a social media comment about feminists, related to heated debate on Erika Kirk and the feminist movement.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about feminists, related to heated debate on Erika Kirk and the feminist movement.

    Image credits: jisaac1269_jay

    Social media post sparking heated debate over Erika Kirk's impact on the feminist movement during Charlie's funeral.

    Social media post sparking heated debate over Erika Kirk's impact on the feminist movement during Charlie's funeral.

    Image credits: AreYouFNKidding

    Tweet discussing Erika Kirk's impact on the feminist movement and traditional family roles in a heated debate.

    Tweet discussing Erika Kirk's impact on the feminist movement and traditional family roles in a heated debate.

    Image credits: Libertarec

    Tweet by Pam Twenter addressing heated debate over Erika Kirk ending the feminist movement with views on women and roles.

    Tweet by Pam Twenter addressing heated debate over Erika Kirk ending the feminist movement with views on women and roles.

    Image credits: Pam_Twenter

    Screenshot of a viral Twitter reply fueling heated debate about Erika Kirk and the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

    Screenshot of a viral Twitter reply fueling heated debate about Erika Kirk and the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

    Image credits: BeatinCheeks_

    Tweet from user Fidelity responding to a feminist debate after viral claims about Erika Kirk at Charlie's funeral.

    Tweet from user Fidelity responding to a feminist debate after viral claims about Erika Kirk at Charlie's funeral.

    Image credits: Coleidoscopes

    Tweet from user Savage0914 discussing the CEO of a multinational communications company in a reply.

    Tweet from user Savage0914 discussing the CEO of a multinational communications company in a reply.

    Image credits: ssavage0914

    Tweet from user Nothing Came to Mind criticizing Erika Kirk for using her husband's funeral to discuss egalitarian gender roles amid heated feminist movement debate.

    Tweet from user Nothing Came to Mind criticizing Erika Kirk for using her husband's funeral to discuss egalitarian gender roles amid heated feminist movement debate.

    Image credits: R_R_Rye

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Erika Kirk with heated debate over feminist movement claims at Charlie's funeral.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Erika Kirk with heated debate over feminist movement claims at Charlie's funeral.

    Image credits: prayinginlatin

    Screenshot of a Twitter debate discussing feminism and its impact amid viral claims involving Erika Kirk at Charlie's funeral.

    Screenshot of a Twitter debate discussing feminism and its impact amid viral claims involving Erika Kirk at Charlie's funeral.

    Image credits: DieselDevil88

    Twitter user Axolotl Mania responds to viral claims about feminism ending, emphasizing the ongoing challenges in the feminist movement.

    Twitter user Axolotl Mania responds to viral claims about feminism ending, emphasizing the ongoing challenges in the feminist movement.

    Image credits: AxolotlMania

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing heated debate about Erika Kirk and the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing heated debate about Erika Kirk and the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

    Image credits: bettina_hauge

    Screenshot of a tweet from ObjectiveTruth replying to TaylorRMarshall during heated debate on Erika Kirk ending feminist movement.

    Screenshot of a tweet from ObjectiveTruth replying to TaylorRMarshall during heated debate on Erika Kirk ending feminist movement.

    Image credits: NH_Ranger

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    14 hours ago

    I may be the last person on earth to have an opinion on what "feminism" is, given that I'm a single bloke on another continent... but it seems to me that one very appropriate definition of "feminism" is for a woman to have the autonomy to make their own choices, including regarding their body, and especially regarding what goes on inside their uterus.

    11 hours ago

    As another single bloke FROM a southern continent, but living in the USA, I'd say feminism is just about women having equal rights as men. Which includes what you say about the autonomy to make decisions about their uterus, but goes well beyond that into the idea that a woman is as human as a man, and should be treated accordingly by the law. I think the right-wing confuses feminism with abortion rights, and that's just one part of it. I think young Americans, regardless of politics, confuse feminism with misandry. On the right that looks like men saying all left-wing women are lesbian man-haters. And on the left that looks like people telling men that they shouldn't have any opinions on what society should look like in the future, because we [men] have caused so much harm in the past [and present, let's be honest]. Both viewpoints serve only to alienate and push people into their corners.

    15 hours ago

    FFS, the right really are stupid. Femininity =/= feminism.

    12 hours ago (edited)

    While is sad, that her husband was killed, nothing justifies it! Also yeah, the killer must get his deserved punishment, but I can't help thinking about, that every topic what these chauvinists/racists of MAGAs are touching, it becames "gross". Just because they were touching it, I don't wanna do anything with it. And I'm living in Europe, although I'm feeling they are contaminating the more noble ideas and causes for what my ancestors was foughting to be reached centuries before the existing of the USA. I feel MAGA gross, like a Petri dish with all the COVID variants mixed together.

    14 hours ago

    One single person can't "end feminism".

    14 hours ago

    Especially given as how this whole situation is rather "meh?" to the rest of the world, that is looking more in disbelief at how quickly all of those democratic checks and balances tumbled.

