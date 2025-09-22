“That Speech Shook The World”: Erika Kirk Accused Of Ending Feminism During Husband’s Funeral

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika Kirk has sparked a heated debate about feminism after speaking at her late husband’s memorial service.

The 36-year-old delivered an emotional speech on Sunday (September 21) in Glendale, Arizona, at an event attended by US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and tens of thousands of supporters.

The memorial combined a celebration of Charlie Kirk’s Christian values with a political call not to let his assassination silence the conservative movement, as per CNN.

Highlights Erika Kirk’s speech at Charlie Kirk’s memorial sparked strong debate around feminism and gender roles.

Erika forgave her husband’s accused assassin, quoting Jesus: “Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.”

Supporters praised Erika for promoting family and faith, claiming she "ended feminism."

It was undoubtedly Erika Kirk who drew the strongest response from the crowd, vowing to continue the political activist’s work and offering forgiveness to his assassin in a powerful address.

RELATED:

Erika Kirk sparked a debate about feminism after delivering an emotional speech at her late husband Charlie Kirk’s memorial

Woman in a bright pink blazer speaking at a podium during a heated debate on Erika Kirk and the feminist movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Woman speaking at a large event stage with crowd watching, amidst heated debate on Erika Kirk and feminist movement claims.

Share icon

Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube

After the memorial, a man who goes by @TaylorRMarshall on social media stirred controversy by posting a photo of Erika on stage with the caption, “Erika just ended the Feminist movement.”

Marshall, who describes himself as a husband, father of eight, author, YouTuber, and Catholic philosopher, has amassed over 4 million views and thousands of comments with the post.

Erika vowed to continue her husband’s work and publicly forgave his accused assassin

Erika Kirk speaking at a funeral, addressing personal reflections amid heated debate over feminist movement claims.

Share icon

Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing Erika Kirk's impact on feminism and the heated debate after viral claims at Charlie's funeral.

Share icon

Image credits: _Momologues_

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet response debating feminism and choice, countering claims about the feminist movement after Erika Kirk’s funeral remarks.

Share icon

Image credits: DCXcape

“She showed us what a woman is… in case anyone was still wondering,” one supporter wrote on X/Twitter, receiving 800 likes.

“She brought back love, family, respect, a call to men to stand up strong, to have faith, and support the family,” another user agreed.

“You may just be right. Erika Kirk is strong in the way women are strong at their best—not as imitation men. Men will sacrifice their lives for women like that,” read another comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A separate user said feminism was “empty” and “destructive” and celebrated that it was “now over.”

Woman with long blonde hair grieving beside a polished wooden casket during a funeral amid heated feminist movement debate.

Share icon

Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

Tweet by Iklas Bashi praising Erika Kirk as the embodiment of feminine genius amid feminist debate after viral claims.

Share icon

Image credits: IklasB

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Josh Peterson defending Erika Kirk as true feminism amidst heated debate after viral feminist movement claims.

Share icon

Image credits: jdpeterson

ADVERTISEMENT

However, several users criticized Marshall’s take, noting that feminism supports women’s freedom to choose their own paths in life.

“She is a feminist. She went to college, got a degree, had her *own* companies, and felt secure and safe enough to be submissive *by choice*. She was able to choose all on her own and make those decisions. That’s what feminism *is*. What a ridiculous thing to say,” a critic said.

“She’s a CEO. Feminists would argue she can be a CEO. I don’t see your point,” a separate user wrote.

“She’s ADVOCATING for women to be able to stay home and raise their children should they CHOOSE,” another user chimed in.

Supporters celebrated Erika for “ending the feminist movement” and promoting family, faith, and traditional gender roles

Man in blue suit and red tie standing with woman in white dress near podium with presidential seal during heated debate.

Share icon

Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Ada Lluch praising Erika Kirk’s impact on the feminist movement and sparking a heated debate online.

Share icon

Image credits: ada_lluch

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter user Eggs N Bacon questions living in a dystopian environment during a heated feminist movement debate.

Share icon

Image credits: Eggsnbacon20

An additional commenter said everything Erika is and has “came from feminism.”

During her speech, the recently elected CEO of Turning Point USA said Kirk “left this world without regret” and that he lost his life “with incomplete work, but not with unfinished business.”

In one of the most memorable moments of the day, Erika said she forgave her husband’s accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, and quoted Jesus on the cross, saying, “Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.”

“I forgive him because it is what Christ did,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics argued that Erika’s choices and business ventures are consistent with feminism

Group of people comforting each other at a funeral, highlighting heated debate after viral claims involving Erika Kirk and feminism.

Share icon

Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

She also said her late husband “wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life.”

Even before Kirk’s assassination, Erika was regarded as a role model for young conservative women, whom she encouraged to prioritize marriage and motherhood over their careers, even as she pursued her own business ventures.

When discussing her relationship with the political activist, she has often used a provocative word: submission.



“I love submitting to Charlie because he is a phenomenal leader,” she has said, as per CNN. “I want him to come home and be so unbelievably loved on. To be refueled.”

Woman wiping tears during heated debate about Erika Kirk and feminist movement at public event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

She also said that women “are meant to be the guardian of [their] home — to be the helpmate of [their] husband,” a role she has described as that of a “biblical wife.”

While Erika emphasizes the importance of a woman’s role in the home, she is also engaged in numerous pursuits outside of it.

Erika studied political science in college and was briefly a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball player. “I have played basketball since I was five, super tomboy, didn’t like dresses,” she once said.

Family outdoors with children in a rocky desert setting, sparking heated debate over Erika Kirk and the feminist movement.

Share icon

Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the public role she assumed alongside her husband, Erika hosts a devotional podcast, Midweek Rise Up, and runs a Christian clothing brand, Proclaim Streetwear, once modeled by Charlie Kirk.

The Arizona native also says she has pursued a doctorate in Biblical studies and previously founded a non-profit.

Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube

According to her LinkedIn profile, Erika works as a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in New York City.



Within the first 48 hours after her Turning Point speech, the conservative organization reportedly received more than 32,000 inquiries to start new campus chapters.

People continued to debate @TaylorRMarshall’s take in the comments

Tweet by Brian Parlett expressing hope women saw the heated debate after viral claims Erika Kirk ended the feminist movement.

Share icon

Image credits: BrianParlett

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Truth on Fire praising a speech that sparked a heated debate after viral claims about Erika Kirk and feminism.

Share icon

Image credits: Truth_onFire

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing heated debate about Erika Kirk ending the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

Share icon

Image credits: SJPRelax

Tweet expressing traditional household roles amid heated debate over Erika Kirk and the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

Share icon

Image credits: Gr3kFyre

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Karen Upgrade discussing heated debate over Erika Kirk ending the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

Share icon

Image credits: Albemarlefilly

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Scarytakanuva497 about femininity sparking heated debate after viral claims involving Erika Kirk and the feminist movement.

Share icon

Image credits: Scarytakanuva68

Tweet highlighting heated debate on Erika Kirk’s impact on the feminist movement during Charlie’s funeral discussion.

Share icon

Image credits: TSaucybottom

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment about feminists, related to heated debate on Erika Kirk and the feminist movement.

Share icon

Image credits: jisaac1269_jay

Social media post sparking heated debate over Erika Kirk's impact on the feminist movement during Charlie's funeral.

Share icon

Image credits: AreYouFNKidding

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing Erika Kirk's impact on the feminist movement and traditional family roles in a heated debate.

Share icon

Image credits: Libertarec

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Pam Twenter addressing heated debate over Erika Kirk ending the feminist movement with views on women and roles.

Share icon

Image credits: Pam_Twenter

Screenshot of a viral Twitter reply fueling heated debate about Erika Kirk and the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

Share icon

Image credits: BeatinCheeks_

Tweet from user Fidelity responding to a feminist debate after viral claims about Erika Kirk at Charlie's funeral.

Share icon

Image credits: Coleidoscopes

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user Savage0914 discussing the CEO of a multinational communications company in a reply.

Share icon

Image credits: ssavage0914

Tweet from user Nothing Came to Mind criticizing Erika Kirk for using her husband's funeral to discuss egalitarian gender roles amid heated feminist movement debate.

Share icon

Image credits: R_R_Rye

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Erika Kirk with heated debate over feminist movement claims at Charlie's funeral.

Share icon

Image credits: prayinginlatin

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter debate discussing feminism and its impact amid viral claims involving Erika Kirk at Charlie's funeral.

Share icon

Image credits: DieselDevil88

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter user Axolotl Mania responds to viral claims about feminism ending, emphasizing the ongoing challenges in the feminist movement.

Share icon

Image credits: AxolotlMania

Screenshot of a tweet discussing heated debate about Erika Kirk and the feminist movement at Charlie's funeral.

Share icon

Image credits: bettina_hauge

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet from ObjectiveTruth replying to TaylorRMarshall during heated debate on Erika Kirk ending feminist movement.

Share icon

Image credits: NH_Ranger