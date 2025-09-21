Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Says She Forgives Her Husband’s Assassin
Erika Kirk speaking at a podium with microphone, sharing thoughts on forgiveness after her husbandu2019s assassination.
Crime, Society

Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Says She Forgives Her Husband’s Assassin

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
As the clock winds down at Charlie Kirk’s funerary procession, attention has been drawn to his widow, Erika, who opened up about what she saw shortly after her husband passed away.

The 36-year-old mother of two, who has since been bumped up to CEO of her husband’s organization, Turning Point USA, has also weighed in on his assassin, Tyler Robinson.

Highlights
  • Erika Kirk described seeing her husband’s body after the shooting, saying he wore a “Mona Lisa-like half-smile” as if he died happy.
  • She revealed she missed kissing him goodbye the morning he left, but kissed him at the hospital after he passed.
  • Despite public grief, Erika said she does not want her husband’s assassin executed, leaving the decision to the government.

These revelations follow another by CNN’s left-wing anchor Van Jones, who only yesterday claimed that he had received a message from his partisan counterpart, and used it to cast Kirk as someone seeking discourse over rhetoric and violence.

    Erika Kirk hopped onto one of her husband’s private planes when she heard the news 

    Erika Kirk smiling and walking arm in arm with a man backstage during a large farewell event with thousands gathered.

    Erika Kirk smiling and walking arm in arm with a man backstage during a large farewell event with thousands gathered.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk

    Erika has since spoken to the New York Times about the moments after her husband’s head lolled to one side and blood spurted from his neck.

    She claimed that she had received a phone call with the news from Charlie’s panicking assistant, Michael McCoy, declaring, “He’s been shot!” 

    She then hopped onto one of Charlie’s planes, and while looking out of the window as she flew, Erika recalled thinking:

    Family photo with Erika Kirk holding children at a celebration event, related to justice for husband’s assassin.

    Family photo with Erika Kirk holding children at a celebration event, related to justice for husband’s assassin.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk

    “I’m looking at the clouds and the mountains. It was such a gorgeous day, and I was thinking: This is exactly what he last saw.”

    The 36-year-old mother of two claims she did not kiss her husband when he left the house that morning 

    At the hospital, Erika met with the local sheriff, who is reported to have given her the choice of not seeing Charlie because of the damage Robinson’s bullet had inflicted on her husband’s neck.

    But she insisted.

    Erika Kirk speaking on justice for husband’s assassin, standing behind a podium with a memorial message.

    Erika Kirk speaking on justice for husband’s assassin, standing behind a podium with a memorial message.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA

    “He [passed away] happy,” she would later observe.

    “His eyes were semi-open. And he had this knowing, Mona Lisa-like half-smile. Like he’d [passed away] happy. Like Jesus rescued him,” Erika told the New York Times.

    “The bullet came, he blinked, and he was in heaven.”

    Erika claims she kissed him then, as she had omitted to do so when he left the house that morning.

    Erika has refrained from calling for her husband’s assassin’s execution 

    Woman with long blonde hair leaning on a wooden casket, expressing grief during a farewell gathering for justice seekers.

    Woman with long blonde hair leaning on a wooden casket, expressing grief during a farewell gathering for justice seekers.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk

    While photos of her leaning into her husband’s coffin suggest a bereaved and mourning widow, Erika has telegraphed no animosity to the man who is accused of taking Charlie’s life.

    “I’ve had people ask, ‘Do you feel anger toward this man? Like, do you want to seek the […] penalty?’ I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this,” she recounted to the New York Times.

    “I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger. Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: ‘Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?”

    Erika claims Charlie put a lot of effort into his preparations  

    She instead appears to be focusing on the memories of her husband leading up to his demise.

    “His adrenal glands were just going off,” she said of Charlie Kirk’s behavior on the night before he was shot.

    Erika Kirk speaking on justice for husband’s assassin, showing support with a man in a dimly lit setting.

    Erika Kirk speaking on justice for husband’s assassin, showing support with a man in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk

    Family embracing outdoors with red rock cliffs in the background, reflecting on justice and farewell gathering.

    Family embracing outdoors with red rock cliffs in the background, reflecting on justice and farewell gathering.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk

    “He got up and I could hear him eating something in the kitchen. He’d been waiting all summer to begin touring.”

    Erika claimed he treated every university stopover as if it were an “Olympic event,” and prepared for them accordingly.

    “He trained for them. He had whiteboard sessions for hours. Mock debates. He was just so excited.”

    Erika is now the head of Turning Point USA

    Erika Kirk seated, holding a microphone and speaking about justice at a formal event with a green patterned background.

    Erika Kirk seated, holding a microphone and speaking about justice at a formal event with a green patterned background.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk

    “As Charlie always said, ‘We have a country to save.’ We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”

    Charlie Kirk’s wife celebrated no rioting or violence

    Image credits: Win McNamee/Getty

    Speaking after JD Vance, a teary-eyed Erika Kirk said, “After Charlie’s assassination, we didn’t see violence. We didn’t see rioting. We didn’t see revolution.

    “Instead, we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country — we saw REVIVAL.

    “There was nothing that was too hard or too painful. … Charlie died with incomplete work, but nothing that was unfinished business.”

    Erika told her audience that she forgives Tyler Robinson

    Image credits: Win McNamee/Getty

    She went on to say that she bore no grudges against her husband’s assassin, claiming Charlie Kirk “wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life.”

    “I forgive him,” she declared, before saying:

    “The answer to hate is not hate.”

    “The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love, love for our enemies.”

    Charlie had messaged Van Jones from CNN on the day he was shot 

    Just yesterday, CNN’s Van Jones published an op-ed claiming that Charlie had messaged him asking for a debate on the same day he passed away.

    Said request came in the wake of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska’s fatal stabbing by a mentally unstable convict in North Carolina.

    Tweet by Rochelle Maryn expressing heartbreak with a broken heart emoji in response to a farewell event gathering.

    Tweet by Rochelle Maryn expressing heartbreak with a broken heart emoji in response to a farewell event gathering.

    Image credits: RochelleAz

    Kirk saw this as a case of “anti-white hatred” and said as much. Jones denounced this statement, which drew backlash from Kirk.

    Then, on the day he was taken out, he wrote a text to Van Jones, saying: 

    “Hey, Van, I mean it, I’d love to have you on my show to have a respectful conversation about crime and race. I would be a gentleman as I know you would be as well. We can disagree about the issues agreeably.”

    Charlie Kirk’s widow seems to have a faction of social media’s admiration

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing sympathy for Erika Kirk speaking on justice for her husband's assassin.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing sympathy for Erika Kirk speaking on justice for her husband's assassin.

    Image credits: J22027508Johnny

    Tweet by Edward Fitzpatrick expressing sadness and anger over justice for husband’s assassin and large farewell gathering emotions.

    Tweet by Edward Fitzpatrick expressing sadness and anger over justice for husband’s assassin and large farewell gathering emotions.

    Image credits: EdwardFitz36577

    Twitter user abi expressing support for Erika Kirk speaking on justice for husband’s assassin and large farewell gathering

    Twitter user abi expressing support for Erika Kirk speaking on justice for husband’s assassin and large farewell gathering

    Image credits: myopiniongocry

    Erika Kirk speaking emotionally about justice for her husband’s assassin as a large crowd gathers for the farewell event

    Erika Kirk speaking emotionally about justice for her husband’s assassin as a large crowd gathers for the farewell event

    Image credits: SFSportsAndTech

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing justice and farewell, referencing Erika Kirk and a large gathering event.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing justice and farewell, referencing Erika Kirk and a large gathering event.

    Image credits: ARuthless8

    Tweet by Chie Waters emphasizing the message of love for loved ones in a short social media post.

    Tweet by Chie Waters emphasizing the message of love for loved ones in a short social media post.

    Image credits: WatersChie

    Tweet from user i.am.renée expressing empathy about Erika Kirk speaking on justice for her husband’s assassin.

    Tweet from user i.am.renée expressing empathy about Erika Kirk speaking on justice for her husband’s assassin.

    Image credits: TrumpsMyHomie

    Denise Crabtree tweeting support for Erika Kirk’s justice call as 200,000 gather for farewell event.

    Denise Crabtree tweeting support for Erika Kirk’s justice call as 200,000 gather for farewell event.

    Image credits: Keystones943

    Twitter post showing user DSisme48 praising Erika Kirk for deserving real respect, with engagement metrics visible.

    Twitter post showing user DSisme48 praising Erika Kirk for deserving real respect, with engagement metrics visible.

    Image credits: dsisme48

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing support for Erika Kirk speaking on justice for husband’s assassin.

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing support for Erika Kirk speaking on justice for husband’s assassin.

    Image credits: madhattermatter

    User MistyJernigan17 with sunglasses and an American flag emoji expressing sadness about Erika Kirk speaking on justice for husband’s assassin.

    User MistyJernigan17 with sunglasses and an American flag emoji expressing sadness about Erika Kirk speaking on justice for husband’s assassin.

    Image credits: MistyJernigan17

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    13 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've heard enough of this nonsense. BP, please stop running coverage of this far right hate-monger. He's dead. That's all we need to know. Downvoted because if enough people downvote this, maybe BP will stop it.

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP's Amazon advertisement articles regularly get between 50 & 200 downvotes and yet they still make them, they don't care

    michaelmackinnon avatar
    Michael MacKinnon
    Michael MacKinnon
    Community Member
    12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just to note, this was a murder. Constantly calling it an assassination is just buying into and reinforcing the narrative and the hagiography.

    trunks_16_26 avatar
    Taffy Renee
    Taffy Renee
    Community Member
    10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As the question asks: How important does a person have to be to be 'assassinated' instead of 'm******d'.

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what? He'll be forgotten after the next one. Then the next one. Then the next one. It's America, we don't care.

