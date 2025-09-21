Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Says She Forgives Her Husband’s Assassin

As the clock winds down at Charlie Kirk’s funerary procession, attention has been drawn to his widow, Erika, who opened up about what she saw shortly after her husband passed away.
The 36-year-old mother of two, who has since been bumped up to CEO of her husband’s organization, Turning Point USA, has also weighed in on his assassin, Tyler Robinson.
- Erika Kirk described seeing her husband’s body after the shooting, saying he wore a “Mona Lisa-like half-smile” as if he died happy.
- She revealed she missed kissing him goodbye the morning he left, but kissed him at the hospital after he passed.
- Despite public grief, Erika said she does not want her husband’s assassin executed, leaving the decision to the government.
These revelations follow another by CNN’s left-wing anchor Van Jones, who only yesterday claimed that he had received a message from his partisan counterpart, and used it to cast Kirk as someone seeking discourse over rhetoric and violence.
Erika Kirk hopped onto one of her husband’s private planes when she heard the news
Erika has since spoken to the New York Times about the moments after her husband’s head lolled to one side and blood spurted from his neck.
She claimed that she had received a phone call with the news from Charlie’s panicking assistant, Michael McCoy, declaring, “He’s been shot!”
She then hopped onto one of Charlie’s planes, and while looking out of the window as she flew, Erika recalled thinking:
“I’m looking at the clouds and the mountains. It was such a gorgeous day, and I was thinking: This is exactly what he last saw.”
The 36-year-old mother of two claims she did not kiss her husband when he left the house that morning
At the hospital, Erika met with the local sheriff, who is reported to have given her the choice of not seeing Charlie because of the damage Robinson’s bullet had inflicted on her husband’s neck.
But she insisted.
“He [passed away] happy,” she would later observe.
“His eyes were semi-open. And he had this knowing, Mona Lisa-like half-smile. Like he’d [passed away] happy. Like Jesus rescued him,” Erika told the New York Times.
“The bullet came, he blinked, and he was in heaven.”
Erika claims she kissed him then, as she had omitted to do so when he left the house that morning.
Erika has refrained from calling for her husband’s assassin’s execution
While photos of her leaning into her husband’s coffin suggest a bereaved and mourning widow, Erika has telegraphed no animosity to the man who is accused of taking Charlie’s life.
“I’ve had people ask, ‘Do you feel anger toward this man? Like, do you want to seek the […] penalty?’ I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this,” she recounted to the New York Times.
Every seat in this giant arena that isn’t roped off for security is packed to the ceiling. Honored to be here.
All for Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/NDK6sDuqLa
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2025
“I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger. Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: ‘Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?”
Erika claims Charlie put a lot of effort into his preparations
She instead appears to be focusing on the memories of her husband leading up to his demise.
“His adrenal glands were just going off,” she said of Charlie Kirk’s behavior on the night before he was shot.
“He got up and I could hear him eating something in the kitchen. He’d been waiting all summer to begin touring.”
Erika claimed he treated every university stopover as if it were an “Olympic event,” and prepared for them accordingly.
“He trained for them. He had whiteboard sessions for hours. Mock debates. He was just so excited.”
Erika is now the head of Turning Point USA
“As Charlie always said, ‘We have a country to save.’ We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”
Charlie Kirk’s wife celebrated no rioting or violence
Speaking after JD Vance, a teary-eyed Erika Kirk said, “After Charlie’s assassination, we didn’t see violence. We didn’t see rioting. We didn’t see revolution.
“Instead, we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country — we saw REVIVAL.
“There was nothing that was too hard or too painful. … Charlie died with incomplete work, but nothing that was unfinished business.”
Erika told her audience that she forgives Tyler Robinson
She went on to say that she bore no grudges against her husband’s assassin, claiming Charlie Kirk “wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life.”
“I forgive him,” she declared, before saying:
Charlie had messaged Van Jones from CNN on the day he was shot
The day before he was horrifically murdered, Charlie Kirk sent me a direct message on X.
Unfortunately, before I could even respond, Charlie Kirk was killed — seemingly assassinated for the words he’d spoken.
I’ve taken issue with many of those words — sometimes strongly — but… pic.twitter.com/l3L8AhLeAi
— Van Jones (@VanJones68) September 20, 2025
Just yesterday, CNN’s Van Jones published an op-ed claiming that Charlie had messaged him asking for a debate on the same day he passed away.
Said request came in the wake of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska’s fatal stabbing by a mentally unstable convict in North Carolina.
Kirk saw this as a case of “anti-white hatred” and said as much. Jones denounced this statement, which drew backlash from Kirk.
Then, on the day he was taken out, he wrote a text to Van Jones, saying:
“Hey, Van, I mean it, I’d love to have you on my show to have a respectful conversation about crime and race. I would be a gentleman as I know you would be as well. We can disagree about the issues agreeably.”
Charlie Kirk’s widow seems to have a faction of social media’s admiration
