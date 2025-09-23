Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Definitely Suspicious”: Erika Kirk’s Hand Gesture At Memorial Service Raises Eyebrows
Erika Kirk making a gesture during husband's funeral as internet reacts following viral devil claim controversy.
Society, World

“Definitely Suspicious”: Erika Kirk’s Hand Gesture At Memorial Service Raises Eyebrows

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Erika Kirk is facing bizarre accusations of making a “satanic” gesture during her husband Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.

The 36-year-old widow spoke to thousands of mourners who had gathered together for the memorial service in Arizona on September 22

“No assassin will ever stop us…” she said through tears.

Netizens later scrutinized a hand symbol she flashed while standing next to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Highlights
  • Thousands gathered at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on September 22 for Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.
  • Erika Kirk, the widow of the slain conservative activist, sparked bizarre speculations with a hand gesture next to the U.S. president.
  • She said she forgave suspect Tyler Robinson while addressing the crowd.
RELATED:

    Erika Kirk is facing bizarre accusations of making a “satanic” gesture during her husband Charlie Kirk’s memorial service

    Erika Kirk speaking at a podium, smiling with long blonde hair, related to gesture during husband's funeral viral claim.

    Erika Kirk speaking at a podium, smiling with long blonde hair, related to gesture during husband's funeral viral claim.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at a Utah college campus on September 10, was hailed as a “martyr” and “great American hero” by supporters and loyal right-wingers at his memorial service on Sunday.

    Mourners had begun lining up before dawn to snag a spot inside Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, which can seat over 63,000 people.

    Additional space was reportedly arranged nearby to accommodate the flood of people.

    Banner displaying Charlie Kirk raising his fist, symbolizing legacy and related to Erika Kirk's gesture during husband's funeral viral moment.

    Banner displaying Charlie Kirk raising his fist, symbolizing legacy and related to Erika Kirk's gesture during husband's funeral viral moment.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube

    Erika Kirk, the widow of the slain conservative activist, addressed the crowd during the service and said she forgave Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect who allegedly fired the life-taking shot from the campus rooftop.

    She was captured onstage being consoled by the US president after his own speech at the service.

    The widow of the slain conservative activist said she forgave Tyler Robinson, who allegedly fired the shot from the campus rooftop

    Erika Kirk speaking at husband’s funeral, gesture captured, drawing internet attention after viral devil claim controversy.

    Erika Kirk speaking at husband’s funeral, gesture captured, drawing internet attention after viral devil claim controversy.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube

    While next to the president, Erika made a hand gesture with her index and pinky fingers pointing up and her thumb extending out.

    The gesture sparked outlandish claims online, with some claiming she was making the “devil horn” hand gesture.

    “Why did Erika wait until she was standing with the most famous man alive, in front of the whole world, at the most significant moment of her life, to throw up the devil-horned gesture?” one asked.

    Woman making a hand gesture during funeral, sparking viral discussions and internet storm over the meaning of the gesture

    Woman making a hand gesture during funeral, sparking viral discussions and internet storm over the meaning of the gesture

    Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube

    “Sorry but why did Erika make the devil horn hand gesture at the end with Trump? I watched the entire memorial and thought it was very heartfelt and speeches were moving but why that from her? It wasn’t a rock concert,” another wrote. “I’m truly perplexed.”

    “I hope she doesn’t realize what she’s doing, but this is definitely suspicious!” one said.

    “Erika Kirk throwing up a satanic hand symbol to end off Charlie’s funeral?!?!” read another comment.

    Netizens accused Erika of making a “satanic hand symbol” beside the U.S. president

    Erika Kirk making a hand gesture at husband's funeral, sparking viral devil sign claims on the internet.

    Erika Kirk making a hand gesture at husband's funeral, sparking viral devil sign claims on the internet.

    Image credits: Amedeo777

    Another wrote, “I caught this hand sign from Ericka Kirk, which is a Devil/Owl sign people use in dark meetings and rock-on concerts.”

    Others pointed out that the hand gesture is the symbol used to say “I love you” in sign language and shared pictures showing the difference between the “I love you” sign and the “devil horns” symbol.

    The “I love you” sign in ASL (American Sign Language) has the thumb extended out, as shown by Lingvano, a popular App for sign language learning. On the other hand, what is typically referred to as the “devil horns” gesture has the thumb folded in.

    Erika Kirk and her husband sharing a kiss on stage with a bright pink background during a public event.

    Erika Kirk and her husband sharing a kiss on stage with a bright pink background during a public event.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    “PSA: Erika Kirk’s hand sign at the end was sign language for I love you. Not a satanic hand sign. Dear lord… please give me strength on this app,” one commented.

    Another wrote, “Is our education system that bad that people don’t know the difference? How can you be that ignorant.”

    “Erika Kirk throwing up a satanic hand symbol to end off Charlie’s funeral?!?!” one commented online

    Woman making a hand gesture during a public event, with a man standing beside her, capturing a viral moment on the internet.

    Woman making a hand gesture during a public event, with a man standing beside her, capturing a viral moment on the internet.

    Image credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images

    Tweet text accusing Erika Kirk of flashing devil horns, sparking internet reactions to her gesture during husband's funeral.

    Tweet text accusing Erika Kirk of flashing devil horns, sparking internet reactions to her gesture during husband's funeral.

    Image credits: LizzyRevelation

    During the memorial service, an emotional Erika spoke about losing her husband and the father of her two children.

    “I saw the wound that ended his life. I felt everything he would expect to feel. I felt shock. I felt horror, and a level of heartache that I didn’t even know existed,” she said.

    “These past 10 days after Charlie’s assassination, we didn’t see violence,” she continued. “We didn’t see rioting. We didn’t see revolution. Instead, we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country, we saw revival.”

    Image showing difference between American Sign Language ILY sign and devil horns gesture amid Erika Kirk's gesture controversy.

    Image showing difference between American Sign Language ILY sign and devil horns gesture amid Erika Kirk's gesture controversy.

    Image credits: DuckTheBuck3

    Erika also said she forgave the alleged rooftop sniper and claimed her husband Charlie wanted to “save young men” like the “one who took his life.”

    “That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do,” she said about Tyler Robinson.

    “No assassin will ever stop us…,” Erika told the sea of mourners

    Erika Kirk wearing a white jacket and cross necklace, looking up during a public moment amid viral internet claims.

    Erika Kirk wearing a white jacket and cross necklace, looking up during a public moment amid viral internet claims.

    Image credits: Turning Point USA/YouTube

    Following her husband’s passing, the mother-of-two was named the new CEO of Turning Point USA, the organization Charlie co-founded in 2012 to advocate right-wing ideologies.

    “Charlie and I were united with purpose. His passion was my passion, and now this mission is my mission,” she said.

    Erika Kirk smiling and holding a man in a suit raising a fist, capturing the gesture that sparked viral claim online.

    Erika Kirk smiling and holding a man in a suit raising a fist, capturing the gesture that sparked viral claim online.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    The slain conservative activist targeted the youth while advocating his ideologies.

    He was known for visiting campuses across the U.S., engaging in conversations and debates about contentious issues.

    “No assassin will ever stop us from standing up to defend those rights ever because when you stop the conversation, when you stop the dialogue, this is what happens,” Erika said, noting that campus events will continue.

    “When we lose the ability and the willingness to communicate, we get violence,” she added.

    Netizens commented on the hand gesture, with one saying: “Maybe she sacrificed him.”

    Comment by Terri Lucas discussing gestures and gang signs, related to Erika Kirk's funeral gesture controversy.

    Comment by Terri Lucas discussing gestures and gang signs, related to Erika Kirk's funeral gesture controversy.

    Screenshot of Deanna Smoaks' comment discussing a possible bull horn gesture during Erika Kirk's funeral.

    Screenshot of Deanna Smoaks' comment discussing a possible bull horn gesture during Erika Kirk's funeral.

    Comment by Kenan-Ivan Brinc saying she's just ordering three beers, chill, related to Erika Kirk's gesture during husband's funeral viral claim.

    Comment by Kenan-Ivan Brinc saying she's just ordering three beers, chill, related to Erika Kirk's gesture during husband's funeral viral claim.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing reactions to Erika Kirk's gesture during husband's funeral amid viral devil claim.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing reactions to Erika Kirk's gesture during husband's funeral amid viral devil claim.

    Ash Lopez's comment telling a humorous phrase about metal music in a social media post with profile picture.

    Ash Lopez's comment telling a humorous phrase about metal music in a social media post with profile picture.

    Comment by Bryant Lucas saying maybe she sacrificed him with a pensive emoji in a social media post discussing Erika Kirk's gesture.

    Comment by Bryant Lucas saying maybe she sacrificed him with a pensive emoji in a social media post discussing Erika Kirk's gesture.

    Comment mentioning an Italian hand gesture believed to ward off evil in discussion about Erika Kirk's funeral gesture.

    Comment mentioning an Italian hand gesture believed to ward off evil in discussion about Erika Kirk's funeral gesture.

    Comment by Mary Beth Lundquist discussing devil’s horns gesture interpreted as sign language for love related to Erika Kirk's funeral.

    Comment by Mary Beth Lundquist discussing devil’s horns gesture interpreted as sign language for love related to Erika Kirk's funeral.

    Comment by Debra Anderson expressing surprise about a woman wearing white to her husband's funeral, related to Erika Kirk's gesture.

    Comment by Debra Anderson expressing surprise about a woman wearing white to her husband's funeral, related to Erika Kirk's gesture.

    Comment by Sharon Brown Kurtz expressing surprise about the meaning of a phrase during Erika Kirk's funeral gesture discussion.

    Comment by Sharon Brown Kurtz expressing surprise about the meaning of a phrase during Erika Kirk's funeral gesture discussion.

    Comment by Matt Weatherill about Gene Simmons owning a gesture, referencing viral claim during Erika Kirk's funeral.

    Comment by Matt Weatherill about Gene Simmons owning a gesture, referencing viral claim during Erika Kirk's funeral.

    Comment explaining ASL devil horns gesture with two fingers, related to Erika Kirk's gesture during husband's funeral.

    Comment explaining ASL devil horns gesture with two fingers, related to Erika Kirk's gesture during husband's funeral.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Erika Kirk's gesture during her husband's funeral amid viral devil claims.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Erika Kirk's gesture during her husband's funeral amid viral devil claims.

    Comment by Annah Belle explaining the gesture as I love you in sign language amid Erika Kirk's funeral claim discussion.

    Comment by Annah Belle explaining the gesture as I love you in sign language amid Erika Kirk's funeral claim discussion.

    Text message from Austin Bishop reading So we just acting like we don’t know sign language with crying emoji below.

    Text message from Austin Bishop reading So we just acting like we don’t know sign language with crying emoji below.

    Comment on social media by Bernadette Pellow-Jarman about the emblem of marriage encounter meaning I love you gesture.

    Comment on social media by Bernadette Pellow-Jarman about the emblem of marriage encounter meaning I love you gesture.

    Comment by Jenifer Simpson in black text on a light blue background discussing people having too much time on their hands.

    Comment by Jenifer Simpson in black text on a light blue background discussing people having too much time on their hands.

    Comment by Cindy Peiffer Brennan expressing outrage over ignorance and lack of empathy related to Erika Kirk's gesture during husband's funeral.

    Comment by Cindy Peiffer Brennan expressing outrage over ignorance and lack of empathy related to Erika Kirk's gesture during husband's funeral.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

