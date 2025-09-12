Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
South Park Viewers Enraged Over Eerie Episode About Charlie Kirk That Aired Weeks Ago
South Park character speaking into microphone in an intense scene from the controversial episode about Charlie Kirk.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Hours after Charlie Kirk was gunned down in front of a college crowd, Comedy Central quietly pulled down a controversial South Park episode that parodied the activist.

Netizens have been blaming the episode for fanning flames of hatred against Charlie and instigating his assassination.

Charlie himself had spoken about the episode before his slaying on Wednesday, September 10.

Highlights
  • A South Park episode was blamed for inciting hatred against Charlie Kirk weeks before he was fatally shot.
  • In the show’s Season 27, Episode 2 saw Eric Cartman parodying Charlie and adopting his mannerisms in a heated debate.
  • Charlie himself spoke about the episode after it aired last month.
  • “South Park certainly fomented the hatred necessary to get Kirk assassinated,” one claimed after the activist’s shooting.
RELATED:

    Netizens blamed a South Park episode for inciting hatred against Charlie Kirk before he was gunned down

    South Park character holding a microphone in a scene from the controversial episode about Charlie Kirk.

    South Park character holding a microphone in a scene from the controversial episode about Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: Comedy Central UK

    South Park’s Season 27, Episode 2, titled “Got a Nut” was scheduled for a re-run on Wednesday night.

    But Comedy Central removed the re-run just hours after the Turning Point USA founder was gunned down in the student courtyard of the Utah Valley University.

    No public statement was issued by the network, but they told news outlets that the episode was “temporarily pulled” from its cable lineup.

    The episode, which first aired on August 6, is still available for streaming on Paramount+ with a subscription.

    Man wearing headphones and white shirt speaking into a microphone during a podcast about South Park viewers enraged episode.

    Man wearing headphones and white shirt speaking into a microphone during a podcast about South Park viewers enraged episode.

    Image credits: Charlie Kirk/YouTube

    The episode became a boiling point when viewers saw the character, Eric Cartman, parodying Charlie and adopting his mannerisms in a heated debate.

    In the episode, the character also takes over a conservative podcast and “masterdebates” with people who disagree with him.

    The final punch was delivered in the climax when Eric received the “Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters.”

    Comedy Central quietly pulled down a controversial South Park episode from its lineup 

    South Park viewers reacting with anger to an eerie episode featuring a character resembling Charlie Kirk.

    South Park viewers reacting with anger to an eerie episode featuring a character resembling Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: Comedy Central UK

    Although South Park has a long-held reputation for lambasting real-life figures, critics slammed the episode that aired about a month before Charlie was gunned down.

    They also blamed creators Trey Parker Matt Stone for inciting hatred against the conservative activist.

    Man sitting at a table signing items for a crowd at an outdoor event with South Park viewers reacting to Charlie Kirk episode.

    Man sitting at a table signing items for a crowd at an outdoor event with South Park viewers reacting to Charlie Kirk episode.

    Image credits: charliekirk11

    “South Park certainly fomented the hatred necessary to get Kirk assassinated,” one said, while another wrote, “I am all for cancelling South Park in honor of Charlie.”

    “Trey Parker and Matt Stone have blood on their hands. Remove South Park from all streaming services” read another comment.

    “So this is how South Park is going to get cancelled,” read one comment online

    Screenshot of a tweet showing South Park viewers enraged over an eerie episode about Charlie Kirk, discussing lawsuits and backlash.

    Screenshot of a tweet showing South Park viewers enraged over an eerie episode about Charlie Kirk, discussing lawsuits and backlash.

    Image credits: asrrMDM

    Tweet from user PolarBearLivesMatter expressing anger over South Park episode about Charlie Kirk and calling for apology from creators.

    Tweet from user PolarBearLivesMatter expressing anger over South Park episode about Charlie Kirk and calling for apology from creators.

    Image credits: PolarBearLM

    A Turning Point USA staff member even posted about the episode on Telegram.

    “Comedy has consequences,” they said. “Charlie was targeted in the culture before he was targeted in real life.”

    “South Park attacking Charlie Kirk’s college campus events and mocking his Christian faith just a few weeks ago,” Johnny MAGA, a popular account with nearly 250,000 followers, said online and wrote, “Monsters” alongside a clip from the episode.

    When the episode first aired last month, Charlie himself acknowledged the mockery and found it “hilarious.”

    He believed he had reached “viral, cultural domination” with South Park basing a character on his mannerisms.

    “Now, there’s going to be a lot said about this, but we need to have a good spirit about being made fun of,” he said in an August TikTok post.

    “This is all a success, this is all a win. We as conservatives, we have thick skin, not thin skin. And you could make fun of us, it doesn’t matter. And until next time, I hope all of you become ‘masterdebaters’ for truth,” he added.

    Charlie himself spoke about the episode and claimed he had reached “viral, cultural domination”

    Man in a suit waving to a crowd, related to South Park viewers enraged over eerie episode about Charlie Kirk.

    Man in a suit waving to a crowd, related to South Park viewers enraged over eerie episode about Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    The influential figure spoke about the episode to Fox News and said he grew up watching South Park in high school.

    “Honestly, my first reaction was that I kinda laughed,” he said during the interview and called the show an “equal opportunity offender.”

    Memorial setup featuring a photo of Charlie Kirk with candles, reflecting South Park viewers' reaction to the eerie episode.

    Memorial setup featuring a photo of Charlie Kirk with candles, reflecting South Park viewers' reaction to the eerie episode.

    Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah

    “It’s kinda funny, and it kinda goes to show the cultural impact and the resonance that our movement has been able to achieve,” he added.

    He saw the episode as a “badge of honor” and said, “We as conservatives should be able to take a joke, we shouldn’t take ourselves so seriously – that’s something that the left has always done.”

    During the college campus event in Utah this week, Charlie was conducting his signature “Prove Me Wrong” segment, where he would invite guests to debate him, when he met his violent fate.

    “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” an attendee asked Charlie.

    “Too many,” he responded.

    “Five,” the audience member offered in response before asking, “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”

    “Counting or not counting gang violence?” Charlie asked.

    Those were the activist’s final words before a bullet tore through his neck.

    Blood gushed out of his wound, making him collapse from his chair and fall to the ground.

    The US president announced on Friday that a suspect was in custody with help from his father 

    Man speaking into a microphone at an outdoor event with a South Park viewers enraged over eerie episode theme.

    Man speaking into a microphone at an outdoor event with a South Park viewers enraged over eerie episode theme.

    Image credits: Charlie Kirk/YouTube

    The US president said on Friday morning that a suspect was taken into custody after “somebody very close to him turned him in.”

    He told Fox News that the suspect was about 28 or 29 years old and was convinced by his father to go to law enforcement.

    “With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” the president said.

    Netizens criticized South Park for its episode featuring Charlie Kirk weeks before he was shot 

    Comment stating he liked the South Park episode, accompanied by laughing emojis, related to South Park viewers enraged.

    Comment stating he liked the South Park episode, accompanied by laughing emojis, related to South Park viewers enraged.

    Comment about Charlie Kirk on social media, reflecting South Park viewers enraged over eerie episode controversy.

    Comment about Charlie Kirk on social media, reflecting South Park viewers enraged over eerie episode controversy.

    Facebook comment saying but but free speech by Alexandra Garber, highlighting South Park viewers enraged over eerie episode about Charlie Kirk.

    Facebook comment saying but but free speech by Alexandra Garber, highlighting South Park viewers enraged over eerie episode about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from Elizabeth-Rose Mandalou expressing support for free speech amid South Park viewers enraged over eerie Charlie Kirk episode.

    Comment from Elizabeth-Rose Mandalou expressing support for free speech amid South Park viewers enraged over eerie Charlie Kirk episode.

    Comment on social media expressing anger toward South Park after airing an eerie episode about Charlie Kirk weeks ago.

    Comment on social media expressing anger toward South Park after airing an eerie episode about Charlie Kirk weeks ago.

    Comment by Ajay Reeves praising South Park episode about Charlie Kirk, sparking viewer anger over eerie content.

    Comment by Ajay Reeves praising South Park episode about Charlie Kirk, sparking viewer anger over eerie content.

    Social media comment on South Park episode about Charlie Kirk, reflecting viewer reactions and discussion online.

    Social media comment on South Park episode about Charlie Kirk, reflecting viewer reactions and discussion online.

    Facebook comment from Dario Perez criticizing South Park and mentioning Charlie Kirk amid viewer outrage over the eerie episode.

    Facebook comment from Dario Perez criticizing South Park and mentioning Charlie Kirk amid viewer outrage over the eerie episode.

    Comment from Craig Hough about South Park episode joking about Charlie Kirk, reflecting viewers' reaction to the eerie show.

    Comment from Craig Hough about South Park episode joking about Charlie Kirk, reflecting viewers' reaction to the eerie show.

    User comment about South Park viewers enraged over eerie episode about Charlie Kirk, expressing defense of the parody shown.

    User comment about South Park viewers enraged over eerie episode about Charlie Kirk, expressing defense of the parody shown.

    Screenshot of a comment about Charlie Kirk expressing excitement over a South Park episode, sparking viewer outrage.

    Screenshot of a comment about Charlie Kirk expressing excitement over a South Park episode, sparking viewer outrage.

    Comment discussing South Park viewers reacting to an eerie episode about Charlie Kirk and its controversial portrayal.

    Comment discussing South Park viewers reacting to an eerie episode about Charlie Kirk and its controversial portrayal.

    Comment from Kelly Boland about Charlie Kirk referencing a Cartman version on his YouTube page, related to South Park viewers.

    Comment from Kelly Boland about Charlie Kirk referencing a Cartman version on his YouTube page, related to South Park viewers.

    Comment from Chelsea Hansen praising an accomplishment related to South Park amid viewers enraged over eerie episode controversy.

    Comment from Chelsea Hansen praising an accomplishment related to South Park amid viewers enraged over eerie episode controversy.

    Comment from a South Park viewer discussing the controversy over the eerie episode about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from a South Park viewer discussing the controversy over the eerie episode about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from Joey Salig discussing South Park viewers' reaction to an eerie episode about Charlie Kirk with no restraints.

    Comment from Joey Salig discussing South Park viewers' reaction to an eerie episode about Charlie Kirk with no restraints.

    Facebook comment by Jeff Dale stating no way and that Charlie laughed at it, related to South Park viewers enraged over eerie episode.

    Facebook comment by Jeff Dale stating no way and that Charlie laughed at it, related to South Park viewers enraged over eerie episode.

    Comment from Missy Russell about South Park viewers reacting to an eerie episode involving Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from Missy Russell about South Park viewers reacting to an eerie episode involving Charlie Kirk.

    Comment praising South Park's genius, reflecting viewers' reactions to the eerie Charlie Kirk episode controversy.

    Comment praising South Park's genius, reflecting viewers' reactions to the eerie Charlie Kirk episode controversy.

    Comment by Freddie Winsnes defending South Park episode about Charlie Kirk, mentioning it as a tribute and not to cancel it.

    Comment by Freddie Winsnes defending South Park episode about Charlie Kirk, mentioning it as a tribute and not to cancel it.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    gregoryw avatar
    Gregory W
    Gregory W
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How ridiculous to blame a cartoon for someone's actions.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    4272merissa avatar
    Alysia Neal
    Alysia Neal
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kirk's very vocal opinions are to blame for his death. Not someone making fun of him. He himself said that gun violence was just "the cost of the 2nd amendment". Seems like he's okay with the cost.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Buncha Maga snowflakes. Someone being taken out with a gun is due to the NRA + others who support gun-owners rights over other peoples rights to *live.* When the Second Amendment was written for "gun rights," all the guns were single-shot flintlock muskets and pistols. Google it if you don't believe it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

