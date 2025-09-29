Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Michigan Suspect’s Eerie Confession Week Before Horrifying Church Attack Revealed
Aerial view of a Michigan church engulfed in flames with thick smoke during the suspect's eerie confession investigation.
Crime, Society

Michigan Suspect’s Eerie Confession Week Before Horrifying Church Attack Revealed

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
The man responsible for fatally sho*ting four and injuring eight in a Michigan church massacre has been identified.

Not only that, it was revealed that he had voiced disturbing beliefs just a week earlier, particularly against LDS followers, who he described as being “the anti-Christ” in a conversation that now reads like a forewarning of violence.

Highlights
  • Kris Johns recalls Sanford calling Mormons “the anti Christ” days before the Michigan church massacre.
  • Four worshippers were killed and eight wounded when Sanford rammed his truck and opened fire.
  • Investigators say Sanford used gas to set the church ablaze and carried explosive devices.

Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, a Marine veteran from Burton, rammed his pickup truck into the Grand Blanc Township Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before opening fire on worshippers and setting the building ablaze. 

By the time police gu*ned him down in the parking lot, it was already too late.

    The man responsible for a devastating attack on a Michigan LDS church had labeled its followers as “the anti-Christ” prior

    Man wearing a U.S. veteran cap with a beard, related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession before church attack.

    Man wearing a U.S. veteran cap with a beard, related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession before church attack.

    Image credits: Facebook/Jake Sanford

    Nearly a week before the massacre, city council candidate Kris Johns found himself at Sanford’s front door while canvassing the neighborhood. What began as a routine knock quickly became an encounter he would never forget.

    Sanford, a Marine veteran, gave no initial cause for alarm, and Johns described him as approachable, even friendly. 

    “He was extremely nice at first. He even talked about his child who had a serious medical concern,” Johns told journalist Dave Bondy, recalling the way the conversation began on an almost sympathetic note.

    But as soon as the small talk ended, Johns said the atmosphere changed. The mention of religion opened a door into a darker side of Sanford’s thoughts.

    Man in casual clothing standing beside truck, holding a deer with antlers, related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession.

    Man in casual clothing standing beside truck, holding a deer with antlers, related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession.

    Image credits: Facebook/Brenda Walters Sanford

    “When the conversation turned to religion, I just wanted to get off the door and away from him,” Johns admitted.

    What had started as the story of a father worried about his child quickly spiraled into a barrage of unsettling declarations about morality, and more worryingly, hostility toward the Mormon church.

    Johns said that, while Sanford’s views were extreme, his demeanor didn’t seem out of the ordinary

    Michigan suspect with family sitting on a truck bed outdoors, faces blurred for privacy in a casual setting.

    Michigan suspect with family sitting on a truck bed outdoors, faces blurred for privacy in a casual setting.

    Image credits: Facebook/Jake Sanford

    Sanford told Johns he believed “Mormons are the anti-Christ.” From there, the questions came fast. Did Johns believe in God? What did he know about the Mormon Bible? What role did Jesus play in their faith?

    “There’s certain things you don’t forget. This is not a forgettable guy,” Johns told local media.

    “It was very much standard anti-LDS talking points that you would find on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook.”

    Man wearing glasses and a blue cap outdoors with cacti, linked to Michigan suspect eerie confession before church attack

    Man wearing glasses and a blue cap outdoors with cacti, linked to Michigan suspect eerie confession before church attack

    Image credits: Facebook/Kris Johns

    Johns remembered Sanford saying he had his tattoos removed so he could take part in church ceremonies, even though Facebook photos still showed ink on his arms, including barbed wire and what looked like a dreamcatcher.

    Despite the bizarre tone of the exchange, Johns said he didn’t feel unsafe.

    “It wasn’t anything I thought I needed to call the police about. You hear all kinds of views these days. Nothing about it suggested he was going to hurt anyone,” he added.

    Only after news broke of the bloodshed did Johns realize the man wasn’t speaking in metaphor.

    Alongside the flames, investigators recovered explosive devices from the scene, though it remains unclear if he ever managed to detonate them

    Man and child in camo holding a duck by a lake, linked to Michigan suspect's eerie confession before church attack.

    Man and child in camo holding a duck by a lake, linked to Michigan suspect's eerie confession before church attack.

    Image credits: Facebook/Jake Sanford

    The violence unfolded just after 10:25 am. Worshippers thought at first they were rushing to help a motorist when a truck bearing two American flags crashed into the church. Then Sanford climbed out, rifle in hand, and began firing into the crowd.

    Burning church in Michigan with thick black smoke rising after suspect's eerie confession before attack revealed.

    Burning church in Michigan with thick black smoke rising after suspect's eerie confession before attack revealed.

    Image credits: X/allenanalysis

    Some witnesses recalled the chaos inside. 

    Paul Kirby, a 38-year-old churchgoer, said Sanford aimed at him directly. 

    “He started sho*ting at me,” Kirby said, remembering how he sprinted back inside to grab his wife and children before fleeing with as many people as his car could hold.

    Young man in military dress uniform with white hat, related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession before church attack.

    Young man in military dress uniform with white hat, related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession before church attack.

    Image credits: Facebook/Brenda Walters Sanford

    Police later confirmed that Sanford had later used gasoline to ignite the blaze that consumed the church.

    The combination of g*nfire, smoke, and chaos left doctors treating both bullet wounds and the effects of suffocation. 

    Five victims were rushed to hospitals with g*nshot injuries, while three others were treated for smoke inhalation. Among them was a six-year-old child, whose condition was stabilized before being released.

    Sanford served in the Marines and was deployed to Iraq in 2007, allegedly returning with severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

    A woman posing next to a Donald Trump figure holding a Trump Vance 2024 campaign sign in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: Facebook/Brenda Walters Sanford

    Sanford served in the Marines from 2004 to 2008 as a mechanic and vehicle recovery operator, deploying to Iraq in 2007. According to friends, he returned home scarred by PTSD.

    Social media post text revealing Michigan suspect's eerie confession before horrifying church attack.

    Social media post text revealing Michigan suspect's eerie confession before horrifying church attack.

    Image credits: Facebook/Brenda Walters Sanford

    Silver GMC pickup truck on road with two American flags waving, related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession case.

    Silver GMC pickup truck on road with two American flags waving, related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession case.

    Image credits: Facebook/Brenda Walters Sanford

    “It’s hard to feel sad for someone who did something so terrible, and I still feel sad. I had heard through family events that he had had PTSD. He would make comments occasionally,” a source close to Sanford shared with local media.

    Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer condemned the attack as “unacceptable” and expressed sympathy for the victims’ families.

    Group photo of four adults outdoors, connected to the Michigan suspect's eerie confession before church attack revealed.

    Group photo of four adults outdoors, connected to the Michigan suspect's eerie confession before church attack revealed.

    Image credits: Facebook/Jake Sanford

    Donald Trump, who Sanford’s family were supporters of, described the incident as “another attack on Christians” and called for an immediate end to the nation’s “epidemic of violence.”

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the tragedy follows the devastating sh*oting in late August of a Catholic elementary school where two children lost their lives and 17 were injured.

    “Awful.” Netizens reflected on the current state of armed violence in the US

    Comment discussing Michigan suspect's drug struggles and possible motive before church attack, offering condolences to victims.

    Comment discussing Michigan suspect's drug struggles and possible motive before church attack, offering condolences to victims.

    Text post by Rod Faulkner advocating for consistent mental health support to prevent crises, linked to Michigan suspect's eerie confession.

    Text post by Rod Faulkner advocating for consistent mental health support to prevent crises, linked to Michigan suspect's eerie confession.

    Comment by Markez Zephyr questioning who gave the Michigan suspect courage before church attack confession.

    Comment by Markez Zephyr questioning who gave the Michigan suspect courage before church attack confession.

    A Facebook comment from Tammy Votta stating she is sure that wasn't the only reason, related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession.

    A Facebook comment from Tammy Votta stating she is sure that wasn't the only reason, related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession.

    Comment by Khalifa Brown reading Usual Suspect with an eye-roll emoji, referencing Michigan suspect's eerie confession.

    Comment by Khalifa Brown reading Usual Suspect with an eye-roll emoji, referencing Michigan suspect's eerie confession.

    User comment expressing fear and hope for thorough investigation and safety after Michigan suspect's eerie church attack confession.

    User comment expressing fear and hope for thorough investigation and safety after Michigan suspect's eerie church attack confession.

    Comment by Greg Budzinski reading Sad. He just flipped out, related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession before church attack.

    Comment by Greg Budzinski reading Sad. He just flipped out, related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession before church attack.

    Comment text discussing Michigan suspect’s eerie confession before horrifying church attack, highlighting motive and mental state.

    Comment text discussing Michigan suspect’s eerie confession before horrifying church attack, highlighting motive and mental state.

    Comment from Dougie Ohhl saying that is awful with a like reaction, related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession.

    Comment from Dougie Ohhl saying that is awful with a like reaction, related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession.

    Comment from Cathy Campbell discussing mental health issues linked to Michigan suspect’s eerie confession before church attack.

    Comment from Cathy Campbell discussing mental health issues linked to Michigan suspect’s eerie confession before church attack.

    Comment by Mark Seven mentioning seeing a truck with two flags in the back related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession.

    Comment by Mark Seven mentioning seeing a truck with two flags in the back related to Michigan suspect's eerie confession.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/tiger quoll)
    Multa Nocte (she/tiger quoll)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The President of the US is spouting hatred every day at anyone who doesn't kowtow to him, publicly ridicules anyone he doesn't like, works illegally to get people silenced, and sentences people to detention centers where many have mysteriously "disappeared." There have been over 300 MASS shootings in the US this year alone. Why would anyone even ask, "‍Do you believe the United States is facing an epidemic of violence?"

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/tiger quoll)
    Multa Nocte (she/tiger quoll)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The President of the US is spouting hatred every day at anyone who doesn't kowtow to him, publicly ridicules anyone he doesn't like, works illegally to get people silenced, and sentences people to detention centers where many have mysteriously "disappeared." There have been over 300 MASS shootings in the US this year alone. Why would anyone even ask, "‍Do you believe the United States is facing an epidemic of violence?"

