Conspiracy Theorists Link Michigan Church Tragedy To Charlie Kirk Attack After Culprit Identified
Bearded man in camouflage gear holding a bird near a wetland, linked to Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack.
Crime, Society

Conspiracy Theorists Link Michigan Church Tragedy To Charlie Kirk Attack After Culprit Identified

Binitha Jacob
Wild conspiracy theorists have been linking the Michigan church rampage to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The carnage took place as an armed assailant ambushed a Sunday service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc. Hundreds of worshipers were attending the service.

Officials identified the suspect, who lost his life as cops exchanged a hail of bullets with him.

Highlights
  • The Michigan church rampage triggered rampant conspiracy theories online.
  • Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, rammed into a Mormon church with his vehicle, fired at churchgoers and torched the building.
  • Netizens speculated whether the suspect was seeking revenge for the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
  • They claimed Thomas may have targeted the church because Tyler Robinson, the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin, was raised in a Mormon family.
RELATED:

    Wild conspiracy theories have been tying the Michigan church rampage suspect to the assassination of Charlie Kirk

    Man and child in camouflage gear by a lake, child holding a bird, related to Michigan church tragedy conspiracy theorists.

    Man and child in camouflage gear by a lake, child holding a bird, related to Michigan church tragedy conspiracy theorists.

    Image credits: mmpadellan/X

    Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, drove into the Mormon church at around 10:25 a.m. during the Sunday service.

    His Chevy Silverado rammed through the front doors of the building before the perpetrator fired shots at the churchgoers and claimed the lives of at least four people.

    Around eight others were left wounded.

    Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, rammed into the Mormon church with his vehicle, fired at churchgoers, and torched the building

    Man in sunglasses and camo cap standing by a truck with a deer, linked to Michigan church tragedy conspiracy theorists.

    Man in sunglasses and camo cap standing by a truck with a deer, linked to Michigan church tragedy conspiracy theorists.

    Image credits: consumebenadryl/X

    Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said “hundreds” had gathered for the service when Thomas used an assault-style rifle and fired “several rounds at individuals within the church.”

    The suspect also set the church on fire, possibly with gasoline, authorities said.

    Some reports said the entire structure was burned down, making authorities fear that there were more victims.

    Tweet discussing conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack after culprit identified.

    Tweet discussing conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack after culprit identified.

    Image credits: TheJFreakinC

    First responders managed to arrive at the scene within 30 seconds of a 911 call being placed.

    They exchanged fire, thus “neutralising that suspect” within eight minutes of their arrival, officials said.

    Thomas was fatally struck at around 10:33 a.m.

    Some speculated whether Thomas targeted the church because Tyler Robinson, the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin, was raised in a Mormon family

    Young man standing outdoors in a white sweater with trees in the background related to Michigan church tragedy news.

    Young man standing outdoors in a white sweater with trees in the background related to Michigan church tragedy news.

    Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah/YouTube

    “We are still trying to determine exactly when and where the fire ended up coming from and how it got started,” Chief Renye said.

    While officials are yet to determine a possible motive, netizens were quick to fabricate conspiracy theories and narratives about Thomas, who also went by the name Jake.

    Conspiracy theorists discussing Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack during a podcast recording session.

    Conspiracy theorists discussing Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack during a podcast recording session.

    Image credits: gageskidmore//Flickr

    Some netizens are linking the Mormon church rampage with the passing of Charlie Kirk, who was fatally struck by a rooftop sniper at a Utah college campus earlier this month.

    “Wait… was the mass shoo**** at the Mormon church in Michigan a retaliation for the Charlie Kirk assassination?!?” one asked. “Republicans were heavy on seeking revenge for that…”

    “Was the mass shoo**** at the Mormon church in Michigan a retaliation for the Charlie Kirk assassination?” one netizen asked

    Man in white shirt with hands clasped near face, reflecting on Michigan church tragedy linked by conspiracy theorists.

    Man in white shirt with hands clasped near face, reflecting on Michigan church tragedy linked by conspiracy theorists.

    Image credits: tariqnasheed/X

    One responded to the tweet, saying: “That’s a dangerous and unfounded conspiracy theory. There’s no evidence linking those two tragic events, and suggesting retaliation just fuels more division.”

    Others claimed he was a fan of Charlie Kirk and a MAGA supporter.

    “MICHIGAN CHURCH SHOOTER THOMAS SANFORD WAS MAGA AND A CHARLIE KIRK SUPPORTER,” one said.

    Some speculated whether Thomas targeted the Mormon church because 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is currently facing charges for slaying Charlie Kirk, was born in a Mormon family.

    The family is reportedly active in their local church.

    “[Thomas] and his mom were Charlie Kirk fans. The guy who k***ed Kirk was Mormon. So he shot up the church to ‘avenge’ Kirk. That doesn’t seem that odd,” one said.

    Another wrote, “Maybe he was pissed off about the Mormon white boy who shot Charlie Kirk. IDK, there are numerous possibilities.”

    Pictures of the same pickup truck with American flags have been previously posted on social media

    Pickup truck with an American flag parked outdoors, linked to Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack conspiracy theorists.

    Pickup truck with an American flag parked outdoors, linked to Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack conspiracy theorists.

    Image credits: tariqnasheed/X

    The online chatter also reignited the longstanding discussions about whether Mormons (members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) are “Christians” in the traditional sense.

    While Mormons regard themselves as fully Christian, some do not agree and point to differences in scripture and beliefs.

    “Religion is under attack but this is not a Christian house of worship,” one said. “One wouldn’t say Christianity is under attack if it were a mosque, a Buddhist temple, or a Jewish synagogue. Still a tragedy and offense against liberty, but distinctions matter. Mormons are not Christians.”

    Another wrote, “Mormons are NOT Christians. Did the sh***er INTEND to attack Christianity? Maybe. But his motive is irrelevant in the discussion as to whether or not Mormons are Christians. They’re not and they never will be unless they repent of a false religion.”

    Tyler Robinson is currently facing charges for striking down conservative activist Charlie Kirk

    Young man in graduation robe and cap with floral leis hugging a woman in a kitchen, related to Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack.

    Young man in graduation robe and cap with floral leis hugging a woman in a kitchen, related to Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack.

    Image credits: RickyDoggin/X

    Thomas reportedly married his high school sweetheart in 2016 and shares a 10-year-old son with her.

    A former high school classmate named Ryan Lopez described the suspect as a typical “country kid” while growing up and would regularly hunt geese, turkey and deer.

    It is believed Thomas served four years in the Marines, from June 2004 to June 2008, and rose to the rank of sergeant.

    Family of three standing by the water, related to Michigan church tragedy, conspiracy theorists, and Charlie Kirk attack discussions.

    Family of three standing by the water, related to Michigan church tragedy, conspiracy theorists, and Charlie Kirk attack discussions.

    Image credits: Toxin715/Reddit

    The veteran specialized in handling military vehicle equipment during his service.

    The suspect fulfilled the role of a technician, who would inspect, service and repair motor transport equipment like tactical vehicles. He was also a vehicle recovery operator, responsible for bringing back armored vehicles during troop missions.

    Worshipers inside the doomed church said they heard a loud bang when Thomas slammed his car through the front doors right after the congregational hymn.

    “We at first thought someone had accidentally crashed into the church, so we went out to help him,” an unnamed witness told Fox 2 Detroit.

    One churchgoer recalled standing 10-20 yards away as the armed assailant emerged from the vehicle

    Aerial view of Michigan church on fire with smoke rising, linked by conspiracy theorists to Charlie Kirk attack.

    Aerial view of Michigan church on fire with smoke rising, linked by conspiracy theorists to Charlie Kirk attack.

    Image credits: allenanalysis/X

    Tweet addressing opinions on LDS church shooting, reflecting on faith amid Michigan church tragedy and conspiracy theorists discussion.

    Tweet addressing opinions on LDS church shooting, reflecting on faith amid Michigan church tragedy and conspiracy theorists discussion.

    Image credits: just_that_jenn

    Another witness named Paul Kirby, 38, said he was attending the service with his wife and two sons when Thomas stormed in with the Chevy Silverado.

    Paul also initially thought the driver had an accident and rushed to offer assistance. But he quickly realized what was happening as the suspect emerged from the vehicle from about 10-20 yards.

    “He started shoo**** at me,” Paul said.

    Pickup truck crashed into brick wall of Michigan church with American flags in the bed linked to conspiracy theorists discussion

    Pickup truck crashed into brick wall of Michigan church with American flags in the bed linked to conspiracy theorists discussion

    Image credits: Yahoo/Josh Dillon

    As Thomas fired, one bullet zipped through a glass door near Paul, making a piece of shrapnel strike his leg.

    Paul then rushed back to his family, escaped with them through the back of the church, and fled in his car with as many people as could fit.

    The FBI is investigating the case as an “act of targeted violence.”

    A search of the suspect’s residence is underway, and authorities said they would search his digital media to uncover a possible motive.

    “Many Christians have something against Mormons,” one commenter claimed online

    Tweet from Cheesy Optimism replying to another user, referencing the Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack theories.

    Tweet from Cheesy Optimism replying to another user, referencing the Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack theories.

    Image credits: cheesy_optimism

    Tweet from Investing To Live criticizing Elon Musk’s silence on a Michigan church tragedy linked to Charlie Kirk attack theories.

    Tweet from Investing To Live criticizing Elon Musk’s silence on a Michigan church tragedy linked to Charlie Kirk attack theories.

    Image credits: InvestingToLive

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing MAGA shades and American flags, linked to Michigan church tragedy conspiracy theorists.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing MAGA shades and American flags, linked to Michigan church tragedy conspiracy theorists.

    Image credits: whatthadel

    Tweet from Lee Cunningham discussing a theory linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack shooter background.

    Tweet from Lee Cunningham discussing a theory linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack shooter background.

    Image credits: bbleepcun1960

    Tweet by Theedae commenting on shooters and referencing the Kyle Rittenhouse effect linked to Michigan church tragedy theories.

    Tweet by Theedae commenting on shooters and referencing the Kyle Rittenhouse effect linked to Michigan church tragedy theories.

    Image credits: RedHuxtable

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing silence and reactions linked to the Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack theories.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing silence and reactions linked to the Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack theories.

    Image credits: TONYATEE15783

    Tweet discussing conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack after suspect identified, with political references.

    Tweet discussing conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack after suspect identified, with political references.

    Image credits: CR_1257

    Screenshot of a social media post debating violence amid conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack.

    Screenshot of a social media post debating violence amid conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack.

    Image credits: MN_Rebel

    Tweet from ELKrealtime responding to others, discussing conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack.

    Tweet from ELKrealtime responding to others, discussing conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack.

    Image credits: PVocalE

    Social media comment discussing propaganda and racism linked to the Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack.

    Social media comment discussing propaganda and racism linked to the Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack.

    Image credits: SkyborneLLC

    Tweet criticizing conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack, calling it dangerous and unfounded.

    Tweet criticizing conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack, calling it dangerous and unfounded.

    Image credits: mark93733

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing gun control after Michigan church tragedy linked to Charlie Kirk attack conspiracy theorists.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing gun control after Michigan church tragedy linked to Charlie Kirk attack conspiracy theorists.

    Image credits: LisaKeller15154

    Tweet by Shannon Allison Evans discussing mental illness and mass shootings in relation to the Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack.

    Tweet by Shannon Allison Evans discussing mental illness and mass shootings in relation to the Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack.

    Image credits: Shannon62170

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing the Michigan church tragedy and conspiracy theorists linking it to Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing the Michigan church tragedy and conspiracy theorists linking it to Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: gdawton1

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing opinions amid conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing opinions amid conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack.

    Image credits: darksr830

    Tweet by Kellie clarifying the Michigan church tragedy misidentification amid conspiracy theorists linking to Charlie Kirk attack.

    Tweet by Kellie clarifying the Michigan church tragedy misidentification amid conspiracy theorists linking to Charlie Kirk attack.

    Image credits: MorningFey

    Tweet discussing avenging Charlie Kirk linked to Michigan church tragedy amid conspiracy theories after culprit identified

    Tweet discussing avenging Charlie Kirk linked to Michigan church tragedy amid conspiracy theories after culprit identified

    Image credits: stinkingnettle

    Tweet from Rekt To Riches criticizing the politicization of Charlie Kirk in Michigan church tragedy conspiracy theories.

    Tweet from Rekt To Riches criticizing the politicization of Charlie Kirk in Michigan church tragedy conspiracy theories.

    Image credits: rekt_to_riches

    Tweet discussing conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack after culprit identified, with political slant mention.

    Tweet discussing conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack after culprit identified, with political slant mention.

    Image credits: Actify12

    Tweet by Luke Warmwater discussing the Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack amid conspiracy theorists online.

    Tweet by Luke Warmwater discussing the Michigan church tragedy and Charlie Kirk attack amid conspiracy theorists online.

    Image credits: carpedave

    Twitter post by Diogenes Lantern replying to @tariqnasheed, discussing political motivation in Michigan church tragedy theories.

    Twitter post by Diogenes Lantern replying to @tariqnasheed, discussing political motivation in Michigan church tragedy theories.

    Image credits: wanscoodooby

    Tweet from user Barth questioning the relevance of a wife’s Facebook posts in the Michigan church tragedy conspiracy theorists discussion.

    Tweet from user Barth questioning the relevance of a wife’s Facebook posts in the Michigan church tragedy conspiracy theorists discussion.

    Image credits: imakelunch

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack after culprit identification.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing conspiracy theorists linking Michigan church tragedy to Charlie Kirk attack after culprit identification.

    Image credits: Blackthorn7977

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
