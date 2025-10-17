ADVERTISEMENT

Two new billboards in Michigan featuring slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk have quickly become the internet’s latest obsession, and not just for their message.

The billboards, reading “Get Married” and “Have Kids” above the words “Charlie Kirk 1993–2025,” were spotted along Highway 131 in Grand Rapids this week, prompting social-media users to react with everything from confusion to humor.

Highlights Billboards in Michigan reportedly featuring Charlie Kirk’s “Get Married” and “Have Kids” messages are sparking viral debate and laughter online.

Some viewers joked that the billboards do the opposite of promoting marriage and children, while others praised it for celebrating traditional family values.

The campaign appears to be part of a broader conservative push promoting faith, marriage, and traditional family values across the United States.

Critics thought the billboards looked more like a warning than a message

Man in a blue checkered blazer sitting on stage with a red backdrop, relating to inventive form of birth control discussion.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

When photos of the signs first surfaced online, some netizens couldn’t help but notice the way the messages were framed in the billboards.

To some, the quotes and the general design of the billboards looked more like a warning against having kids or getting married.

Billboard in Michigan featuring Charlie Kirk with a message sparking hilarious reactions about birth control.

Image credits: Justin Barclay/Facebook

“This is revolting,” one Facebook user wrote simply. Another said, “I’m already married but this makes me want to get a divorce out of f**ing spite.”* A third quipped, “This is a very inventive form of birth control.”

The comments kept coming, with one person adding, “Not everyone wants to get married and/or have kids.”

Billboard in Michigan featuring Charlie Kirk and a woman with the main message about a very inventive form of birth control.

Image credits: Justin Barclay/Facebook

Others just found the placement of the billboards odd. “Ewwww, I live there. Honestly, it kinda sucks here rn, but this is next level disappointing,” one Michigan resident wrote on Facebook.

“The inclusion of the 1993-2025 part could definitely read as a warning AGAINST doing those things,” one commenter summed up.

Supporters see the billboards as a sign of faith, family, and traditional values

User comment about children and parenting, shared in response to Charlie Kirk birth control billboards in Michigan, sparking reactions.

Not everyone found the billboards funny. Several netizens noted that they were inspired by the effort, as the signs’ messages are a positive reminder of traditional family values.

“This is beautiful. Marriage and children are such a blessing. Not always easy but a blessing,’” one supporter wrote.

Comment from Ted Secrecy about life choices and building a life free from others telling you how to live, related to birth control.

Others viewed it as a tribute. “Rest in Peace, Charlie. Many received your message loud and clear. Your d**th was not in vain,” one commenter said.

Another added, “What you celebrate, you will get more of. High time we celebrate marriage and starting a family!”

Family of four embracing outdoors with red rock formations, illustrating themes related to inventive birth control reactions.

Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

Some also argued that the criticism of the billboards’ messages is strange. “I would like someone to tell me what is wrong with getting married and having kids?” one wrote.

“Crazy this is considered stupid/bad in today’s world,” another stated.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a Charlie Kirk billboard about inventive birth control methods.

“This is awesome. Family values have been lost on social media, and its nice to see something positive again,” wrote another supporter.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, has long encouraged young Americans to prioritize marriage, children, religion, and conservative family values. He maintained these until his passing last month.

The Grand Rapids billboards echo similar campaigns spotted earlier this year

Social media comment discussing birth control and current world challenges amid Charlie Kirk billboards in Michigan.

This isn’t the first time Kirk’s words have appeared in large print across America. In September, supporters in DeSoto County, Mississippi launched what they called a countywide effort to honor the late conservative activist’s legacy.

As noted in a DeSoto County News report, the first billboard went live on Interstate 55 near the Landers Center. Unlike the billboards in Michigan, however, the signs in DeSoto County were simple memorials for Charlie Kirk.

Billboard in Michigan featuring Charlie Kirk with bold text sparking inventive form of birth control reactions.

Image credits: GAFollowers

Organizers told local reporters they wanted to ensure the activist’s message continues to resonate after a city board declined to formally name a street after him.

At the time, community organizer John Williams said, “What the Hernando Aldermen rejected, the people of DeSoto County and America are embracing.

Billboard featuring Charlie Kirk with birth control message sparking hilarious reactions in Michigan.

Image credits: David J Harris Jr./Facebook

“Charlie Kirk touched the lives of students right here in our community and across America. These billboards are a reminder that his message of faith, freedom, and conservative values lives on.”

The Mississippi billboards, and now in Michigan, suggest that a coordinated effort among conservative supporters is indeed active today, and it is aimed at spreading Kirk’s message nationwide.

Some Charlie Kirk memorials have reportedly been vandalized

Graffiti-covered billboard in Michigan related to Charlie Kirk sparks reactions about a very inventive form of birth control.

Image credits: matt_vanswol

While some Charlie Kirk billboards have received polarizing reactions from netizens, some have fallen victim to vandals.

One such billboard, which featured Kirk’s name, image, and the quote “The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the church,” was reportedly vandalized in Asheville, NC.

Charlie Kirk speaking at a podium in Michigan where billboards sparked hilarious reactions about birth control.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

The vandals painted over Kirk’s name, tore down his photo, and wrote “Smash fascism, Stand up, Fight back” on the billboard.

In a comment on Facebook, Mason Burchette, the owner of the vandalized billboard in Asheville, noted that the sign will be replaced. “Once again, I won’t be deterred. The billboard will be replaced,” Burchette said.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Michigan’s Charlie Kirk billboards on social media

Social media comment reacting with humor to Charlie Kirk birth control billboards in Michigan sparking funny responses.

Comment from Kai Marie saying this is a very inventive form of birth control with 76 likes on social media.

Comment criticizing lack of critical thinking about birth control and societal support in an economic context.

Social media comment questioning affordability of rent, food, and childbirth in response to inventive birth control discussion.

Comment from Mairead Williams saying Gross My area too on a social media post about birth control billboards.

Comment by Maddy Owens expressing disbelief and saying quotes are taken out of context in an online discussion.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Samantha Beemer reacting with disgust to a Michigan billboards message on birth control.

Comment from Mary Brass expressing disappointment about a local topic related to inventive birth control in Michigan.

Share icon

Comment expressing personal views on relationships, marriage, and having babies young with emphasis on life choices and challenges.

Comment from Kevin Whaley reacting humorously to a billboard in Michigan about a very inventive form of birth control.

Comment by Jessica Alsentzer Carr expressing frustration about hate towards women in certain marriages or single parenting, related to birth control discussions.

Comment about getting a vasectomy as a very inventive form of birth control sparking reactions online.

Commenter reacting humorously to Michigan billboards about birth control and family planning with laughing emoji and likes.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Charlie Kirk billboards about inventive birth control in Michigan.

Comment discussing birth and death dates humorously related to marriage and having kids as a form of inventive birth control.

A social media comment stating not everyone wants to get married or have kids, relating to inventive birth control discussions.

Facebook comment by Josie Nicole Garno Marcum expressing strong negative reaction to Charlie Kirk billboards in Michigan.

