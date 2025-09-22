Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Jimmy Kimmel’s Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over ‘Insensitive’ Charlie Kirk Remarks
Jimmy Kimmel in a tuxedo holding an Emmy award at the Creative Arts Emmys event, smiling confidently.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel’s Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over ‘Insensitive’ Charlie Kirk Remarks

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Jimmy Kimmel Live! is heading back to airwaves. The official announcement comes less than a week after being pulled indefinitely amid national outrage.

The Walt Disney Company released a statement today, announcing that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return tomorrow (September 23).

The abrupt reversal comes after mounting backlash over Kimmel’s comments following the assassination of conservative figure Charlie Kirk, who was fatally sh*t while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Highlights
  • Disney confirmed Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return on Sept. 23, just six days after being pulled.
  • Kimmel falsely implied Charlie Kirk’s shooter was tied to MAGA in a controversial monologue.
  • The long-term future of the show remains uncertain.
    Disney announced that Jimmy Kimmel, who had his show suspended after comments about Charlie Kirk, will return tomorrow

    Jimmy Kimmel smiling in a black suit and tie, marking his return after show suspension over remarks controversy.

    Jimmy Kimmel smiling in a black suit and tie, marking his return after show suspension over remarks controversy.

    Image credits: ABC

    “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” Disney said.  

    “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. 

    We have spent the last few days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

    Man in a gray suit speaking into microphone on stage with American flag backdrop, related to Jimmy Kimmel's return news

    Man in a gray suit speaking into microphone on stage with American flag backdrop, related to Jimmy Kimmel's return news

    Image credits: Getty/Joe Raedle

    During the September 15 broadcast, Kimmel opened the show with a monologue on recent global events, before pivoting to the fatal sh**ting.

    Instead of turning the temperature down, Kimmel used the moment to suggest the suspect, Tyler Robinson, had ties to the political right. 

    “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who mur*ered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

    The accusation was factually unsupported. No credible evidence has tied Robinson to right-wing politics, instead, available information more closely aligns him with groups that define themselves as “anti-f**cist.” 

    The host also took aim at Donald Trump, criticizing his reaction to the incident and implying the President had as much regard for the commentator as a “goldfish.”

    Kimmel had previously offered condolences to Kirk’s family, and called for the “finger-pointing” to end

    Protest signs in front of Jimmy Kimmel Live studio amid controversy and suspension over insensitive remarks.

    Protest signs in front of Jimmy Kimmel Live studio amid controversy and suspension over insensitive remarks.

    Image credits: Getty/Juliana Yamada

    Beyond his set staged applause, Kimmel’s comments surprised many, especially given his reaction to the attack just days before the broadcast.

    “Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to sh**t another human?” Kimmel wrote. 

    “On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless g*n violence.”

    But the damage was already done. On September 17, ABC issued a statement slamming Kimmel’s on-air commentary:

    “Comments about the d*ath of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located.”

    Jimmy Kimmel in a tuxedo holding an Emmy award amid announcements about his return after show suspension controversy.

    Jimmy Kimmel in a tuxedo holding an Emmy award amid announcements about his return after show suspension controversy.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Winter

    “Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel’s broadcast a platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time,” the spokesperson added.

    “We have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail.”

    Some outlets suggest the decision was made to facilitate an acquisition by Nexstar Media Group

    ABC’s decision was echoed by Nexstar Media Group, which owns over 200 TV stations in 116 markets across the U.S.

    “Our owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future, beginning with tonight’s show,” Nexstar’s representatives explained.

    Certain outlets have suggested that the controversial move is due to a pending $6.2 billion acquisition by Nextar, who is in the process of buying rival broadcaster Tegna.

    Jimmy Kimmel standing on a nighttime city skyline set, wearing a dark suit and striped tie during a TV broadcast.

    Jimmy Kimmel standing on a nighttime city skyline set, wearing a dark suit and striped tie during a TV broadcast.

    Image credits: ABC

    The deal requires final approval from the Federal Communications Commission, now led by Trump-appointed Chair Brendan Carr, who made his opinion on the matter clear.

    “It is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community values,” Carr wrote on X.

    Despite the chaos, Disney is now putting Kimmel back in front of the cameras. Whether this is a vote of confidence or simply a strategic cooldown remains unclear.

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: OxTheAngry

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: ChrisBr03460427

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: sav_says_

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: deepcuva

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: P7_Edits

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: dusk_forge

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: NYWhiskey13

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: withlovejohana

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: livnerys

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: EternalXshine

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: suayrez

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: Liz_Harriet1

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: erion_jordan

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: chadfromtargets

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: mashaweb3

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: ShockleyMiles

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: shinywiglett

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: muhammad_s67820

    Jimmy Kimmel's Return Announced Days After Show Was Suspended Over 'Insensitive' Charlie Kirk Remarks

    Image credits: milesAKAmillz

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    powellskier avatar
    Squirrel Chaser
    Squirrel Chaser
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While I found his comments to be somewhat naive, his cancellation was totally unwarranted and frankly, stupid. Welcome back Jimmy!

    pepperfelicity avatar
    pepperfelicity
    pepperfelicity
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    joepublique avatar
    Joe Publique
    Joe Publique
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a lot of words to say "we spoke to our lawyers".

    blakelyjohnson avatar
    Blakely Johnson
    Blakely Johnson
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing und­er a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ J­o­b­a­t­h­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

    powellskier avatar
    Squirrel Chaser
    Squirrel Chaser
    Community Member
    9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While I found his comments to be somewhat naive, his cancellation was totally unwarranted and frankly, stupid. Welcome back Jimmy!

    pepperfelicity avatar
    pepperfelicity
    pepperfelicity
    Community Member
    6 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    joepublique avatar
    Joe Publique
    Joe Publique
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a lot of words to say "we spoke to our lawyers".

    blakelyjohnson avatar
    Blakely Johnson
    Blakely Johnson
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing und­er a year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is I started_______ J­o­b­a­t­h­o­m­e­1.C­o­m

