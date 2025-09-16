Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk’s Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found
Tyler Robinson mugshot showing a serious young man charged in Charlie Kirk assassination case after chilling confession.
Crime, Society

Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk’s Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Utah prosecutors have revealed that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is accused of fatally g*nning down conservative activist Charlie Kirk, confessed to his roommate following the attack.

Newly released documents have shown that Robinson left a note declaring his intent, then admitted through text messages that he had carried out the attack. 

Highlights
  • Prosecutors stated that suspect Tyler Robinson confessed to his roommate after Charlie Kirk’s fatal sh*oting.
  • Messages revealed Robinson had been planning the attack for over a week.
  • Robinson currently faces aggravated m*rder charges, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty.

He has since been charged with several offenses, including aggravated m*rder, and prosecutors announced that they will be seeking the d*ath penalty.

    Robinson’s messages hinted at premeditation and an emotional confession

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: Utah Governor’s Office

    According to charging documents, Robinson told his roommate, who also happened to be his romantic partner, to check under a keyboard on the night of September 10. 

    “Drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard,” Robinson allegedly wrote.

    There, the roommate found a note stating, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” according toTMZ

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    When confronted, the roommate texted back, “You weren’t the one who did it, right????” 

    Robinson responded, “I am, I’m sorry.”

    The suspect admitted he had planned the attack for “a little over a week.” He also stated that he had had enough of Kirk’s “hatred.” 

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah

    “I had enough of his (Kirk’s) hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” Robinson allegedly wrote. 

    The alleged attacker also told his roommate that he hoped to keep this secret “till I die of old age,” but apologized for involving him.

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: sortor.us

    Robinson allegedly asked his roommate not to cooperate with the media or police, urging him to delete their messages. 

    However, once Robinson was arrested later that week, his roommate fully cooperated with investigators.

    Robinson’s parents helped persuade him to surrender to authorities

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: sortor.us

    Authorities have stated that Robinson’s parents recognized him in the surveillance photos released after his fatal attack on Kirk. 

    His father believed the weapon in the images matched a rifle that was given to his son as a gift. 

    When confronted, Robinson reportedly implied that he planned to take his own life. 

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: CalltoActivism

    His parents persuaded him to meet them at their home instead, and he eventually confessed that he was the attacker, according toGood Morning America.

    “As they discussed the situation, Robinson implied that he was the sh*oter and stated that he couldn’t go to jail and just wanted to end it,” charging documents noted.

    When asked about his motive behind his attack, Robinson reportedly told his parents that “there is too much evil and the guy (Charlie Kirk) spreads too much hate.”

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: sortor.us

    Robinson’s parents then arranged for a family friend who works in law enforcement to convince him to surrender. Prosecutors described Kirk’s k*lling as “an American tragedy” and confirmed that Robinson is in custody without bail. 

    He currently faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and discharging a firearm causing injury.

    Robinson’s Discord messages have raised further alarms

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: Real_RobN

    Discord has reportedly confirmed with investigators that Robinson had sent messages just hours after his attack.

    The messages were posted just hours before he was taken into custody. 

    In one chat, he reportedly wrote, “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all… it was me at UVU yesterday. I’m sorry for all of this.”

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: WorldNewsTonight

    The FBI confirmed that Robinson participated in at least two group discussions about Kirk’s passing and is now reviewing the accounts of more than 20 people connected to him. 

    “We are running them all down,” FBI officials said, adding that some individuals are already under investigation.

    Former law enforcement officials have also pointed to “multiple warning signs” surrounding Robinson. 

    Some workers have noted that Robinson had shown detachment in conversations and that he had been “obsessed” with Kirk, at least based on his digital footprint.

    United States President Donald Trump, for his part, stated during a press briefing that Robinson seemed to have become radicalized on the internet. 

    “Something happened to him over a fairly short period of time. It looks like he was radicalized over the internet,” Trump stated.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Robinson’s messages to his roommate on social media

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: LifeBorrowed

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: FFAFamily

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: PigWar62030

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: MouthyMom61

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: CjMac1416

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: PledgedAmerican

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: UnariAriel

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: WeThePissed

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: rockreborn22

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: Hawkshaw1776

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: RachelElize13

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: maleficaria

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: PeachyPagan

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: AtxDetailDan

    Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk's Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

    Image credits: thegreendragoun

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

