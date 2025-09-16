Tyler Robinson Charged For Charlie Kirk’s Assassination After Chilling Confession To Lover Is Found

ADVERTISEMENT

Utah prosecutors have revealed that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is accused of fatally g*nning down conservative activist Charlie Kirk, confessed to his roommate following the attack.

Newly released documents have shown that Robinson left a note declaring his intent, then admitted through text messages that he had carried out the attack.

Highlights Prosecutors stated that suspect Tyler Robinson confessed to his roommate after Charlie Kirk’s fatal sh*oting.

Messages revealed Robinson had been planning the attack for over a week.

Robinson currently faces aggravated m*rder charges, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty.

He has since been charged with several offenses, including aggravated m*rder, and prosecutors announced that they will be seeking the d*ath penalty.

RELATED:

Robinson’s messages hinted at premeditation and an emotional confession

Share icon

Image credits: Utah Governor’s Office

According to charging documents, Robinson told his roommate, who also happened to be his romantic partner, to check under a keyboard on the night of September 10.

“Drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard,” Robinson allegedly wrote.

There, the roommate found a note stating, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” according toTMZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

When confronted, the roommate texted back, “You weren’t the one who did it, right????”

Robinson responded, “I am, I’m sorry.”

The suspect admitted he had planned the attack for “a little over a week.” He also stated that he had had enough of Kirk’s “hatred.”

Share icon

Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah

“I had enough of his (Kirk’s) hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out,” Robinson allegedly wrote.

The alleged attacker also told his roommate that he hoped to keep this secret “till I die of old age,” but apologized for involving him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: sortor.us

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson allegedly asked his roommate not to cooperate with the media or police, urging him to delete their messages.

However, once Robinson was arrested later that week, his roommate fully cooperated with investigators.

Robinson’s parents helped persuade him to surrender to authorities

Share icon

Image credits: sortor.us

Authorities have stated that Robinson’s parents recognized him in the surveillance photos released after his fatal attack on Kirk.

His father believed the weapon in the images matched a rifle that was given to his son as a gift.

When confronted, Robinson reportedly implied that he planned to take his own life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CalltoActivism

His parents persuaded him to meet them at their home instead, and he eventually confessed that he was the attacker, according toGood Morning America.

“As they discussed the situation, Robinson implied that he was the sh*oter and stated that he couldn’t go to jail and just wanted to end it,” charging documents noted.

When asked about his motive behind his attack, Robinson reportedly told his parents that “there is too much evil and the guy (Charlie Kirk) spreads too much hate.”

Share icon

Image credits: sortor.us

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson’s parents then arranged for a family friend who works in law enforcement to convince him to surrender. Prosecutors described Kirk’s k*lling as “an American tragedy” and confirmed that Robinson is in custody without bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

He currently faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and discharging a firearm causing injury.

Robinson’s Discord messages have raised further alarms

Share icon

Image credits: Real_RobN

Discord has reportedly confirmed with investigators that Robinson had sent messages just hours after his attack.

The messages were posted just hours before he was taken into custody.

In one chat, he reportedly wrote, “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all… it was me at UVU yesterday. I’m sorry for all of this.”

Share icon

Image credits: WorldNewsTonight

The FBI confirmed that Robinson participated in at least two group discussions about Kirk’s passing and is now reviewing the accounts of more than 20 people connected to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are running them all down,” FBI officials said, adding that some individuals are already under investigation.

Former law enforcement officials have also pointed to “multiple warning signs” surrounding Robinson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some workers have noted that Robinson had shown detachment in conversations and that he had been “obsessed” with Kirk, at least based on his digital footprint.

United States President Donald Trump, for his part, stated during a press briefing that Robinson seemed to have become radicalized on the internet.

“Something happened to him over a fairly short period of time. It looks like he was radicalized over the internet,” Trump stated.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Robinson’s messages to his roommate on social media

Share icon

Image credits: LifeBorrowed

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: FFAFamily

Share icon

Image credits: PigWar62030

Share icon

Image credits: MouthyMom61

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CjMac1416

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: PledgedAmerican

Share icon

Image credits: UnariAriel

Share icon

Image credits: WeThePissed

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: rockreborn22

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Hawkshaw1776

Share icon

Image credits: RachelElize13

Share icon

Image credits: maleficaria

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: PeachyPagan

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: AtxDetailDan

Share icon

Image credits: thegreendragoun