Nurse Suspended For Calling Out Doctor’s “Sick” Charlie Kirk Remark After His Passing
Female nurse with blonde hair, wearing a white jacket, speaking on a news set about suspension controversy.
Crime, Society

Nurse Suspended For Calling Out Doctor’s “Sick” Charlie Kirk Remark After His Passing

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
A New Jersey nurse stated that she was suspended without pay after speaking out against a surgeon who allegedly celebrated the slaying of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk

Lexi Kuenzle, 33, filed a lawsuit in Bergen County Superior Court, claiming Englewood Health retaliated against her for publicly challenging the surgeon’s remarks both at work and on social media. 

Highlights
  • A New Jersey nurse was suspended without pay after calling out a doctor over Charlie Kirk comments.
  • The lawsuit claimed the surgeon said Kirk “deserved it” following news of his slaying.
  • The hospital has confirmed that the surgeon had resigned and that the nurse had been reinstated.

The hospital has since confirmed that it has accepted Dr. Matthew Jung’s resignation, and that Kuenzle has been reinstated.

    A heated exchange at the hospital reportedly ensued as a surgeon mocked Kirk’s slaying

    Young woman in an orange outfit holding a drink, related to nurse suspended for calling out doctor's sick remark.

    Young woman in an orange outfit holding a drink, related to nurse suspended for calling out doctor's sick remark.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    According to court filings, theconfrontation unfolded on Wednesday at a nurses’ station with eight colleagues and a patient present. 

    When the news broke that Kirk had been slain, Kuenzle expressed shock, reportedly saying, “Oh my God! That’s terrible! I love him!”

    Dr. Jung, a bariatric surgeon, allegedly fired back: “I hate Charlie Kirk. He had it coming. He deserved it.”

    A woman with long blonde hair and a white blazer speaking about nurse suspended for calling out doctor.

    A woman with long blonde hair and a white blazer speaking about nurse suspended for calling out doctor.

    Image credits: Fox News

    Kuenzle recalled, responding, “You’re a doctor. How could you say someone deserved to d*e?”

    She later told reporters the comment left her “angry and upset” and in disbelief that a physician could make such a statement in front of a patient, especially considering the fact that he had taken his Hippocratic oath.

    Kuenzle later posted about the encounter on Instagram, where she often shares conservative-leaning content.

    Englewood Hospital and Medical Center exterior with flags and clear sky, related to nurse suspended for calling out doctor.

    Englewood Hospital and Medical Center exterior with flags and clear sky, related to nurse suspended for calling out doctor.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    The following day, she was reportedly summoned to a meeting with hospital administrators, where she was informed that she was being suspended without pay, according to theNew York Post.

    A union representative allegedly advised her to start looking for a new job.

    As Kuenzle’s case went viral, netizens, including doctors and nurses, noted that Dr. Jung’s alleged actions were definitelyalarming.

    Charlie Kirk speaking at a podium in a blue suit and red tie during a crowded event with supporters in the background.

    Charlie Kirk speaking at a podium in a blue suit and red tie during a crowded event with supporters in the background.

    Image credits: Charlie Kirk/YouTube

    “I’m a physician, and if I had witnessed that, I would’ve been less gentle than she. I would have been making observations about his character and ethics beyond just asking how he could say such a thing.

    “If this story happened as described, I hope she sues and wins big,” a doctor wrote.

    “I’m a nurse. I don’t think Lexi did anything wrong. I think the public has the right to know who thinks it is acceptable to k*ll someone because you disagree with his religious or political beliefs,” a nurse stated.

    The nurse decided to file legal action, and the medical facility has faced public backlash

    Nurse calling out doctor’s sick Charlie Kirk remark after his passing in a patient nursing station message.

    Nurse calling out doctor’s sick Charlie Kirk remark after his passing in a patient nursing station message.

    Image credits: lexiknzl

    Kuenzle has worked as a nurse for 10 years, including almost two years at Englewood Health. 

    Her lawsuit argued that the hospital’s decision violated herrights, especially since she was suspended for raising ethical concerns about a colleague’s conduct. 

    The filing cites the Hippocratic Oath and the American Medical Association’s Code of Medical Ethics.

    Man speaking into microphone at outdoor event with crowd behind, related to nurse suspended for calling out doctor remarks.

    Man speaking into microphone at outdoor event with crowd behind, related to nurse suspended for calling out doctor remarks.

    Image credits: charliekirk11

    “(Kuenzle) had the audacity to question how Dr. Jung can comply with the Hippocratic Oath’s and the American Medical Association’s Code of Medical Ethics while celebrating the m*rder of a non-violent Christian speaker who was on a college campus,” the lawsuit read.

    According to the complaint, the surgeon offered to “buy lunch” for the nurses who overheard his comments, but this excluded Kuenzle because she had already been suspended.

    Kuenzle is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit.

    Memorial display with photo and candles outdoors, related to nurse suspended for calling out doctor's Charlie Kirk remark.

    Memorial display with photo and candles outdoors, related to nurse suspended for calling out doctor's Charlie Kirk remark.

    Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah

    The case has drawn political attention. GOP activist Scott Presler dubbed Kuenzle one of “Charlie’s Angels” and raised concerns about whether Dr. Jung could treat patients fairly if his political biases influenced his judgment.

    “Would he treat them differently? Would he allow his emotions to cloud his judgment, as he did by saying such a statement in front of a patient?” Presler noted.

    Englewood Health has stated that Dr. Jung has resigned from his post, and Kuenzle has been reinstated

    Woman taking a mirror selfie in dimly lit room, illustrating nurse suspended for calling out doctor’s sick Charlie Kirk remark.

    Woman taking a mirror selfie in dimly lit room, illustrating nurse suspended for calling out doctor’s sick Charlie Kirk remark.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    In a recent statement, a representative from Englewood Health has stated that Dr. Jung has left his post at the hospital. 

    “We have accepted the physician’s resignation,” the representative told theNY Post. “The nurse is expected to work her scheduled shifts.”

    Interestingly enough, the hospital claimed that Kuenzle was never terminated, nor was she informed that she would be fired from Englewood. She reportedly will not miss any pay either.

    Young woman standing on a porch wearing a blue dress, representing nurse suspended for calling out doctor’s sick remark.

    Young woman standing on a porch wearing a blue dress, representing nurse suspended for calling out doctor’s sick remark.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    “The nurse was never fired; was never told she would be fired by Englewood Hospital; and will not miss any pay as part of our review of this matter. 

    “Englewood Health is committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all,” the representative stated.

    Other netizens still noted that Kuenzle’s union should face legal consequences. 

    “No doubt sue the union!  They’re legally obliged to protect your employment,” one commenter wrote.

    “This nurse’s union rep told her the best thing to do is look for another job? Union dues take a nice fat chunk out of a member’s paycheck every month, and THAT’S the best they could do? She should file a suit against them too,” wrote another.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Nurse Kuenzle’s experience on social media

    Comment by Rob Lacey emphasizing the importance of impartiality for medical professionals and supporting nurse calling out doctor.

    Comment by Rob Lacey emphasizing the importance of impartiality for medical professionals and supporting nurse calling out doctor.

    Comment by Kenneth R Mall saying here we go the box has been opened on a social media post about nurse suspended calling out doctor.

    Comment by Kenneth R Mall saying here we go the box has been opened on a social media post about nurse suspended calling out doctor.

    Screenshot of a social media comment on a nurse suspended for calling out doctor's sick Charlie Kirk remark after passing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment on a nurse suspended for calling out doctor's sick Charlie Kirk remark after passing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a nurse suspended after calling out a doctor's controversial remark.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a nurse suspended after calling out a doctor's controversial remark.

    Comment from Max Shepherd expressing concern about hospital atmosphere following nurse suspension and doctor’s remark controversy.

    Comment from Max Shepherd expressing concern about hospital atmosphere following nurse suspension and doctor’s remark controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing nurse suspension over calling out doctor's sick Charlie Kirk remark.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing nurse suspension over calling out doctor's sick Charlie Kirk remark.

    Nurse Suspended For Calling Out Doctor's "Sick" Charlie Kirk Remark After His Passing

    Comment by Kerry Cat criticizing a doctor for cheering a patient's death, highlighting unprofessional and morally wrong behavior.

    Comment by Kerry Cat criticizing a doctor for cheering a patient's death, highlighting unprofessional and morally wrong behavior.

    Comment from Angel Sanmiittai discussing punishment for doctor and responsibility in patient care, related to nurse suspended case.

    Comment from Angel Sanmiittai discussing punishment for doctor and responsibility in patient care, related to nurse suspended case.

    Comment by Robert Jay saying Easy lawsuit with 12 likes and laughing reaction on social media post.

    Comment by Robert Jay saying Easy lawsuit with 12 likes and laughing reaction on social media post.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing free speech related to nurse suspended for calling out doctor's sick Charlie Kirk remark.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing free speech related to nurse suspended for calling out doctor's sick Charlie Kirk remark.

    Comment by Bailey-oo Hopkins on a social media post, expressing opinion about a payday.

    Comment by Bailey-oo Hopkins on a social media post, expressing opinion about a payday.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing suspension of nurse for calling out doctor's remark after Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing suspension of nurse for calling out doctor's remark after Charlie Kirk's passing.

    Comment by Jane Edwards discussing suspension of nurse for calling out doctor's sick Charlie Kirk remark on social media.

    Comment by Jane Edwards discussing suspension of nurse for calling out doctor's sick Charlie Kirk remark on social media.

    Comment from Michael Byrne discussing legal case opinions related to nurse suspended after calling out doctor’s remark.

    Comment from Michael Byrne discussing legal case opinions related to nurse suspended after calling out doctor’s remark.

    Comment by Sam Chung discussing nurse suspended for calling out doctor’s sick Charlie Kirk remark after his passing.

    Comment by Sam Chung discussing nurse suspended for calling out doctor’s sick Charlie Kirk remark after his passing.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
