Man Who Falsely Confessed To Being Charlie Kirk’s Assassin Finally Reveals Why He Lied

A man who falsely confessed to taking Charlie Kirk’s life has been charged with obstruction of justice after making a questionable admission to investigators.

Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (September 10).

As the real culprit escaped into a nearby wooded area, authorities detained and later released two people unconnected to the case.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was identified by the FBI with DNA evidence on a rifle and arrested after his father recognized him in footage.

Zinn, 71, a known political agitator, was charged with obstruction of justice.

One of them was 71-year-old George Zinn, who approached the police immediately after the fatal attack and yelled, “I shot him, now shoot me.”

Man speaking at event, wearing blue pinstripe suit and holding microphone, related to Charlie Kirk assassin false confession.

The man initially detained for Charlie Kirk's assassination has been charged with obstruction of justice



Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Zinn was reportedly armed. Footage from the scene shows the political agitator being detained while witnesses insulted him, calling him a “monster” and shouting, “How dare you?” In other clips, Zinn provokes the crowd, telling them, “Shoot me.”

A police officer at the scene was heard saying, “He said he shot him, but I don’t know,” according to the Salt Lake Tribune.



After being detained, Zinn repeatedly asked to see his lawyer before admitting that he didn’t commit the crime and that he had intended to cause a distraction “to draw attention” from the real criminal, now believed to be 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Man in blue shirt handcuffed and surrounded by officers after falsely confessing to Charlie Kirk assassin claim.



Image credits: ABC4 Utah

The 71-year-old was later taken to a hospital due to a pre-existing medical condition and made another disturbing admission, confessing that he “wanted to be a martyr for the person who was shot,” according to court documents.

Zinn was charged with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony. Police said his false confession delayed the investigation of the crime and diverted valuable law enforcement resources.

The activist, who had been charged with trespassing on August 22, is known by authorities for exhibiting disruptive behavior at many events, including film festivals, protests, and political rallies.

Mugshot of an older man with a serious expression connected to falsely confessing to Charlie Kirk assassination claim.

George Zinn, 71, was arrested after falsely confessing to taking Kirk's life at Utah Valley University



Image credits: Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Man speaking at outdoor event with audience in background, related to man who falsely confessed to Charlie Kirk's assassin.



Image credits: charliekirk11

“Almost every political event you can think of, there was always George somewhere in the background, listening,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill told the Salt Lake Tribune.

“He’s a person who can be odd, and has those kinds of sometimes odd behavior challenges,” added Gill, who has prosecuted Zinn a number of times, dating back to the 1980s.

“But by and large, he’s more of a gadfly than anything else.

Surveillance footage showing man falsely confessing to being Charlie Kirk's assassin walking near building and grassy area.



Image credits: WorldNewsTonight / Facebook

Mugshots of a man who falsely confessed to being Charlie Kirk's assassin, shown from front and side views.



Image credits: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Gill said his office tried to get Zinn into mental health court for past misdemeanor charges, but that the 71-year-old “never really participated in that.”

The district attorney, who described Zinn as a libertarian conservative, said many of his arrests were for trespassing.

His most serious arrest came in 2013, when he was charged with threatening multiple lives at the Salt Lake City Marathon and spent a year in prison.

Man wearing a cap and backpack captured in surveillance footage linked to false Charlie Kirk assassin confession case.



Image credits: FBI Salt Lake City

Zinn was reportedly arrested in January on suspicion of trespassing after he tried to get into the Sundance Film Festival, from which he was banned.

In recent years, he attended Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson’s 2023 ‘State of the County’ address, a 2023 Sutherland Institute event, and former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes’s 2020 announcement that he was running for governor.

Zinn was previously detained in 2019 after participating in a protest in Salt Lake City against the Utah Inland Port Authority. In 2003, he was a spectator at a Colorado court hearing for Kobe Bryant when the NBA star faced a s*xual assault charge, the Associated Press reported.

Police officer detaining a man who falsely confessed to being Charlie Kirk's assassin in a crowded outdoor setting.



Image credits: LizCrokin

There is no indication that Zinn knows the primary suspect, Tyler Robinson. The 22-year-old from Utah was arrested on Thursday after his father recognized him in footage released by the FBI and convinced him to turn himself in.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that DNA on a towel wrapped around a rifle believed to have been used by the sniper matched that of Robinson.

After the FBI released photos of the suspect, Robison reportedly joked about the crime with members of a Discord group chat. When one user pointed out his resemblance to the suspect, Robinson said that his “doppelgänger” was trying to get him “in trouble.”

Remember the first guy “detained”

“Mr Sh@@t Me” Classic Crisis Actor Profile: The individual in question, George Hodgson Zinn, has been linked to media coverage or arrests in connection with several high-profile incidents over the years, which aligns with common conspiracy… pic.twitter.com/gMDQtA2rtl — True Stormy Joe (@truestormyjoe) September 12, 2025

Older man wearing glasses in an interview discussing memories related to 9/11 and falsely confessing to Charlie Kirk assassin claim





Image credits: DatFishGuy

He also said that he would avoid McDonald’s, referencing the place where suspected assassin Luigi Mangione was caught, and that he wanted to “get a cut” of the FBI reward if the other users turned him in.

According to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Robinson had spoken about Kirk’s visit to the university at a dinner with family members prior to the fatal attack, where they “talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints that he had.”

Man in blue shirt and glasses detained by crowd, related to false confession about Charlie Kirk's assassin case.



Image credits: DatFishGuy

Robinson, who is currently being held without bail at Utah County Jail, allegedly said that “Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate.”

“I hope they lock him up for obstruction,” one reader commented

Comment by Linda Rogers Grinnell discussing distraction tactics related to a man who falsely confessed to being Charlie Kirk's assassin.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Josh Bowdridge questioning a sudden decision, related to false confession discussion.

Comment by Paula Wise expressing hope for arrest related to man who falsely confessed to Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying people are sick, related to man falsely confessing to Charlie Kirk assassination.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Ashley Root discussing charging a conspirator related to Charlie Kirk's assassin case.

Comment by Meja Wilson stating accessory to premeditated murder in a social media post about a false confession.

Comment by Jim Sanfilippo discussing confusion over a college student's confession after a shooting incident.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Aaron White discussing mental health related to a man who falsely confessed to being Charlie Kirk's assassin.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Tony Bailey saying Lock him up, simple regarding false assassination claim.

Tena Hurd White commenting about being lied to, relating to a man who falsely confessed to being Charlie Kirk's assassin.

Person Utana Benner Anderson commenting online about charging the man who falsely confessed to being Charlie Kirk's assassin.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Justice Carlson criticizing the man who falsely confessed to being Charlie Kirk's assassin.

Comment on social media from Humble Jeypah about FBI boss believing a man who falsely confessed to Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Comment from Lefa Tevaga saying lock him up for life in an online discussion about man who falsely confessed to being Charlie Kirk's assassin.

Comment by Dave Van Scoy discussing obstruction of justice related to a man who falsely confessed to being Charlie Kirk’s assassin.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Alicia Redgate Harris reacting to a false assassination confession.

Comment by Courtney Cremer Ahlers questioning why we live in a sick world relating to false confession about Charlie Kirk's assassin.

