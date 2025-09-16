Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
The Rock’s Daughter Doubles Down On Remarks About Charlie Kirk Even After Massive Firestorm
The Rock and his daughter wearing leis, smiling at an event with blue background and movie promotion signs.
Celebrities, Entertainment

The Rock’s Daughter Doubles Down On Remarks About Charlie Kirk Even After Massive Firestorm

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
The Rock’s daughter has come under fire for appearing to justify the celebratory reactions to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The political activist was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (September 10).

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, has been arrested and identified as the primary suspect in the attack.

Highlights
  • The daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is facing backlash for a social media post that appeared to address Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
  • Ava Raine, a WWE wrestler, shared a message about being remembered with “kind words.”
  • Social media users called for the WWE to fire Raine over her “evil” post.

Ava Raine, the 24-year-old WWE wrestler and daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, seemingly addressed the crime by reposting a message from comedian Gianmarco Soresi on Instagram.

    Ava Raine, The Rock’s daughter and WWE wrestler, was slammed over a post following Charlie Kirk’s assassination

    The Rock's daughter smiling with The Rock, both wearing leis at a movie premiere event.

    The Rock's daughter smiling with The Rock, both wearing leis at a movie premiere event.

    Image credits: Darryl Oumi / Getty Images

    Female wrestler aggressively competing in an NXT ring, demonstrating strength and dominance during a live match event.

    Female wrestler aggressively competing in an NXT ring, demonstrating strength and dominance during a live match event.

    Image credits: avawwe_ / Instagram

    The message read, “If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind things when you’re alive.”

    While the post didn’t name Kirk directly, it was shared on the same day as his assassination.

    Raine expressed her support for the message on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “And i’ll stand behind this. be kind, now more than ever.”

    Many interpreted the post as Raine justifying the assassination or the celebratory reactions to it

    The Rock's daughter posing indoors with dark red and black hair, wearing a red top and black skirt.

    The Rock's daughter posing indoors with dark red and black hair, wearing a red top and black skirt.

    Image credits: avawwe_ / Instagram

    The post was widely interpreted as the young wrestler condoning the crime, sparking major backlash, particularly within the WWE community.

    “Be kind or get assassinated?? I’m sure you’ve said something unkind I know your dad has what an idiotic statement,” one person wrote.

    “You’re an evil person,” typed someone else.

    Others said Raine “should be fired for endorsing a political assassination.”

    “It’s called debating, it actually used to be done in high schools with Debate Teams. Do better!” an additional user said.

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid controversy.

    Image credits: avawwe_ / Instagram

    “‘Be kind or we will k*ll you’ hell of a take from @WWE employee,” another comment read.

    The wrestler isn’t the only public figure facing backlash for seemingly celebrating the crime. 

    The Carolina Panthers fired Charlie Rock, a communications staffer, over what they called an “insensitive social media post.”

    Similarly, MSNBC terminated political analyst Matthew Dowd over his “insensitive and unacceptable” on-air remarks following the fatal attack.

    Suggesting the political activist was to blame for his assassination, Dowd said, “You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and not expect awful actions to take place.”

    Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University

    Man speaking into microphone at an outdoor event with crowd, related to The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Man speaking into microphone at an outdoor event with crowd, related to The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Image credits: Trent Nelson / Getty Images

    The Rock's daughter stands by remarks about Charlie Kirk amid massive firestorm on social media.

    The Rock's daughter stands by remarks about Charlie Kirk amid massive firestorm on social media.

    Image credits: avawwe_

    After a nearly 33-hour manhunt, authorities identified Tyler Robinson as the alleged sniper, though he has not yet been formally charged.

    Robinson is believed to have fired the shot from the roof of a building about 200 yards away from where Kirk was speaking at one of his “prove me wrong” tables.

    He was arrested in Washington County, Utah, more than 250 miles from Utah Valley’s campus in Orem.

    Screenshot of a social media reply where The Rock's daughter doubles down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid a firestorm.

    Screenshot of a social media reply where The Rock's daughter doubles down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid a firestorm.

    Image credits: AStar59946049

    Screenshot of a tweet from JDinJersey responding to a controversy involving The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Screenshot of a tweet from JDinJersey responding to a controversy involving The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Image credits: Jimbo4881113333

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to @avawwe_ with the comment You need to be fired, related to The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to @avawwe_ with the comment You need to be fired, related to The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Image credits: MadBirdSports

    The suspect is registered as an unaffiliated voter and has not voted in each of the past two general elections, as per People.

    He reportedly grew up in Washington, Utah, and is a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College.

    Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shared during a press conference that Robinson was identified after his father recognized him in photos released by authorities, as per ABC News.

    The suspect reportedly “confessed” or “implied” that he had committed the crime, after which his father convinced him to turn himself in. 

    Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, has been identified as the primary suspect in the crime

    Man in suit speaking into a microphone, discussing Charlie Kirk amid The Rock's daughter firestorm remarks.

    Man in suit speaking into a microphone, discussing Charlie Kirk amid The Rock's daughter firestorm remarks.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

    On Thursday (September 11), Robinson, his father and a close friend who previously worked in law enforcement reportedly drove to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, where the suspect surrendered to police.

    Speaking to NBC, Cox said that the suspect was living with a roommate, whom the governor described as a romantic partner, and noted that they had been “very cooperative with authorities.”

    Inscriptions on some of the bullet casings allegedly belonging to the 22-year-old suspect bore political messages, including, “O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao ciao,” an Italian protest song that became an anthem of the resistance during World War II.

    The Rock's daughter with family outdoors in rocky landscape, showing support amid remarks about Charlie Kirk controversy.

    The Rock's daughter with family outdoors in rocky landscape, showing support amid remarks about Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk / Instagram

    Before his arrest, Robinson sent several messages in a Discord group chat of about 20 people, using a joking tone, as per The New York Times.

    When the FBI released surveillance footage of a person of interest on the Utah campus, one of Robinson’s acquaintances reportedly shared the images online and pointed out Robinson’s resemblance to the suspect, writing “wya” (“where you at?”) with a skull emoji.

    Robinson quickly replied that his “doppelgänger” was trying to “get me in trouble,” the Times reported.

    In another exchange, a Discord user suggested that the group could turn Robinson in to claim the FBI’s $100,000 reward. He responded, “Only if I get a cut.”

    The Rock's daughter with red and black hair, wearing a black top and necklace, posing indoors with bold makeup.

    The Rock's daughter with red and black hair, wearing a black top and necklace, posing indoors with bold makeup.

    Image credits: avawwe_ / Instagram

    Comment by Ian Davies questioning freedom of speech regarding The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Comment by Ian Davies questioning freedom of speech regarding The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Emily Rodriguez commenting on freedom of speech and expression in a social media post about Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Emily Rodriguez commenting on freedom of speech and expression in a social media post about Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Comment by Jason Whisenhunt discussing The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid firestorm.

    Comment by Jason Whisenhunt discussing The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid firestorm.
    In a separate message, a user referenced Luigi Mangione, the suspected assassin of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson who was arrested at a McDonald’s.

    “Whatever you do, don’t go to a mcdonalds anytime soon,” read the message, to which Robinson replied that he “better also get rid of this manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around.”

    According to Cox, Robinson spoke about Kirk’s visit to the university at a dinner with family members prior to the fatal attack.

    “They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints that he had,” the governor shared. The suspected assassin allegedly said that “Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate.”

    Dwayne Johnson shares Raine with film producer Dany Garcia

    The Rock's daughter hugging a wrestler backstage with a championship belt, doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    The Rock's daughter hugging a wrestler backstage with a championship belt, doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: avawwe_ / Instagram

    The Rock's daughter speaking passionately into a microphone amidst a crowd during a live event with visible tension.

    The Rock's daughter speaking passionately into a microphone amidst a crowd during a live event with visible tension.

    Image credits: avawwe_ / Instagram

    FBI Director Kash Patel announced that DNA found at the crime scene, specifically the towel wrapped around the rifle used in the crime, and on a screwdriver, links Robinson to the fatal attack.

    FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on Monday (September 15) that Robinson’s digital footprint indicated that he had an “obsession” with the conservative influencer, and that the suspect appeared to have exhibited “multiple warning signs.”

    Robinson is currently being held without bail at Utah County Jail.

    “I can’t believe you’re justifying an assassination,” one netizen said of Raine’s post

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid social media firestorm.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid social media firestorm.

    Image credits: WigginsWick22

    Screenshot of a tweet debating remarks related to The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk amid a firestorm discussion.

    Screenshot of a tweet debating remarks related to The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk amid a firestorm discussion.

    Image credits: zel_1974

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply with a controversial comment amid The Rock's daughter doubling down on Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply with a controversial comment amid The Rock's daughter doubling down on Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Image credits: jKrKingOfKings

    Chris Lee tweeting disappointment amidst The Rock's daughter doubling down on Charlie Kirk remarks controversy.

    Chris Lee tweeting disappointment amidst The Rock's daughter doubling down on Charlie Kirk remarks controversy.

    Image credits: LeeRockclc

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to avawwe_ saying disrespecting the dead in a social media debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to avawwe_ saying disrespecting the dead in a social media debate.

    Image credits: blmtelaviv3

    Twitter reply from The Rock's daughter CJ Suss doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk during a social media firestorm.

    Twitter reply from The Rock's daughter CJ Suss doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk during a social media firestorm.

    Image credits: CJSusss

    Twitter user PantherDepression replying to avawwe_ with a controversial statement about justification, dated Sep 12, 2025.

    Twitter user PantherDepression replying to avawwe_ with a controversial statement about justification, dated Sep 12, 2025.

    Image credits: CWilliamsMuse7

    Tweet from The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid a social media firestorm.

    Tweet from The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid a social media firestorm.

    Image credits: Suspension80883

    Screenshot of a tweet replying about kindness but condemning hate amid The Rock's daughter doubling down on Charlie Kirk remarks controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying about kindness but condemning hate amid The Rock's daughter doubling down on Charlie Kirk remarks controversy.

    Image credits: JabroniDrive16

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid controversy.

    Image credits: psyberjam

    Screenshot of a social media reply from The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk after a firestorm.

    Screenshot of a social media reply from The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk after a firestorm.

    Image credits: chanlicker

    Social media reply supporting The Rock's daughter amid remarks about Charlie Kirk and ongoing controversy.

    Social media reply supporting The Rock's daughter amid remarks about Charlie Kirk and ongoing controversy.

    Image credits: Tranquilo_LIJ6

    Screenshot of a social media reply praising The Rock's daughter for speaking out about Charlie Kirk controversies.

    Screenshot of a social media reply praising The Rock's daughter for speaking out about Charlie Kirk controversies.

    Image credits: JimmySkrtskrt

    Screenshot of a tweet about The Rock’s daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet about The Rock’s daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid controversy.

    Image credits: norrismike1

    Twitter post by The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid massive firestorm.

    Twitter post by The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid massive firestorm.

    Image credits: Poppy_Effect

    Alexis Littlefoot responding to a tweet with a clenched fist emoji, related to The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Alexis Littlefoot responding to a tweet with a clenched fist emoji, related to The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Image credits: YungLittlefoot

    Social media post by The Rock's daughter Jazzy with a heart emoji amid remarks about Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Social media post by The Rock's daughter Jazzy with a heart emoji amid remarks about Charlie Kirk controversy.

    Image credits: jazzy_usa

    Screenshot of a tweet by The Rock’s daughter showing support amid Charlie Kirk remarks firestorm.

    Screenshot of a tweet by The Rock’s daughter showing support amid Charlie Kirk remarks firestorm.

    Image credits: crashedoutwwe

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    andrewrichardson avatar
    AndyR
    AndyR
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The true measure of a society is how it treats it's most vulnerable members. The hate mob Trump and co are unleashing tells you everything you need to know about the USA's trajectory.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    gerryhiggins avatar
    Gerry Higgins
    Gerry Higgins
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Live your life so even the undertaker is sorry to see you go.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's right. What happened to all the free speech junkies? It's not like she condoned assassinations, it just means people are allowed to not be sad.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
