The Rock’s Daughter Doubles Down On Remarks About Charlie Kirk Even After Massive Firestorm

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rock’s daughter has come under fire for appearing to justify the celebratory reactions to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The political activist was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (September 10).

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, has been arrested and identified as the primary suspect in the attack.

Highlights The daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is facing backlash for a social media post that appeared to address Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Ava Raine, a WWE wrestler, shared a message about being remembered with “kind words.”

Social media users called for the WWE to fire Raine over her “evil” post.

Ava Raine, the 24-year-old WWE wrestler and daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, seemingly addressed the crime by reposting a message from comedian Gianmarco Soresi on Instagram.

RELATED:

Ava Raine, The Rock’s daughter and WWE wrestler, was slammed over a post following Charlie Kirk’s assassination

The Rock's daughter smiling with The Rock, both wearing leis at a movie premiere event.

Image credits: Darryl Oumi / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Female wrestler aggressively competing in an NXT ring, demonstrating strength and dominance during a live match event.

Share icon

Image credits: avawwe_ / Instagram

The message read, “If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind things when you’re alive.”

While the post didn’t name Kirk directly, it was shared on the same day as his assassination.

Raine expressed her support for the message on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “And i’ll stand behind this. be kind, now more than ever.”

Many interpreted the post as Raine justifying the assassination or the celebratory reactions to it

The Rock's daughter posing indoors with dark red and black hair, wearing a red top and black skirt.

Share icon

Image credits: avawwe_ / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

The post was widely interpreted as the young wrestler condoning the crime, sparking major backlash, particularly within the WWE community.

“Be kind or get assassinated?? I’m sure you’ve said something unkind I know your dad has what an idiotic statement,” one person wrote.

“You’re an evil person,” typed someone else.

Others said Raine “should be fired for endorsing a political assassination.”

“It’s called debating, it actually used to be done in high schools with Debate Teams. Do better!” an additional user said.

Screenshot of a social media post highlighting The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: avawwe_ / Instagram

“‘Be kind or we will k*ll you’ hell of a take from @WWE employee,” another comment read.

The wrestler isn’t the only public figure facing backlash for seemingly celebrating the crime.

The Carolina Panthers fired Charlie Rock, a communications staffer, over what they called an “insensitive social media post.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, MSNBC terminated political analyst Matthew Dowd over his “insensitive and unacceptable” on-air remarks following the fatal attack.

Suggesting the political activist was to blame for his assassination, Dowd said, “You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and not expect awful actions to take place.”

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University

Man speaking into microphone at an outdoor event with crowd, related to The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

Share icon

Image credits: Trent Nelson / Getty Images

The Rock's daughter stands by remarks about Charlie Kirk amid massive firestorm on social media.

Share icon

Image credits: avawwe_

ADVERTISEMENT

After a nearly 33-hour manhunt, authorities identified Tyler Robinson as the alleged sniper, though he has not yet been formally charged.

Robinson is believed to have fired the shot from the roof of a building about 200 yards away from where Kirk was speaking at one of his “prove me wrong” tables.

He was arrested in Washington County, Utah, more than 250 miles from Utah Valley’s campus in Orem.

Screenshot of a social media reply where The Rock's daughter doubles down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid a firestorm.

Share icon

Image credits: AStar59946049

Screenshot of a tweet from JDinJersey responding to a controversy involving The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

Share icon

Image credits: Jimbo4881113333

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet replying to @avawwe_ with the comment You need to be fired, related to The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

Share icon

Image credits: MadBirdSports

The suspect is registered as an unaffiliated voter and has not voted in each of the past two general elections, as per People.

He reportedly grew up in Washington, Utah, and is a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shared during a press conference that Robinson was identified after his father recognized him in photos released by authorities, as per ABC News.

The suspect reportedly “confessed” or “implied” that he had committed the crime, after which his father convinced him to turn himself in.

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, has been identified as the primary suspect in the crime

Man in suit speaking into a microphone, discussing Charlie Kirk amid The Rock's daughter firestorm remarks.

Share icon

Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

On Thursday (September 11), Robinson, his father and a close friend who previously worked in law enforcement reportedly drove to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, where the suspect surrendered to police.

Speaking to NBC, Cox said that the suspect was living with a roommate, whom the governor described as a romantic partner, and noted that they had been “very cooperative with authorities.”

Inscriptions on some of the bullet casings allegedly belonging to the 22-year-old suspect bore political messages, including, “O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao ciao,” an Italian protest song that became an anthem of the resistance during World War II.

The Rock's daughter with family outdoors in rocky landscape, showing support amid remarks about Charlie Kirk controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: mrserikakirk / Instagram

Before his arrest, Robinson sent several messages in a Discord group chat of about 20 people, using a joking tone, as per The New York Times.

When the FBI released surveillance footage of a person of interest on the Utah campus, one of Robinson’s acquaintances reportedly shared the images online and pointed out Robinson’s resemblance to the suspect, writing “wya” (“where you at?”) with a skull emoji.

Robinson quickly replied that his “doppelgänger” was trying to “get me in trouble,” the Times reported.

In another exchange, a Discord user suggested that the group could turn Robinson in to claim the FBI’s $100,000 reward. He responded, “Only if I get a cut.”

The Rock's daughter with red and black hair, wearing a black top and necklace, posing indoors with bold makeup.

Share icon

Image credits: avawwe_ / Instagram

Comment by Ian Davies questioning freedom of speech regarding The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

Emily Rodriguez commenting on freedom of speech and expression in a social media post about Charlie Kirk controversy.

Comment by Jason Whisenhunt discussing The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid firestorm.

“Whatever you do, don’t go to a mcdonalds anytime soon,” read the message, to which Robinson replied that he “better also get rid of this manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around.”

According to Cox, Robinson spoke about Kirk’s visit to the university at a dinner with family members prior to the fatal attack.

“They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints that he had,” the governor shared. The suspected assassin allegedly said that “Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate.”

Dwayne Johnson shares Raine with film producer Dany Garcia

The Rock's daughter hugging a wrestler backstage with a championship belt, doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk.

Share icon

Image credits: avawwe_ / Instagram

The Rock's daughter speaking passionately into a microphone amidst a crowd during a live event with visible tension.

Share icon

Image credits: avawwe_ / Instagram

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that DNA found at the crime scene, specifically the towel wrapped around the rifle used in the crime, and on a screwdriver, links Robinson to the fatal attack.

FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on Monday (September 15) that Robinson’s digital footprint indicated that he had an “obsession” with the conservative influencer, and that the suspect appeared to have exhibited “multiple warning signs.”

Robinson is currently being held without bail at Utah County Jail.

“I can’t believe you’re justifying an assassination,” one netizen said of Raine’s post

Screenshot of a tweet discussing The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid social media firestorm.

Share icon

Image credits: WigginsWick22

Screenshot of a tweet debating remarks related to The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk amid a firestorm discussion.

Share icon

Image credits: zel_1974

Screenshot of a Twitter reply with a controversial comment amid The Rock's daughter doubling down on Charlie Kirk remarks.

Share icon

Image credits: jKrKingOfKings

Chris Lee tweeting disappointment amidst The Rock's daughter doubling down on Charlie Kirk remarks controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: LeeRockclc

Screenshot of a tweet replying to avawwe_ saying disrespecting the dead in a social media debate.

Share icon

Image credits: blmtelaviv3

Twitter reply from The Rock's daughter CJ Suss doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk during a social media firestorm.

Share icon

Image credits: CJSusss

Twitter user PantherDepression replying to avawwe_ with a controversial statement about justification, dated Sep 12, 2025.

Share icon

Image credits: CWilliamsMuse7

Tweet from The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid a social media firestorm.

Share icon

Image credits: Suspension80883

Screenshot of a tweet replying about kindness but condemning hate amid The Rock's daughter doubling down on Charlie Kirk remarks controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: JabroniDrive16

Screenshot of a tweet discussing The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: psyberjam

Screenshot of a social media reply from The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk after a firestorm.

Share icon

Image credits: chanlicker

Social media reply supporting The Rock's daughter amid remarks about Charlie Kirk and ongoing controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: Tranquilo_LIJ6

Screenshot of a social media reply praising The Rock's daughter for speaking out about Charlie Kirk controversies.

Share icon

Image credits: JimmySkrtskrt

Screenshot of a tweet about The Rock’s daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: norrismike1

Twitter post by The Rock's daughter doubling down on remarks about Charlie Kirk amid massive firestorm.

Share icon

Image credits: Poppy_Effect

Alexis Littlefoot responding to a tweet with a clenched fist emoji, related to The Rock's daughter and Charlie Kirk remarks.

Share icon

Image credits: YungLittlefoot

Social media post by The Rock's daughter Jazzy with a heart emoji amid remarks about Charlie Kirk controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: jazzy_usa

Screenshot of a tweet by The Rock’s daughter showing support amid Charlie Kirk remarks firestorm.

Share icon

Image credits: crashedoutwwe