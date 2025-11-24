Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video
Erika Kirk and JD Vance share a hug on stage at a Turning Point PAC event, with Vance holding red hats.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
3

24

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika Kirk, the widow of slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, has come forward with her own account of the moment that set social media on fire: her “super-intimate” onstage hug with Vice President JD Vance.

The embrace took place on October 29, only seven weeks after Charlie’s assassination. 

Erika had stepped into her new role as CEO of TPUSA and opened the event with a tribute to her husband before inviting Vance on stage. 

Highlights
  • Erika Kirk addressed the rumors that arose from her hug with JD Vance at her husband’s memorial.
  • The rumors worsened after JD Vance’s wife, Usha, was photographed without her wedding ring.
  • Kirk joked that she would’ve received less hate if she had grabbed Vance’s backside instead.

“No one will ever replace my husband,” she told the crowd. “But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD… Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.”

When Vance walked out, the two shared a tight, emotional hug that immediately set the gears of conspiracy theorists turning.

RELATED:

    Erika Kirk addressed the rumors about her hug with Vice President JD Vance

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

    Erika placed her hand behind his head, and he rested his hands briefly on her waist. The moment went viral instantly, with users dissecting screenshots and arguing over whether the greeting was appropriate for a grieving widow and a married vice president.

    Despite having previously talked about the incident, Erika decided to comment on the hug once again.

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Image credits: Getty/Brad Vest

    Addressing the controversy last Saturday (November 22) during a sit-down with Megyn Kelly in Phoenix, Erika said she was stunned by the level of scrutiny.

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

    “My love language is touch, if you will,” she told the crowd at the Desert Diamond Arena, the same venue where Charlie’s memorial service had been held two months earlier.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Image credits: Getty/Anna Moneymaker

    “They just played the emotional video. I’m walking over, [JD] is walking over. I’m starting to cry,” she said. “He says, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ And I say, ‘God bless you,’ and I touch the back of his head.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Image credits: Fox News

    She explained that the gesture was not unique to Vance. 

    “Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, ‘God bless you.’”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Megyn Kelly reacted with a laugh. 

    “They were acting like you touched the back of his a*s.”

    Erika agreed. 

    “I feel like I wouldn’t get as much hate if I did that.”

    Kirk’s detractors kept pushing the rumors forward, unaffected by anything the people involved had to say

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Image credits: RavenBeaumSki

    The rumors intensified when Erika appeared at the swearing-in of Sergio Gor, the new US Ambassador to India, just over a week after her hug with Vance.

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Image credits: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cameras captured her embracing Gor the same way, her hand again placed behind his head. The images circulated quickly as proof that her gesture with Vance was habitual.

    This only fed a second wave of commentary online.

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Image credits: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

    “Her embrace seemed inappropriate given that he is married. It’s important to maintain respectful distance,” a reader wrote.

    “Hahaha! Jeffry Epstein’s ‘love language was touch’ too. Sorry girl,” another said.

    “Has anyone ever seen a newly young widow dressed so provocatively on a public stage while giving a married man a full frontal tight hug?” a viewer asked.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The rumors were made worse by a photo of JD Vance’s wife, Usha, taken without her wedding ring

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Image credits: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The timing of the chatter collided with a separate discussion when JD Vance’s wife, Usha, was photographed without her wedding ring during a visit to Camp Lejeune on November 19.

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Image credits: Getty/Anna Moneymaker

    In the span of hours, screenshots traveled from one platform to another. Posts speculated about her marriage, her state of mind, and her role in the vice president’s life.

    Netizens replied with comments filled with words like “infidelity” and “divorce.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Image credits: vp

    The appearance forced an official response from a spokesperson for the Second Lady

    ”Usha is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes,” they told People Magazine.

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Image credits: vp

    By then, both narratives had merged into one broad storyline that seemed to suggest Vance was cheating on his wife with Kirk, with the only proof being one ringless appearance by Usha—and a hug.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Image credits: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

    More neutral netizens reacted with disgust, expressing their disappointment at what they saw as a carousel of commentary that treated both women as characters in a telenovela rather than people.

    “We have to dissect a hug now? C’mon guys,” a user wrote.

    “There was nothing wrong with that hug. Some of you haven’t gone through losing your hubby. I have! To say bad remarks at a time like this shows much disrespect,” another added.

    “JD is her ticket.” Kirk’s detractors kept sharing new rumors about the hug

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    Erika Kirk Finally Explains What Happened During Viral JD Vance Hug In New Video

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    24

    3

    24

    3

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet she felt something uncomfortably hard poking her when they hugged.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    kiarrarebekah avatar
    kiarrarebekah
    kiarrarebekah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I ɢᴇᴛ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ $120 ᴘᴇʀ ʜᴏᴜʀ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. I ɴᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ɪ'ᴅ ʙᴇ ᴀʙʟᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴅᴏ ɪᴛ ʙᴜᴛ ᴍʏ ʙᴜᴅᴅʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇs ᴏᴠᴇʀ $13,453 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴅᴏɪɴɢ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɴᴅ sʜᴇ ᴄᴏɴᴠɪɴᴄᴇᴅ ᴍᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴛʀʏ. sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴇᴀʀɴɪɴɢ ᴍᴏʀᴇ ᴄᴀsʜ ɪɴ ᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴛɪᴍᴇ. ᴄʜᴀɴɢᴇᴅ ᴍʏ ʟɪғᴇ.....➤➤ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet she felt something uncomfortably hard poking her when they hugged.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    kiarrarebekah avatar
    kiarrarebekah
    kiarrarebekah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I ɢᴇᴛ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ $120 ᴘᴇʀ ʜᴏᴜʀ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. I ɴᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ɪ'ᴅ ʙᴇ ᴀʙʟᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴅᴏ ɪᴛ ʙᴜᴛ ᴍʏ ʙᴜᴅᴅʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇs ᴏᴠᴇʀ $13,453 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴅᴏɪɴɢ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɴᴅ sʜᴇ ᴄᴏɴᴠɪɴᴄᴇᴅ ᴍᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴛʀʏ. sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴇᴀʀɴɪɴɢ ᴍᴏʀᴇ ᴄᴀsʜ ɪɴ ᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴛɪᴍᴇ. ᴄʜᴀɴɢᴇᴅ ᴍʏ ʟɪғᴇ.....➤➤ 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT