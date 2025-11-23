“JD Kirk”: Usha Vance Addresses Split Rumors After Ringless Photo Sparks Online Marriage Meltdown
Rumors about JD and Usha Vance’s marriage intensified this week after the second lady was photographed without her wedding ring during an official appearance with first lady Melania Trump.
The moment reignited speculation already brewing online after JD Vance shared an unusually intimate, viral hug with Erika Kirk in late October. As rumors spread across social media, a spokesperson for Usha addressed the situation directly, offering a simple explanation meant to put the internet storm to rest.
- Usha Vance was photographed without her wedding ring during a joint appearance with Melania Trump, sparking heated speculation online.
- A spokesperson addressed the rumors directly, offering a mundane explanation for the ring’s absence.
- A viral hug between JD Vance and Erika Kirk weeks earlier fueled additional gossip about the second couple’s marriage.
Fans questioned Usha’s missing ring after photos of her appearance with Melania went public
Image credits: Chesnot/Getty Images
When Usha Vance stepped out alongside first lady Melania Trump at Camp Lejeune on November 19, netizens noticed something very interesting: her wedding ring was missing.
Once the photos hit the internet, speculation spread quickly, and many assumed, without evidence, that the second lady’s marriage to Vice President JD Vance was on shaky ground.
Image credits: Forbes Breaking News
At 39, Usha had remained notably private throughout the vice president’s ascent, rarely offering commentary on her personal life. But as the rumors escalated, her spokesperson issued a rare, concise statement to PEOPLE.
The statement was short, but its message was clear. As per the spokesperson, Usha is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”
Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The second lady’s explanation received polarizing reactions from netizens, with one commenter describing the whole controversy as “just another case of people trying to make something out of nothing.”
Others, however, argued that Usha’s explanation was insufficient since “she got fully dressed up and put earrings on but somehow didn’t notice that she didn’t have her wedding ring on.”
Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Usha and JD Vance were married in 2014, and they share three children: sons Ewan, 8, and Vivek, 5, and daughter Mirabel, 3.
A viral hug between JD Vance and Erika Kirk reignited speculation weeks before the ring photo surfaced
The online theorizing didn’t begin with Usha’s Camp Lejeune appearance. In late October, JD Vance shared a hug onstage with Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, during a University of Mississippi event.
Erika, who had recently stepped into her late husband’s position as CEO of Turning Point USA, opened the event with a tearful tribute, according to Unilad.
During her emotional introduction, she said she saw “similarities” between her husband and JD Vance.
“No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD, in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight,” Kirk said.
Image credits: Brad Vest/Getty Images
The hug that followed became the centerpiece of controversy. Erika tightly embraced JD, moved her hand to the back of his head, and he placed his hands briefly on her waist.
The moment showed visible closeness, and many viewers felt that it was inappropriate considering her recent loss and the dynamics of JD’s public marriage.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
As conversations about the controversial hug intensified, an older interview clip resurfaced, one in which Erika praised both JD and Usha.
“He’s been a blessing. He and Usha, they are the most incredible people. Incredible. With such genuine love,” Erika Kirk said. “They were there for us. They’ve been there for us.”
The resurfaced comments complicated the narrative, reminding viewers that grief, admiration, and politics can create moments that could be misunderstood. But once the ring photo surfaced weeks later, critics combined both events into a single, dramatic story.
JD Vance’s comments about his and Usha’s multi-faith household added even more controversial layers to the ongoing conversation
The October event also included a candid exchange about JD and Usha Vance’s interfaith marriage. After a student asked JD about balancing religious differences at home, the vice president gave a revealing answer.
He said Usha, who “was raised and still considers herself Hindu,” attended church with him most Sundays and that they had decided to raise their children Christian.
Image credits: JDVance
He added, “Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that,” before emphasizing that Usha’s free will remained central to their relationship.
“Everybody has to come to their own arrangement here… she’s my best friend. We talk to each other about this stuff.”
Image credits: VP
While his answer wasn’t new, its resurfacing added fresh commentary to the already-swirling rumors. Critics, at the time, even accused Vance of teasing a potential split with his wife, as the Vice President might not be too keen to succeed Donald Trump with an interfaith family.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Usha Vance’s explanation for her missing wedding ring on social media
I could never handle being a public figure.... people read into every little thing and blow it up. I developed really bad artritis in my hands and most days my fingers are too swollen to put my ring on. Doesn't mean that I am not married. In fact, we are celebrating 15 years together next week.
Here we go again...it will be very interesting to see what - if anything - people pick to report on once someone else is in the White House.
