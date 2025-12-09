“He Wants Erika Kirk”: JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President JD Vance is once again staring down rumors about the state of his marriage after an unverified Facebook photo went viral claiming he was yelling at his wife Usha inside a restaurant.

The image, posted by a user named Thomas Clay Jr, shows Vance with an animated, almost confrontational expression while Usha looks down at the table.

Highlights A viral Facebook photo claims JD Vance was “yelling” at wife Usha inside a restaurant.

Rumors intensified after ringless appearances, a tight hug with Erika Kirk, and comments on Usha's religion.

Vance admitted the public scrutiny has taken a toll on his private life.

“Looks like things are not so good in Republicanistan,” the user wrote. “Usha is a liberal. Always has been. Apparently they were having an argument loud enough to quiet the restaurant. Why is he wearing a tee shirt?”

Vance, whose marriage has been under intense scrutiny for months, responded on X with sarcasm.

“I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife,” he wrote.

A low resolution photo allegedly showing JD Vance “yelling” at his wife went viral on social media

Image credits: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The controversy comes at a time when the couple has been drowning in speculation regarding Usha’s missing wedding ring, their public appearances, and even their religious differences.

Rumors surrounding the Vance marriage first caught fire in October when Vance was seen giving a tight hug to Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, at a memorial event.

The simple gesture was considered inappropriate by a segment of the internet, who felt it was too intimate even taking the context into consideration.

Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rumors only deepened at a separate event shortly afterward, when Vance told an audience he had pleaded with Usha to convert from Hinduism to Catholicism.

“Most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said.

“But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.”

The photo comes at a time when Vance’s marriage is under scrutiny for a variety of reasons

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 Second lady of the United States, Usha Vance was spotted without her wedding ring. She is seemingly happier now than ever. pic.twitter.com/46HiAroDmi — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) November 21, 2025

In November, Usha first photographed without her wedding during an event with First Lady Melania Trump. In early December, she appeared ring-less again while accompanying Melania at Joint Base Andrews.

Image credits: Thomas Clay Jr/Facebook

In the span of hours, screenshots traveled from one platform to another. Posts speculated about her marriage, her state of mind, and her role in the vice president’s life. Netizens replied with comments filled with words like “infidelity” and “divorce.”

Image credits: jpace125

Image credits: Martha80556417

The appearance forced an official response from a spokesperson for the Second Lady.

”Usha is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes,” they told People Magazine.

Her spokesman attempted to settle the matter, explaining that Usha “does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

But once the narrative took root, no explanation was enough.

Vance addressed the various rumors about his marriage supposedly falling apart in an interview

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

“I think that we kind of get a kick out of it,” he told NBC News, insisting the couple find the speculation absurd rather than threatening.

“With anything in life, you take the good with the bad,” he said. “Our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been.”

Image credits: The White House

Yet even as he dismissed the gossip, he acknowledged the toll it takes on his private life.

“There are certainly ways in which it’s difficult on the family… I’m not going to pretend that it isn’t. But it’s the sacrifice that we signed up for.”

I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife. https://t.co/LUivOsVv2u — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 9, 2025

Vance also offered a different explanation for the ringless appearance.

He and Usha, he said, were rushing out the door to head to the White House for an event with Melania when Usha realized she had removed her rings after showering. According to Vance, she panicked for a moment.

Image credits: mcmounce

Image credits: elvislver56

“She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media,’” he recalled, telling her not to worry about it.

“Let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs.”

Vance’s detractors remain convinced that his marriage is in trouble, regardless of what any of the parties involved say

Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

The vice president has repeatedly emphasized that his marriage remains stable despite public scrutiny.

He and Usha married in 2014 and are raising their three children largely away from cameras. Usha rarely participates in interviews and often avoids media during official events.

Image credits: Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

Recently, however, she has stepped into a broader public position by leading a national childhood literacy initiative, something that Vance has spoken about with visible pride.

“It’s been amazing to see her really lean into this child literacy thing. And I think it speaks very highly of her,” he said.

“When you’re in love with somebody, you’re always sort of curious what they get attached to and what they get interested in.”

No matter how many times he lays out his version of events, his detractors refuse to budge.

“Divorce.” Vance’s detractors kept the rumors alive on social media

