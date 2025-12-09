Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“He Wants Erika Kirk”: JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors
JD Vance reportedly yelling at wife Usha in restaurant amid marriage rumors involving Erika Kirk.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“He Wants Erika Kirk”: JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
1

23

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President JD Vance is once again staring down rumors about the state of his marriage after an unverified Facebook photo went viral claiming he was yelling at his wife Usha inside a restaurant.

The image, posted by a user named Thomas Clay Jr, shows Vance with an animated, almost confrontational expression while Usha looks down at the table.

Highlights
  • A viral Facebook photo claims JD Vance was “yelling” at wife Usha inside a restaurant.
  • Rumors intensified after ringless appearances, a tight hug with Erika Kirk, and comments on Usha's religion.
  • Vance admitted the public scrutiny has taken a toll on his private life.

“Looks like things are not so good in Republicanistan,” the user wrote. “Usha is a liberal. Always has been. Apparently they were having an argument loud enough to quiet the restaurant. Why is he wearing a tee shirt?”

Vance, whose marriage has been under intense scrutiny for months, responded on X with sarcasm.

“I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife,” he wrote.

RELATED:

    A low resolution photo allegedly showing JD Vance “yelling” at his wife went viral on social media

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The controversy comes at a time when the couple has been drowning in speculation regarding Usha’s missing wedding ring, their public appearances, and even their religious differences.

    Rumors surrounding the Vance marriage first caught fire in October when Vance was seen giving a tight hug to Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, at a memorial event. 

    The simple gesture was considered inappropriate by a segment of the internet, who felt it was too intimate even taking the context into consideration.

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Rumors only deepened at a separate event shortly afterward, when Vance told an audience he had pleaded with Usha to convert from Hinduism to Catholicism.

    “Most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.”

    The photo comes at a time when Vance’s marriage is under scrutiny for a variety of reasons

    In November, Usha first photographed without her wedding during an event with First Lady Melania Trump. In early December, she appeared ring-less again while accompanying Melania at Joint Base Andrews.

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: Thomas Clay Jr/Facebook

    In the span of hours, screenshots traveled from one platform to another. Posts speculated about her marriage, her state of mind, and her role in the vice president’s life. Netizens replied with comments filled with words like “infidelity” and “divorce.”

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: jpace125

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: Martha80556417

    The appearance forced an official response from a spokesperson for the Second Lady

    ”Usha is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes,” they told People Magazine.

    Her spokesman attempted to settle the matter, explaining that Usha “does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

    But once the narrative took root, no explanation was enough.

    Vance addressed the various rumors about his marriage supposedly falling apart in an interview

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    “I think that we kind of get a kick out of it,” he told NBC News, insisting the couple find the speculation absurd rather than threatening.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “With anything in life, you take the good with the bad,” he said. “Our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been.”

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: The White House

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Yet even as he dismissed the gossip, he acknowledged the toll it takes on his private life.

    “There are certainly ways in which it’s difficult on the family… I’m not going to pretend that it isn’t. But it’s the sacrifice that we signed up for.”

    Vance also offered a different explanation for the ringless appearance.

    He and Usha, he said, were rushing out the door to head to the White House for an event with Melania when Usha realized she had removed her rings after showering. According to Vance, she panicked for a moment.

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: mcmounce

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: elvislver56

    “She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media,’” he recalled, telling her not to worry about it.

    “Let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs.”

    Vance’s detractors remain convinced that his marriage is in trouble, regardless of what any of the parties involved say

    Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram

    The vice president has repeatedly emphasized that his marriage remains stable despite public scrutiny.

    He and Usha married in 2014 and are raising their three children largely away from cameras. Usha rarely participates in interviews and often avoids media during official events.

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

    Recently, however, she has stepped into a broader public position by leading a national childhood literacy initiative, something that Vance has spoken about with visible pride.

    “It’s been amazing to see her really lean into this child literacy thing. And I think it speaks very highly of her,” he said.

    “When you’re in love with somebody, you’re always sort of curious what they get attached to and what they get interested in.”

    No matter how many times he lays out his version of events, his detractors refuse to budge.

    “Divorce.” Vance’s detractors kept the rumors alive on social media

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: MohanUnfiltered

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: eyeofbass

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: Stewey444

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: Scamp9059

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: KarenSm45237029

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: MacyBuckner

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: truthbtold2911

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: aperson28671

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: AEllis86495

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: rahansen1

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: PawlowskiMario

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: ug__mm

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: JoelAlfonsoLA

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: saoirseleannan

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: mariahirt

    "He Wants Erika Kirk": JD Vance Hits Back After Allegedly Being Spotted Yelling At Wife Usha In Restaurant Amid Marriage Rumors

    Image credits: lovesretro2

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    23

    1

    23

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    burcemetin95 avatar
    Rory Ho
    Rory Ho
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I ɢᴇᴛ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ $120 ᴘᴇʀ ʜᴏᴜʀ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. I ɴᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ɪ'ᴅ ʙᴇ ᴀʙʟᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴅᴏ ɪᴛ ʙᴜᴛ ᴍʏ ʙᴜᴅᴅʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇs ᴏᴠᴇʀ $13,453 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴅᴏɪɴɢ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɴᴅ sʜᴇ ᴄᴏɴᴠɪɴᴄᴇᴅ ᴍᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴛʀʏ. sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴇᴀʀɴɪɴɢ ᴍᴏʀᴇ ᴄᴀsʜ ɪɴ ᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴛɪᴍᴇ ʙʏ ꜰᴏʟʟᴏᴡ ɪɴsᴛʀᴜᴄᴛɪᴏɴs............ 𝗝𝗼𝗯𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺

    -3
    -3points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    burcemetin95 avatar
    Rory Ho
    Rory Ho
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I ɢᴇᴛ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ $120 ᴘᴇʀ ʜᴏᴜʀ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. I ɴᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ɪ'ᴅ ʙᴇ ᴀʙʟᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴅᴏ ɪᴛ ʙᴜᴛ ᴍʏ ʙᴜᴅᴅʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇs ᴏᴠᴇʀ $13,453 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴅᴏɪɴɢ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɴᴅ sʜᴇ ᴄᴏɴᴠɪɴᴄᴇᴅ ᴍᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴛʀʏ. sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴇᴀʀɴɪɴɢ ᴍᴏʀᴇ ᴄᴀsʜ ɪɴ ᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴛɪᴍᴇ ʙʏ ꜰᴏʟʟᴏᴡ ɪɴsᴛʀᴜᴄᴛɪᴏɴs............ 𝗝𝗼𝗯𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺

    -3
    -3points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT