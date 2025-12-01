Who Is Vance Joy? Vance Joy is an Australian singer-songwriter, known for his warm indie-folk sound. His music often blends heartfelt lyrics with a distinctive acoustic charm. He achieved widespread recognition with his 2013 breakout single “Riptide,” which quickly climbed global charts and became a multi-platinum success.

Full Name Vance Joy Gender Male Height 6 feet 4.5 inches (194 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity White (Irish) Education Monash University Father Unknown (Computer Trader) Mother Unknown (High school English Teacher) Siblings One sister

Early Life and Education James Gabriel Keogh was born in Melbourne, Australia, to parents who fostered an early love for music and literature. His father’s singing and mother’s literary background influenced his creative path. He pursued formal education at Monash University, earning degrees in Arts and Law, while also playing Australian rules football for the Coburg Football Club before dedicating himself fully to music.

Notable Relationships Vance Joy married Selen Us in 2023, after maintaining a relatively private relationship. The couple exchanged vows in a quiet ceremony. The Australian singer-songwriter has no publicly known children. He continues to keep his personal life largely out of the spotlight.

Career Highlights Vance Joy’s musical career soared with the release of his single “Riptide,” which gained massive international traction and achieved multi-platinum status across various countries. His debut album, Dream Your Life Away, also reached number one in Australia. Beyond his recordings, he supported Taylor Swift on her “1989 World Tour” and headlined his own successful Nation of Two World Tour, playing to sold-out venues worldwide.