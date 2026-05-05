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Every year, the Met Gala promises jaw-dropping, headline-making looks on the red carpet by the who’s who of the entertainment industry, and just enough chaos to keep the internet entertained for days. 

Following the tradition, 2026 delivered a fresh wave of memes and funny reactions that quickly spread on the internet. 

Sponsored by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez, the 2026 Met Gala took place on May 4 at its usual venue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with “Fashion is Art” as the evening’s dress code. It was in line with the museum’s spring exhibition, Costume Art, for which the gala served as an opening note. 

Within minutes of the first arrivals, social media was flooded with commentary ranging from genuine awe to outright confusion. 

As is always the case, some celebrities hit it out of the park with stunning embodiments of the night’s theme.

The internet loved Janelle Monáe in a Christian Siriano gown that blended nature and technology, Beyoncé in a sheer Olivier Rousteing gown embellished with a crystal skeleton and a long train, Emma Chamberlain in a custom Miguel Castro Freitas gown with a watercolor look, and many others. 

Several artists paid homage to specific historical paintings, which got them in the good books of the netizens. 

Hunter Schafer stunned in a custom, light blue Prada gown inspired by Gustav Klimt's 1912 painting Mäda Primavesi

Rachel Zegler, who made her Met Gala debut, said that her Prabal Gurung-styled look with an eye covering was inspired by Paul Delaroche's The Execution of Lady Jane Grey.

Some others who walked the Met Gala stairs for the first time also surprised fans with their outfits. 

Heated Rivalry co-stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams appeared in Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, respectively. Olympic sensation Alysa Liu was all smiles in a Louis Vuitton, with her trademark Halo hair and frenulum piercing. 

However, this year, the criticisms far outweighed the praises. 

One of the biggest complaints from the netizens was how loosely many celebrities seemed to adhere to the theme, which, by virtue, offered a pretty broad spectrum to play around with styles, textures, designs, and colors. 

Some viewers pointed out that some celebrities appeared to ignore the brief entirely, showing up in outfits that felt disconnected, repetitive, uninteresting, or simply safe. At an event known for pushing the boundaries of haute couture, users were quick to call out what they saw as a lack of creativity.

Anna Wintour, the lead chairperson herself, caught flak for looking like a “flightless bird.” Doja Cat’s beige Saint Laurent latex ensemble did not impress netizens either. 

Kim Kardashian’s bronze body armor dress by Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem, Katy Perry’s simple white Stella McCartney gown with a metal face mask, Gigi Hadid’s sheer Miu Miu dress, and Lena Dunham’s dazzling red feathered dress were among other “fails” that became instant meme-fodder on social media. 

Heidi Klum’s marble statue look in a custom Mike Marino attire, inspired by the classics like Raffaele Monti’s Veiled Vestal and Giuseppe Sanmartino’s Veiled Christ, was also widely trolled. 

One of the most criticized appearances at the event was Lauren Sánchez's. Her navy-blue Schiaparelli gown, designed by Daniel Roseberry, failed to excite fans despite its reference to John Singer Sargent's Madame X painting. Some simply found it drab, others thought it was in poor taste to dress after a famously controversial painting. 

Some memes highlighted the gap between the expectation — dramatic, avant-garde fashion statements — and the reality, where the dresses did not live up to the anticipated hype. 

There were also hyper-specific comparisons that likened the outfits to furniture, food, and everything in between. Even the poses and interactions didn’t escape scrutiny. Awkward red-carpet moments, unusual expressions, and seemingly staged candid shots were all dissected online. 

However, it is not the celebrities and their stylists that received the most flak for the Met Gala. 

Even before the red carpet walks were initiated, the event was being picked apart for its tone-deaf exclusivity in the current socio-political climate, soaring ticket prices, and the involvement of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

The wide gap between extravagant outfits and real-world issues became a recurring talking point, raising questions about whether the gala has drifted too far from its artistic roots and fueling a mix of satire and frustration. 

Protestors took to the streets in New York City, calling out the Met Gala’s association with Bezos amid the raging controversy surrounding Amazon’s work environment and employee policies. 

An activist group called Everyone Hates Elon launched a campaign that mocked Bezos and highlighted the harrowing firsthand experiences of Amazon warehouse workers. It has since gone viral and won hearts online. 

With the 2026 chapter of the Met Gala finally over, take a look at the funniest and spiciest reactions to the outfits and the overall event.  

This post may include affiliate links.

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#1

Kris Jenner at MET Gala 2026 next to a woman with a similar bob haircut. Funniest reactions to celebrity guests.

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    MET Gala 2026 guest in a gray gown with a dollar bill taped over her eyes, evoking funny celebrity reactions.

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    Nicole Kidman in a red feathered dress at the Met Gala, compared to a luxury brush. Funniest reaction to celebrity guests.

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    A split image of Miranda Priestly looking displeased and scrutinizing, depicting reactions to MET Gala 2026 celebrity guests.

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    A meme comparing two men with similar dramatic, colorful makeup. Funny reactions to the MET Gala 2026.

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    Woman crying with glitter on her face, reacting to MET Gala 2026 celebrity guests. A funny and spicy reaction.

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    Squidward looks out a window at SpongeBob and Patrick, symbolizing Nicki Minaj missing the Met Gala 2026. Funniest reactions.

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    A man in pajamas lies on his back, leg up on the window, using his phone. A funny Met Gala reaction.

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    MET Gala 2026: Madonna in a unique hat and long black hair, capturing celebrity guests' attention.

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    #15

    Funniest Met Gala reactions meme. Two scenes: hands selecting a leaf icon, and a person looking serious over a grid of leaves.

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    A private jet crashed into a building adorned with flowers, smoke billowing. Funniest and spiciest Met Gala reactions.

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    #18

    A tweet showing a Google search for black gowns, captioned Met Gala 2026, implying reactions to celebrity guests' outfits.

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    A person wrapped in a blanket, looking at their phone, representing funny reactions to Met Gala celebrity guests.

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    #20

    Hilarious MET Gala reactions show Spiderman meme with many Spiderman bodies wearing tuxedos, pointing at each other.

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    #21

    A tweet from derek guy about people protesting Bezos's Met Gala involvement by wearing ugly outfits, offering spicy reactions to celebrity guests.

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    #22

    A person with a camo bandana and earbuds reacting to MET Gala 2026 celebrity guests. Funniest reactions.

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    MET Gala 2026 reaction meme featuring a man with long hair looking disappointed at a tweet. Funniest and spiciest reactions.

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    A person in bed, wearing glasses and a robe, looking intently at their phone. MET Gala 2026 reactions.

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    #25

    A tweet from May 4, 2026, stating "met gala is actually just the rage bait olympics." Funniest MET Gala reactions.

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    #26

    A tweet from @harrysangelsue on X, sharing a funny reaction to MET Gala 2026 celebrity guests.

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    #27

    A man in a suit looks unsure, reflecting common reactions to MET Gala celebrity outfits and questionable stylists.

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    #47

    Finn Wolfhard in a black suit and white pants at the 2026 Met Gala, a celebrity guest reaction.

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    #48

    Five celebrity guests at the MET Gala 2026, including a person in white body paint, in an indoor setting.

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    #49

    A woman in a black gown, a small hat, pink tights, and a blue disc, posing on a red carpet. MET Gala 2026 guest reactions.

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    #50

    A celebrity guest, with braided hair, a black coat, and a red top, poses at the MET Gala 2026.

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    #51

    MET Gala 2026 fashion reaction: a math book cover next to a celebrity in a black dress, pink tights, and a blue circle.

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    An aged Bad Bunny look-alike in a black suit with a large bow tie and cane, surrounded by photographers at the MET Gala.

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    Man reacting to MET Gala 2026, touching his nose with his finger, wide-eyed, showing a funny reaction.

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    A no-tuxedo sign on the pink MET Gala carpet, capturing funny reactions to celebrity guests.

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