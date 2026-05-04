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Hilarious Sign Mocking Jeff Bezos Outside Met Gala Hailed As “Iconic”
Hilarious sign at the Met Gala mocking Jeff Bezos. Red and white sign depicts a person urinating into a bottle. Iconic!
Awards & Events, Celebrities

Hilarious Sign Mocking Jeff Bezos Outside Met Gala Hailed As “Iconic”

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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A protest sign berating Jeff Bezos outside the Met Gala, set for May 4, has gone viral amid a raging controversy surrounding the founder and ex-CEO of Amazon.

The Met Gala, officially the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraising event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and attended by celebrities decked to the nines in keeping with the theme.

Highlights
  • Amazon founder and executive chairperson Jeff Bezos will attend the 2026 Met Gala as the primary sponsor and an honorary co-chair, along with his wife, Lauren Sánchez.
  • Amid the social media outrage over the decision, an activist group mocked Amazon’s atrocious work environment as part of an anti-Jeff Bezos campaign in New York City.
  • Some top Hollywood celebrities who have previously attended the event have reportedly declined to show up this year.

Often seen as the pinnacle of haute couture, this year’s event has faced serious scrutiny and even calls for a boycott over the involvement of Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, as the sponsors and honorary co-chairs.

“I can’t believe people are still attending this toxic Gala!” one user said on Instagram. “Can’t wait to see the celeb idiots canceled.”

RELATED:

    An activist group took jabs at Amazon’s poor working conditions in anti-Jeff Bezos protests

    Jeff Bezos speaking at an event, wearing a blue shirt and dark suit, gesturing with his hands.

    Image credits: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

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    The pushback against Jeff Bezos began almost immediately after he and Sánchez were announced as the financial backers of the 2026 Met Gala in February, amid a surge in anti-billionaire sentiment in New York City and the USA overall.

    The protests gained further momentum after the city’s newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, declared in April that he would not attend the event, unlike his predecessors, and that his focus was on making NYC “affordable”.

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez pose at the Met Gala. This iconic image captures the couple in elegant evening wear.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images

    A Hilarious Sign mocking Jeff Bezos from a tweet, stating "nobody wants greedy billionaires there." This iconic tweet garnered 57 likes.

    Image credits: fantasizemafia

    In the weeks leading up to the event, protests against Bezos and the Met Gala erupted online and on the streets of New York, urging celebrities to boycott the event. Amid the uproar, a faceless activist group called Everyone Hates Elon launched a campaign across the city, including putting up posters on lampposts, bus stops, and subway cars.

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    On Sunday, May 4, they shared a post on their Instagram account, revealing their latest project — placing empty plastic bottles outside the venue in a nod to Amazon workers’ complaints about not getting bathroom breaks and having to relieve themselves in a bottle.

    “Installed in honor of Met Gala chair Jeff Bezos,” the sign accompanying the bottles read. “Go ahead, it’s good enough for his staff.”

    An Amazon building exterior with its logo and an employee entrance. Capturing the essence of Jeff Bezos's company.

    Image credits: Yender Gonzalez/Unsplash

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    A tweet with the text whoever installed this outside the met gala is ICONIC. This hilarious sign mocks Jeff Bezos.

    Image credits: churchofysl

    The signs got widespread support on social media.

    “Whoever installed this outside the Met Gala is ICONIC,” one user said. Another wrote, “Feels like watching a much better red carpet, seeing these protests debut over the weekend.”

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    “To everyone involved in this, thank you,” a third said. A fourth commented, “Thank you for all that you do to help people wake up.”

    Some even said they had canceled their Amazon Prime subscriptions in protest.

    Amazon workers spoke up against Jeff Bezos ahead of the Met Gala

    Hilarious sign mocking Jeff Bezos at the Met Gala. A VIP toilet sign states it's for Bezos staff, showing a figure urinating into a bottle.

    Image credits: everyonehateselon_

    On March 1, Everyone Hates Elon hid more than 300 bottles of fake urine inside the Metropolitan Museum before the Met Gala as part of their campaign.

    “Jeff Bezos’s company, Amazon, is literally being sued for forcing workers to urinate in bottles,” the group said on social media.

    “Amazon avoids MILLIONS in tax, and Bezos is one of the world’s richest men. The Met Museum is taking the P*SS by having Jeff honored as their Gala host.”

    A tweet criticizing Jeff Bezos's involvement with the Met Gala due to his employee standards. This highlights the hilarious sign.

    Image credits: churchofysl

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    They followed it up with a message by one Mary Hill, a 72-year-old Amazon warehouse worker from North Carolina, projected onto the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building, and Bezos’ $120 million penthouse near Madison Square Park.

    “When we struggle from paycheck to paycheck, from week to week, it really angers me, because if it weren’t for every associate in every Amazon facility, he wouldn’t have all those zeroes behind his name,” she said. “Shame on you, Jeff Bezos.”

    “There is power in numbers, and there are more of us than there are of you. Remember, Jeff, ordinary people like myself — they help make you billionaires. If we have built it, we can tear it down.”

    A tweet from Stephanie @Islandgirlpixie saying: Living proof that no amount of money can buy you class, dignity, or decency, referencing a sign mocking Jeff Bezos.

    Image credits: Islandgirlpixie

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    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez posing together; Lauren in a dark strapless dress, Jeff in a black shirt and jeans.

    Image credits: jeffbezos

    Over the years, Amazon has faced numerous lawsuits and legal challenges over allegations of unsafe warehouse conditions, inhumane productivity quotas, restricted scheduled rest or bathroom breaks, and inadequate disability or pregnancy accommodations.

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    In 2024, Amazon entered into a corporate-wide settlement with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to help better protect employees from hazardous working conditions. However, the accusations have continued.

    Some Hollywood A-listers have also called out the Met Gala in 2026

    A tweet by Michael J. Miraflor criticizing protest street art as not subversive enough for sociopolitical reform, not specifically mentioning the hilarious sign mocking Jeff Bezos.

    Image credits: michaelmiraflor

    Hilarious sign mocking Jeff Bezos and the Met Gala. Posters on a wall with a red carpet image and text about exploitation.

    Image credits: tonymiros

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    On top of the general public’s disenchantment with the event amid the current socio-political and economic scenario, several celebrities have also refused to attend the 2026 Met Gala amid outrage over Jeff Bezos.

    Among the top names to skip the event this year are Zendaya and Meryl Streep, according to reports.

    Zendaya reportedly cited the need for a break from the spotlight after two back-to-back press tours for The Drama and Euphoria season 3. Meanwhile, Streep allegedly turned down a co-chair role at the event because of Bezos’ involvement.

    A tweet by Chloe Iris saying, no mirror selfie at the Met Gala because Jeff Bezos doesn't let people go to the bathroom. Hilarious sign, iconic.

    Image credits: chloeikennedy

    Warehouse workers in grey and red uniforms amidst tall shelves stocked with goods. An iconic industrial scene.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

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    Bella Hadid and Taraji P. Henson, who have attended several Met Galas in the past, liked a post by content creator Meredith Lynch that said, “You cannot wear the ICE out pin to the Jeff Bezos-backed Met Gala. Jeff Bezos is part of the reason we’re in this mess.”

    “The Met Gala is now giving Bezos exactly the kind of reputation laundering and cultural rocket fuel he needs to keep destroying America,” said Cynthia Nixon, the Sex and the City actress and activist who ran for New York’s governor in 2018. “My hat is off to [Zohran Mamdani] for not attending.”

    Screenshot of a tweet by Nick saying I love new yorkers, May 4, 2026. Evokes the Hilarious Sign and iconic humor.

    Image credits: ligh64283

    A hilarious sign mocking Jeff Bezos at the Met Gala, inviting guests to Party Like It's 1939 with a dress code of willful ignorance.

    Image credits: everyonehateselon_

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    Reports claimed that Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Nina Dobrev, Jungkook, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively are also not attending.

    The negative sentiment surrounding the Met Gala allegedly forced ticket prices to drop for the first time in history, according to an insider who spoke to gossip columnist Rob Shuter.

    “Smells like the Capitol in The Hunger Games.” The internet voiced its protest against Jeff Bezos’s involvement in the Met Gala

    A screenshot of a comment from user Puzzleheaded_Fan6191 asking, Why even allow that, Met?, concerning the hilarious sign mocking Jeff Bezos.

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    A social media comment from "Beyonce_is_a_biscuit" about criticizing Jeff Bezos and using Amazon daily. An iconic, hilarious sign.

    A white screen with the text "The Met Gala this year smells like the capital in Hunger Games." A hilarious sign, iconic.

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    A social media post reads: Bezos is the most blatant example of workforce exploitation right now, a hilarious sign mocking Jeff Bezos.

    A humorous sign mocking Jeff Bezos at the Met Gala, hailed as iconic. The sign reads: "And just like that, the Met Gala, which was already ostentatious, is now obviously in-your-face gross. Ew."

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    A screenshot of a comment from user vandersnipe: "It's horrible how these oligarchs inserted themselves into everything." Hilarious sign mocking Jeff Bezos.

    A screenshot of a comment about Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosting most online services. Hilarious sign mocking Jeff Bezos is iconic.

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    A comment from "kgal1298" on a white background reads, "He's trying to buy popularity and it's gross", echoing the "Hilarious Sign" at the Met Gala.

    A Reddit comment about celebrities at a fundraising event, similar to Jeff Bezos at the Met Gala.

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    A hilarious sign about Jeff Bezos and the Met Gala. The text reads: "The met gala is another reminder that you aren't in the club and never will be. Should be protested."

    A comment suggests stopping Amazon orders, a hilarious sign related to Jeff Bezos and the Met Gala.

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    A white screen with the word Hellolovely1 in blue and the sentence Aww, Bezos bought his wife a Met Gala. Blech in black. An iconic moment, hilarious.

    An iconic sign reading, WEAR GLOVES! The NYPD will spend $5M to catch you, mocking Jeff Bezos outside the Met Gala.

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    A screenshot of a comment saying, "I love this so much. If you're not actively resisting in even the smallest of ways you are part of the problem." This reflects the sentiment around the hilarious sign mocking Jeff Bezos.

    A social media post from FreudianNegligee, saying, Next step is getting people to actually delete their Amazon (and Meta) accounts. A sign mocking Jeff Bezos that's iconic.

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    A user's comment speculating about the Met Gala, Jeff Bezos sponsorship, and which celebrities might attend or skip it.

    A screenshot of a text comment from user dame_tartare, expressing a strong opinion about celebrities being spineless.

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    A tweet from EvilLittleGoat: Met Gala is something I look forward to every year, but as soon as they attached Bezos to it I'm out. A hilarious sign and iconic reaction.

    A social media post questioning celebrity sincerity at the Met Gala regarding their pins, echoing a popular sentiment.

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    A social media post with the username "fuyukiisstillburning" and the text "Read that as The Bozos Met Gala". This relates to the hilarious sign mocking Jeff Bezos.

    A screenshot of a tweet from user coffeebeanwitch stating, I am impressed with the people who are boycotting! about a hilarious sign mocking Jeff Bezos.

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    A white box with text from CathyAli: "Anyone who cares about income inequality should boycott this event." Hilarious sign.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I, too, read it as "Bozo's Met Gala." *Not* sorry! 😁

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I, too, read it as "Bozo's Met Gala." *Not* sorry! 😁

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