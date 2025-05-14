Bella Hadid Defies New Rule Against Revealing Dresses At Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony

Model Bella Hadid surprised her fans by making a striking appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony yesterday (May 13).

Turning heads not only for her dyed blonde hair, Hadid made headlines for what some are calling a subtle act of rebellion against the festival’s newly revised dress code.

Wearing a sleek black gown, the model embraced sensual minimalism while challenging the festival’s latest regulations, which many long-time viewers believe was a response to the fashion “excesses” of similar high-profile events.

Highlights Bella Hadid wore a sensual black gown at Cannes 2025 that subtly challenged the festival's new dress code.

Cannes 2025 introduced strict rules banning sheer, overly revealing, and voluminous dresses.

Public opinion on Cannes' dress code changes is mixed, with some praising the move toward sophistication and others calling it prudish.

With dramatic cutouts along the sides, a high slit at the hip, and an asymmetrical open back, many believe the 28-year-old model struck a delicate balance between elegance and provocation.

Bella Hadid was praised by her fans for “rebelling” against Cannes Festival’s newly revised dress code

Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Among the newly implemented guidelines for the Cannes Film Festival is the prohibition of sheer dresses, designs that leave little to the imagination and overly voluminous outfits.

Hadid, a red carpet staple at Cannes, wore a custom Saint Laurent black gown complimented by a pair of emerald earrings and a heart-shaped diamond ring from Chopard, a brand she has represented since 2024. She also added sparkle with rhinestone-encrusted Saint Laurent heels.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

While the outfit was technically rule-compliant—avoiding sheer materials or being too revealing—its design remained as sensual as possible while recognizing the recently added Cannes red carpet advisory, which states:

“For decency reasons, n**ity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival.”

Some celebrities were forced to reevaluate their outfits after the guidelines were informed

The ruling comes after several female celebrities, such as Bianca Censori and Julia Fox, made appearances at high-profile events wearing boundary-pushing outfits that left almost nothing to the imagination.

Beyond banning revealing outfits, the guidelines also prohibit voluminous or oversized outfits that could disrupt the movement of guests and staff throughout the venue.

“Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted,” the advisory read, adding large bags and backpacks to the list of banned accessories.

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

One celebrity who was made an example out of was Halle Berry, who was reportedly excited to debut a Gurav Gupta design for the red carpet but had to ultimately place it back on the hanger due to the dress code changes.

“I had an amazing dress by Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train’s too big,” she explained.

Many netizens praised the guidelines as a much needed “return to form” for high-profile fashion events

The festival’s updated red carpet rules have ignited a variety of public responses, ranging from full support to bitter indifference.

Many welcomed the changes as a return to old-school elegance. “Cannes getting a bit classy and more sophisticated this year? That would be fabulous,” one user wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who still believe the red carpet should uphold a certain level of refinement.

Image credits: bellahadid

“Cannes, remembering when Hollywood and its many stars oozed class,” another said, praising the rules for restoring the glamour many feel these high-profile events have lost over the years.

Others, however, viewed the move as more of a conservative overreach and even accused the event of double standards. “Who cares? Cannes can have ultra-violent films but no na*ed dress? C’mon. Get real,” a viewer said. “What a bunch of prudes.”

Image credits: bellahadid

There’s also a third, more disillusioned camp of those who believe the new guidelines are “too little, too late.” For this group, the damage to celebrity image and red carpet dignity in the last few years has been too great, to the point where no dress code will be able to reverse it.

“These silly women let some lunatic stylist tell them that looking worse than a street walker is style,” one user stated.

Boundary-pushing designs at events such as the Met Gala or Grammys have reportedly left some fans “exhausted”

Image credits: modelsdiaryy

As Bored Panda previously reported, high-fashion events such as the recent Met Gala have been subject to a mixed reception by audiences, mainly for the emphasis on excess, androgyny, and intricate designs that for some people “bordered on parody.”

Image credits: BHAmidias

While most viewers were able to recognize the craftsmanship and attention to detail in each design, many lamented that these events were “no longer about elegance or beauty,” and instead focused on making political statements or subverting conventions.

More optimistic fans believe the new rules will foster creativity within a framework of elegance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BHBR (@bhadidbrasil)

Whether its female models going above and beyond to look masculine, actresses drowning in oversized, impractical gowns that make it hard to move, or celebrities pushing the boundaries between dressed and na*ed, many netizens greeted the new Cannes guidelines with one overwhelming reaction—relief.

Some viewers appear to simply be tired of the spectacle, yet there are still some who believe the new regulations may usher in a new era of fashion for high-profile events.

“Fashion rules keep evolving—curious to see how celebs get creative within the new limits,” a fan wrote.

“2000s model.” Netizens praised Hadid for her elegant dress

