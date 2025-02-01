“Your Pupper Photo Bombed You”: Fans React To Bella Hadid Photoshoot In Red-Hot Bikini In The Snow

ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Hadid turned up not only the heat but also the humor with her latest Instagram photoshoot, which was hilariously “photobombed” by her puppy dog.

The 28-year-old supermodel, known for her bold fashion choices, surprised her fans when she ditched typical winter wear for a red-hot string bikini paired with cowboy boots that stood in stark contrast with the snow of Aspen, Colorado.

Highlights Bella Hadid's dog hilariously photobombed her bikini photoshoot in the snow.

Fans fixated on Hadid's adorable puppy instead of her social media promotion.

Hadid wore a pair of cowboy boots alongside her red bikini: a nod to her boyfriend Adan Banuelos's cowboy style.

The photos come as part of a session she did to celebrate the new year during a trip to the mountains with her boyfriend, cowboy Adan Banuelos. While the model posted the pics to promote her fragrance brand, people instead focused on her pet.

“Bella, your dog just stole the spotlight. Way too cute!” one fan wrote.

RELATED:

The supermodel Bella Hadid uploaded the pictures of her latest modeling session, only for her dog to steal the spotlight after “photobombing” one of them

Share icon

Image credits: bellahadid

While the model uploaded the full set of photos last Wednesday (January 29), she had already posted a sneak peek on January 1.

The daring shot, saw Hadid laying on the cold floor in nothing but a tiny red two-piece featuring a triangle top with ties and matching bottoms accented with gold rings at the hips, which left fans wondering how did she manage to endure the cold in such a climate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How are you not freezing!?” one fan asked at the time.

Share icon

Image credits: bellahadid

Just as her initial photo had fans experiencing second-hand shivers instead of focusing on her attire, her newly released pictures quickly saw her dog become the star of the show.

The puppy made an unexpected appearance by peeking right into the camera lens, their ear almost completely obscuring Hadid, who is seen dropping her modeling pose to recover the device.

Hadid made the post to promote Ulta cosmetics, as well as her own fragrance brand, Orebella

Share icon

Image credits: bellahadid

“Wrap yourself in nature and love, no matter where you wander this winter. Hydrating scents and silky fabrics for your frost-kissed skin,” she wrote, promoting both Ulta Beauty products and her own fragrance brand, Orebella.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bellahadid

Fans, however, completely ignore Hadid’s promotional pitch, flooding the comment section with hilarious reactions about her dog instead.

“The puppy ruining the picture is epic!” a user said.

“Omg, I love the puppy cameo!” another wrote.

“I want to pet him! He’s the star of the show,” a fan stated.

Despite the cold and canine mishaps, Hadid’s post was a success, garnering more than 2 million likes since it was uploaded.

The boots Hadid wore in her post served as an homage to his boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, and their shared passion for horseriding

Share icon

Image credits: bellahadid

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hadid’s cowboy boots were not a coincidence but a clear nod to her connection with her boyfriend, professional cowboy Adan Banuelos, with whom she was spotted dining at the famed Matsuhisa sushi restaurant just before New Year’s Eve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Both Hadid and Banuelos have a passion for horseback riding, with it being instrumental in uniting them, as they reportedly met in early 2023 through mutual friends who were involved in the equestrian world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: bellahadid

Banuelos is a big deal in the world of horseback riding, being inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association (NHCA) Rider Hall of Fame in 2017, when he was around 28 years old, becoming the youngest to receive the award in the organization’s history.

Hadid made their relationship official by sharing an Instagram story in 2024, showing the pair holding hands at an NCHA competition.

Hadid’s daring bikini and toned body struggled to compete against the cuteness of her pet, with both competing for the fans’ attention

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bellahadid

“Forget the bikini; I’m here for the doggo!” a viewer stated.

“Aww, the puppy’s little face made my day!” another added.

“Sorry, Bella, but the dog totally stole the show,” one user said.

“Aren’t you cold?” Her fans where worried to see the model taking pictures in the freezing snow wearing only a bikini

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon