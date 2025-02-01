Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Your Pupper Photo Bombed You”: Fans React To Bella Hadid Photoshoot In Red-Hot Bikini In The Snow
Celebrities, News

“Your Pupper Photo Bombed You”: Fans React To Bella Hadid Photoshoot In Red-Hot Bikini In The Snow

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Hadid turned up not only the heat but also the humor with her latest Instagram photoshoot, which was hilariously “photobombed” by her puppy dog.

The 28-year-old supermodel, known for her bold fashion choices, surprised her fans when she ditched typical winter wear for a red-hot string bikini paired with cowboy boots that stood in stark contrast with the snow of Aspen, Colorado.

Highlights
  • Bella Hadid's dog hilariously photobombed her bikini photoshoot in the snow.
  • Fans fixated on Hadid's adorable puppy instead of her social media promotion.
  • Hadid wore a pair of cowboy boots alongside her red bikini: a nod to her boyfriend Adan Banuelos's cowboy style.

The photos come as part of a session she did to celebrate the new year during a trip to the mountains with her boyfriend, cowboy Adan Banuelos. While the model posted the pics to promote her fragrance brand, people instead focused on her pet.

“Bella, your dog just stole the spotlight. Way too cute!” one fan wrote.

RELATED:

    The supermodel Bella Hadid uploaded the pictures of her latest modeling session, only for her dog to steal the spotlight after “photobombing” one of them

    Person in a stylish outfit poses outside at night, wearing a black top and patterned pants.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    While the model uploaded the full set of photos last Wednesday (January 29), she had already posted a sneak peek on January 1.

    The daring shot, saw Hadid laying on the cold floor in nothing but a tiny red two-piece featuring a triangle top with ties and matching bottoms accented with gold rings at the hips, which left fans wondering how did she manage to endure the cold in such a climate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “How are you not freezing!?” one fan asked at the time.

    Model in a red bikini posing confidently in snowy woodland, showcasing bold fashion amidst winter scenery.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    Just as her initial photo had fans experiencing second-hand shivers instead of focusing on her attire, her newly released pictures quickly saw her dog become the star of the show

    The puppy made an unexpected appearance by peeking right into the camera lens, their ear almost completely obscuring Hadid, who is seen dropping her modeling pose to recover the device.

    Hadid made the post to promote Ulta cosmetics, as well as her own fragrance brand, Orebella

    Person in red bikini and winter boots posing in the snow, surrounded by trees.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    “Wrap yourself in nature and love, no matter where you wander this winter. Hydrating scents and silky fabrics for your frost-kissed skin,” she wrote, promoting both Ulta Beauty products and her own fragrance brand, Orebella.

    Dog photobombs a snowy photoshoot with a person in a red-hot bikini and patterned wrap, creating a fun moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: bellahadid

    Fans, however, completely ignore Hadid’s promotional pitch, flooding the comment section with hilarious reactions about her dog instead.

    “The puppy ruining the picture is epic!” a user said.

    “Omg, I love the puppy cameo!” another wrote.

    “I want to pet him! He’s the star of the show,” a fan stated.

    Despite the cold and canine mishaps, Hadid’s post was a success, garnering more than 2 million likes since it was uploaded.

    The boots Hadid wore in her post served as an homage to his boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, and their shared passion for horseriding

    Model in a red bikini and boots standing in a snowy forest, with a red scarf covering her face.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hadid’s cowboy boots were not a coincidence but a clear nod to her connection with her boyfriend, professional cowboy Adan Banuelos, with whom she was spotted dining at the famed Matsuhisa sushi restaurant just before New Year’s Eve.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

    Both Hadid and Banuelos have a passion for horseback riding, with it being instrumental in uniting them, as they reportedly met in early 2023 through mutual friends who were involved in the equestrian world.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Smiling woman with wavy hair poses in a white outfit.

    Image credits: bellahadid

    Banuelos is a big deal in the world of horseback riding, being inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association (NHCA) Rider Hall of Fame in 2017, when he was around 28 years old, becoming the youngest to receive the award in the organization’s history.

    Hadid made their relationship official by sharing an Instagram story in 2024, showing the pair holding hands at an NCHA competition.

    Hadid’s daring bikini and toned body struggled to compete against the cuteness of her pet, with both competing for the fans’ attention

    Woman posing in a stylish setting with glasses and a striped shirt, capturing a candid moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: bellahadid

    “Forget the bikini; I’m here for the doggo!” a viewer stated.

    “Aww, the puppy’s little face made my day!” another added.

    “Sorry, Bella, but the dog totally stole the show,” one user said.

    “Aren’t you cold?” Her fans where worried to see the model taking pictures in the freezing snow wearing only a bikini

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a photo, "hypothermia core" with three fire emojis.

    Comment on Bella Hadid photoshoot in the snow with humorous caption exchange.

    Comment on social media referencing a photoshoot in the snow with a playful warning about catching a cold.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment with "It's very cold" and cold emojis, related to a Bella Hadid photoshoot in the snow.

    Comment about a dog photo bombing, with an amused emoji and heart icon.

    Comment praising puppy photo bomb with emoji hearts.

    Comment saying "MY JAW DROPPED" reacting to a photoshoot photo bombed by a pupper.

    Instagram comment with emojis, mentioning "Russian vibe.

    Comment praising a photoshoot with a red-hot bikini in the snow.

    Comment expressing cold weather reaction with 49 likes on a social media post.

    Comment saying "Your pupper photo bombed you lol" with 1,056 likes.

     

    A comment questioning if Bella Hadid is cold, related to her snowy photoshoot in a bikini.

    Comment questioning Bella Hadid's snow bikini photoshoot purpose, with 272 likes.

    Comment on social media asks if Bella is cold in a bikini photoshoot.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    spencersmith_1 avatar
    Scooby Snacks
    Scooby Snacks
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey BP, how about instead of posting gargage like this, you actually update your games page.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    spencersmith_1 avatar
    Scooby Snacks
    Scooby Snacks
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey BP, how about instead of posting gargage like this, you actually update your games page.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda